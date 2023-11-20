Weekly home sales: Stunning home in Dartmouth designed by Royal Barry Wills sells for $1.4M
This week’s top-selling home in Dartmouth is a Cape Cod Revival-style home that sold for $1,475,000.
Built in 1970 this home at 88 Sol E Mar Street was designed by architect Royal Barry Wills. It features gleaming hardwood floors, sun-drenched rooms, handy built-ins, and vaulted ceilings.
It has 3,802 square feet of living space and it boasts a kitchen with skylights and a charcoal fireplace, a fireplaced living room, a sunken sunroom, as well as a large bonus room over the garage.
On 1.41 acres of land the home has deeded rights to Oak Hill Shores, it also has a blue stone patio, a kidney-shaped in-ground pool, a tennis court, and custom landscaping. It last sold in 2001 for $574,900.
Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater New Bedford area this week according to The Warren Group.
ACUSHNET
35 Harbeck St $400,000.
Robyn L. Peters to Olivia Levine
1528 Main St $919,800.
Anita Davis to Lee Garr
BOURNE
1050 County Rd $760,000.
Philip G. Dudddy to Golden Girls Rt and Laurie A. Depina
33 Cypress St $445,000.
Irene and Frederick Carbone to Lois E Murphy Lt and Lois E. Murphy
26 Indian Trl $1,075,000.
Steven J. and Jean C. Cohen to Rena Geoffroy
25 Lamont Rd $875,000.
Cape Norick LLC to Raymond V. and Maribeth Mariano
17 Noreast Dr $830,000.
Patricia A Nemeth T and Patricia A. Nemeth to Thomas R. and Mary G. May
20 Roundhouse Rd Unit 20 $260,000.
Daniel K. Watkins and Sarah M. Jackson to Brittany Slack
1059 Sandwich Rd $125,000.
Carol Delano to Norton Ft and Timothy J. Norton
69 Siasconset Dr $685,000.
Richard H. Sharp and Sandra S. Schultz to Mary and Michael Brady
5 Wildwood Ln Unit C $649,900.
Ocean Dunes LLC to Casassa RET and John A. Casassa
CARVER
27 Copper Lantern Ln Unit 27 $395,000.
Jill E. Smith to Diane Cordone
26 Cranberry Cir $605,000.
Thomas E. and Lorraine F. Leahy to Leslie Heine
15 Fairway Lndg Unit 15 $555,675.
Weathervane LLC to Paul J. and Cynthia E. Basile
46 Pleasant St $327,500.
Charles S. Jesse to Constitution Prop LLC
47 Wenham Rd $489,000.
Brandon R. Davis to Kyle Dunlea and Rylie Mckean
DARTMOUTH
2 Bayberry Ln $1,280,000.
Joao C. and Alda M. Patricio to Joseph and Debbie L. Ferreira
61 Hidden Bay Dr Unit 61 $764,900.
David and Noreen C. Kavanaugh to Sherry Woodcock and Shelly P. Sullivan
78 Lucy Little Rd $275,000.
Rt 6 Realty Inc to Laura and Carissa Kennedy
7 Michelle Ln $850,000.
Lopez Development LLC to Lynne M. Longa and Joseph Valante
88 Sol E Mar St $1,475,000.
Sol-E-Mar St Hldg T and Mary E. Magee to Leman Boys Realty LLC
2 Spinnaker Ln $850,000.
Carlos M. Pereira to Nicholas Obolensky and Aleksandra Baryshnikov
17 Travers St $555,000.
Motorcade LLC to Thea Castellano
FAIRHAVEN
138 Main St Unit 13 $227,000.
Andrew B. Jones and Anne M. Welch to Blk Properties LLC
138 Main St Unit 9 $250,000.
Janice L. Dean to Southcoast Estates LLC
21 Narragansett Blvd $425,000.
Theresa M. Defrias to Sarah M. and Matthew T. Audette
46 Oliver St $650,000.
Karl J Pedersen Iii RET and Karl J. Pedersen to Alyssa M. and Stuart R. King
22 Studley St $565,000.
Maguire Leslie M Est and Derek J. Maguire to Derek and Bryanna Diogo
FALL RIVER
504 Adams St $480,000.
Reis Aubrey J Est and Jaclyn Resi to Kevin P. and Dora F. Quintal
379-385 Columbia St $1,250,000.
