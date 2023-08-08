Weekly home sales: Spacious colonial in Raynham on 1.6 acres of land sells for over $700K
This week’s top-selling home in Raynham is an elegant colonial that sold for $770,000.
Built in 1993 in a premier neighborhood at 54 Lounsbury Dr., this 4,278-square-foot home has it all. It boasts a modern kitchen with a breakfast nook, a fireplaced den, a large theatre room, and a spacious changing room.
The colonial has a spacious primary suite with an office, an exercise room, and a cozy finished basement. Situated on over an acre and a half of land the property has a three-car garage and a private wooded backyard with a pool. It last sold in 2002 for $430,000.
Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Taunton area this week according to The Warren Group.
Berkley
82 Jerome St, $419,000
Gouveia, Kevin to Ogrady, Kayla Syvester, Dyan J
91 Bryant St, $460,000
Clark, Christian D Clark, Shannon E to Truax, James R
Raynham
377 Elm St E, $425,000
Sarsfield, Michael A Sarsfield, Kathryn A to Macdonald, Donna Macdonald Jr, Michael
155 Bridge St, $560,000
Howard L Tipping Irt Tipping, David C to Belanger, Cole Belanger, Kaitlyn
54 Lounsbury Dr, $770,000
Ramaiah, Prabhakar M Prabhakar, Latha to Cazeau, Cecile N
32 Christinas Path, $750,000
Leach, Brandon E Leach, Jacklyn P to Hoyer, Joseph Smith-Hoyer, Kathleen
97 Titicut Rd, $481,000
Barbara Folick Irt Bednarz, Steven to De Moura, Cassia F De Moura, Joseph P
Taunton
235 Weir St, $391,000
Carlson Muriel Joan Est Paulo, Dawn L to A&j Flippers LLC
68 Hummingbird Ln, $629,000
Savisky Jr, Robert P Savisky, Andrea R to Benjamin, Keith Benjamin, Lindsy
27-B Titus Way, $445,000
Malloch Const Com Inc to Enyong, Philip E Tabot, Sandra B
632 Somerset Ave, $670,000
Madlog Management LLC to Inga, Sandra M Quizphi, Luis G
30 Johnny Mac Way, $525,000
Asw Group LLC to Laplante, Ronald G Laplante, Kristina J
7 Sumner St, $525,000
Vargas, Daniel to Lopes-Baessa, Carlos A Barbosa, Ana G
26 Field St, $650,000
Lawlor, Annette to Patel, Naimesh
35 Marsh Dr, $390,000
Saro Ft Saro, Louis to Richardson, Erica Richardson, Jason
685 Bay St, $360,000
FNMA to Sacco, Amanda
Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman/The Commercial Record, a weekly trade newspaper. It is reprinted with permission from the publisher, The Warren Group. For a searchable database of real estate transactions and property information, visit www.thewarrengroup.com.
This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Top selling home in Raynham sells for $770,000