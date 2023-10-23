Weekly home sales: Taunton home, renovated for entertainment and family, sold for $690K

This week’s top-selling home in Taunton is a completely remodeled house that sold for $690,000.

Tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac at 26 Creeping Jenny Lane, this luxurious home was made for entertainment. With four levels of living space, this home is light and airy with gleaming hardwood floors, curved windows, and a welcoming foyer.

The home boasts a custom kitchen with a breakfast bar, a sprawling living room with a fireplace, a first-floor home office, and a spacious primary suite.

In a desirable neighborhood, the property has .58 acres of manicured grounds, a fantastic farmer’s porch, and a large deck overlooking a larger backyard. Build in 1990, the home last sold in 2023 for $430,000.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Taunton area this week according to The Warren Group.

Berkley

13 Hill St, $625,000

Rose, Daniel R Rose, Jaime L to Walecka, Alex Walecka, Erin

1 Church St, $510,000

Tiexeira 3rd, Dommingo P to Mele, John

Raynham

526 Judson St, $540,000

Currier, Joseph J Currier, Agnes to Bellas, Jonathan Greenfield, Jennifer

126 Clubhouse Cir, $575,000

Cutting, Robert F Macmullen, Sharron H to Spano, Susanne Morrissey, Donna

70 Nottingham Dr, $372,000

Oshry, Pamela J Oshry, Robert N to Andrews, Michael

445 King Philip St, $715,000

Vedula, Devi to Decastro, Carlito

Taunton

26 Creeping Jenny Ln, $690,000

Bruno, Timothy Bruno, Denise to Appiah, Samuel Appiah, Winifred

210 County St, $610,000

Gomes, Faustino Gomes, Concepcion to Balogun, Abiola R Balogun, Rukayat A

77 Colony Ln, $524,000

Boughner, Jeanne M to Bird, Joelle C Nunes, Mark

202 Shores St, $460,000

Strojny, Michael to Chuks, Prosper

145 Princess Kate Cir, $495,000

Frias, Mark to Dubuisson, Tonia

9 Railroad Ave, $465,000

Jt Builders LLC to Estiverne, Vladimir

144 Hart St, $250,000

Pardieu, Harve P to Jacobs, Cynthia M

333 Powderhorn Dr, $442,000

Pioneer Investmnts LLC to Joseph, Marie S Verne, Pauline L

283 Whittenton St, $600,000

Courcy, Paul D to Monteiro, Jilson G Miranda-Monteiro, A G

11 Railroad Ave, $460,000

Jt Builders LLC to Murano, Robert L Murano, Lenore

96 Old Colony Ave, $221,250

Podogrodzki Valerie H Est Podogrodzki, Nicole M to Podorodzk, Niole M

6 Pine St, $490,000

Laforest, Felicha to Rupp Companies LLC

7 Everett St, $440,000

Mercier, Joshua A to Santiago, Michael Ortiz, Santia L

45 Windsor Ct, $535,000

Rico, Jeff Happeny, Whitney to Thomann, Sean P Bergen, Brittany A

3 Winthrop Ave, $450,000

Pollard Jr, Robert S to Wise, Tatiana

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Real estate transactions for October in Taunton