Weekly home sales: Modern and stylish home in Taunton sells for over $600K
This week’s top-selling home in Taunton is an idyllic single family that sold for $630,000.
Built in 2011 in the desirable Prospect Hill Preserve neighborhood, 14 Heritage Drive was stylishly designed and exudes modern sophistication.
With an open floor plan and 2,519 square feet of living space, the home is spacious and inviting, it features warm hardwood flooring, granite countertops, and contemporary tiling.
The three-bedroom home offers an updated kitchen, a peaceful main suite, and a fully finished basement.
Situated conveniently near the highway, the property has a front porch, a spacious back deck, and a detached two-car garage. It was last sold in 2022 for $525,000.
Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Taunton area this week according to The Warren Group.
Dighton
305 Cameron Dr, $699,000
Brien, Bonnie A Brien, David C to Schenck Jr, Donald Schenck, Samantha
207 Forest St, $325,000
Dermody, Robert B to Broad Cove 28 Rt Roderick, Antone P
389 Forest St, $640,000
Costa, Nicholas to Case, Derick Case, Diana
958 Dighton Woods Cir, $525,000
Paiva, Laurie M to Koski, Daniel A
Raynham
32 Warren St W, $145,000
Ferreria Scott Est Ferreira, Thomas M to Ld 2024 LLC
674 Pleasant St, $385,000
Drury, Laura Haskins, Charles D to Cutillo, Anthony M
52 Ward St, $700,000
Williamson, James L Williamson, Laura to Pasien, Irvelt Pasien, Martine L
Taunton
14 Heritage Dr, $630,000
Albert, Ryan E to Amaya, Katherine J Amaya, Robert
161 Hart St, $484,900
Homestown Res & Dev LLC to Arnold, Devon G
15 Barnum St, $465,000
Boulay, James R to Barbosa, Manuel A Barbosa, Margarette L
96 Old Colony Ave, $250,000
Silva, Amanda to Chubei, Nataliia
431 Kingman St, $480,000
Aspen Prop Group LLC to Dimos, Michaela R Dimos, Mila T
750 Whittenton St, $250,000
Winter, Sandra J to Doliber, Laura
421 Burt St, $485,000
Sherman, Stephen M Sherman, Kim J to Echevarria, Angela Echevarria, Mickey
161 Hart St, $519,900
Hometown Res & Dev LLC to Li, Kevin
480 Whittenton St, $350,000
Cote, Michael P to Medeiros, Nellie
3 Alegi Ave, $200,000
Monteiro, Mark to No Limit Assets LLC
70 Erin Rd, $640,000
Robens, Albano P Robens, Vivalda M to Pelletier, Ronald J
21 Anawan St, $420,000
Rague, Claire F to Perreira, Shalyn N Rouleau, Christopher E
1707 Carriage Ln, $284,900
Dicenso, Angelo to Rodier, Brianna Nave, Isaac
925 Crane Ave S, $359,900
Woodson, James C to Shaw 3rd, John H
