Weekly home sales: Oversized raised ranch in Raynham sells for over $600K

This week’s top-selling home in Raynham is a sprawling raised ranch that sold for $649,000.

Located near Massasoit State Park, 57 Dean Street, is a spacious five-bedroom home with 3,195 square feet of living space.

Built in 1967, the home has gone through many renovations and updates including the entire lower level. It features gleaming hardwood floors, sunfilled windows, and multiple fireplaces.

The house has a good-sized kitchen, a large primary suite with an attached office/nursery, a separate laundry room, and a cozy updated family room.

With over an acre of land to enjoy the property boasts a huge treelined backyard with an inground pool and a detached 2 car garage with its own workshop. It was last sold in 2014 for $353,000.

Top selling house in Raynham.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Taunton area this week according to The Warren Group.

Dighton

101 Sonnys Way, $465,000

from D A Fiedler Dighton Irt Fiedler, Doreen A to Medeiros Jr, John M

Raynham

57 Dean St, $649,000

from Brenda B Blatt Lt Blatt, Brenda B to Mornot, Kethly

8 Mowry St, $537,000

from Omeara, William J Omeara, Cassie M to Eliezer, Marie V

183 Leonard St, $449,900

from Baroncelli, James A to Fontana, Vanessa L

270 Elm St W, $475,000

from Dicicco 2nd, David P to Gagliardi, Collin M Mccarthy, Katlyn R

Taunton

7 Weir Ave, $182,000

from Cleaves, Jennifer to 5 Star Auto Glass Inc

215 Longmeadow Rd, $275,000

from Longmeadow Development Rt Goldrick, Daniel E to Amaral, Barry J

75 Bear Paw Trl, $525,000

from Sebastiao Irt Aguiar, Elizabeth M to Andre, Maria Andre, Leanor

816 County St, $205,000

from Bloomstein, Katelyn to Daly, Christopher Daly, Raechal

6 Parkin Ct, $425,000

from Hagan, Walter to Diaz, Andrew Zapata-Diaz, Jualina

25 Johnson St, $350,000

from Cunningham Dale B Est Papoza, Kimberly D to Dora Estates LLC

442 Weir St, $40,000

from Graca, Dinis O Graca, Maria F to Graca, Brian Graca, Lillian M

225 W Britannia St, $630,000

from Limitless Development LLC to Howell, Alfred C

Story continues

37 Wellesley Cir, $385,000

from 35-37 Wellesley Circle Rt Sousa, Henrique S to Lambert, Margareta Leblanc, Margareta

90 Princess Kate Cir, $72,000

from Aguiar, Ashley to Licata, Michael J

200 Hart St, $430,000

from Aspen Properties Dev LLC to Preble, John M Preble, Sandra J

45 Sunset Dr, $464,000

from 40-5 Thomas Sunset T Thomas, Wayne F to Wollenhaupt, Erica

Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman/The Commercial Record, a weekly trade newspaper. It is reprinted with permission from the publisher, The Warren Group. For a searchable database of real estate transactions and property information, visit www.thewarrengroup.com.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Top selling house in Raynham sells for $649,000.