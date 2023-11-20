Weekly home sales: Stunning home in Dartmouth designed by Royal Barry Wills sells for $1.4M

This week’s top-selling home in Dartmouth is a Cape Cod Revival-style home that sold for $1,475,000.

Built in 1970 this home at 88 Sol E Mar Street was designed by architect Royal Barry Wills. It features gleaming hardwood floors, sun-drenched rooms, handy built-ins, and vaulted ceilings.

It has 3,802 square feet of living space and it boasts a kitchen with skylights and a charcoal fireplace, a fireplaced living room, a sunken sunroom, as well as a large bonus room over the garage.

On 1.41 acres of land the home has deeded rights to Oak Hill Shores, it also has a blue stone patio, a kidney-shaped in-ground pool, a tennis court, and custom landscaping. It last sold in 2001 for $574,900.

Top selling house in Dartmouth this week.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater New Bedford area this week according to The Warren Group.

ACUSHNET

35 Harbeck St $400,000.

Robyn L. Peters to Olivia Levine

1528 Main St $919,800.

Anita Davis to Lee Garr

BOURNE

1050 County Rd $760,000.

Philip G. Dudddy to Golden Girls Rt and Laurie A. Depina

33 Cypress St $445,000.

Irene and Frederick Carbone to Lois E Murphy Lt and Lois E. Murphy

26 Indian Trl $1,075,000.

Steven J. and Jean C. Cohen to Rena Geoffroy

25 Lamont Rd $875,000.

Cape Norick LLC to Raymond V. and Maribeth Mariano

17 Noreast Dr $830,000.

Patricia A Nemeth T and Patricia A. Nemeth to Thomas R. and Mary G. May

20 Roundhouse Rd Unit 20 $260,000.

Daniel K. Watkins and Sarah M. Jackson to Brittany Slack

1059 Sandwich Rd $125,000.

Carol Delano to Norton Ft and Timothy J. Norton

69 Siasconset Dr $685,000.

Richard H. Sharp and Sandra S. Schultz to Mary and Michael Brady

5 Wildwood Ln Unit C $649,900.

Ocean Dunes LLC to Casassa RET and John A. Casassa

CARVER

27 Copper Lantern Ln Unit 27 $395,000.

Jill E. Smith to Diane Cordone

26 Cranberry Cir $605,000.

Thomas E. and Lorraine F. Leahy to Leslie Heine

15 Fairway Lndg Unit 15 $555,675.

Weathervane LLC to Paul J. and Cynthia E. Basile

46 Pleasant St $327,500.

Charles S. Jesse to Constitution Prop LLC

47 Wenham Rd $489,000.

Brandon R. Davis to Kyle Dunlea and Rylie Mckean

DARTMOUTH

2 Bayberry Ln $1,280,000.

Joao C. and Alda M. Patricio to Joseph and Debbie L. Ferreira

61 Hidden Bay Dr Unit 61 $764,900.

David and Noreen C. Kavanaugh to Sherry Woodcock and Shelly P. Sullivan

78 Lucy Little Rd $275,000.

Rt 6 Realty Inc to Laura and Carissa Kennedy

7 Michelle Ln $850,000.

Lopez Development LLC to Lynne M. Longa and Joseph Valante

88 Sol E Mar St $1,475,000.

Sol-E-Mar St Hldg T and Mary E. Magee to Leman Boys Realty LLC

2 Spinnaker Ln $850,000.

Carlos M. Pereira to Nicholas Obolensky and Aleksandra Baryshnikov

17 Travers St $555,000.

Motorcade LLC to Thea Castellano

FAIRHAVEN

138 Main St Unit 13 $227,000.

Andrew B. Jones and Anne M. Welch to Blk Properties LLC

138 Main St Unit 9 $250,000.

Janice L. Dean to Southcoast Estates LLC

21 Narragansett Blvd $425,000.

Theresa M. Defrias to Sarah M. and Matthew T. Audette

46 Oliver St $650,000.

Karl J Pedersen Iii RET and Karl J. Pedersen to Alyssa M. and Stuart R. King

22 Studley St $565,000.

Maguire Leslie M Est and Derek J. Maguire to Derek and Bryanna Diogo

FALL RIVER

504 Adams St $480,000.

Reis Aubrey J Est and Jaclyn Resi to Kevin P. and Dora F. Quintal

379-385 Columbia St $1,250,000.

Csa Properties LLC to Luxus Property LLC

193 County St $575,000.

Rafael E. Mejia to Lauro Bruno

91 Duncan St $360,000.

Kathleen A. Oliver to Kathryn M. Oliver and Jordan Costa

346 Durfee St Unit 2 $258,700.

Eric M. Santos and Jaime L. Vasconcelos to Dudley L. Newvine

374 Florence St $390,000.

Mary J. Bryant to Janet M. Shovelton

22 Frost St $190,000.

Ronald Oliveira to Pintos Homes LLC

165 Hudson St $375,000.

Gary R. Smeaton and Carolyn J. Varrica-SmeatonNorman and Jordon Dion

26 Lamond Ln $455,000.

Steven Camara and Roxane Sousa to Michael Descare

269 Locust St Unit 269 $350,000.

Drew Guay and Melissa Renauld to Kelsey Faunce

485 Mohawk Dr $550,000.

Robert J. Viveiros to Christopher M. Cordeiro and Jennifer L. Gonsalves

1231 Rodman St $100,000.

Marquis Catherine Est and George D. Marquis to Michele M. Niels

977-981 S Main St $495,000.

