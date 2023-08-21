Weekly home sales: Oversized colonial on a corner lot in Middleboro sold for almost $700K
This week’s top-selling home in Middleboro is an oversized colonial that sold for $680,000.
Built in 1999 on a spacious corner lot, 43 Woodlawn Street has plenty to offer its new owner. The 3,228-square-foot home has a gorgeous updated kitchen, an inviting living room, and three large bedrooms.
For even more space there is a huge cozy family room with a gas fireplace above the two-car garage and a heated finished basement.
A good portion of the half an acre of the manicured lawn is fenced in giving a private yard and deck area. The property was last sold in 2000 for $213,723.
Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater New Bedford area this week according to The Warren Group.
ACUSHNET
250 Mendall Rd $599,700.
Scott Vurpillatte to Ebony R. and Eric Mcglynn
372 Middle Rd $410,000.
Eric R. and Ebony R. Mcglynn to Noah Machado and Alyssa Beech
43 S Main St $575,000.
Bay State Mobile Hm Pk LL to Stanley Property Mgmt LLC
BOURNE
2 Birdsong Hill Rd $580,000.
Kirouac Gary P Est and Mark Kantzer to Benjamin T. and Marissa A. Denmark
76 Old North Rd $2,850,000.
M H Sullivan Iii T and G T. Storm to David C. and Susan B. Lubner
12 River Rd $449,900.
Palmieri Lt and Vincent J. Palmieri to Thomas Z. and Erin M. Akillian
DARTMOUTH
34 Cove Rd $338,000.
Kevin A. and Andrea M. Melo to Shawn M. Pauline
12 Davis St $390,000.
Mel-Co Rt and Carlos L. Melo to Lucas T. and Sarah Dexter
11 Linden Ln $360,000.
John B. Resendes to Devin J. Resendes
16 N Shore Dr Unit 16 $1,150,000.
Carlin M. and James J. Moroney to Michael and Donna Anderson
236 Russells Mills Rd $350,000.
Eunice M. and Steven C. Ormonde to Katherine H. Clark
FAIRHAVEN
40 Glenhaven Ave $350,000.
Louise P. and Marlene L. Frigault to Philip Rose and Jane Elsner
20 Prince St $335,200.
Mary J. Souza to Sdr Nt and Steven D. Romsey
FALL RIVER
478 3rd St $373,000.