Csa Properties LLC to Luxus Property LLC
193 County St $575,000.
Rafael E. Mejia to Lauro Bruno
91 Duncan St $360,000.
Kathleen A. Oliver to Kathryn M. Oliver and Jordan Costa
346 Durfee St Unit 2 $258,700.
Eric M. Santos and Jaime L. Vasconcelos to Dudley L. Newvine
374 Florence St $390,000.
Mary J. Bryant to Janet M. Shovelton
22 Frost St $190,000.
Ronald Oliveira to Pintos Homes LLC
165 Hudson St $375,000.
Gary R. Smeaton and Carolyn J. Varrica-SmeatonNorman and Jordon Dion
26 Lamond Ln $455,000.
Steven Camara and Roxane Sousa to Michael Descare
269 Locust St Unit 269 $350,000.
Drew Guay and Melissa Renauld to Kelsey Faunce
485 Mohawk Dr $550,000.
Robert J. Viveiros to Christopher M. Cordeiro and Jennifer L. Gonsalves
1231 Rodman St $100,000.
Marquis Catherine Est and George D. Marquis to Michele M. Niels
977-981 S Main St $495,000.
Pauline M. Vezina to Wilson Moura
74 Terri Marie Way Unit 4 $280,000.
John N. Tavares to Joshua Pires and Tayla A. Chaput
242 Welcome St $293,483.
Yvonne Stawicki and Mortgagee Assets Mgmt LLC to cascade Funding Mtg T Hb4
1170 Wilson Rd Unit 36 $335,000.
Stephen S. Ferreira to Michael B. Arpa
1122 Wood St $365,000.
Bourgeois Kathleen H Est and Jonathan J. BourgJacquelyn and Laura Labonte
LAKEVILLE
39 Beechwood Ave $335,000.
Oliveira Investment Inc to Ashley Lavoie
3 Birdie Ct Unit 3 $645,000.
Michael Ojjeh to Lisa A. Richards
60 Sherwood Ln $682,500.
Stephen Hudson to Keith G. Bachand
24 Stetson St $685,000.
Godden Ft and William A. Godden to Peter D. and Bethanie J. Rice
MATTAPOISETT
56 Brandt Island Rd $220,000.
Thornton H. and Rebecca E. Forrester to Rebecca E. Mcewen
MIDDLEBORO
8 Crowell St $435,000.
Marra Ft and James J. Marra to Joshua P. Veloze
12 Gibbs Rd $625,000.
Mark B. Brooks to Rachel Madden
17 North St $426,000.
First key Master Fundi 202 and Us Bank TTr to Paul Otoole
86 Saddleworth Way $782,000.
Robert and Savannaha A. Lima to Alexander Teremkov and Alla Sylna
16 Silo Ln $605,000.
Mark J. and Lisa M. Corriveau to Scott G. and Kathryn M. Burchfield
NEW BEDFORD
1602-1604 Acushnet Ave $550,000.
1602 Achushnet Ave Rt and Amandio Araujo to Mjc Holdings LLC
3098 Acushnet Ave $430,000.
Isaac and Zoraida E. Espinal to Patti A. and Ronald Lafrance
1-3 Austin Ct $5,900,000.
Aks Wamsutta LLC to Wamsutta Preserv LLC
2-4 Austin Ct $5,900,000.
Aks Wamsutta LLC to Wamsutta Preserv LLC
5-7 Austin Ct $5,900,000.