Pauline M. Vezina to Wilson Moura

74 Terri Marie Way Unit 4 $280,000.

John N. Tavares to Joshua Pires and Tayla A. Chaput

242 Welcome St $293,483.

Yvonne Stawicki and Mortgagee Assets Mgmt LLC to cascade Funding Mtg T Hb4

1170 Wilson Rd Unit 36 $335,000.

Stephen S. Ferreira to Michael B. Arpa

1122 Wood St $365,000.

Bourgeois Kathleen H Est and Jonathan J. BourgJacquelyn and Laura Labonte

LAKEVILLE

39 Beechwood Ave $335,000.

Oliveira Investment Inc to Ashley Lavoie

3 Birdie Ct Unit 3 $645,000.

Michael Ojjeh to Lisa A. Richards

60 Sherwood Ln $682,500.

Stephen Hudson to Keith G. Bachand

24 Stetson St $685,000.

Godden Ft and William A. Godden to Peter D. and Bethanie J. Rice

MATTAPOISETT

56 Brandt Island Rd $220,000.

Thornton H. and Rebecca E. Forrester to Rebecca E. Mcewen

MIDDLEBORO

8 Crowell St $435,000.

Marra Ft and James J. Marra to Joshua P. Veloze

12 Gibbs Rd $625,000.

Mark B. Brooks to Rachel Madden

17 North St $426,000.

First key Master Fundi 202 and Us Bank TTr to Paul Otoole

86 Saddleworth Way $782,000.

Robert and Savannaha A. Lima to Alexander Teremkov and Alla Sylna

16 Silo Ln $605,000.

Mark J. and Lisa M. Corriveau to Scott G. and Kathryn M. Burchfield

NEW BEDFORD

1602-1604 Acushnet Ave $550,000.

1602 Achushnet Ave Rt and Amandio Araujo to Mjc Holdings LLC

3098 Acushnet Ave $430,000.

Isaac and Zoraida E. Espinal to Patti A. and Ronald Lafrance

1-3 Austin Ct $5,900,000.

Aks Wamsutta LLC to Wamsutta Preserv LLC

2-4 Austin Ct $5,900,000.

Aks Wamsutta LLC to Wamsutta Preserv LLC

5-7 Austin Ct $5,900,000.

Aks Wamsutta LLC to Wamsutta Preserv LLC

6-8 Austin Ct $5,900,000.

Aks Wamsutta LLC to Wamsutta Preserv LLC

9-11 Austin Ct $8,500,000.

Hall Keen Wamsutta Lp to Wamsutta Preserv LLC

10-12 Austin Ct $5,900,000.

Aks Wamsutta LLC to Wamsutta Preserv LLC

13-15 Austin Ct $8,500,000.

Hall Keen Wamsutta Lp to Wamsutta Preserv LLC

17-19 Austin Ct $8,500,000.

Hall Keen Wamsutta Lp to Wamsutta Preserv LLC

18-20 Austin Ct $5,900,000.

Aks Wamsutta LLC to Wamsutta Preserv LLC

6 Ava Way $579,900.

Wendy M. Demelo to Cory J. Gregory

355-357 Bedford St $530,000.

Alan H. and Day F. Herman to Domingos G. Rosa and Maria I. Dasilva

47 Blaze Rd $380,000.

Scott Henry E Est and Roger W. Souza to Katelyn Souza and Darryl Sampson

194 Bonney St $500,000.

Hurley Homes LLC to Richard G. and Julie E. Ennis

51 Briarwood Dr $417,500.

Cory J. Gregory to Joanne M Shields T and Joanne M. Shields

329 Cedar St $410,000.

Anthony C. Arvaites and Diane A. Leclair to Sean M. Gold

2-4 Hazard Ct $8,500,000.

Hall Keen Wamsutta Lp to Wamsutta Preserv LLC

6-8 Hazard Ct $5,900,000.

Aks Wamsutta LLC to Wamsutta Preserv LLC

10-12 Hazard Ct $5,900,000.

Aks Wamsutta LLC to Wamsutta Preserv LLC

14-16 Hazard Ct $5,900,000.

Aks Wamsutta LLC to Wamsutta Preserv LLC

18-20 Hazard Ct $5,900,000.

Aks Wamsutta LLC to Wamsutta Preserv LLC

158 Heritage Dr $535,000.

Arruda Irt and Arthur M. Arruda to Manuel and Sharon Desantos

10 Mansfield St $450,000.

Jska LLC to Erika Wheat and Joshua Rancourt

118 Nash Rd $425,000.

Ronald Oliveira to Sandra M. Almeida

118 Nash Rd $405,000.

Donna J. Motta to Ronald Oliveira

258-260 Nash Rd $215,000.

