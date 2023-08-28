Weekly home sales: Stunningly renovated colonial in Fairhaven sold for $670K

This week’s top-selling home in Fairhaven is an immaculately renovated colonial that sold for $670,000.

This spacious home at 262 Huttleston Avenue has 3,277 square feet of flexible living space with six bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Built in 1920, the home has the original hardwood floors throughout the main floor, a cozy fireplace, and double French doors. It features a bright kitchen, expansive dining, and living rooms, as well as a primary suite.

This beauty is situated on a 0.29-acre corner lot with an updated deck overlooking a well-maintained lawn. It was last sold in 2011 for $125,000.

Top selling house in Fairhaven.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater New Bedford area this week according to The Warren Group.

ACUSHNET

24 Frank St $490,000.

Robert C. and Martha E. Newell to Michael A. and Lucy Thomas

BOURNE

31 Buzzards Bay Ave $415,000.

Diane M. Woodside to Christian and Kristen Gaudette

34 Crowell Rd $715,000.

Grace M. Card to Vacca Rt and George M. Vacca

29 Lincoln Ave $300,000.

Solchenberger Carolyn Est and Gail I. Dobbins to Relentless Re Group LLC

29 Tecumseh Rd $630,000.

Nadia M. and Anne R. Woloschuk to Xiang B. Ye

24 Wallace Ave $465,000.

Laurie Santiago to Ryan Mclaughlin

CARVER

1 Linbias Path $891,000.

Bridgestone Dev Inc to Calvin and Pauline Beads

DARTMOUTH

10 Jillian Pl $668,500.

Karl M. Ortler and Marie L. Puleo-Ortler to Tara Martin and Nicholas R. Moniz

147 Rogers St $375,000.

Elevator Properties Inc to Reed Valant

15 Sleepy Hollow Rd $585,000.

John C. and Kimberly A. Marques to Alyssa Kochman and Adam Faria

167 Slocum Rd $360,000.

Suzanne A. Howard to Yellow Lab Holdings LLC

FAIRHAVEN

18 Eddy St $405,000.

King Sandra M Est and Kristen Patterson to Matthew R. Myres and Kamryn D. Lanzoni

262 Huttleston Ave $670,000.

Raposos Properties LLC to Erika Pacheco and Christopher Mercier

74 North St $435,000.

Colleen Dompierre to Andrea M. Soares

FALL RIVER

318 Belmont St $470,000.

Ricardo J. and Paula C. Paiva to Miguel F. and Briana-Lee Costa

2089 Blossom Rd $355,000.

Ruth Botelho to Carlos and Nairomi Abad

240 Chestnut St $410,000.

Jonathan Vida to Shane Dilorenzo

93 Clarkson St $365,000.

Steven J. and Kelly E. Palkovic to Elizabeth K. Dore-Welch

371 Clarkson St $325,000.

Joseph C. Nunes to John Gaynor

687 Florence St $450,000.

Ziad and Narcisa Nasrallah to Richard J. and Paula C. Paiva

50 Holland St $285,000.

Jose L. Ferreira to Melissa Velozo

159 Montgomery St $446,000.

Timothy L. Cemeaux to Eleanor Almeida and Douglas Harbeck

477 Palmer St $490,000.

Thornton Capital LLC to Evantz Elisma and Sandra T. Ensley-White

21 Pear St $603,000.

Amira B. Abdella and Nuraini M. Hagos to 21 Pear St LLC

567 Penn St $310,000.

Annette M. Bibeau and Judith A. Ferreira to Scott C. Ferreira

700 Shore Dr Unit 1002 $410,000.

Suzanne M. Coughlin to Susan P. Kossler

546 Snell St $390,000.

Teixeita Investments Inc to Rosenett M. Belizaire

1715 Stafford Rd $370,000.

Joshua M. Rodriguez and Jesenia Melendez to Abigail Swass

313 Walter St $380,000.

Joan Regina Est and Robin J. Smith to Aristovo C. Demoura and Thais D. Dossantos

FREETOWN

68 Bullock Rd $510,000.

Lisa Phay and Yanara Nuno to Christopher F. Melo and Tanyam Quiterio

241-A Middleboro Rd $500,000.

