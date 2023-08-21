Weekly home sales: Oversized colonial on a corner lot in Middleboro sold for almost $700K

This week’s top-selling home in Middleboro is an oversized colonial that sold for $680,000.

Built in 1999 on a spacious corner lot, 43 Woodlawn Street has plenty to offer its new owner. The 3,228-square-foot home has a gorgeous updated kitchen, an inviting living room, and three large bedrooms.

For even more space there is a huge cozy family room with a gas fireplace above the two-car garage and a heated finished basement.

A good portion of the half an acre of the manicured lawn is fenced in giving a private yard and deck area. The property was last sold in 2000 for $213,723.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater New Bedford area this week according to The Warren Group.

ACUSHNET

250 Mendall Rd $599,700.

Scott Vurpillatte to Ebony R. and Eric Mcglynn

372 Middle Rd $410,000.

Eric R. and Ebony R. Mcglynn to Noah Machado and Alyssa Beech

43 S Main St $575,000.

Bay State Mobile Hm Pk LL to Stanley Property Mgmt LLC

BOURNE

2 Birdsong Hill Rd $580,000.

Kirouac Gary P Est and Mark Kantzer to Benjamin T. and Marissa A. Denmark

76 Old North Rd $2,850,000.

M H Sullivan Iii T and G T. Storm to David C. and Susan B. Lubner

12 River Rd $449,900.

Palmieri Lt and Vincent J. Palmieri to Thomas Z. and Erin M. Akillian

DARTMOUTH

34 Cove Rd $338,000.

Kevin A. and Andrea M. Melo to Shawn M. Pauline

12 Davis St $390,000.

Mel-Co Rt and Carlos L. Melo to Lucas T. and Sarah Dexter

11 Linden Ln $360,000.

John B. Resendes to Devin J. Resendes

16 N Shore Dr Unit 16 $1,150,000.

Carlin M. and James J. Moroney to Michael and Donna Anderson

236 Russells Mills Rd $350,000.

Eunice M. and Steven C. Ormonde to Katherine H. Clark

FAIRHAVEN

40 Glenhaven Ave $350,000.

Louise P. and Marlene L. Frigault to Philip Rose and Jane Elsner

20 Prince St $335,200.

Mary J. Souza to Sdr Nt and Steven D. Romsey

FALL RIVER

478 3rd St $373,000.

