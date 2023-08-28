Weekly home sales: Stately three-family home in Fall River sells for over $600K

This week’s top-selling home in Fall River is a handsome multi-family that sold for $603,000.

Built in 1900, 21 Pear Street has had quite a few changes over the years including being completely renovated down to its studs less than 10 years ago.

The three-family home has 2,708 square feet of living space with sun-filled windows and gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Each unit features updated kitchens, spacious bedrooms, and the first floor has its own laundry.

Situated on a 10,711 square foot lot it features a new side deck in a partially fenced yard as well as a three-car garage with 7 additional parking spaces.

Last sold in 2012 for $550,000, it is conveniently located near hospitals, restaurants, and parks with easy access to the highway.

Top selling house in Fall River.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Fall River area this week according to The Warren Group.

Dartmouth

10 Jillian, for $668,500

from Karl M. Ortler to Tara Martin.

147 Rogers Street, for $375,000

from Elevator Properties Inc to Reed Valant.

15 Sleepy Hollow Road, for $585,000

from John C. Marques to Alyssa Kochman.

167 Slocum Road, for $360,000

from Suzanne A. Howard to Yellow Lab Holdings LLC.

Fall River

318 Belmont Street, for $470,000

from Ricardo J. Paiva to Miguel F. Costa.

2089 Blossom Road, for $355,000

from Ruth Botelho to Carlos Abad.

240 Chestnut Street, for $410,000

from Jonathan Vida to Shane Dilorenzo.

93 Clarkson Street, for $365,000

from Steven J. Palkovic to Elizabeth K. Dore-Welch.

371 Clarkson Street, for $325,000

from Joseph C. Nunes to John Gaynor.

687 Florence Street, for $450,000

from Ziad Nasrallah to Richard J. Paiva.

50 Holland Street, for $285,000

from Jose L. Ferreira to Melissa Velozo.

159 Montgomery Street, for $446,000

from Timothy L. Cemeaux to Eleanor Almeida.

477 Palmer Street, for $490,000

from Thornton Capital LLC to Evantz Elisma.

21 Pear Street, for $603,000

from Amira B. Abdella to 21 Pear St LLC.

567 Penn Street, for $310,000

from Annette M. Bibeau to Scott C. Ferreira.

700 Shore Drive #1002, for $410,000

from Suzanne M. Coughlin to Susan P. Kossler.

546 Snell Street, for $390,000

from Teixeita Investments Inc to Rosenett M. Belizaire.

1715 Stafford Road, for $370,000

from Joshua M. Rodriguez to Abigail Swass.

313 Walter Street, for $380,000

from Joan Regina Est to Aristovo C. Demoura.

Freetown

68 Bullock Road, for $510,000

from Lisa Phay to Christopher F. Melo.

241-A Middleboro Road, for $500,000

from Bonnie M. Norton to Shaw D. Loranger.

31 Mill Street, for $1,403,600

from Lemieux Family Lp to Gaia Properties LLC.

New Bedford

1068 Beckett Street, for $490,000

from Gail Furtado to Monica Kangas.

1042 Beverly Street, for $375,000

from John P. Rodrigues to Matthew J. Leite.

350 Cedar Street, for $470,000

from Manuel A. Rodrigues to Leslieann E. Donovan.

102 Falmouth Street, for $468,000

from Thomas Dougherty to Victoria Macedo.

35 Grape Street, for $353,000

from Stanley P. Darmofal to Christine A. Sparks.

110 Hawthorn Street, for $553,000

from Danielle Fontaine to Jeff A. White.

16 Homer Street, for $467,000

from Jose Duarte Irt to Omoyemwen E. Imasuen.

25 Katherine Street, for $481,000

from Augusto P. Gil to Derin Crowley.

808-818 Kempton Street, for $292,500

from Alice B. Barros to 808 Kempton LLC.

10 Mansfield Street, for $303,260

from Calvin L. Green to Ryan Lombard.

253 Mill Street, for $184,000

from John A Cole RET to Roca C LLC.

5 Ocean Street, for $450,000

from Margarit J. Baptist to Andrew Frigault.

279 Palmer Street, for $430,000

from Teixeita Investments Inc to Olivia Chamberlin.

39-41 Parker Street, for $535,000

from Parker Rt to Luis Lopes.

336 Purchase Street, for $545,000

from Carlos Semedo to Mauricio Tzoc-Santay.

107 Robeson Street, for $315,000

from Praveen Singhal to Thornton Capital LLC.

2 Rockland Street, for $561,000

from Manuel G. Dos Reis to Vanildo Depina.

43 Rotch Street, for $369,900

from Andrea Soares to Dylan Fagundes.

83 Rounds Street, for $434,900

from Crystal Vaughan to Nicole M. Crowder.

590-592 S 1st Street, for $675,000

from Soil Capital Group LLC to Michael Dimarino.

22 Shirley Street #C13, for $113,000

from Stephen J. Silva to Messier Real Estate LLC.

135 Tallman Street, for $460,000

from David M. Leite to Jose Pimentel.

3 Tisbury Street, for $360,000

from Tyler G. Trudelle to James D. Whitaker.

Somerset

340 Kaufman Road, for $580,000

from Reinaldo T. Almeida to Jeremy Anderesen.

180 Mount Hope Road, for $520,000

from Robert D. Dunn to Samuel L. Rauworth.

70 Rustic Road, for $699,900

from Rachel Legend to Erin R. Yarbough.

112 Sanford Avenue, for $264,000

from Jane C. Alpert to Marion A. Moniz.

10 Shand Court Circle, for $649,900

from Armando G. Santo to Antone Correia.

102 Warren Street, for $825,000

from Thomas Ustas to Armando G. Santo.

57 Wellesley Drive, for $415,000

from Muriel B. Gamache to Marcio Barcelos.

Swansea

71 Clancy Street, for $480,000

from Owen Kiernan to Rebekah Sylvia.

75 Pamela Drive, for $550,000

from James Laflame to Richard R. Deandrade.

276 Seaview Avenue, for $550,000

from Susan Richard to Thomas Potter.

231 Tess Abigail Lane #11, for $214,000

from Robert Kfoury to J M Camara Equipment Inc.

Westport

2 Maple Lane, for $2,210,000

from Ernesto M. Canalis to Alicia Southwell.

6 Rodrigues Estate Drive, for $650,000

from Aguiar Maria B Est to Magdalen Costa.

2 Village Way #2, for $550,200

from James C. Van Wagoner to Debra A. Hill.

Tiverton

26 Fairway Avenue, for $390,000

from Moniz Beatrice C Est to Robert R. Greenhalgh.

Harrington Lane, for $100,000

from New England Bus & Inv Inc to Salibi Realty LLC Inc.

Hinters Way, for $375,000

from Tiverton Horizon Dev Corp to Ashley L. Endress.

96 Lucy Avenue, for $477,000

from R L Burgeess & E M Chapde to Kevin P. Madore.

58 Main Road, for $685,000

from 3 Brothers Prop LLC to Om Namah Shivay LLC.

3407 Main Road, for $1,225,000

from W & Carole Bumpus Lt to Lisa Belsky.

Peckham Lane, for $29,000

from P J & Kris E Donovan Irt to Megan L. Doherty.

26 Ridgeside Lane, for $640,000

from Margaret M. Ohare to Shan Zhang.

50 Shannon Avenue, for $455,100

from Lauren M. Lynch to Grant A. Belllar.

50 Wampanog Lane, for $535,000

from Marybeth Praskievicz to Bradford P. Law.

