Weekly home sales: Quaint cabin in Dartmouth on stunning property sells for almost $2M
This week’s top-selling home in Dartmouth is a small cabin that sold for $1,963,750.
Situated on the Slocum River this hidden gem at 600 Potomska Road has a lot of potential for a future home build full of privacy and nature.
A cozy 816 square foot fireplaced cabin built in 1957 offers two bedrooms and one bathroom. It oozes peace and tranquility with stunning downriver views.
The pièce de résistance is 26 acres of land with a large open meadow, antique stone walls, beautiful woodlands, and an extensive shoreline.
Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater New Bedford area this week according to The Warren Group.
ACUSHNET
44 Guillotte St $490,000.
Christine Gagnon to Nathan P. Maynard and Nikita Ferreira
5 Sherri Ln $245,000.
Cynthia E. Arruda to Eric A. and Christine Arruda
BOURNE
108 Admirals Way Unit 108 $410,000.
George W. and Sienna Horta to Esther A. Bernardo and Elizabeth A. Purohit
16 Baker Ln Unit 16 $377,000.
Edward G. Brodzinski to Samantha Guevremont
16 Marsh Pond Rd $565,000.
Roux Ann M Est and Laura A. Bergeron to Francesco Desantis
19 Schooner Ln $490,000.
Claire T. Goode to Patrick and Hannah Fortin
DARTMOUTH
220 Collins Corner Rd $163,000.
Janet Imilda Chace Lt and Bonnie Medeiros to 220 Chase Realty LLC
15 E Wordell St $509,500.
Frank M. and Natercia F. Matos to Carlos M. Pereira
600 Potomska Rd $1,963,750.
Bflt Rt and Benjamin A. Barner to 600 Potomsja Land T and Mariana S. Webb
22 Ryder St $395,000.
Nicholas B. and Stephanie M. Charbonneau to Paul B. and Denise E. Finnegan
22 Sable Ave $490,000.
Janet L. Mohr to Nicholas B. and Stephanie M. Charbonneau
FAIRHAVEN
6 Brookview St $455,500.
Timothy Reed and Brandon Buote to Chelsea Higginbotham and Zachary Doane
41 Elizabeth St $385,000.
New Bedford Credit Union to Patrick J. and Samantha C. Robinson
31 Garrison St $339,000.
Muhammad R. Khan to Belkary M. Abreau and Mari M. Encarnacion
10 Holiday Dr $450,000.
Constitution Prop LLC to Pratt Realty Invs LLC
FALL RIVER
943 County St $375,000.
Paul J. Souza and Gloria M. Reposa-Souza to Dream Big T and Michael Carvalho
750 Davol St Unit 814 $315,000.
Betsy L. Depin-Ollerhead to Cordell B. Golson
215 Glasgow St Unit 1 $230,000.
Daniel Quintal and Roger Gamache to Rashely S. Dejesus
336 Grattan St $545,000.
Bryanha K. Costa to Conor W. and Vitalina T. Sowersby
297 Grove St $585,000.
Rodney J. Cesar to Jude Denis and Beatrice Montoute
166 Irving St $625,000.
Johnny Alexis to Michael Thompson and Kheary Reth
47 Mulberry St $600,000.
Saul Valadez to Ronnie and Laquita Roscoe
3446 N Main St $236,788.
Dbla LLC to Luis L. and Jaime R. Pacheco
752 New Boston Rd $575,000.
Kevin P. and Dora F. Quintal to Corinne N. Downey
181 Weetamoe St $231,000.
Melissa Pavao and Crosscountry Mortgage LLC to Flavio Tizon
FREETOWN
8 Dunham Rd $875,000.
Elspeth B. Cypher and Sharon M. Levesque to Bernice Menard Nt and Bernice Menard
MARION
130 Spring St $749,900.
Henry V. and Judith Dejesus to Peter J. and Elaine R. Leahy
MATTAPOISETT
5 Hunters Ln $660,000.
Levine Ft and Paul N. Levine to Andrew J. and Rachael A. Basque
MIDDLEBORO
119 Peirce St $505,000.
Todd F. and Andrew J. Dibiase to Corey Meenan
70 Pine St $575,000.
Fitzsimmons Anne E Est and Elaine P. Harold to Andrew and Meghan Gallant
17 School St $365,000.
Bolia Thomas George Est and James Bolia to Marie C. and Marie Y. Jean
NEW BEDFORD
22 Acushnet Ave $237,500.
Mario J. and Maria L. Pereira to Jon Afonso Property LLC
201-203 Bonney St $530,000.
Orlando and Maria Darosa to Jamilson G. Monteiro and Miriam Fonseca
14 Cindy Ln $450,000.
Chris W. Holtkamp to Josue and Candida Ostolaza
272-274 Cleveland St $469,900.
Correia Ft and Matthew V. Correia to Ricky and Rui M. Saldanha
77 Delano St $237,500.
Mario J. and Maria L. Pereira to Jon Afonso Property LLC
49 Division St $600,000.
Aldair M. Depina to Lius Blaise and Jeffry Marcellus
518 Hawes St $546,320.
Claire Millette and Susan Grinsted to Gitsit Solutions LLC
13-15 Hazard Ct $470,000.
Hazard Ct T and Michael Batista to Dairine A. Andrade
237 Hillman St $525,000.
Terrance A. and Dianne T. Gomes to Michael C. and Lark Frias
279 Hillman St $170,000.
Cascade Funding Mtg T Hb3 to Andre Maldonado
51 Julie Pl $400,000.
Ronnette A. Barros to Margatte Toure
555 Kirby St $405,000.
Robert C. and Margaret Demelo to Betty J. Labonte
240 Middle St $480,000.
Manuel and Sharon Desantos to Benjamin A. Pereira
2108 Phillips Rd Unit 20 $145,000.
Susan Ferguson to Peaceful Rentals LLC
205 Query St $280,000.
Elaine Amaral to Luis C. Pereira
652 Summer St $560,000.
Jeannette Cruz to Francisco P. Gomez and Biviana P. Pacheco
WAREHAM
1 Daniel Rd $417,000.
Sarah Erha to Misha Jaffe and Martha Morrison
30 E Central Ave $540,000.
Nicholas Berggren to Matthew A. and Donna Allen
6 Everett Ave $300,000.
John A. and Lauralyn M. Smith to Deal Team Six LLC
88 Hathaway St $390,000.
Bay Flow LLC to Jarred R. and Aubrey T. Reuter
16 Monack Rd $430,000.
Gail D. and Robert M. Goldman to Kenneth Roche and Jeann Staines
30 Peaceful Ln $370,000.
Ma Prop Acqui Co LLC to Manuel Rodrigues
WESTPORT
8 Faith St $385,000.
Ventura T Ft and John R. Ventura to Short Lt and Kenneth Short
40 Highridge Rd $899,900.
Matthew and Skye D. Perry to Cartus Finance Corp
40 Highridge Rd $899,900.
Cartus Financial Corp to Andrew Sinotte and Jenna Lipawsky
67 Ridgeline Dr $371,633.
Lorraine R. Leite and Wilmington Svgs Fund SocFin Of Amer Structured Se and Wilmintgton Svgs Fund Soc
Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman/The Commercial Record, a weekly trade newspaper. It is reprinted with permission from the publisher, The Warren Group. For a searchable database of real estate transactions and property information, visit www.thewarrengroup.com.
This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Home sales in Greater New Bedford are in January