Aks Wamsutta LLC to Wamsutta Preserv LLC
6-8 Austin Ct $5,900,000.
Aks Wamsutta LLC to Wamsutta Preserv LLC
9-11 Austin Ct $8,500,000.
Hall Keen Wamsutta Lp to Wamsutta Preserv LLC
10-12 Austin Ct $5,900,000.
Aks Wamsutta LLC to Wamsutta Preserv LLC
13-15 Austin Ct $8,500,000.
Hall Keen Wamsutta Lp to Wamsutta Preserv LLC
17-19 Austin Ct $8,500,000.
Hall Keen Wamsutta Lp to Wamsutta Preserv LLC
18-20 Austin Ct $5,900,000.
Aks Wamsutta LLC to Wamsutta Preserv LLC
6 Ava Way $579,900.
Wendy M. Demelo to Cory J. Gregory
355-357 Bedford St $530,000.
Alan H. and Day F. Herman to Domingos G. Rosa and Maria I. Dasilva
47 Blaze Rd $380,000.
Scott Henry E Est and Roger W. Souza to Katelyn Souza and Darryl Sampson
194 Bonney St $500,000.
Hurley Homes LLC to Richard G. and Julie E. Ennis
51 Briarwood Dr $417,500.
Cory J. Gregory to Joanne M Shields T and Joanne M. Shields
329 Cedar St $410,000.
Anthony C. Arvaites and Diane A. Leclair to Sean M. Gold
2-4 Hazard Ct $8,500,000.
Hall Keen Wamsutta Lp to Wamsutta Preserv LLC
6-8 Hazard Ct $5,900,000.
Aks Wamsutta LLC to Wamsutta Preserv LLC
10-12 Hazard Ct $5,900,000.
Aks Wamsutta LLC to Wamsutta Preserv LLC
14-16 Hazard Ct $5,900,000.
Aks Wamsutta LLC to Wamsutta Preserv LLC
18-20 Hazard Ct $5,900,000.
Aks Wamsutta LLC to Wamsutta Preserv LLC
158 Heritage Dr $535,000.
Arruda Irt and Arthur M. Arruda to Manuel and Sharon Desantos
10 Mansfield St $450,000.
Jska LLC to Erika Wheat and Joshua Rancourt
118 Nash Rd $425,000.
Ronald Oliveira to Sandra M. Almeida
118 Nash Rd $405,000.
Donna J. Motta to Ronald Oliveira
258-260 Nash Rd $215,000.
Donna J. Motta to Paz Re Investments LLC
92 Nye St $421,500.
Luis A. and Irerne M. Fagundes to Rosali Pereira
368 Orchard St $580,000.
Alberto G. and Maria F. Dasilva to Anderson L. and Isabel R. Spinola
42 Page St $460,000.
Jc Cabrera to Stephanie M. Winterson
2094 Phillips Rd Unit 3 $167,000.
Raffi J. Pena to Gurdip Singh and Gurpreet Kaur
1311-1315 Pleasant St $5,900,000.
Aks Wamsutta LLC to Wamsutta Preserv LLC
1321-1327 Pleasant St $5,900,000.
Aks Wamsutta LLC to Wamsutta Preserv LLC
94 Princeton St $450,000.
Robert S. Mayo to 94 Princeton LLC
1538-1540 Purchase St $215,000.
Relentless Re Group LLC to D Key LLC
1538-1540 Purchase St $122,000.
Donald W. Roderick and Wilmington Svgs Fund SoRelentless Re Group LLC
43 Rutland St $400,000.
Carol M. Xavier and Nancy A. Clerc to Rui Correia and Ana Medeiros
21 Salisbury St $527,000.
4 Wash Aip LLC to Alfredo A. Garcia and Mariela D. Cazorla
15 Seaview Ter $540,000.
Correia Ft and Matthew V. Correia to Matthew Foley
172-174 Shaw St $490,000.
