Weekly home sales: Tastefully renovated multi-family in Taunton sells for over $600K
This week’s top-selling home in Taunton is an elegant two-family home that sold for $640,000.
Conveniently located off Route 44, 417 Weir Street is perfect for an owner-occupied property. Built in 1900, the home was completely removed in 2017 with gleaming hardwood floors and sun-drenched rooms throughout.
The 2,382-square-foot home offers updated kitchens and spacious bedrooms for each unit, as well as an unfinished walk-up third-floor attic.
Situated on .28 acres of land, the property offers a large fenced-in back yard a stone patio, and an inviting front porch.
Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Taunton area this week according to The Warren Group.
Dighton
2631 Pleasant St, $440,000
Rogers Jr, Joseph Rogers, Mireille C to Kerekes, Krystin A Stefanik, Cameron T
251 Main St, $350,000
Smith, Kimberly N to Dimond, Kyle
2177 Pleasant St, $434,000
Win Win Capital Invs LLC to Burnham, Misty Whitney, Christopher
Raynham
167 Britton Cir, $710,000
Vincent, Jacqueline M Vincent, David J to Philippe, Marie Thermidor, Wilson
76 Essex Cir, $565,000
Goodwin Ft Goodwin, Pamela J to Bruno, Denise Bruno, Timothy
82 Johnson St, $515,000
Melo Jr, Raymundo E to Vincent, Jacqueline M Vincent, David J
Taunton
750 Whittenton St, $275,000
Thorp, Michelle to Burrelli, Alexander P
8 Clifford St, $475,000
Bagge, Steven J to Bussick, Dean Camara, Kiley
30-A Titus Way, $445,000
Malloch Const Com Inc to Flipp, Lauren M
8 Talbot Ave, $420,000
Mpm Rt Marie, Paul J to Gutierrez, Edgardo L Gutierrez, Karla I
8 Gushee Ln, $475,000
Barry, Lynne M to Kobza 2nd, Jeffrey
417 Weir St, $640,000
Cave, Phillip Reed-Cave, Maria to Lyekekpolor, John Lyekekpolor, Ivie
27 3rd St, $201,500
Stone, Barbara to Pasha Realty LLC
11 Chester St, $580,000
Blaine, Deborah Blaine, Thomas J to Rodrigues, Geny F Rodrigues, Janilsa F
