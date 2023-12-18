Weekly home sales: Spacious ranch in Somerset sold for almost $600K
This week’s top-selling home in Somerset is a pristine ranch that sold for $599,900.
Built in 1999, 25 Broad Cove St. has been lovingly maintained and meticulously cared for. The 1,888-square-foot home has been tastefully designed with cathedral ceilings, built-ins, and a fireplace.
It has three good-sized bedrooms, a spacious kitchen, a cozy family room, and a screened-in porch and gazebo.
Located on .46 acres of manicured land, there is a two-car garage, a composite deck with water views, and a shed.
Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Fall River area this week according to The Warren Group.
Dartmouth
Chase Road #2, for $150,000
from Brito Ft to Jose Baptista.
414 Gulf Road, for $500,000
from Dcs Ventures LLC to Elizabeth Danforth RET.
8 Mccabe Street, for $556,000
from Terceira Construction LLC to Frank H. Hand.
26 Nimitz Street, for $460,000
from Brooks Audrey L Est to Tyler Oliveira.
57 Rosewood, for $559,000
from Stockys Properties LLC to Britney L. Simoneau.
18 Seminole Road, for $385,000
from Blouin Ft to Caleb Bennett.
107 Stackhouse Street, for $395,000
from Appleton Grove LLC to Giovanie M. Ramos.
99 Willis Street, for $375,000
from Nicholas Lorizio to Tracy R. Anthony.
Fall River
189 5th Street, for $570,000
from 189 Fifth St Property LLC to Willie C. Pittman.
156 Archer Street, for $495,000
from Alex Borges to Matthew Mota.
251 Bank Street, for $407,500
from 251 Bk St Ltd Liability C to Whm Capital LLC.
141 Boyden Street, for $333,000
from Citigroup Loan TInc to 22 Ricky Ln LLC.
749 Cambridge Street, for $475,000
from Richard Miozza to Zachary Vorce.
39 Claflin Street, for $385,000
from Jhonatta L. Ferreira to Biswas LLC.
138-144 Columbia Street, for $900,000
from David Desa Rt to Kenneth Cabral.
268 Cory Street, for $660,000
from Marcio Garcia to Mfw Sons Of Mary LLC.
78 Fieldstone Lane, for $599,900
from Highland Farms Ii Dev LLC to Richard Miozza.
134 Fountain Street, for $768,500
from Edward C. Demelo to Nsj Real Estate LLC.
59 Garfield Street, for $440,000
from Ri Propety Wire LLC to Keurin Barros.
433 Grinnell Street, for $330,000
from Matthew Szargowicz to Frank Delgado.
538 Hanover Street, for $480,000
from Stanton Irt to Shane L. Benjamin.
138 Merchant Street, for $830,000
from Louis P. Pereira to South Coast Res LLC.
26 N Rocliffe Street, for $450,000
from Agostinho Ponte to Emmanuela Pierre.
201 Pearce Street #3W, for $220,000
from Erasmo F. Costa to Clara T. Soares.
181 Rathgar Street, for $451,000
from Justin J. Pacheco to Angeline L. Ellison.
101 Read Street, for $360,000
from Bednarz Judith A Est to Chelsey L. Dasilva.
1931 Robeson Street, for $360,825
from Carla F. Gilday to Kelsey Colot.
41 Rosedale Street, for $389,900
from Kristen Souza to Kaitrin Christ.
485 Stetson Street, for $385,000
from Roger J. Benevides to Joao J. Silva.
31 Warburton Street, for $428,000
from Thomas J. Oliveira to Manuel M. Delgado.
77 Weetamoe Street, for $650,000
from 77-73 Weetamoe LLC to Ailende M. Inegbedion.
213 Weetamoe Street, for $222,000
from Preferred Property Soln L to Elevator Properties Inc.
Freetown
County Street, for $135,000
from Margaret Wilkinson to Twin Boys LLC.
93 Narrows Road, for $1,200,000
from Gregg S. Ruth to 93 Narrows LLC.
Little Compton
28 John Dyer Road, for $310,000
from Gardella Donna L Est to Robert M. Magown.
Oliver Lane, for $830,000
from J R. Ratcliffe to Little Compton Agricultur.