Ailton Baptista to Devin Rodrigues and Amanda Mendoza

133 Bigelow St $275,000.

Hunter John F Est and John H. Hunter to Quintal Investments LLC

102 E Main St $430,000.

Eric Jussaume to Jorge R. Rjoas

166 Mcgowan St $465,000.

Richard G. Michaud to Samantha I. Mcqyeen and Damra Pao

87 Read St $325,000.

Wolstenholme Peter F Est and Peter F. WolstenhRonald Oliveira

109 Robeson St $2,045,000.

Jij Properties Inc to Kssm LLC

700 Shore Dr Unit 810 $325,000.

Richards Estelle R Est and Jonathan M. Spirn to Christopher M. Iannuzzi

598 Valentine St $300,000.

Cecile Levesque to R&d Rt and Ronald S. Rusin

219 William St $495,000.

Carlos J. Semedo to Francisca A. Ribeiro

FREETOWN

15 County Rd $480,000.

Bruce J. and Jennifer M. Haskell to Christopher H. Pacheco

43 Mason Rd $385,000.

Marion Inv Prop LLC to Michael W. Foster

MARION

42 Bullivant Farm Rd $865,000.

Doris B. Young to Jeffrey N. Surette and Sabra J. Sullivan

MATTAPOISETT

2 High Ridge Dr $1,540,000.

Benjamin and Jillian Carocari to Jonathan Bernstein and Catherine Lovvoll

MIDDLEBORO

11 Elisha Dr Unit 11 $500,000.

Annette Amaral to Jeffrey M. Lees and Erin Donovan

16 Patriots Path $609,000.

Jessica and David Hall to Jesenia and Nathan Henner

33 Stone St $630,000.

Lisa J. King to Thomas and Christine Nosel

663 Wareham St Unit 12 $369,000.

Ma Medeiros Rt and Mary A. Medeiros to Cheri N. Govoni and Jeffrey M. Webber

43 Woodlawn St $680,000.

Mark Celia to Joanne C. Lobaton and John J. Brennan

NEW BEDFORD

337 Austin St $329,000.

Lilian Connor RET and Christine Arabaz to Daniel D. and Steven Guillette

86 Campbell St $256,500.

Resi Asset Mtg Products I and Us Bank TCom Na Anef Realty LLC

17 Canterberry St $425,000.

Fernando and Maria Oliveira to Valerie Rugulo

55 Carlisle St $535,000.

Diligemce Investment LLC to Marcia Lima

188-190 Dawson St $430,000.

Beth A. Morrisseau and Sarah A. Primo to Haley B. Flannigan and Jacob J. Bullock

1142 Dutton St $197,205.

Franklin F. Figueira and US Bank NA to Rmac T and US Bank NA Tr

114 Grinnell St $200,000.

Tammy L. Horsman to Prohome Buyers LLC

113-1/2 Hathaway St $265,000.

Lopez Holdings LLC to Richard R. Hunnefield

91 Jouvette St $401,000.

Da Mota Irt and Jose J. Da Mota to Joao P. Cardoso

81 Lake St $348,000.

Christopher J. Paiva and Karen Leary to Ellen P. Costa and Ryan A. Magina

40 Mosher St $530,000.

Erica L. Trahan and Jauna L. Souza to Walter C. Gutierrez

157 Richmond St $400,000.

Luis L. and Maria R. Baptista to Julian M. Baptista

698 Rockdale Ave $359,000.

Robert N. Shubert to Anthony and Haley Kotai

82 Ryan St $335,000.

Hedwig L. and Darlene A. Bodeau to Thomas A. Mestieri

44 Stowell St $555,000.

Manuel J. Louro to Catherine E. Romero

430 W Clinton St $462,000.

Nicholas R. Moniz and Tara L. Martin to Tuyen K. Tieu and Patrick J. Gamache

ROCHESTER

1 Katlyn Cir Unit 7 $701,850.

Plumb Corner LLC to Karl D. and Paula H. Chambers

WAREHAM

17 Blue Jay Ter $355,000.

Jeffrey M. and Patricia J. Willbanks to Maureen N Mahoney T and Maureen B. Mahoney

104 Great Neck Rd $535,000.

Grace and Christopher Young to James Baroncelli

6 Hideaway Ln $231,388.

Peter A. and Deborah A. Gibson to Deal Team Six LLC

50 Highland Ave $135,000.

Wells Olga G Est and Richard W. Wells to Susan Kooperstein

45 Highland Shores Dr $415,000.

Erin E. Iris to Heather Kiduff

45 Main St Unit 111 $385,000.

Janet W. Cooke to Ann R. Fritschner

45 Main St Unit 206 $255,000.

Muehlmanna Karl H Est and Brigitte W. MuehlmanAnthony P. and Heather Capelle

45 Main St Unit BS41 $255,000.

24 Mckinley St $305,000.

James and Eduarda M. Hall to Susanne M. Duquette

6 Old Stage Coach Rd $605,000.

Cheryl E. Florindo to Bryant and Erin Irish

185 Onset Ave Unit F $350,000.

Albert E. Dumont to John B. Mcevoy

37 Pine Lake Dr $160,000.

John F. Lopresti to Hqv Homes LLC

10 Progress Ave $680,000.

John D. Mcdonald to Steven and Sharon Trojano

32 Starboard Dr Unit 61 $659,900.

Windward Pines Ii LLC to Francesca Luca

WESTPORT

59 E Shore Rd $712,000.

Peter T. and Susan M. Friar to Heritage Re Admd LLC

196 Sodom Rd $420,000.

Marcel E. Boutin and Joy L. Levalley to Dustin R. and Nicole K. Levalley

Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman/The Commercial Record, a weekly trade newspaper. It is reprinted with permission from the publisher, The Warren Group. For a searchable database of real estate transactions and property information, visit www.thewarrengroup.com.

