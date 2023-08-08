U.S. markets open in 4 hours 19 minutes

Weekly home sales: Sophisticated ranch in Somerset sells for $600K

Faith Harrington, The Standard-Times
·5 min read

This week’s top-selling home in Somerset is a sophisticated ranch that sold for $600,000.

Located at 282 New Hampshire Ave., the home boasts an open floor plan with gleaming hardwood floors and sun-filled rooms.

With 2,346 square feet of living space, it features a contemporary eat-in kitchen, a large living room, and a cozy den. The inviting ranch has three bedrooms including a comfortable primary suite with a jacuzzi.

The property has an attached two-car garage, a shed, and a spacious deck overlooking a tranquil yard. It last sold in 2014 for $350,500.

Real Estate
Real Estate

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Fall River area this week according to The Warren Group.

Dartmouth

21 Old Jetty Road, for $3,125,000

from Mark Gildersleeve to Derlene M Sheehan RET.

521 Slocum Road, for $395,000

from Polyearpo Ft to Michael C. Mitchell.

20 Stillman Street, for $675,000

from John M Werly RET to Ann W. Lipham.

Fall River

115 Austin Street, for $417,000

from Jose M. Escobar to Paul A. Zarrella.

103 Blaine Street, for $385,000

from Daniel L. Bibeau to Kristu T. Silva.

145 Blaine Street, for $475,000

from Molly E. Pavao to Donald J. Brown.

65 Brayton Avenue, for $564,000

from Divine Development LLC to Rita F. Andrade.

212 Brightman Street, for $539,900

from Belmira Aduiar to Brigantti LLC.

83 Carlisa Drive, for $325,000

from Vanessa L. Rosario to Kyle G. Kelley.

306 Caroline Street, for $320,000

from Rmac T to New Step Properties Corp.

575 Cherry Street, for $250,000

from Harold J. Vandenburgh to Nicholas A. Vandenburgh.

189 Columbus Drive, for $480,000

from Jo-Ann L. Polak to Andre Demelo.

Keeley Street, for $120,000

from Rns Rt to R&d Rt.

37 Shawmut Street, for $550,000

from Moss Home Solutions LLC to Marwan Dolabany.

Freetown

19 Billys Lane, for $600,000

from Sky Beauregard to Elizabeth Tiago.

175 Bullock Road, for $437,500

from Fitzgerald Ft to Shane Pimental.

43 County Road, for $430,000

from Jls Ventures LLC to Renata W. Kosciuszko.

16 Cranberry Drive, for $525,000

from Joanne Lyons to Benjamin Fernandes.

38 Locust Street, for $465,000

from Lucien M. Bourbeau to Erika P. Kaufmann.

92 Richmond Road, for $250,000

from Mary E. Levesque to Jonathan Travaline.

New Bedford

166 Armsby Street, for $391,000

from Frenette Ft to Drew T. Frenette.

52 Ash Street, for $538,000

from Southbridge Re LLC to Calderia LLC.

52 Ash Street, for $538,000

from Federal Natl Mtg Assn to Southbridge Re LLC.

235 Austin Street, for $350,000

from Guy C. Davis to Enya James.

20 Bentley Street, for $545,000

from Hall 20 Bentley Lp LLC to Rosa R. Ruiz.

18 Brightman Court, for $165,464

from Joaquim M. Simoc to Dwelling Scrie Iv T.

250-252 Central Avenue, for $350,000

from 250-252 Central Ave Rt to Kelly A. Dooner.

1026 Cherokee Street, for $450,000

from Michael Grandfield to Kenny Ponte.

49 Clara Street, for $380,000

from Antonio J. Pinho to Aneesa A. Baboolal.

34 Dana Street #34, for $323,000

from Elizabeth Tiago to Sarah Guy.

911 Lucy Street, for $370,000

from Nicole Mitchell to Christopher R. Moyer.

12 Market Street #2, for $450,000

from Jamochamax Rt to Jeffrey Rose.

513 N Front Street, for $430,000

from Valerie Nicolas to Robert O. Gonzalez.

226 North Street, for $375,000

from Carolyn Metivier to Jose M. Gomes.

173 Pitman Street, for $343,000

from La T. Fermino to Hunter Cabral.

1370 Pleasant Street, for $285,000

from Yu Miao to Hurley Homes LLC.

345 Purchase Street, for $170,000

from Francisco Barros to Andrade Associates Re Inc.

34 Roy Street, for $282,000

from Thomas M. St Pierre to 925 Nt.

277 Union Street, for $200,000

from Jordan Agv Inc to Miwi Peoperties LLC.

51 Upton Street, for $430,000

from David N. Burt to Jeffrey L. Resendes.

Somerset

707 Highview Avenue, for $356,865

from Frances A. Ellinwood to Cascade Funding Mtg T.

38 Lake Street, for $525,000

from Albert J. Fontaine to Joshua A. Frey.

38 Narragansett Road, for $430,000

from Victor Dasilva to Tayor L. Dasilva.

282 New Hampshire Avenue, for $600,000

from Scott A. Frost to Urania M. Rodrigues.

110 Washington Avenue, for $550,000

from Robert F. Morelli to Sky J. Beauregard.

Swansea

Bark St (ES), for $49,900

from Campos Ft Under T to Meijuan Hou.

24 Front Street, for $405,000

from Justin R. Miller to Samuel L. Horowitz.

161 Harbor Road, for $605,000

from Kathleen Bourassa to Ryan Linn.

174 Marvel Street, for $589,900

from Maged Hanna to Brian L. Garland.

Tiverton

102 Brackett Avenue, for $357,000

from Moniz Dorothy Est to Janet S. Lane.

33 Ford Farm Road, for $632,500

from Winnie M. Lee to Cheryl Felber.

71 Mill Street, for $400,000

from Cheryl A. Demello to Li L. Yang.

64 Pocasset Avenue, for $337,000

from Matthew Lawber to Alycia L. Goncalo.

72 Walnut Street, for $365,000

from Paul F. Baker to Nicole Silvia.

N/A, for $230,000

from Keith J. Costa to Ri Property Wire LLC.

Westport

335 Gifford Road, for $595,000

from Chris M. Silva to Molly E. Pavao.

298 Old Bedford Road, for $591,000

from Fm Investment LLC to Miguel S. Ribeiro.

771 Sanford Road, for $410,000

from Jb Rentals LLC to Louis Y. Levesque.

Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman/The Commercial Record, a weekly trade newspaper. It is reprinted with permission from the publisher, The Warren Group. For a searchable database of real estate transactions and property information, visit www.thewarrengroup.com.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Top selling house in Somerset sold for $600,000