Weekly home sales: Multi-family in Fall River with attached townhouse sold for $650K
This week’s top-selling home in Fall River is a unique multi-family that sold for $650,000.
This corner lot at 90 Stanley St., is a massive multi-building home with 4,793 square feet of living space. The four units are filled with well-maintained hardwood floors, sun-filled rooms, and lots of storage space.
Each spacious unit has two or three bedrooms, there is also a separate townhouse unit connected that has its own entrance. Built in 1906, it is situated on a fenced-in 5,924-square-foot lot.
Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Fall River area this week according to The Warren Group.
Dartmouth
3 Carrollton Avenue, for $430,000
from Juan Ovalle to Keith P. Moriarty.
36 Chestnut Street, for $660,000
from Michael W. Turner to Jane Martin.
292 Elm Street, for $1,650,000
from Philip S Manchester Rlty to Smc LLC.
710 Elm Street, for $560,000
from Karen D. Pierce to Ian Woodcock.
549 Horseneck Road, for $899,900
from Costa Ralph E Est to Caroline Allen.
57 Rosewood, for $425,000
from Mcenaney Ft to Jared Vasconcelos.
1 Wamsutta Street, for $2,750,000
from Wamsutta St RET to James D. Treco.
Fall River
398 2nd Street, for $440,000
from Baylies Insulation LLC to Carvalhos Tire & Auto Ctr.
672 2nd Street, for $605,000
from Cast Properties LLC to Brian Burr.
28 Almy Street, for $350,000
from Paul F. Sarro to Lindsey Medeiros.
72 Belmont Street, for $450,000
from Mello David J Est to Tetrault Real Estate LLC.
575 Cherry Street, for $250,000
from Harold J. Vandenburgh to Nicholas A. Vandenburgh.
429 Emmett Street, for $380,000
from Brian D. Belanger to Christopher Teves.
108 Fieldstone Lane, for $645,900
from Highland Farms Ii Dev LLC to Gerald K. Cham-Kpu.
46 Greenlawn Street, for $395,000
from Rose M. Grant to Jonathan Cohen.
1132 Langley Street, for $390,000
from John Andrew Brilliant T to Laura R. Almeida.
100 Madison Street, for $444,000
from Tanya Johnson to Donelys A. Almonte.
25 Mason Street, for $400,000
from Chibuzor Onujiogu to Tristan A. Demarco.
1-5 Morton Street, for $520,000
from Rego Irt to Roumel Lafontant.
444 Norman Street, for $470,000
from Luis M. Correia to Alberte Platel.
273 Pearce Street, for $559,000
from Elleni Skardeiros to Tetrault Real Estate LLC.
90 Stanley Street, for $650,000
from Henri D. Lapointe to Joseph Cipriano.
185 Stevens Street, for $550,000
from Carlos A. Medeiros to Stelato LLC.
348 Summit Street #A, for $380,000
from Brandon J. Reis to Alisha L. Isidore.
402 Woodman Street, for $280,000
from Cinquini Bruce P Est to Daniel A. Ferreira.
Freetown
72 High Street, for $624,900
from Elizabeth Steely to Michel Campeau.
88 Richmond Road, for $225,000
from Carroll L. Wright to Tyler Tremblay.
Little Compton
Austin Lane, for $850,000
from Richard C. Fisher to Darin K. Okuma.
New Bedford
1261 Church Street #72, for $205,000
from Church St Rt to Eliza R. Avellar.
142 Crapo Street, for $560,000
from Carlos A. Brizida to Oscar A. Duran.
45 Eastland, for $570,000
from Scott Fournier to Carlos Santos.
170 Elm Street, for $440,000
from Jeffrey Pepi to Anabely M. Chach.
180 Irvington Street, for $425,000
from Olmeda Homes LLC to Katelyn Santos.
62 Jenny Lind Street, for $365,000
from Lsf9 Master Part T to Eduardo C. Mabo.
37 Keene Street, for $380,000
from Mem & Pep Lt to Christian Pagan-Melendez.
1110 Pequot Street, for $334,900
from Taylor Massmann to Richard E. Sasseville.
78 Rodney French Boulevard, for $300,000
from Elena Adorno to Jose R. Santos.
262 Union Street, for $370,000
from 262 Re Holdings LLC to Sparrows Eye LLC.
Somerset
1174 Riverside Avenue, for $440,000
from David A. Silveira to Ning Aguilar.
103 Thomas Drive, for $555,000
from Brian Dempsey to Mark V. Tosi.
Swansea
53 Oliver Way, for $689,000
from Paul G. De Melo to Zachary D. Hayden.
111 Pearse Road, for $453,300
from Daniel Silvia to Joyce A. Moore.
Tiverton
161 Beardsworth Road, for $373,000
from Janet S. Lane to Haley Delgreco.
122 Harbor Ridge Lane, for $634,500
from Zachary D. Hayden to Alfred H. Maldonado.
42 Mathew Road, for $425,000
from Isaac J. Canales to Kaya N. Oner.
Westport
745 State Road, for $281,001
from Constance P. Taber to T&r Realty TInc.
9 Velvet Avenue, for $349,900
from Jeffrey Kuckuk to Susan J. Pickett.
15 Winterberry Lane, for $879,000
from Riley Homes LLC to Brian Belanger.
Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman/The Commercial Record, a weekly trade newspaper. It is reprinted with permission from the publisher, The Warren Group. For a searchable database of real estate transactions and property information, visit www.thewarrengroup.com.
This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Top selling house in Fall River sold for $650,000