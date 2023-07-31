Weekly home sales: Multi-family in Fall River with attached townhouse sold for $650K

This week’s top-selling home in Fall River is a unique multi-family that sold for $650,000.

This corner lot at 90 Stanley St., is a massive multi-building home with 4,793 square feet of living space. The four units are filled with well-maintained hardwood floors, sun-filled rooms, and lots of storage space.

Each spacious unit has two or three bedrooms, there is also a separate townhouse unit connected that has its own entrance. Built in 1906, it is situated on a fenced-in 5,924-square-foot lot.

Top selling home in Fall River.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Fall River area this week according to The Warren Group.

Dartmouth

3 Carrollton Avenue, for $430,000

from Juan Ovalle to Keith P. Moriarty.

36 Chestnut Street, for $660,000

from Michael W. Turner to Jane Martin.

292 Elm Street, for $1,650,000

from Philip S Manchester Rlty to Smc LLC.

710 Elm Street, for $560,000

from Karen D. Pierce to Ian Woodcock.

549 Horseneck Road, for $899,900

from Costa Ralph E Est to Caroline Allen.

57 Rosewood, for $425,000

from Mcenaney Ft to Jared Vasconcelos.

1 Wamsutta Street, for $2,750,000

from Wamsutta St RET to James D. Treco.

Fall River

398 2nd Street, for $440,000

from Baylies Insulation LLC to Carvalhos Tire & Auto Ctr.

672 2nd Street, for $605,000

from Cast Properties LLC to Brian Burr.

28 Almy Street, for $350,000

from Paul F. Sarro to Lindsey Medeiros.

72 Belmont Street, for $450,000

from Mello David J Est to Tetrault Real Estate LLC.

575 Cherry Street, for $250,000

from Harold J. Vandenburgh to Nicholas A. Vandenburgh.

429 Emmett Street, for $380,000

from Brian D. Belanger to Christopher Teves.

108 Fieldstone Lane, for $645,900

from Highland Farms Ii Dev LLC to Gerald K. Cham-Kpu.

46 Greenlawn Street, for $395,000

from Rose M. Grant to Jonathan Cohen.

1132 Langley Street, for $390,000

from John Andrew Brilliant T to Laura R. Almeida.

100 Madison Street, for $444,000

from Tanya Johnson to Donelys A. Almonte.

25 Mason Street, for $400,000

from Chibuzor Onujiogu to Tristan A. Demarco.

1-5 Morton Street, for $520,000

from Rego Irt to Roumel Lafontant.

444 Norman Street, for $470,000

from Luis M. Correia to Alberte Platel.

273 Pearce Street, for $559,000

from Elleni Skardeiros to Tetrault Real Estate LLC.

90 Stanley Street, for $650,000

from Henri D. Lapointe to Joseph Cipriano.

185 Stevens Street, for $550,000

from Carlos A. Medeiros to Stelato LLC.

348 Summit Street #A, for $380,000

from Brandon J. Reis to Alisha L. Isidore.

402 Woodman Street, for $280,000

from Cinquini Bruce P Est to Daniel A. Ferreira.

Freetown

72 High Street, for $624,900

from Elizabeth Steely to Michel Campeau.

88 Richmond Road, for $225,000

from Carroll L. Wright to Tyler Tremblay.

Little Compton

Austin Lane, for $850,000

from Richard C. Fisher to Darin K. Okuma.

New Bedford

1261 Church Street #72, for $205,000

from Church St Rt to Eliza R. Avellar.

142 Crapo Street, for $560,000

from Carlos A. Brizida to Oscar A. Duran.

45 Eastland, for $570,000

from Scott Fournier to Carlos Santos.

170 Elm Street, for $440,000

from Jeffrey Pepi to Anabely M. Chach.

180 Irvington Street, for $425,000

from Olmeda Homes LLC to Katelyn Santos.

62 Jenny Lind Street, for $365,000

from Lsf9 Master Part T to Eduardo C. Mabo.

37 Keene Street, for $380,000

from Mem & Pep Lt to Christian Pagan-Melendez.

1110 Pequot Street, for $334,900

from Taylor Massmann to Richard E. Sasseville.

78 Rodney French Boulevard, for $300,000

from Elena Adorno to Jose R. Santos.

262 Union Street, for $370,000

from 262 Re Holdings LLC to Sparrows Eye LLC.

Somerset

1174 Riverside Avenue, for $440,000

from David A. Silveira to Ning Aguilar.

103 Thomas Drive, for $555,000

from Brian Dempsey to Mark V. Tosi.

Swansea

53 Oliver Way, for $689,000

from Paul G. De Melo to Zachary D. Hayden.

111 Pearse Road, for $453,300

from Daniel Silvia to Joyce A. Moore.

Tiverton

161 Beardsworth Road, for $373,000

from Janet S. Lane to Haley Delgreco.

122 Harbor Ridge Lane, for $634,500

from Zachary D. Hayden to Alfred H. Maldonado.

42 Mathew Road, for $425,000

from Isaac J. Canales to Kaya N. Oner.

Westport

745 State Road, for $281,001

from Constance P. Taber to T&r Realty TInc.

9 Velvet Avenue, for $349,900

from Jeffrey Kuckuk to Susan J. Pickett.

15 Winterberry Lane, for $879,000

from Riley Homes LLC to Brian Belanger.

