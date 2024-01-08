Weekly home sales: Modern and stylish home in Taunton sells for over $600K

This week’s top-selling home in Taunton is an idyllic single family that sold for $630,000.

Built in 2011 in the desirable Prospect Hill Preserve neighborhood, 14 Heritage Drive was stylishly designed and exudes modern sophistication.

With an open floor plan and 2,519 square feet of living space, the home is spacious and inviting, it features warm hardwood flooring, granite countertops, and contemporary tiling.

The three-bedroom home offers an updated kitchen, a peaceful main suite, and a fully finished basement.

Situated conveniently near the highway, the property has a front porch, a spacious back deck, and a detached two-car garage. It was last sold in 2022 for $525,000.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Taunton area this week according to The Warren Group.

Dighton

305 Cameron Dr, $699,000

Brien, Bonnie A Brien, David C to Schenck Jr, Donald Schenck, Samantha

207 Forest St, $325,000

Dermody, Robert B to Broad Cove 28 Rt Roderick, Antone P

389 Forest St, $640,000

Costa, Nicholas to Case, Derick Case, Diana

958 Dighton Woods Cir, $525,000

Paiva, Laurie M to Koski, Daniel A

Raynham

32 Warren St W, $145,000

Ferreria Scott Est Ferreira, Thomas M to Ld 2024 LLC

674 Pleasant St, $385,000

Drury, Laura Haskins, Charles D to Cutillo, Anthony M

52 Ward St, $700,000

Williamson, James L Williamson, Laura to Pasien, Irvelt Pasien, Martine L

Taunton

14 Heritage Dr, $630,000

Albert, Ryan E to Amaya, Katherine J Amaya, Robert

161 Hart St, $484,900

Homestown Res & Dev LLC to Arnold, Devon G

15 Barnum St, $465,000

Boulay, James R to Barbosa, Manuel A Barbosa, Margarette L

96 Old Colony Ave, $250,000

Silva, Amanda to Chubei, Nataliia

431 Kingman St, $480,000

Aspen Prop Group LLC to Dimos, Michaela R Dimos, Mila T

750 Whittenton St, $250,000

Winter, Sandra J to Doliber, Laura

421 Burt St, $485,000

Sherman, Stephen M Sherman, Kim J to Echevarria, Angela Echevarria, Mickey

161 Hart St, $519,900

Hometown Res & Dev LLC to Li, Kevin

480 Whittenton St, $350,000

Cote, Michael P to Medeiros, Nellie

3 Alegi Ave, $200,000

Monteiro, Mark to No Limit Assets LLC

70 Erin Rd, $640,000

Robens, Albano P Robens, Vivalda M to Pelletier, Ronald J

21 Anawan St, $420,000

Rague, Claire F to Perreira, Shalyn N Rouleau, Christopher E

1707 Carriage Ln, $284,900

Dicenso, Angelo to Rodier, Brianna Nave, Isaac

925 Crane Ave S, $359,900

Woodson, James C to Shaw 3rd, John H

