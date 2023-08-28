Weekly home sales: Multi-family home in Taunton makes for a great investment at $560K
This week’s top-selling home in Taunton was an investment property that sold for $560,000.
The multi-family home at 579 Bay Street has over 3,000 square feet of living space with nine bedrooms and three bathrooms.
Built in 1900, the home features three units with two first-floor units in need of a little TLC but are currently tenant-at-will occupied.
A vacant second-floor unit has been completely renovated offering three to four large bedrooms and access to additional living space on the third floor. It boasts new flooring throughout with a beautifully updated kitchen and bathroom, as well as a large deck.
The property sits on a 2,614-square-foot lot and was last sold in 2014 for $260,000.
Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Taunton area this week according to The Warren Group.
Berkley
612 Berkley St, $490,000
Haskell Helen N Est Haskell Sr, Gary W to Rodriguez, Sara Sousa, Joseph
Dighton
102 Sonnys Way, $695,000
Kay, Aaron J Kay, Jennifer M to Sonnys Way Rt Read, Jeff A
9 Waterford Cir, $755,000
Carvalho, Brittni S Pinto, Derek O to Quint, Adam E Nguyen, Aleza N
Raynham
305 Britton St, $470,000
Szymeczko, Byron R York, Elizabeth J to Martin, Andrew S Scopa, Marissa E
480 Britton St, $585,000
Mercadante, David P Mercadante, Ramona M to Santos, Sophia Santos, Alexander
Taunton
268 Tremont St, $499,000
Moniz Ft Moniz, John M to Burnett, James C
8 Albro Ave, $466,500
James P Young T Young, James P to Carey, Thomas P Perry, Emily C
469 Middleboro Ave, $275,000
Rodirgues, Agostinho S Rodirgues, Maryellen to First Landing Invs LLC
53 Plain St, $400,000
Hausen 3rd, William H to Gallagher, Ryan Day, Leanne
579 Bay St, $560,000
Espd 1 LLC Specialized Prop Grp LLC to Henley, Rehalio
215 High St, $457,500
Canaan Homes LLC to Leonce, Guerby Osirus, Vanessa
9 Railroad Ave, $460,000
Jt Builders LLC to Ogunleye, Anthony Ogunleye, Helen U
This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Top selling home in Taunton sells for $560,000