Bonnie M. Norton to Shaw D. Loranger and Kaitlin M. Connor

LAKEVILLE

23 Heritage Hill Dr $599,900.

Sharlene Begley to Brian and Rebecca Lundgren

17 Hitching Post Rd $863,000.

Linda & Thomas Connelly T and Linda S. ConnellJonathan R. Keeter

MARION

574 Front St $671,000.

Elizabeth L Boyd 2007 RET and Elizabeth L. BoyLaura M. Green

MATTAPOISETT

74 Fairhaven Rd Unit 74 $349,000.

72 Fairhaven Road Nt and Joseph E. Swift to Amandio and Alyson Silveira

MIDDLEBORO

2 Chestnut St $540,000.

Steven D. Maffeo to Romaine Anderson and Trudi-Ann Dias

82 Rocky Meadow St $332,000.

Vito Rullo and Mortgage Assets Mgmt LLC to Flavio Tizon

182 Wareham St $358,000.

Keith T and Kathy Hirtle to Sydney Millette and Dylan Maini

678 Wareham St $2,150,000.

Gerrity Co Inc to S Coast Logistics Pk LLC

NEW BEDFORD

1068 Beckett St $490,000.

Gail Furtado to Monica Kangas and Tristan Henry

1042 Beverly St $375,000.

John P. Rodrigues to Matthew J. Leite

350 Cedar St $470,000.

Manuel A. Rodrigues to Leslieann E. Donovan and Veronique Fontenelle

102 Falmouth St $468,000.

Thomas and Annabella Dougherty to Victoria and Isaque Macedo

35 Grape St $353,000.

Stanley P. Darmofal to Christine A. Sparks

110 Hawthorn St $553,000.

Danielle and Robert G. Fontaine to Jeff A. White

16 Homer St $467,000.

Jose Duarte Irt and Jose Duarte to Omoyemwen E. Imasuen

25 Katherine St $481,000.

Augusto P. Gil to Derin Crowley

10 Mansfield St $303,260.

Calvin L. Green and Avail 1 LLC to Ryan Lombard

253 Mill St $184,000.

John A Cole RET and Tanya C. Cole to Roca C LLC

5 Ocean St $450,000.

Margarit J. Baptist to Andrew Frigault and Alexandra Noyes

279 Palmer St $430,000.

Teixeita Investments Inc to Olivia Chamberlin

39-41 Parker St $535,000.

Parker Rt and Karen J. Buchanan-Karam to Luis and Maria Lopes

336 Purchase St $545,000.

Carlos Semedo to Mauricio Tzoc-Santay

107 Robeson St $315,000.

Praveen Singhal and Taghuraman Parthasarathy to Thornton Capital LLC

2 Rockland St $561,000.

Manuel G. Dos Reis to Vanildo Depina

43 Rotch St $369,900.

Andrea and Christopher T. Soares to Dylan Fagundes

83 Rounds St $434,900.

Crystal Vaughan to Nicole M. Crowder

22 Shirley St Unit C13 $113,000.

Stephen J. Silva and Hsbc Bank Usa Na Tr to Messier Real Estate LLC

135 Tallman St $460,000.

David M. Leite and Wliete Sauter to Jose Pimentel

3 Tisbury St $360,000.

Tyler G. and Christine L. Trudelle to James D. and Beryl Whitaker

ROCHESTER

12 Thistle Ln $749,900.

Richard G. and Maureen F. Plunkett to Louis Uva

1087 Walnut Plain Rd $366,000.

Kathleen Flaherty to Joseph P. and Debora H. Cooney

WAREHAM

2743 Cranberry Hwy Unit 14A $315,000.

Alice I. Aitchison to David M Mccarthy T and David M. Mccarthy

54 Cromesett Rd $485,000.

Erika Pacheco to David and Madison Kendrick

5 Dale Ave $250,000.

5 Dale Ave Rt and Blue Oak Dev LLC Tr to Wareham Partners LLC

35 Locust St $315,000.

Doherty Thomas P Est and Anne V. Doherty to John G. Gaynor

325 Marion Rd $370,000.

Rose Mabel P Est and John P. Andrade to Nicholas Luke and Alanna Rubin

7 N Water St $850,000.

Christine S. Munro to Scott T. and Kerrin A. Obrien

12 Peaceful Ln $452,000.

Suzanne Maurici to A J. Lemovitz-Prunier and Nicole A. Berthiaume

WESTPORT

2 Maple Ln $2,210,000.

Ernesto M. and Kathleen S. Canalis to Alicia Southwell and Kirk Grosel

6 Rodrigues Estate Dr $650,000.

Aguiar Maria B Est and Maria L. Aguiar to Magdalen Costa

2 Village Way Unit 2 $550,200.

James C. and Sally J. Van Wagoner to Debra A. Hill

