Weekly home sales: Tastefully renovated multi-family in Taunton sells for over $600K

This week’s top-selling home in Taunton is an elegant two-family home that sold for $640,000.

Conveniently located off Route 44, 417 Weir Street is perfect for an owner-occupied property. Built in 1900, the home was completely removed in 2017 with gleaming hardwood floors and sun-drenched rooms throughout.

The 2,382-square-foot home offers updated kitchens and spacious bedrooms for each unit, as well as an unfinished walk-up third-floor attic.

Situated on .28 acres of land, the property offers a large fenced-in back yard a stone patio, and an inviting front porch.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Taunton area this week according to The Warren Group.

Dighton

2631 Pleasant St, $440,000

Rogers Jr, Joseph Rogers, Mireille C to Kerekes, Krystin A Stefanik, Cameron T

251 Main St, $350,000

Smith, Kimberly N to Dimond, Kyle

2177 Pleasant St, $434,000

Win Win Capital Invs LLC to Burnham, Misty Whitney, Christopher

Raynham

167 Britton Cir, $710,000

Vincent, Jacqueline M Vincent, David J to Philippe, Marie Thermidor, Wilson

76 Essex Cir, $565,000

Goodwin Ft Goodwin, Pamela J to Bruno, Denise Bruno, Timothy

82 Johnson St, $515,000

Melo Jr, Raymundo E to Vincent, Jacqueline M Vincent, David J

Taunton

750 Whittenton St, $275,000

Thorp, Michelle to Burrelli, Alexander P

8 Clifford St, $475,000

Bagge, Steven J to Bussick, Dean Camara, Kiley

30-A Titus Way, $445,000

Malloch Const Com Inc to Flipp, Lauren M

8 Talbot Ave, $420,000

Mpm Rt Marie, Paul J to Gutierrez, Edgardo L Gutierrez, Karla I

8 Gushee Ln, $475,000

Barry, Lynne M to Kobza 2nd, Jeffrey

417 Weir St, $640,000

Cave, Phillip Reed-Cave, Maria to Lyekekpolor, John Lyekekpolor, Ivie

27 3rd St, $201,500

Stone, Barbara to Pasha Realty LLC

11 Chester St, $580,000

Blaine, Deborah Blaine, Thomas J to Rodrigues, Geny F Rodrigues, Janilsa F

Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman/The Commercial Record, a weekly trade newspaper. It is reprinted with permission from the publisher, The Warren Group. For a searchable database of real estate transactions and property information, visit www.thewarrengroup.com.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Property transfers for Greater Taunton area in January