Weekly home sales: Picturesque waterfront property in Swansea sells for over $1M

This week’s top-selling home in Swansea is a turn-of-the-century home that sold for $1,101,250.

This desirable waterfront property at 164 Seaview Ave. was built in 1905 and last sold in 1987 for $295,000.

Situated on Coles River, the home has 2,166 square feet of living space with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It features numerous built-ins, a fireplace, and is filled with water-view windows throughout.

There is a spacious kitchen, a cozy living room, a great master suite, and a picturesque office. An oversized deck lends magnificent sunsets and entertainment space. It is conveniently located next to the Coles River Club with tennis, boating, and social gatherings.

Top selling house in Swansea.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Fall River area this week according to The Warren Group.

Dartmouth

768 Dartmouth Street, for $400,000

from Marina A. Hennessey to Ann Oliveira.

365 Faunce Corner Road, for $3,450,000

from Cayo Hueso Holdings LLC to 365 Faunce Corner LLC.

32 Lyng Street, for $409,499

from Kyle Cormier to Ryan P. Mcdonough.

49 Macomber Avenue, for $470,000

from Kyle J. Yarusites to Eric S. Jonp.

823 State Road, for $2,000,000

from Timothy L. Barreira to S & C Realty Inv Co LLC.

4 Village Drive, for $300,000

from Isabel Santos Irt to A Dossantos-Dasneves.

Fall River

526 3rd Street #6, for $155,000

from 526 3rd St 6 LLC to Roca C LLC.

1046 Blossom Road, for $820,000

from Eugene R & L Pineault Irt to Fall River City Of.

66-78 Boutwell Street, for $1,860,000

from 66-78 Boutwell St LLC to Boutwell Re Group LLC.

75 Broad Street, for $649,900

from Maria Vitorino to Walter Panameno.

225 Calvin Street, for $400,000

from Glenn M. Viens to Brian Crowley.

43 Commonwealth Avenue, for $385,000

from Steven A. Levesque to Somaly Siep.

44 Haffards Street, for $650,000

from L&r Partnership Group LLC to Legacy Prop Inv Group LLC.

45 Lafayette Street, for $266,000

from Roland Bettencourt to Sandy Medeiros.

949 Locust Street, for $600,000

from Daniel M. Proc to Mario Gamil.

161 Mulberry Street, for $400,000

from Maria O. Docouto to Tetrault Real Estate LLC.

5239 N Main Street #1, for $319,900

from Launne R. Calvo to Mona Ojugbana.

5455 N Main Street #4E, for $200,000

from Victoria L. Giorgianni to Barbara Soures.

78 Pelham Street, for $420,000

from John B. Walsh to Marino Z. Benevides.

52 Rock Street, for $89,900

from Sheila M. Canedy to 52 Rock St LLC.

700 Shore Drive #412, for $530,000

from Theodore Panagiotopoulos to George P. Cardoso.

161 Vale Street, for $380,000

from Katie Neves to Derek Rocha.

707 Valentine Street, for $500,000

from Jose A. Cordeiro to Pinecault Rt.

1170 Wilson Road #38, for $280,000

from Larisa Berezhnaya to Vanda A. Tavares.

Freetown

14 Ashley Avenue, for $480,000

from Jeremy J. Carreiro to Angela Pina.

3 Locust Street, for $210,000

from Fadi Heneine to Adam P. Ryan.

Little Compton

19 Beach Drive, for $900,000

from Ines E & F S Yeatts RET to Jane G Linden T.

21 Beach Drive, for $900,000

from Ines E & F S Yeatts RET to Jane G Linden T.

40 John Dyer Road, for $950,000

from Julie S. Hallgring to Szosz Ft.

407 Long, for $150,000

from Pamela L. Carter to Andrea R Phillips Lt.

New Bedford

217 Belleville Road, for $465,000

from Christopher L. Monteiro to Jonathan Torres.

407-409 Bolton Street, for $486,000

from R E Costa Declaration Of to S D. Dos Santos.

1617 Braley Road #90, for $190,000

from Emiliano A. Dias to Margarito Demirev.

52-54 Brigham Street #6, for $215,000

from Michael J. Rogers to Mathew J. Cox.

52-54 Brigham Street #3, for $215,000

from Michael J. Rogers to Mathew J. Cox.

