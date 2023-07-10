Weekly home sales: Spacious Taunton tenement home fully rented sells for $700K.

This week’s top-selling home in Taunton is an oversized multi-family home that sold for $700,000.

The 2,933-square-foot home situated at 7 Columbus Ave., is an investor's dream as all the units are fully rented to long-term tenants. Built in 1985, the tenement home was last sold in 2008 for $201,100.

Two units have three spacious bedrooms and one bathroom; one unit has two bedrooms and one bathroom, and all have ample living space. The property includes a cozy farmer’s porch, a small yard, and off-street parking.

Top selling house in Taunton.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Taunton area this week according to The Warren Group.

Berkley

11 Hillside Ave, $400,000

Barnes, Amanda J Gouveia, Samantha to Lawrence, Lyndsey

Dighton

741 Council Oak Way, $613,000

Smathers, Kelley Smathers, Edward to Garcia, Luis C Garcia, Shannon M

Taunton

42 Shores St, $400,000

Costa, Maria C Costa, Nuno to Almeida, Carlos M

215 Longmeadow Rd, $285,000

Longmeadow Development Rt Goldrick, Daniel E to Alungulesei, Carmen

2 Greystone Ave, $450,000

Hawthorne Development Inc to Alves, Alexandre Silva, Suzana M

172 Morrison Rd, $319,000

Adkins, Keith P Adkins, Michelle M to Betti, John M Betti, Lisa

305 Cohannet St, $385,000

Beland, Edwina M to Kelly, Kaitlynn E

96 Old Colony Ave, $225,000

Barrett, James M to Mcgill, Alexandra Smith, Cody

170 Highland St, $264,900

Ames, Paula J to Morse, Yvette

7 Columbus Ave, $700,000

Pimentel, Carlos L Pimentel, Susan M to Yazbeck, Randa

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Top selling home in Taunton sells for $700,000