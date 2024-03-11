Weekly home sales: Spacious Westport home loaded with extras sells for over $800K.
This week’s top-selling home in Westport is a massive custom home that sold for $840,000.
Built in 1995, surrounded by woodlands, 83 Shannon Dr. has everything you could need in a home. With updates added throughout, it features a welcoming covered porch, custom built-ins, gleaming hardwood floors, French doors, and a wood-burning fireplace.
The home offers 3,680 square feet of living space that has a chef’s kitchen with a pantry, a front-to-back living room, a huge laundry room, and a unique recreational room with a built-in bar.
Situated on 1.6 acres of land, it has a private yard and a large back deck. The property was last sold in 1995 for $155,785.
Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Fall River area this week according to The Warren Group.
Dartmouth
784 Allen Street, for $445,000
from Brian S. Parent to Scott Decosta.
696 Dartmouth Street, for $3,400,000
from Cgma South Dartmouth LLC to 704 Dartmouth St LLC.
261 Russells Mills Road, for $531,000
from New Dart Holdings LLC to Esther Kaizerman.
108 Stephen Street, for $400,000
from Keith T. Lorange to Peter Pereira.
673 Tucker Road, for $660,000
from Ronald Oliveira to Brian S. Parent.
Fall River
55 Adams Street, for $390,000
from Patricia J. Donovan to Louis Correia.
511 Bank Street, for $221,000
from Christopher J. Baptiste to Massachusetts Fin Agency.
274 Caroline Street #274, for $365,000
from Andre A. Carvalho to Justin M. Ownseey.
28 Downing Street, for $550,000
from Biodun Akande to Sultan A. Adebisi.
210 Dunbar Street, for $459,900
from Riley Homes LLC to Albertain Cardoso.
140 Pearce Street, for $735,000
from Dna Investments LLC to Joyce W. Kamau.
1497 President Avenue, for $310,000
from Carey A. Hook to Alexandra Leppo.
120 Sidney Street, for $350,000
from Ernest E. Bacon to Andre L. Robidoux.
Freetown
6 Kelly Drive, for $650,000
from Lyonnais Ft to Robert W. Dumas.
8 Washburn Road, for $515,000
from Kenneth W. Baker to Alexandra N. Chace.
New Bedford
412 Arnold Street, for $379,000
from Anthony Fernandes Irt to Nathan Marmelo.
249 Ashley Boulevard, for $450,000
from William E Santos Lt to Solange Donge-Ferreira.
242 Central Avenue, for $300,000
from Karl Glosl Jr Nt to Jose L. Celis.
135-137 Clara Street, for $560,000
from Kendal Walters to Osakpolo Igiede.
98 Durfee Street, for $340,000
from Castelmar Properties LLC to Shelby A. Cimbron.
54 Hammond Street, for $361,000
from Gajewski Ft to Inamilley V. Garcia.
23 Locust Street, for $380,000
from Hurley Homes LLC to Jimmy A. Alfaro.
382 Maxfield Street, for $329,000
from Spinola Jennie C Est to Osarobo Igharo.
674 Summer Street, for $80,000
from Ryan D. Potter to Stephen Velozo.
14 Willis Street, for $509,000
from Jska LLC to David Tavares.
541 Wood Street, for $405,000
from James J. Dias to Brian P. Chace.
Somerset
455 Main Street, for $460,000
from Brett D. Kimball to Justin J. Leduc.
Swansea
33 Eddy Street, for $459,000
from Paul E Cote Inc to Megan Cote-Rodrigues.
157 Elm Street, for $378,000
from Steven Andrade to Hannah B. Catabia.
Tiverton
48 Ash Avenue, for $387,000
from Christian P. Berry to Noah Cordeiro.
960 East Road, for $449,000
from Mello Rosemarie A Est to William Peckham.
Westport
19 3rd Street, for $487,000
from Michael G. Byron to Andrew Delcid.
80-G Cummings Lane, for $525,000
from Ernestina Lucas Irt to Cheryl A. Calhoun.
1380-C Drift Road, for $788,000
from John J. Colletti to Thomas & D Rezendes Jret.
1634 Drift Road #T, for $353,000
from Marc J. Malo to Nathan J. Rego.
208 Sawdy Drive, for $350,000
from Eric J. Abate to Weihui Wu.
83 Shannon Drive, for $840,000
from Michael P. Cusick to Jorge R. Rojas.
851 State Road, for $258,000
from Cascade Funding Mtg T Hb7 to Antonio Almeida.
Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman/The Commercial Record, a weekly trade newspaper. It is reprinted with permission from the publisher, The Warren Group. For a searchable database of real estate transactions and property information, visit www.thewarrengroup.com.
This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Top selling house in Westport sells for $840,000.