Donna J. Motta to Paz Re Investments LLC

92 Nye St $421,500.

Luis A. and Irerne M. Fagundes to Rosali Pereira

368 Orchard St $580,000.

Alberto G. and Maria F. Dasilva to Anderson L. and Isabel R. Spinola

42 Page St $460,000.

Jc Cabrera to Stephanie M. Winterson

2094 Phillips Rd Unit 3 $167,000.

Raffi J. Pena to Gurdip Singh and Gurpreet Kaur

1311-1315 Pleasant St $5,900,000.

Aks Wamsutta LLC to Wamsutta Preserv LLC

1321-1327 Pleasant St $5,900,000.

Aks Wamsutta LLC to Wamsutta Preserv LLC

94 Princeton St $450,000.

Robert S. Mayo to 94 Princeton LLC

1538-1540 Purchase St $215,000.

Relentless Re Group LLC to D Key LLC

1538-1540 Purchase St $122,000.

Donald W. Roderick and Wilmington Svgs Fund SoRelentless Re Group LLC

43 Rutland St $400,000.

Carol M. Xavier and Nancy A. Clerc to Rui Correia and Ana Medeiros

21 Salisbury St $527,000.

4 Wash Aip LLC to Alfredo A. Garcia and Mariela D. Cazorla

15 Seaview Ter $540,000.

Correia Ft and Matthew V. Correia to Matthew Foley

172-174 Shaw St $490,000.

Daniel D. and Filomena T. Andrade to Z & N De La Cruz Prop Mgm

172-174 State St $8,500,000.

Hall Keen Wamsutta Lp to Wamsutta Preserv LLC

173-175 State St $8,500,000.

Hall Keen Wamsutta Lp to Wamsutta Preserv LLC

176-178 State St $8,500,000.

Hall Keen Wamsutta Lp to Wamsutta Preserv LLC

177-179 State St $8,500,000.

Hall Keen Wamsutta Lp to Wamsutta Preserv LLC

180-182 State St $8,500,000.

Hall Keen Wamsutta Lp to Wamsutta Preserv LLC

181-183 State St $8,500,000.

Hall Keen Wamsutta Lp to Wamsutta Preserv LLC

184-186 State St $8,500,000.

Hall Keen Wamsutta Lp to Wamsutta Preserv LLC

185-187 State St $8,500,000.

Hall Keen Wamsutta Lp to Wamsutta Preserv LLC

188-190 State St $8,500,000.

Hall Keen Wamsutta Lp to Wamsutta Preserv LLC

189-191 State St $8,500,000.

Hall Keen Wamsutta Lp to Wamsutta Preserv LLC

198 State St $5,900,000.

Aks Wamsutta LLC to Wamsutta Preserv LLC

200 State St $5,900,000.

Aks Wamsutta LLC to Wamsutta Preserv LLC

202 State St $5,900,000.

Aks Wamsutta LLC to Wamsutta Preserv LLC

166 Washington St $435,000.

Souza Joseph A Est and Tracy A. Feitor to Larissa Andrade

WAREHAM

28 Cromesett Rd $422,000.

Nancy J. Owen to Sheila Pocknett

58 Glen Charlie Rd $370,000.

Giannini Bros Prop LLC to Joshua M. Fryer and Kaylee N. Mallette

22 Hunter Ave $304,534.

Edward and Laura Malinosky to Robert E. Treichel

62 Nanumett St $1,380,000.

Robert and Marina Margolis to Robert N. and Lisa A. Gay

13 Old Glen Charlie Rd $275,000.

John E. White to Micah and Alexandra Nason

11 Osborne Ave $305,000.

Besse Ft and Karl E. Besse to Linsley Coyle and Harold W. Tyning

5 Peaceful Ln $431,000.

Bay Flow LLC to Taylor C. Dean and Mary M. Sexton

76 Puritan Ave $282,000.

Ap & Ch Smolski Ft and Barbara Vieira to Paul Driscoll

11 Sandpiper Ter $341,650.

John M. Stanwood to Kristen Felton

18 Starboard Dr Unit 68 $529,900.

Windward Pines Ii LLC to Ann M Ezepik Lt and Ann M. Ezepik

WESTPORT

7 1st St $256,250.

Ronald G. Phelan to Joyce P. Micciantuono

48 Devol Pond Rd $810,000.

Bigos Jr Louis F Est and Mary L. Ferreira to Pereira Ft and Matthew Pereira

31 Gifford Rd $230,000.

Robert E. and Steven J. Silva to Jarealty Group Prop LLC

15 Jordans Way $600,000.

Scully Thomas M Est and Thomas M. Scully to Stacy Scully and Stephanie J. Bruneau

13 Owls Way $871,200.

Karen L. Nourse to Christopher Browning

434 Pine Hill Rd $1,100,255.

Arun B. and Sangeeta Rajan to Kristen Botelho

226 Sanford Rd $400,000.

Samantha L. Bernardo to Abigail E. Cox

23 Windsor Dr Unit 23 $545,000.

Fisher Ft and Curtis A. Fisher to Donald and Pamela Fleming