Ailton Baptista to Devin Rodrigues and Amanda Mendoza
133 Bigelow St $275,000.
Hunter John F Est and John H. Hunter to Quintal Investments LLC
102 E Main St $430,000.
Eric Jussaume to Jorge R. Rjoas
166 Mcgowan St $465,000.
Richard G. Michaud to Samantha I. Mcqyeen and Damra Pao
87 Read St $325,000.
Wolstenholme Peter F Est and Peter F. WolstenhRonald Oliveira
109 Robeson St $2,045,000.
Jij Properties Inc to Kssm LLC
700 Shore Dr Unit 810 $325,000.
Richards Estelle R Est and Jonathan M. Spirn to Christopher M. Iannuzzi
598 Valentine St $300,000.
Cecile Levesque to R&d Rt and Ronald S. Rusin
219 William St $495,000.
Carlos J. Semedo to Francisca A. Ribeiro
FREETOWN
15 County Rd $480,000.
Bruce J. and Jennifer M. Haskell to Christopher H. Pacheco
43 Mason Rd $385,000.
Marion Inv Prop LLC to Michael W. Foster
MARION
42 Bullivant Farm Rd $865,000.
Doris B. Young to Jeffrey N. Surette and Sabra J. Sullivan
MATTAPOISETT
2 High Ridge Dr $1,540,000.
Benjamin and Jillian Carocari to Jonathan Bernstein and Catherine Lovvoll
MIDDLEBORO
11 Elisha Dr Unit 11 $500,000.
Annette Amaral to Jeffrey M. Lees and Erin Donovan
16 Patriots Path $609,000.
Jessica and David Hall to Jesenia and Nathan Henner
33 Stone St $630,000.
Lisa J. King to Thomas and Christine Nosel
663 Wareham St Unit 12 $369,000.
Ma Medeiros Rt and Mary A. Medeiros to Cheri N. Govoni and Jeffrey M. Webber
43 Woodlawn St $680,000.
Mark Celia to Joanne C. Lobaton and John J. Brennan
NEW BEDFORD
337 Austin St $329,000.
Lilian Connor RET and Christine Arabaz to Daniel D. and Steven Guillette
86 Campbell St $256,500.
Resi Asset Mtg Products I and Us Bank TCom Na Anef Realty LLC
17 Canterberry St $425,000.
Fernando and Maria Oliveira to Valerie Rugulo
55 Carlisle St $535,000.
Diligemce Investment LLC to Marcia Lima
188-190 Dawson St $430,000.
Beth A. Morrisseau and Sarah A. Primo to Haley B. Flannigan and Jacob J. Bullock
1142 Dutton St $197,205.
Franklin F. Figueira and US Bank NA to Rmac T and US Bank NA Tr
114 Grinnell St $200,000.
Tammy L. Horsman to Prohome Buyers LLC
113-1/2 Hathaway St $265,000.
Lopez Holdings LLC to Richard R. Hunnefield
91 Jouvette St $401,000.
Da Mota Irt and Jose J. Da Mota to Joao P. Cardoso
81 Lake St $348,000.
Christopher J. Paiva and Karen Leary to Ellen P. Costa and Ryan A. Magina
40 Mosher St $530,000.
Erica L. Trahan and Jauna L. Souza to Walter C. Gutierrez
157 Richmond St $400,000.
Luis L. and Maria R. Baptista to Julian M. Baptista
698 Rockdale Ave $359,000.
Robert N. Shubert to Anthony and Haley Kotai
82 Ryan St $335,000.
Hedwig L. and Darlene A. Bodeau to Thomas A. Mestieri
44 Stowell St $555,000.
Manuel J. Louro to Catherine E. Romero
430 W Clinton St $462,000.
Nicholas R. Moniz and Tara L. Martin to Tuyen K. Tieu and Patrick J. Gamache
ROCHESTER
1 Katlyn Cir Unit 7 $701,850.
Plumb Corner LLC to Karl D. and Paula H. Chambers
WAREHAM
17 Blue Jay Ter $355,000.
Jeffrey M. and Patricia J. Willbanks to Maureen N Mahoney T and Maureen B. Mahoney
104 Great Neck Rd $535,000.
Grace and Christopher Young to James Baroncelli
6 Hideaway Ln $231,388.
Peter A. and Deborah A. Gibson to Deal Team Six LLC
50 Highland Ave $135,000.
Wells Olga G Est and Richard W. Wells to Susan Kooperstein
45 Highland Shores Dr $415,000.
Erin E. Iris to Heather Kiduff
45 Main St Unit 111 $385,000.
Janet W. Cooke to Ann R. Fritschner
45 Main St Unit 206 $255,000.
Muehlmanna Karl H Est and Brigitte W. MuehlmanAnthony P. and Heather Capelle
45 Main St Unit BS41 $255,000.
Muehlmanna Karl H Est and Brigitte W. MuehlmanAnthony P. and Heather Capelle
24 Mckinley St $305,000.
James and Eduarda M. Hall to Susanne M. Duquette
6 Old Stage Coach Rd $605,000.
Cheryl E. Florindo to Bryant and Erin Irish
185 Onset Ave Unit F $350,000.
Albert E. Dumont to John B. Mcevoy
37 Pine Lake Dr $160,000.
John F. Lopresti to Hqv Homes LLC
10 Progress Ave $680,000.
John D. Mcdonald to Steven and Sharon Trojano
32 Starboard Dr Unit 61 $659,900.
Windward Pines Ii LLC to Francesca Luca
WESTPORT
59 E Shore Rd $712,000.
Peter T. and Susan M. Friar to Heritage Re Admd LLC
196 Sodom Rd $420,000.
Marcel E. Boutin and Joy L. Levalley to Dustin R. and Nicole K. Levalley
