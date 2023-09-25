Weekly home sales: Oversized raised ranch in Raynham sells for over $600K
This week’s top-selling home in Raynham is a sprawling raised ranch that sold for $649,000.
Located near Massasoit State Park, 57 Dean Street, is a spacious five-bedroom home with 3,195 square feet of living space.
Built in 1967, the home has gone through many renovations and updates including the entire lower level. It features gleaming hardwood floors, sunfilled windows, and multiple fireplaces.
The house has a good-sized kitchen, a large primary suite with an attached office/nursery, a separate laundry room, and a cozy updated family room.
With over an acre of land to enjoy the property boasts a huge treelined backyard with an inground pool and a detached 2 car garage with its own workshop. It was last sold in 2014 for $353,000.
Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Taunton area this week according to The Warren Group.
Dighton
101 Sonnys Way, $465,000
from D A Fiedler Dighton Irt Fiedler, Doreen A to Medeiros Jr, John M
Raynham
57 Dean St, $649,000
from Brenda B Blatt Lt Blatt, Brenda B to Mornot, Kethly
8 Mowry St, $537,000
from Omeara, William J Omeara, Cassie M to Eliezer, Marie V
183 Leonard St, $449,900
from Baroncelli, James A to Fontana, Vanessa L
270 Elm St W, $475,000
from Dicicco 2nd, David P to Gagliardi, Collin M Mccarthy, Katlyn R
Taunton
7 Weir Ave, $182,000
from Cleaves, Jennifer to 5 Star Auto Glass Inc
215 Longmeadow Rd, $275,000
from Longmeadow Development Rt Goldrick, Daniel E to Amaral, Barry J
75 Bear Paw Trl, $525,000
from Sebastiao Irt Aguiar, Elizabeth M to Andre, Maria Andre, Leanor
816 County St, $205,000
from Bloomstein, Katelyn to Daly, Christopher Daly, Raechal
6 Parkin Ct, $425,000
from Hagan, Walter to Diaz, Andrew Zapata-Diaz, Jualina
25 Johnson St, $350,000
from Cunningham Dale B Est Papoza, Kimberly D to Dora Estates LLC
442 Weir St, $40,000
from Graca, Dinis O Graca, Maria F to Graca, Brian Graca, Lillian M
225 W Britannia St, $630,000
from Limitless Development LLC to Howell, Alfred C
37 Wellesley Cir, $385,000
from 35-37 Wellesley Circle Rt Sousa, Henrique S to Lambert, Margareta Leblanc, Margareta
90 Princess Kate Cir, $72,000
from Aguiar, Ashley to Licata, Michael J
200 Hart St, $430,000
from Aspen Properties Dev LLC to Preble, John M Preble, Sandra J
45 Sunset Dr, $464,000
from 40-5 Thomas Sunset T Thomas, Wayne F to Wollenhaupt, Erica
