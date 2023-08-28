Weekly home sales: Stunningly renovated colonial in Fairhaven sold for $670K
This week’s top-selling home in Fairhaven is an immaculately renovated colonial that sold for $670,000.
This spacious home at 262 Huttleston Avenue has 3,277 square feet of flexible living space with six bedrooms and four bathrooms.
Built in 1920, the home has the original hardwood floors throughout the main floor, a cozy fireplace, and double French doors. It features a bright kitchen, expansive dining, and living rooms, as well as a primary suite.
This beauty is situated on a 0.29-acre corner lot with an updated deck overlooking a well-maintained lawn. It was last sold in 2011 for $125,000.
Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater New Bedford area this week according to The Warren Group.
ACUSHNET
24 Frank St $490,000.
Robert C. and Martha E. Newell to Michael A. and Lucy Thomas
BOURNE
31 Buzzards Bay Ave $415,000.
Diane M. Woodside to Christian and Kristen Gaudette
34 Crowell Rd $715,000.
Grace M. Card to Vacca Rt and George M. Vacca
29 Lincoln Ave $300,000.
Solchenberger Carolyn Est and Gail I. Dobbins to Relentless Re Group LLC
29 Tecumseh Rd $630,000.
Nadia M. and Anne R. Woloschuk to Xiang B. Ye
24 Wallace Ave $465,000.
Laurie Santiago to Ryan Mclaughlin
CARVER
1 Linbias Path $891,000.
Bridgestone Dev Inc to Calvin and Pauline Beads
DARTMOUTH
10 Jillian Pl $668,500.
Karl M. Ortler and Marie L. Puleo-Ortler to Tara Martin and Nicholas R. Moniz
147 Rogers St $375,000.
Elevator Properties Inc to Reed Valant
15 Sleepy Hollow Rd $585,000.
John C. and Kimberly A. Marques to Alyssa Kochman and Adam Faria
167 Slocum Rd $360,000.
Suzanne A. Howard to Yellow Lab Holdings LLC
FAIRHAVEN
18 Eddy St $405,000.
King Sandra M Est and Kristen Patterson to Matthew R. Myres and Kamryn D. Lanzoni
262 Huttleston Ave $670,000.
Raposos Properties LLC to Erika Pacheco and Christopher Mercier
74 North St $435,000.
Colleen Dompierre to Andrea M. Soares
FALL RIVER
318 Belmont St $470,000.
Ricardo J. and Paula C. Paiva to Miguel F. and Briana-Lee Costa
2089 Blossom Rd $355,000.
Ruth Botelho to Carlos and Nairomi Abad
240 Chestnut St $410,000.
Jonathan Vida to Shane Dilorenzo
93 Clarkson St $365,000.
Steven J. and Kelly E. Palkovic to Elizabeth K. Dore-Welch
371 Clarkson St $325,000.
Joseph C. Nunes to John Gaynor
687 Florence St $450,000.
Ziad and Narcisa Nasrallah to Richard J. and Paula C. Paiva
50 Holland St $285,000.
Jose L. Ferreira to Melissa Velozo
159 Montgomery St $446,000.
Timothy L. Cemeaux to Eleanor Almeida and Douglas Harbeck
477 Palmer St $490,000.
Thornton Capital LLC to Evantz Elisma and Sandra T. Ensley-White
21 Pear St $603,000.
Amira B. Abdella and Nuraini M. Hagos to 21 Pear St LLC
567 Penn St $310,000.
Annette M. Bibeau and Judith A. Ferreira to Scott C. Ferreira
700 Shore Dr Unit 1002 $410,000.
Suzanne M. Coughlin to Susan P. Kossler
546 Snell St $390,000.
Teixeita Investments Inc to Rosenett M. Belizaire
1715 Stafford Rd $370,000.
Joshua M. Rodriguez and Jesenia Melendez to Abigail Swass
313 Walter St $380,000.
Joan Regina Est and Robin J. Smith to Aristovo C. Demoura and Thais D. Dossantos
FREETOWN
68 Bullock Rd $510,000.
Lisa Phay and Yanara Nuno to Christopher F. Melo and Tanyam Quiterio
241-A Middleboro Rd $500,000.
