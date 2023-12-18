Weekly home sales: Spacious ranch in Somerset sold for almost $600K

This week’s top-selling home in Somerset is a pristine ranch that sold for $599,900.

Built in 1999, 25 Broad Cove St. has been lovingly maintained and meticulously cared for. The 1,888-square-foot home has been tastefully designed with cathedral ceilings, built-ins, and a fireplace.

It has three good-sized bedrooms, a spacious kitchen, a cozy family room, and a screened-in porch and gazebo.

Located on .46 acres of manicured land, there is a two-car garage, a composite deck with water views, and a shed.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Fall River area this week according to The Warren Group.

Dartmouth

Chase Road #2, for $150,000

from Brito Ft to Jose Baptista.

414 Gulf Road, for $500,000

from Dcs Ventures LLC to Elizabeth Danforth RET.

8 Mccabe Street, for $556,000

from Terceira Construction LLC to Frank H. Hand.

26 Nimitz Street, for $460,000

from Brooks Audrey L Est to Tyler Oliveira.

57 Rosewood, for $559,000

from Stockys Properties LLC to Britney L. Simoneau.

18 Seminole Road, for $385,000

from Blouin Ft to Caleb Bennett.

107 Stackhouse Street, for $395,000

from Appleton Grove LLC to Giovanie M. Ramos.

99 Willis Street, for $375,000

from Nicholas Lorizio to Tracy R. Anthony.

Fall River

189 5th Street, for $570,000

from 189 Fifth St Property LLC to Willie C. Pittman.

156 Archer Street, for $495,000

from Alex Borges to Matthew Mota.

251 Bank Street, for $407,500

from 251 Bk St Ltd Liability C to Whm Capital LLC.

141 Boyden Street, for $333,000

from Citigroup Loan TInc to 22 Ricky Ln LLC.

749 Cambridge Street, for $475,000

from Richard Miozza to Zachary Vorce.

39 Claflin Street, for $385,000

from Jhonatta L. Ferreira to Biswas LLC.

138-144 Columbia Street, for $900,000

from David Desa Rt to Kenneth Cabral.

268 Cory Street, for $660,000

from Marcio Garcia to Mfw Sons Of Mary LLC.

78 Fieldstone Lane, for $599,900

from Highland Farms Ii Dev LLC to Richard Miozza.

134 Fountain Street, for $768,500

from Edward C. Demelo to Nsj Real Estate LLC.

59 Garfield Street, for $440,000

from Ri Propety Wire LLC to Keurin Barros.

433 Grinnell Street, for $330,000

from Matthew Szargowicz to Frank Delgado.

538 Hanover Street, for $480,000

from Stanton Irt to Shane L. Benjamin.

138 Merchant Street, for $830,000

from Louis P. Pereira to South Coast Res LLC.

26 N Rocliffe Street, for $450,000

from Agostinho Ponte to Emmanuela Pierre.

201 Pearce Street #3W, for $220,000

from Erasmo F. Costa to Clara T. Soares.

181 Rathgar Street, for $451,000

from Justin J. Pacheco to Angeline L. Ellison.

101 Read Street, for $360,000

from Bednarz Judith A Est to Chelsey L. Dasilva.

1931 Robeson Street, for $360,825

from Carla F. Gilday to Kelsey Colot.

41 Rosedale Street, for $389,900

from Kristen Souza to Kaitrin Christ.

485 Stetson Street, for $385,000

from Roger J. Benevides to Joao J. Silva.

31 Warburton Street, for $428,000

from Thomas J. Oliveira to Manuel M. Delgado.

77 Weetamoe Street, for $650,000

from 77-73 Weetamoe LLC to Ailende M. Inegbedion.

213 Weetamoe Street, for $222,000

from Preferred Property Soln L to Elevator Properties Inc.

Freetown

County Street, for $135,000

from Margaret Wilkinson to Twin Boys LLC.

93 Narrows Road, for $1,200,000

from Gregg S. Ruth to 93 Narrows LLC.

Little Compton

28 John Dyer Road, for $310,000

from Gardella Donna L Est to Robert M. Magown.

Oliver Lane, for $830,000

from J R. Ratcliffe to Little Compton Agricultur.

