Weekly home sales: Spacious Westport home loaded with extras sells for over $800K.

This week’s top-selling home in Westport is a massive custom home that sold for $840,000.

Built in 1995, surrounded by woodlands, 83 Shannon Dr. has everything you could need in a home. With updates added throughout, it features a welcoming covered porch, custom built-ins, gleaming hardwood floors, French doors, and a wood-burning fireplace.

The home offers 3,680 square feet of living space that has a chef’s kitchen with a pantry, a front-to-back living room, a huge laundry room, and a unique recreational room with a built-in bar.

Situated on 1.6 acres of land, it has a private yard and a large back deck. The property was last sold in 1995 for $155,785.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Fall River area this week according to The Warren Group.

Dartmouth

784 Allen Street, for $445,000

from Brian S. Parent to Scott Decosta.

696 Dartmouth Street, for $3,400,000

from Cgma South Dartmouth LLC to 704 Dartmouth St LLC.

261 Russells Mills Road, for $531,000

from New Dart Holdings LLC to Esther Kaizerman.

108 Stephen Street, for $400,000

from Keith T. Lorange to Peter Pereira.

673 Tucker Road, for $660,000

from Ronald Oliveira to Brian S. Parent.

Fall River

55 Adams Street, for $390,000

from Patricia J. Donovan to Louis Correia.

511 Bank Street, for $221,000

from Christopher J. Baptiste to Massachusetts Fin Agency.

274 Caroline Street #274, for $365,000

from Andre A. Carvalho to Justin M. Ownseey.

28 Downing Street, for $550,000

from Biodun Akande to Sultan A. Adebisi.

210 Dunbar Street, for $459,900

from Riley Homes LLC to Albertain Cardoso.

140 Pearce Street, for $735,000

from Dna Investments LLC to Joyce W. Kamau.

1497 President Avenue, for $310,000

from Carey A. Hook to Alexandra Leppo.

120 Sidney Street, for $350,000

from Ernest E. Bacon to Andre L. Robidoux.

Freetown

6 Kelly Drive, for $650,000

from Lyonnais Ft to Robert W. Dumas.

8 Washburn Road, for $515,000

from Kenneth W. Baker to Alexandra N. Chace.

New Bedford

412 Arnold Street, for $379,000

from Anthony Fernandes Irt to Nathan Marmelo.

249 Ashley Boulevard, for $450,000

from William E Santos Lt to Solange Donge-Ferreira.

242 Central Avenue, for $300,000

from Karl Glosl Jr Nt to Jose L. Celis.

135-137 Clara Street, for $560,000

from Kendal Walters to Osakpolo Igiede.

98 Durfee Street, for $340,000

from Castelmar Properties LLC to Shelby A. Cimbron.

54 Hammond Street, for $361,000

from Gajewski Ft to Inamilley V. Garcia.

23 Locust Street, for $380,000

from Hurley Homes LLC to Jimmy A. Alfaro.

382 Maxfield Street, for $329,000

from Spinola Jennie C Est to Osarobo Igharo.

674 Summer Street, for $80,000

from Ryan D. Potter to Stephen Velozo.

14 Willis Street, for $509,000

from Jska LLC to David Tavares.

541 Wood Street, for $405,000

from James J. Dias to Brian P. Chace.

Somerset

455 Main Street, for $460,000

from Brett D. Kimball to Justin J. Leduc.

Swansea

33 Eddy Street, for $459,000

from Paul E Cote Inc to Megan Cote-Rodrigues.

157 Elm Street, for $378,000

from Steven Andrade to Hannah B. Catabia.

Tiverton

48 Ash Avenue, for $387,000

from Christian P. Berry to Noah Cordeiro.

960 East Road, for $449,000

from Mello Rosemarie A Est to William Peckham.

Westport

19 3rd Street, for $487,000

from Michael G. Byron to Andrew Delcid.

80-G Cummings Lane, for $525,000

from Ernestina Lucas Irt to Cheryl A. Calhoun.

1380-C Drift Road, for $788,000

from John J. Colletti to Thomas & D Rezendes Jret.

1634 Drift Road #T, for $353,000

from Marc J. Malo to Nathan J. Rego.

208 Sawdy Drive, for $350,000

from Eric J. Abate to Weihui Wu.

83 Shannon Drive, for $840,000

from Michael P. Cusick to Jorge R. Rojas.

851 State Road, for $258,000

from Cascade Funding Mtg T Hb7 to Antonio Almeida.

Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman/The Commercial Record, a weekly trade newspaper. It is reprinted with permission from the publisher, The Warren Group. For a searchable database of real estate transactions and property information, visit www.thewarrengroup.com.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Top selling house in Westport sells for $840,000.