Bonnie M. Norton to Shaw D. Loranger and Kaitlin M. Connor
LAKEVILLE
23 Heritage Hill Dr $599,900.
Sharlene Begley to Brian and Rebecca Lundgren
17 Hitching Post Rd $863,000.
Linda & Thomas Connelly T and Linda S. ConnellJonathan R. Keeter
MARION
574 Front St $671,000.
Elizabeth L Boyd 2007 RET and Elizabeth L. BoyLaura M. Green
MATTAPOISETT
74 Fairhaven Rd Unit 74 $349,000.
72 Fairhaven Road Nt and Joseph E. Swift to Amandio and Alyson Silveira
MIDDLEBORO
2 Chestnut St $540,000.
Steven D. Maffeo to Romaine Anderson and Trudi-Ann Dias
82 Rocky Meadow St $332,000.
Vito Rullo and Mortgage Assets Mgmt LLC to Flavio Tizon
182 Wareham St $358,000.
Keith T and Kathy Hirtle to Sydney Millette and Dylan Maini
678 Wareham St $2,150,000.
Gerrity Co Inc to S Coast Logistics Pk LLC
NEW BEDFORD
1068 Beckett St $490,000.
Gail Furtado to Monica Kangas and Tristan Henry
1042 Beverly St $375,000.
John P. Rodrigues to Matthew J. Leite
350 Cedar St $470,000.
Manuel A. Rodrigues to Leslieann E. Donovan and Veronique Fontenelle
102 Falmouth St $468,000.
Thomas and Annabella Dougherty to Victoria and Isaque Macedo
35 Grape St $353,000.
Stanley P. Darmofal to Christine A. Sparks
110 Hawthorn St $553,000.
Danielle and Robert G. Fontaine to Jeff A. White
16 Homer St $467,000.
Jose Duarte Irt and Jose Duarte to Omoyemwen E. Imasuen
25 Katherine St $481,000.
Augusto P. Gil to Derin Crowley
10 Mansfield St $303,260.
Calvin L. Green and Avail 1 LLC to Ryan Lombard
253 Mill St $184,000.
John A Cole RET and Tanya C. Cole to Roca C LLC
5 Ocean St $450,000.
Margarit J. Baptist to Andrew Frigault and Alexandra Noyes
279 Palmer St $430,000.
Teixeita Investments Inc to Olivia Chamberlin
39-41 Parker St $535,000.
Parker Rt and Karen J. Buchanan-Karam to Luis and Maria Lopes
336 Purchase St $545,000.
Carlos Semedo to Mauricio Tzoc-Santay
107 Robeson St $315,000.
Praveen Singhal and Taghuraman Parthasarathy to Thornton Capital LLC
2 Rockland St $561,000.
Manuel G. Dos Reis to Vanildo Depina
43 Rotch St $369,900.
Andrea and Christopher T. Soares to Dylan Fagundes
83 Rounds St $434,900.
Crystal Vaughan to Nicole M. Crowder
22 Shirley St Unit C13 $113,000.
Stephen J. Silva and Hsbc Bank Usa Na Tr to Messier Real Estate LLC
135 Tallman St $460,000.
David M. Leite and Wliete Sauter to Jose Pimentel
3 Tisbury St $360,000.
Tyler G. and Christine L. Trudelle to James D. and Beryl Whitaker
ROCHESTER
12 Thistle Ln $749,900.
Richard G. and Maureen F. Plunkett to Louis Uva
1087 Walnut Plain Rd $366,000.
Kathleen Flaherty to Joseph P. and Debora H. Cooney
WAREHAM
2743 Cranberry Hwy Unit 14A $315,000.
Alice I. Aitchison to David M Mccarthy T and David M. Mccarthy
54 Cromesett Rd $485,000.
Erika Pacheco to David and Madison Kendrick
5 Dale Ave $250,000.
5 Dale Ave Rt and Blue Oak Dev LLC Tr to Wareham Partners LLC
35 Locust St $315,000.
Doherty Thomas P Est and Anne V. Doherty to John G. Gaynor
325 Marion Rd $370,000.
Rose Mabel P Est and John P. Andrade to Nicholas Luke and Alanna Rubin
7 N Water St $850,000.
Christine S. Munro to Scott T. and Kerrin A. Obrien
12 Peaceful Ln $452,000.
Suzanne Maurici to A J. Lemovitz-Prunier and Nicole A. Berthiaume
WESTPORT
2 Maple Ln $2,210,000.
Ernesto M. and Kathleen S. Canalis to Alicia Southwell and Kirk Grosel
6 Rodrigues Estate Dr $650,000.
Aguiar Maria B Est and Maria L. Aguiar to Magdalen Costa
2 Village Way Unit 2 $550,200.
James C. and Sally J. Van Wagoner to Debra A. Hill
Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman/The Commercial Record, a weekly trade newspaper. It is reprinted with permission from the publisher, The Warren Group. For a searchable database of real estate transactions and property information, visit www.thewarrengroup.com.
This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Top selling house in Fairhaven sells for $670,000