New Bedford

26 7th Street, for $330,000

from Slama Properties LLC to New Dart Holdings LLC.

1413 Bay Street, for $260,000

from Lb-Cabana Series Iv T to Oen More Home LLC.

504 Bolton Street, for $1,000,000

from J&m Bakeries LLC to Mia Mei Lee LLC.

506 Bolton Street, for $1,000,000

from J&m Bakeries LLC to Mia Mei Lee LLC.

163 Bonney Street, for $577,000

from Anildo M. Ribeiro to Erickson G. Rodrigues.

159-161 Central Avenue, for $323,000

from Daniel Pacheco to Hurley Homes LLC.

1180 Chaffee Street, for $570,000

from Jesse Viveiros to Walters S. Couto.

231 Church Street, for $359,000

from M Q Teixeira Chrch St Nt to Flavio M. Silva.

85-87 Cottage Street, for $605,000

from Barton James E Est to James W. Clark.

869 County Street, for $505,000

from George Saba to Lucas S. Ixcoy.

28 Dana Street, for $319,000

from Souza Lawrence J Est to Alex D. Dandurand.

111 David Street, for $560,000

from Elvin D. Merlo-Cruz to Jennife Allahyarian.

291 Emerson Street, for $292,500

from Chrysalis Properties LLC to Mariana S. Andre.

16 Ethel Street, for $370,000

from Quintal Investments LLC to Timothy Duarte.

83-85 Eugenia Street, for $339,000

from Manuel G. Henriques to Ronald Oliveira.

Fairfield St (SS), for $125,000

from Whites Farms Dairy Inc to Mark Dias.

137 Field Street, for $185,000

from Mark A. Medeiros to Roso Investment Rt.

155 Hillman Street, for $450,000

from Maria Fernandes to Ramon M. Cespedes.

31 Holly Tree Lane, for $360,000

from Oakes Shelly Est to Jacqueline Bousquet.

524 Liberty Street, for $355,000

from Daniel Simoneau to Samuel Martinez.

993 Lucy Street, for $369,000

from Marisa M. Cunha to George J. Saba.

103 Mosher Street, for $540,000

from Simone Lopes to Ruth G. Ruiz.

100 Norman Street, for $385,000

from Carol A. Pollard to Kortney Lafleur.

Osgood St (NS), for $125,000

from Whites Farms Dairy Inc to Mark Dias.

10 Park, for $400,000

from Antonio D. Denardis to 10 Park Pl LLC.

942 Phillips Road, for $326,000

from Grace Albano to John Afonso Prop LLC.

34 Rotch Street, for $465,000

from Manuel A. Fernandes to Heather M. Romano.

438 Summer Street, for $485,000

from Pintos Homes LLC to Samantha Botelho.

634-636 Union Street, for $2,125,000

from David Sylvia to 634 Union St LLC.

248 Whitman Street, for $560,000

from Robert Rossi to Edson D. Soares-Ross.

Somerset

185 4th Street, for $460,000

from Llombd T to Susan M. Roque.

25 Broad Cove Street, for $599,900

from Colett L Brisbois RET to People Inc.

25 Lilac Avenue, for $360,000

from Sharyn Fuller to Jonathan Peek.

258 Mohawk Road, for $480,000

from Paul E Cote Inc to Jonathan J. Silva.

Swansea

30 Mildred Avenue, for $365,000

from Joseph J. Strong to Erin M. Dudley.

561 Wilbur Avenue, for $120,000

from Christine A. Furtado to Gregory J. Tetrault.

Tiverton

29 Alicia Circle, for $742,000

from Kathleen A Malmgren T to Krzysztof Chorzepa.

6 Vitruvian Lane, for $130,000

from Joshua A. Camara to Roso Inv Realy T.

Westport

27 Christine Drive, for $492,000

from David Fournier to Stacy S. Boutwell.

5 Courtney Drive, for $240,000

from Warren M. Messier to Bruno Frustaci.

171 Gifford Road, for $500,000

from R&d Irt to Richard Mundy.

16 J Drive, for $585,000

from William Kloeber to Andrea Pagliari.

204 Main Road, for $615,000

from Michel & J A Duval Irt to Deanna Lockard.