New Bedford
26 7th Street, for $330,000
from Slama Properties LLC to New Dart Holdings LLC.
1413 Bay Street, for $260,000
from Lb-Cabana Series Iv T to Oen More Home LLC.
504 Bolton Street, for $1,000,000
from J&m Bakeries LLC to Mia Mei Lee LLC.
506 Bolton Street, for $1,000,000
from J&m Bakeries LLC to Mia Mei Lee LLC.
163 Bonney Street, for $577,000
from Anildo M. Ribeiro to Erickson G. Rodrigues.
159-161 Central Avenue, for $323,000
from Daniel Pacheco to Hurley Homes LLC.
1180 Chaffee Street, for $570,000
from Jesse Viveiros to Walters S. Couto.
231 Church Street, for $359,000
from M Q Teixeira Chrch St Nt to Flavio M. Silva.
85-87 Cottage Street, for $605,000
from Barton James E Est to James W. Clark.
869 County Street, for $505,000
from George Saba to Lucas S. Ixcoy.
28 Dana Street, for $319,000
from Souza Lawrence J Est to Alex D. Dandurand.
111 David Street, for $560,000
from Elvin D. Merlo-Cruz to Jennife Allahyarian.
291 Emerson Street, for $292,500
from Chrysalis Properties LLC to Mariana S. Andre.
16 Ethel Street, for $370,000
from Quintal Investments LLC to Timothy Duarte.
83-85 Eugenia Street, for $339,000
from Manuel G. Henriques to Ronald Oliveira.
Fairfield St (SS), for $125,000
from Whites Farms Dairy Inc to Mark Dias.
137 Field Street, for $185,000
from Mark A. Medeiros to Roso Investment Rt.
155 Hillman Street, for $450,000
from Maria Fernandes to Ramon M. Cespedes.
31 Holly Tree Lane, for $360,000
from Oakes Shelly Est to Jacqueline Bousquet.
524 Liberty Street, for $355,000
from Daniel Simoneau to Samuel Martinez.
993 Lucy Street, for $369,000
from Marisa M. Cunha to George J. Saba.
103 Mosher Street, for $540,000
from Simone Lopes to Ruth G. Ruiz.
100 Norman Street, for $385,000
from Carol A. Pollard to Kortney Lafleur.
Osgood St (NS), for $125,000
from Whites Farms Dairy Inc to Mark Dias.
10 Park, for $400,000
from Antonio D. Denardis to 10 Park Pl LLC.
942 Phillips Road, for $326,000
from Grace Albano to John Afonso Prop LLC.
34 Rotch Street, for $465,000
from Manuel A. Fernandes to Heather M. Romano.
438 Summer Street, for $485,000
from Pintos Homes LLC to Samantha Botelho.
634-636 Union Street, for $2,125,000
from David Sylvia to 634 Union St LLC.
248 Whitman Street, for $560,000
from Robert Rossi to Edson D. Soares-Ross.
Somerset
185 4th Street, for $460,000
from Llombd T to Susan M. Roque.
25 Broad Cove Street, for $599,900
from Colett L Brisbois RET to People Inc.
25 Lilac Avenue, for $360,000
from Sharyn Fuller to Jonathan Peek.
258 Mohawk Road, for $480,000
from Paul E Cote Inc to Jonathan J. Silva.
Swansea
30 Mildred Avenue, for $365,000
from Joseph J. Strong to Erin M. Dudley.
561 Wilbur Avenue, for $120,000
from Christine A. Furtado to Gregory J. Tetrault.
Tiverton
29 Alicia Circle, for $742,000
from Kathleen A Malmgren T to Krzysztof Chorzepa.
6 Vitruvian Lane, for $130,000
from Joshua A. Camara to Roso Inv Realy T.
Westport
27 Christine Drive, for $492,000
from David Fournier to Stacy S. Boutwell.
5 Courtney Drive, for $240,000
from Warren M. Messier to Bruno Frustaci.
171 Gifford Road, for $500,000
from R&d Irt to Richard Mundy.
16 J Drive, for $585,000
from William Kloeber to Andrea Pagliari.
204 Main Road, for $615,000
from Michel & J A Duval Irt to Deanna Lockard.