40 Chestnut Street, for $527,000

from Jska LLC to Kevin A. Urquilla.

354 Coffin Avenue, for $587,000

from Isaias Anadrade to Dilce M. Chicha.

45 Conduit Street, for $510,000

from Hector D. Rivera to Franklin Winklaar.

76 Cottage Street, for $754,800

from Cottage St Rt to Elliott Garlock.

1038 Cove Road #3, for $113,000

from Mercedes Rivera to Neal Doyon.

37 Covell Street, for $420,000

from Nuno F. Ferreira to Diana S. Medeiros.

4-6 Grove Street, for $570,000

from 4-6 Grove St LLC to John Medeiros.

128 Laurelwood Drive, for $481,500

from Luis S. Amaral to Silvina Tavres.

293 Raymond Street, for $430,000

from Paula Lopes to Jose Lindo.

821-829 Rockdale Avenue, for $1,675,000

from North Mill Realty Inc to Rivard Pizza LLC.

1286 Roseanne Street, for $365,000

from Judith D. Robinson to Ludgy St Preux.

79 Seymour Street, for $450,000

from Relentless Re Group LLC to Kimberli A. Moore.

350 Union Street, for $550,000

from Dale M. Morgan to SMC LLC.

155 Whitman Street, for $498,000

from Jose G. Lindo to 155 Whitman St LLC.

Somerset

374 Chace Street, for $415,000

from Joshua Ferreira to Michael S. Horton.

78 Elm Street, for $699,900

from Bryan R. Howard to Maged Tobia.

100 Mayes Avenue, for $652,000

from Stacey A. Almeida to You Liu.

78 Narragansett Road, for $500,000

from Rebecca Hibbert-Kapler to Joshua Ferreira.

124 New Jersey Avenue, for $417,000

from Molly E. Hanna to John N. Tavares.

42 Simms Avenue, for $370,000

from D M Leonard T to Sara E. Leonard.

90 Sutherland Drive, for $765,900

from Jeffrey Cardoza to Philip Vieira.

Swansea

12 Clinton Avenue, for $270,000

from Gagne Theresa Est to Catherine L. Lavery.

850 Hortonville Road, for $450,000

from Kevin P. Lopes to Joseph G. Marshall.

177 Old Fall River Road, for $382,500

from Matthew J. Thomas to Ian T. Rusell.

164 Seaview Avenue, for $1,101,250

from Francis M James Nt to John D. Aguiar.

37 Sidney Avenue, for $70,000

from David S. Ciosek to Krisann Jardin.

13 Wolf Hill Drive, for $334,835

from Edward R. Novak to Paul Heroux.

Tiverton

225 Brayton Road #300, for $115,000

from Chelsea M. Vieira to Stacy L. Vilao.

52 Chace Avenue, for $360,000

from Richard A. Borges to John F. Souza.

60 Charles Drive #4, for $335,000

from Caitlin E. Benzer to Catherine G. Orszulak.

49 Dewey Avenue, for $365,000

from Sean B. Morrissette to Christopher Petrill.

Hinter Hinters Way, for $147,500

from Tiverton Horizon Dev Corp to Camaras Real Est LLC.

Hinter Hinters Way, for $147,500

from Tiverton Horizon Dev Corp to Camaras Real Est LLC.

38 Red Tail, for $223,000

from Denise Pouliot to Joyce Simeone.

339 Village Road #339, for $869,000

from Deetta M. Moran to Margaret Mary Mayers RET.

Westport

49 Beaulieu Street, for $275,000

from Doris E Thibault RET to Gary Howayeck.

5 Fairview Avenue, for $2,600,000

from Elizabeth A. Grenier to Derek Young.

625-627 Gifford Road, for $245,000

from Nicole G. Wood to Joseph J. Wood.

95 Mosher Lane, for $127,000

from Thibault Jeanne A Est to John Rodrigues.

32 Quail, for $765,000

from Delibero Maria C Est to Alan H. Roth.

19 Strawberry Lane, for $950,000

from Russo Sr Leonard N Est to Chad R. Hawksley.

104 Sylvia Lane, for $800,000

from Fazzina Barbara A Est to Brendon Donatio.

15 Tickle Road, for $519,900

from Therese M. Roy to Carlos H. Mota.

73 Union Avenue, for $150,000

from Raitt P. Erickson to Robin A. Potter.

