Weekly home sales: Quaint cabin in Dartmouth on stunning property sells for almost $2M

This week’s top-selling home in Dartmouth is a small cabin that sold for $1,963,750.

Situated on the Slocum River this hidden gem at 600 Potomska Road has a lot of potential for a future home build full of privacy and nature.

A cozy 816 square foot fireplaced cabin built in 1957 offers two bedrooms and one bathroom. It oozes peace and tranquility with stunning downriver views.

The pièce de résistance is 26 acres of land with a large open meadow, antique stone walls, beautiful woodlands, and an extensive shoreline.

Top selling house in Dartmouth sells for $1.9M.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater New Bedford area this week according to The Warren Group.

ACUSHNET

44 Guillotte St $490,000.

Christine Gagnon to Nathan P. Maynard and Nikita Ferreira

5 Sherri Ln $245,000.

Cynthia E. Arruda to Eric A. and Christine Arruda

BOURNE

108 Admirals Way Unit 108 $410,000.

George W. and Sienna Horta to Esther A. Bernardo and Elizabeth A. Purohit

16 Baker Ln Unit 16 $377,000.

Edward G. Brodzinski to Samantha Guevremont

16 Marsh Pond Rd $565,000.

Roux Ann M Est and Laura A. Bergeron to Francesco Desantis

19 Schooner Ln $490,000.

Claire T. Goode to Patrick and Hannah Fortin

DARTMOUTH

220 Collins Corner Rd $163,000.

Janet Imilda Chace Lt and Bonnie Medeiros to 220 Chase Realty LLC

15 E Wordell St $509,500.

Frank M. and Natercia F. Matos to Carlos M. Pereira

600 Potomska Rd $1,963,750.

Bflt Rt and Benjamin A. Barner to 600 Potomsja Land T and Mariana S. Webb

22 Ryder St $395,000.

Nicholas B. and Stephanie M. Charbonneau to Paul B. and Denise E. Finnegan

22 Sable Ave $490,000.

Janet L. Mohr to Nicholas B. and Stephanie M. Charbonneau

FAIRHAVEN

6 Brookview St $455,500.

Timothy Reed and Brandon Buote to Chelsea Higginbotham and Zachary Doane

41 Elizabeth St $385,000.

New Bedford Credit Union to Patrick J. and Samantha C. Robinson

31 Garrison St $339,000.

Muhammad R. Khan to Belkary M. Abreau and Mari M. Encarnacion

10 Holiday Dr $450,000.

Constitution Prop LLC to Pratt Realty Invs LLC

FALL RIVER

943 County St $375,000.

Paul J. Souza and Gloria M. Reposa-Souza to Dream Big T and Michael Carvalho

750 Davol St Unit 814 $315,000.

Betsy L. Depin-Ollerhead to Cordell B. Golson

215 Glasgow St Unit 1 $230,000.

Daniel Quintal and Roger Gamache to Rashely S. Dejesus

336 Grattan St $545,000.

Bryanha K. Costa to Conor W. and Vitalina T. Sowersby

297 Grove St $585,000.

Rodney J. Cesar to Jude Denis and Beatrice Montoute

166 Irving St $625,000.

Johnny Alexis to Michael Thompson and Kheary Reth

47 Mulberry St $600,000.

Saul Valadez to Ronnie and Laquita Roscoe

3446 N Main St $236,788.

Dbla LLC to Luis L. and Jaime R. Pacheco

752 New Boston Rd $575,000.

Kevin P. and Dora F. Quintal to Corinne N. Downey

181 Weetamoe St $231,000.

Melissa Pavao and Crosscountry Mortgage LLC to Flavio Tizon

FREETOWN

8 Dunham Rd $875,000.

Elspeth B. Cypher and Sharon M. Levesque to Bernice Menard Nt and Bernice Menard

MARION

130 Spring St $749,900.

Henry V. and Judith Dejesus to Peter J. and Elaine R. Leahy

MATTAPOISETT

5 Hunters Ln $660,000.

Levine Ft and Paul N. Levine to Andrew J. and Rachael A. Basque

MIDDLEBORO

119 Peirce St $505,000.

Todd F. and Andrew J. Dibiase to Corey Meenan

70 Pine St $575,000.

Fitzsimmons Anne E Est and Elaine P. Harold to Andrew and Meghan Gallant

17 School St $365,000.

Bolia Thomas George Est and James Bolia to Marie C. and Marie Y. Jean

NEW BEDFORD

22 Acushnet Ave $237,500.

Mario J. and Maria L. Pereira to Jon Afonso Property LLC

201-203 Bonney St $530,000.

Orlando and Maria Darosa to Jamilson G. Monteiro and Miriam Fonseca

14 Cindy Ln $450,000.

Chris W. Holtkamp to Josue and Candida Ostolaza

272-274 Cleveland St $469,900.

Correia Ft and Matthew V. Correia to Ricky and Rui M. Saldanha

77 Delano St $237,500.

Mario J. and Maria L. Pereira to Jon Afonso Property LLC

49 Division St $600,000.

Aldair M. Depina to Lius Blaise and Jeffry Marcellus

518 Hawes St $546,320.

Claire Millette and Susan Grinsted to Gitsit Solutions LLC

13-15 Hazard Ct $470,000.

Hazard Ct T and Michael Batista to Dairine A. Andrade

237 Hillman St $525,000.

Terrance A. and Dianne T. Gomes to Michael C. and Lark Frias

279 Hillman St $170,000.

Cascade Funding Mtg T Hb3 to Andre Maldonado

51 Julie Pl $400,000.

Ronnette A. Barros to Margatte Toure

555 Kirby St $405,000.

Robert C. and Margaret Demelo to Betty J. Labonte

240 Middle St $480,000.

Manuel and Sharon Desantos to Benjamin A. Pereira

2108 Phillips Rd Unit 20 $145,000.

Susan Ferguson to Peaceful Rentals LLC

205 Query St $280,000.

Elaine Amaral to Luis C. Pereira

652 Summer St $560,000.

Jeannette Cruz to Francisco P. Gomez and Biviana P. Pacheco

WAREHAM

1 Daniel Rd $417,000.

Sarah Erha to Misha Jaffe and Martha Morrison

30 E Central Ave $540,000.

Nicholas Berggren to Matthew A. and Donna Allen

6 Everett Ave $300,000.

John A. and Lauralyn M. Smith to Deal Team Six LLC

88 Hathaway St $390,000.

Bay Flow LLC to Jarred R. and Aubrey T. Reuter

16 Monack Rd $430,000.

Gail D. and Robert M. Goldman to Kenneth Roche and Jeann Staines

30 Peaceful Ln $370,000.

Ma Prop Acqui Co LLC to Manuel Rodrigues

WESTPORT

8 Faith St $385,000.

Ventura T Ft and John R. Ventura to Short Lt and Kenneth Short

40 Highridge Rd $899,900.

Matthew and Skye D. Perry to Cartus Finance Corp

40 Highridge Rd $899,900.

Cartus Financial Corp to Andrew Sinotte and Jenna Lipawsky

67 Ridgeline Dr $371,633.

Lorraine R. Leite and Wilmington Svgs Fund SocFin Of Amer Structured Se and Wilmintgton Svgs Fund Soc

Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman/The Commercial Record, a weekly trade newspaper. It is reprinted with permission from the publisher, The Warren Group. For a searchable database of real estate transactions and property information, visit www.thewarrengroup.com.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Home sales in Greater New Bedford are in January