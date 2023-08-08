Weekly home sales: Spacious colonial in Raynham on 1.6 acres of land sells for over $700K

This week’s top-selling home in Raynham is an elegant colonial that sold for $770,000.

Built in 1993 in a premier neighborhood at 54 Lounsbury Dr., this 4,278-square-foot home has it all. It boasts a modern kitchen with a breakfast nook, a fireplaced den, a large theatre room, and a spacious changing room.

The colonial has a spacious primary suite with an office, an exercise room, and a cozy finished basement. Situated on over an acre and a half of land the property has a three-car garage and a private wooded backyard with a pool. It last sold in 2002 for $430,000.

Top selling home in Raynham.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Taunton area this week according to The Warren Group.

Berkley

82 Jerome St, $419,000

Gouveia, Kevin to Ogrady, Kayla Syvester, Dyan J

91 Bryant St, $460,000

Clark, Christian D Clark, Shannon E to Truax, James R

Raynham

377 Elm St E, $425,000

Sarsfield, Michael A Sarsfield, Kathryn A to Macdonald, Donna Macdonald Jr, Michael

155 Bridge St, $560,000

Howard L Tipping Irt Tipping, David C to Belanger, Cole Belanger, Kaitlyn

54 Lounsbury Dr, $770,000

Ramaiah, Prabhakar M Prabhakar, Latha to Cazeau, Cecile N

32 Christinas Path, $750,000

Leach, Brandon E Leach, Jacklyn P to Hoyer, Joseph Smith-Hoyer, Kathleen

97 Titicut Rd, $481,000

Barbara Folick Irt Bednarz, Steven to De Moura, Cassia F De Moura, Joseph P

Taunton

235 Weir St, $391,000

Carlson Muriel Joan Est Paulo, Dawn L to A&j Flippers LLC

68 Hummingbird Ln, $629,000

Savisky Jr, Robert P Savisky, Andrea R to Benjamin, Keith Benjamin, Lindsy

27-B Titus Way, $445,000

Malloch Const Com Inc to Enyong, Philip E Tabot, Sandra B

632 Somerset Ave, $670,000

Madlog Management LLC to Inga, Sandra M Quizphi, Luis G

30 Johnny Mac Way, $525,000

Asw Group LLC to Laplante, Ronald G Laplante, Kristina J

7 Sumner St, $525,000

Vargas, Daniel to Lopes-Baessa, Carlos A Barbosa, Ana G

26 Field St, $650,000

Lawlor, Annette to Patel, Naimesh

35 Marsh Dr, $390,000

Saro Ft Saro, Louis to Richardson, Erica Richardson, Jason

685 Bay St, $360,000

FNMA to Sacco, Amanda

Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman/The Commercial Record, a weekly trade newspaper. It is reprinted with permission from the publisher, The Warren Group. For a searchable database of real estate transactions and property information, visit www.thewarrengroup.com.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Top selling home in Raynham sells for $770,000