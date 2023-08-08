U.S. markets open in 4 hours 19 minutes

Weekly home sales: Spacious colonial in Raynham on 1.6 acres of land sells for over $700K

Faith Harrington, The Standard-Times
·2 min read

This week’s top-selling home in Raynham is an elegant colonial that sold for $770,000.

Built in 1993 in a premier neighborhood at 54 Lounsbury Dr., this 4,278-square-foot home has it all. It boasts a modern kitchen with a breakfast nook, a fireplaced den, a large theatre room, and a spacious changing room.

The colonial has a spacious primary suite with an office, an exercise room, and a cozy finished basement. Situated on over an acre and a half of land the property has a three-car garage and a private wooded backyard with a pool. It last sold in 2002 for $430,000.

Top selling home in Raynham.
Top selling home in Raynham.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Taunton area this week according to The Warren Group.

Berkley

82 Jerome St, $419,000

Gouveia, Kevin to Ogrady, Kayla Syvester, Dyan J

91 Bryant St, $460,000

Clark, Christian D Clark, Shannon E to Truax, James R

Raynham

377 Elm St E, $425,000

Sarsfield, Michael A Sarsfield, Kathryn A to Macdonald, Donna Macdonald Jr, Michael

155 Bridge St, $560,000

Howard L Tipping Irt Tipping, David C to Belanger, Cole Belanger, Kaitlyn

54 Lounsbury Dr, $770,000

Ramaiah, Prabhakar M Prabhakar, Latha to Cazeau, Cecile N

32 Christinas Path, $750,000

Leach, Brandon E Leach, Jacklyn P to Hoyer, Joseph Smith-Hoyer, Kathleen

97 Titicut Rd, $481,000

Barbara Folick Irt Bednarz, Steven to De Moura, Cassia F De Moura, Joseph P

Taunton

235 Weir St, $391,000

Carlson Muriel Joan Est Paulo, Dawn L to A&j Flippers LLC

68 Hummingbird Ln, $629,000

Savisky Jr, Robert P Savisky, Andrea R to Benjamin, Keith Benjamin, Lindsy

27-B Titus Way, $445,000

Malloch Const Com Inc to Enyong, Philip E Tabot, Sandra B

632 Somerset Ave, $670,000

Madlog Management LLC to Inga, Sandra M Quizphi, Luis G

30 Johnny Mac Way, $525,000

Asw Group LLC to Laplante, Ronald G Laplante, Kristina J

7 Sumner St, $525,000

Vargas, Daniel to Lopes-Baessa, Carlos A Barbosa, Ana G

26 Field St, $650,000

Lawlor, Annette to Patel, Naimesh

35 Marsh Dr, $390,000

Saro Ft Saro, Louis to Richardson, Erica Richardson, Jason

685 Bay St, $360,000

FNMA to Sacco, Amanda

Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman/The Commercial Record, a weekly trade newspaper. It is reprinted with permission from the publisher, The Warren Group. For a searchable database of real estate transactions and property information, visit www.thewarrengroup.com.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Top selling home in Raynham sells for $770,000