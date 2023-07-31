Weekly home sales: Show-stopping colonial in Berkley sold for over $800K
This week’s top-selling home in Berkley is a captivating colonial that sold for $855,000.
This phenomenal home at 11 Anthony St., has 5,800 square feet of living space. It showcases stunning architectural designs, custom crown molding, beautiful hardwood floors, and high ceilings.
Built in 1972, this home has it all including a chef’s kitchen, two master suites, a theatre room, and a finished lower level with a wet bar. But that’s not all it also has a private in-law suite, two fireplaces living rooms, a game room, and an atrium.
Multiple balconies overlook the one and a half acres of land that feature an inground pool, Jacuzzi, stone patio, and tennis court. The property last sold in 2020 for $659,000.
Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Taunton area this week according to The Warren Group.
Berkley
11 Anthony St, $855,000
Saintil, Emmanuella R Saintil, Giscard to Spitalieri, Jordan Spitalieri, Anthony J
Dighton
942 Stonegate Lndg, $230,427
Meira, Ivan L Orladini, Ida R to Camara, Ashley
280 Main St, $472,000
Foley, Kevin Foley, Lauren to Granville, Michael D
Raynham
101 Finch Rd, $750,000
Carpinteri, Michele M to Dubois, Alexander Dubois, Shannan
116 Cody Ln, $880,000
Walter, Karl D Walter, Karlene W to Laranjo, Ashley B Laranjo, Matthew A
36 Village Rd, $511,000
St Onge, Brian J St Onge, Fonya A to Napoleon, Romain Napoleon, Romualde
405 Park Pl, $210,000
Mclaughlin, Mary M to Natale, Robbie
Taunton
697 Norton Ave, $535,000
Fannie Sturdivant RET Sinapi Jr, John W to Albondi, Eileen Lisi, Jacob
3 Karena Dr, $230,000
Thetonia, Kyle to Alimu, Muyashaer
35 Fisher St, $306,500
Batista, Deborah A Lee, Babette A to Burt, Robert H Burt, Lillian
435 Burt St, $520,000
Norris June M Est Norris, Thomas L to Castonguay, Eric R Castonguay, Sara E
450 Somerset Ave, $225,000
Botelho, Roy to Cuevas, Mary
450 Somerset Ave, $234,000
Desreusseu, Ryan C to Dara Knot T Keating, Margaret
252 Middleboro Ave, $507,500
Raposo, David F Raposo, Maria M to Fonin, Anthony
37 Kilmer Ave, $290,000
Garvin Marion J Est Doherty, Colleen to Kj Management LLC
7 Church Ave, $380,000
Bancroft, Dayana W to Leanadro, Michelle R
0 Metal Hangar, $20,000
Malo, Charles to Lemaire, Jonathan
56 Washington St, $344,000
Coots, Michael T to Mentos, Gustina
3 Westside Ave, $350,000
Sylvia Jr, John R to Quinn, Gregory
112 Shores St, $665,000
Berdos, David to Regis, Joanna
215 Longmeadow Rd, $290,000
Longmeadow Development Rt Goldrick, Daniel E to Santana, Sinval P Pereira, Micheline
124 Appaloosa Way, $615,000
Mammola, Kayla A Mammola, Kirsten N to Tressel, Lauren E
833 Bay St, $520,000
Rocha, Patrick J to Vassal, Charles Vassal, Lourdes
30-A Johnny Mac Way, $505,000
Asw Group LLC to Ward, Ellen M
27-A Titus Way, $454,900
Malloch Const Co Inc to White, Derrick White, Sante
Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman/The Commercial Record, a weekly trade newspaper. It is reprinted with permission from the publisher, The Warren Group. For a searchable database of real estate transactions and property information, visit www.thewarrengroup.com.
This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Top selling home in Berkley sells for $855K