Daniel D. and Filomena T. Andrade to Z & N De La Cruz Prop Mgm
172-174 State St $8,500,000.
Hall Keen Wamsutta Lp to Wamsutta Preserv LLC
173-175 State St $8,500,000.
Hall Keen Wamsutta Lp to Wamsutta Preserv LLC
176-178 State St $8,500,000.
Hall Keen Wamsutta Lp to Wamsutta Preserv LLC
177-179 State St $8,500,000.
Hall Keen Wamsutta Lp to Wamsutta Preserv LLC
180-182 State St $8,500,000.
Hall Keen Wamsutta Lp to Wamsutta Preserv LLC
181-183 State St $8,500,000.
Hall Keen Wamsutta Lp to Wamsutta Preserv LLC
184-186 State St $8,500,000.
Hall Keen Wamsutta Lp to Wamsutta Preserv LLC
185-187 State St $8,500,000.
Hall Keen Wamsutta Lp to Wamsutta Preserv LLC
188-190 State St $8,500,000.
Hall Keen Wamsutta Lp to Wamsutta Preserv LLC
189-191 State St $8,500,000.
Hall Keen Wamsutta Lp to Wamsutta Preserv LLC
198 State St $5,900,000.
Aks Wamsutta LLC to Wamsutta Preserv LLC
200 State St $5,900,000.
Aks Wamsutta LLC to Wamsutta Preserv LLC
202 State St $5,900,000.
Aks Wamsutta LLC to Wamsutta Preserv LLC
166 Washington St $435,000.
Souza Joseph A Est and Tracy A. Feitor to Larissa Andrade
WAREHAM
28 Cromesett Rd $422,000.
Nancy J. Owen to Sheila Pocknett
58 Glen Charlie Rd $370,000.
Giannini Bros Prop LLC to Joshua M. Fryer and Kaylee N. Mallette
22 Hunter Ave $304,534.
Edward and Laura Malinosky to Robert E. Treichel
62 Nanumett St $1,380,000.
Robert and Marina Margolis to Robert N. and Lisa A. Gay
13 Old Glen Charlie Rd $275,000.
John E. White to Micah and Alexandra Nason
11 Osborne Ave $305,000.
Besse Ft and Karl E. Besse to Linsley Coyle and Harold W. Tyning
5 Peaceful Ln $431,000.
Bay Flow LLC to Taylor C. Dean and Mary M. Sexton
76 Puritan Ave $282,000.
Ap & Ch Smolski Ft and Barbara Vieira to Paul Driscoll
11 Sandpiper Ter $341,650.
John M. Stanwood to Kristen Felton
18 Starboard Dr Unit 68 $529,900.
Windward Pines Ii LLC to Ann M Ezepik Lt and Ann M. Ezepik
WESTPORT
7 1st St $256,250.
Ronald G. Phelan to Joyce P. Micciantuono
48 Devol Pond Rd $810,000.
Bigos Jr Louis F Est and Mary L. Ferreira to Pereira Ft and Matthew Pereira
31 Gifford Rd $230,000.
Robert E. and Steven J. Silva to Jarealty Group Prop LLC
15 Jordans Way $600,000.
Scully Thomas M Est and Thomas M. Scully to Stacy Scully and Stephanie J. Bruneau
13 Owls Way $871,200.
Karen L. Nourse to Christopher Browning
434 Pine Hill Rd $1,100,255.
Arun B. and Sangeeta Rajan to Kristen Botelho
226 Sanford Rd $400,000.
Samantha L. Bernardo to Abigail E. Cox
23 Windsor Dr Unit 23 $545,000.
Fisher Ft and Curtis A. Fisher to Donald and Pamela Fleming
Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman/The Commercial Record, a weekly trade newspaper. It is reprinted with permission from the publisher, The Warren Group. For a searchable database of real estate transactions and property information, visit www.thewarrengroup.com.
This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Top selling home in Dartmouth sells for $1,475,000.