Weekly home sales: Taunton home, renovated for entertainment and family, sold for $690K
This week’s top-selling home in Taunton is a completely remodeled house that sold for $690,000.
Tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac at 26 Creeping Jenny Lane, this luxurious home was made for entertainment. With four levels of living space, this home is light and airy with gleaming hardwood floors, curved windows, and a welcoming foyer.
The home boasts a custom kitchen with a breakfast bar, a sprawling living room with a fireplace, a first-floor home office, and a spacious primary suite.
In a desirable neighborhood, the property has .58 acres of manicured grounds, a fantastic farmer’s porch, and a large deck overlooking a larger backyard. Build in 1990, the home last sold in 2023 for $430,000.
Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Taunton area this week according to The Warren Group.
Berkley
13 Hill St, $625,000
Rose, Daniel R Rose, Jaime L to Walecka, Alex Walecka, Erin
1 Church St, $510,000
Tiexeira 3rd, Dommingo P to Mele, John
Raynham
526 Judson St, $540,000
Currier, Joseph J Currier, Agnes to Bellas, Jonathan Greenfield, Jennifer
126 Clubhouse Cir, $575,000
Cutting, Robert F Macmullen, Sharron H to Spano, Susanne Morrissey, Donna
70 Nottingham Dr, $372,000
Oshry, Pamela J Oshry, Robert N to Andrews, Michael
445 King Philip St, $715,000
Vedula, Devi to Decastro, Carlito
Taunton
26 Creeping Jenny Ln, $690,000
Bruno, Timothy Bruno, Denise to Appiah, Samuel Appiah, Winifred
210 County St, $610,000
Gomes, Faustino Gomes, Concepcion to Balogun, Abiola R Balogun, Rukayat A
77 Colony Ln, $524,000
Boughner, Jeanne M to Bird, Joelle C Nunes, Mark
202 Shores St, $460,000
Strojny, Michael to Chuks, Prosper
145 Princess Kate Cir, $495,000
Frias, Mark to Dubuisson, Tonia
9 Railroad Ave, $465,000
Jt Builders LLC to Estiverne, Vladimir
144 Hart St, $250,000
Pardieu, Harve P to Jacobs, Cynthia M
333 Powderhorn Dr, $442,000
Pioneer Investmnts LLC to Joseph, Marie S Verne, Pauline L
283 Whittenton St, $600,000
Courcy, Paul D to Monteiro, Jilson G Miranda-Monteiro, A G
11 Railroad Ave, $460,000
Jt Builders LLC to Murano, Robert L Murano, Lenore
96 Old Colony Ave, $221,250
Podogrodzki Valerie H Est Podogrodzki, Nicole M to Podorodzk, Niole M
6 Pine St, $490,000
Laforest, Felicha to Rupp Companies LLC
7 Everett St, $440,000
Mercier, Joshua A to Santiago, Michael Ortiz, Santia L
45 Windsor Ct, $535,000
Rico, Jeff Happeny, Whitney to Thomann, Sean P Bergen, Brittany A
3 Winthrop Ave, $450,000
Pollard Jr, Robert S to Wise, Tatiana
