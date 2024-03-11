Weekly home sales: Vibrant two-family in South End of New Bedford sold for over $500K

This week’s top-selling home in New Bedford is a vibrant two-family that sold for $560,000.

Situated in the South End, near East Beach and Fort Taber, 135-137 Clara St. is a great investment property.

Built in 1923, the home has had substantial upgrades while still retaining old-school charm. It’s seen in the woodwork, arched doorways, and pocket doors.

The 2,688-square-foot home has two units with a total of six bedrooms and three bathrooms. Each unit has a beautifully updated kitchen, front porch, and spacious rooms.

The newly renovated basement has been converted into a stunning apartment space to add more supplemental income.

Last sold in 2021 for $330,000, the property also offers a private fenced-in backyard with a concrete patio.

Real Estate

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater New Bedford area this week according to The Warren Group.

BOURNE

32 Harwood Dr $740,000.

Donald and Monica L. Bonualas to Patrick and Melissa Destrampe

6 Ridgehill Ln $750,000.

Daniel J. and Maureen S. Pavilonis to Feeney Rt and Martin J. Feeney

CARVER

2 Murdock St $390,000.

Patricia A. Auld to Christopher A. and Theresa M. Vigneau

126 S Meadow Rd $390,000.

126 S Meadow Rd RET and David A. Gonsalves to 316 Highland Ave LLC

DARTMOUTH

784 Allen St $445,000.

Brian S. Parent to Scott Decosta

261 Russells Mills Rd $531,000.

New Dart Holdings LLC to Esther Kaizerman

108 Stephen St $400,000.

Keith T. Lorange to Peter Pereira and Isabella K. Machado

673 Tucker Rd $660,000.

Ronald Oliveira to Brian S. Parent and Nicholas A. Mancuso

FAIRHAVEN

305 Nasketucket Way Unit 305 $460,000.

William J. Ryan and Laurie H. Stevenson to Jeanne K. Flight

FALL RIVER

55 Adams St $390,000.

Patricia J. Donovan to Louis and Kathryn Correia

511 Bank St $221,000.

Christopher J. Baptiste and Ma Hsng Fin AgencyMassachusetts Fin Agency

274 Caroline St Unit 274 $365,000.

Andre A. and Marilyn J. Carvalho to Justin M. Ownseey and Nicole Owsney

28 Downing St $550,000.

Biodun Akande to Sultan A. Adebisi and Moronfolu Fasan

Story continues

210 Dunbar St $459,900.

Riley Homes LLC to Albertain Cardoso

140 Pearce St $735,000.

Dna Investments LLC to Joyce W. Kamau and Frencis Muiruri

1497 President Ave $310,000.

Carey A. and Yuko Hook to Alexandra Leppo

120 Sidney St $350,000.

Ernest E. Bacon to Andre L. Robidoux

FREETOWN

6 Kelly Dr $650,000.

Lyonnais Ft and James P. Lyonnais to Robert W. and Jennifer T. Dumas

8 Washburn Rd $515,000.

Kenneth W. and Michelle D. Baker to Alexandra N. Chace

LAKEVILLE

10 Wedge Dr $859,000.

Residences LLC to Eric Foster and Hannah Milburn

MATTAPOISETT

6 Beach Rd $400,000.

William A. Norris to Camaryan LLC

51 Long Plain Rd $675,000.

Robert W. and Jennifer T. Dumas to Carol A. Matson

39 Mattapoisett Neck Rd $875,000.

Mattapoisett Neck Rd Rt and Timothy J. NorsterThomas Holt

MIDDLEBORO

7 Basking Rdg Unit 7 $365,000.

Sarah A. and Thomas M. Gonet to Tara M. Payton

143 Plympton St $408,000.

Sandra C. Macleod and US Bank NA Tr to J P Morgan Mtg Truts 2004 and US Bank NA Tr

14 Stone St $734,900.

Daniel J. and Karen J. Footit to Marina E. and Danis N. Mencia

NEW BEDFORD

412 Arnold St $379,000.

Anthony Fernandes Irt and Anthony J. FernandesNathan Marmelo

242 Central Ave $300,000.

Karl Glosl Jr Nt and Michael P. Coleman to Jose L. Celis and Angelly S. Jovel

135-137 Clara St $560,000.

Kendal Walters to Osakpolo Igiede

98 Durfee St $340,000.

Castelmar Properties LLC to Shelby A. Cimbron

54 Hammond St $361,000.

Gajewski Ft and Thomas M. Gajewski to Inamilley V. Garcia and Jason P. Dupre

23 Locust St $380,000.

Hurley Homes LLC to Jimmy A. Alfaro and Rosa M. Ayala

382 Maxfield St $329,000.

Spinola Jennie C Est and Mark A. Spinola to Osarobo Igharo

541 Wood St $405,000.

James J. and Dawn M. Dias to Brian P. Chace

ROCHESTER

37 Benjaman Dr Unit 37 $480,000.

M Raye Swayer RET and M R. Sawyer to Jody I. and Garry F. Fleming

350 Cushman Rd $120,000.

Michelle D. Kirby to Meryden Kirby

428 Marys Pond Rd $390,000.

Robert J. Mcgee to Katherine Stgelais and Connor W. Oleary

WAREHAM

38 E Central Ave $349,000.

Alfred C. Ferreira to Constance Candler

1 Puritan Ave $373,000.

Mcauliffe Kevin B Est and Michelle A. DickersoTyler J. Thomas and Kaitlyn R. Balboni

WESTPORT

19 3rd St $487,000.

Michael G. Byron to Andrew and Donna Delcid

208 Cadmans Neck Rd $1,725,000.

Dunham Jr Milon L Est and Will I. Dunham to Thomas Loftus and Patricia Ohearn

80-G Cummings Ln $525,000.

Ernestina Lucas Irt and Clayton P. Lucas to Cheryl A. Calhoun and Erik T. Anderson

1380-C Drift Rd $788,000.

John J. and Diane Colletti to Thomas & D Rezendes Jret and Thomas Rezendes

1634 Drift Rd Unit T $353,000.

Marc J. Malo to Nathan J. and Shelley E. Rego

208 Sawdy Dr $350,000.

Eric J. and Amy Abate to Weihui and Yanjuan Wu

208 Sawdy Dr $350,000.

Eric J. and Amy Abate to Weihui Wu and Yanjuan Yu

83 Shannon Dr $840,000.

Michael P. and Tracy A. Cusick to Jorge R. Rojas and Karen M. Mejia

Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman/The Commercial Record, a weekly trade newspaper. It is reprinted with permission from the publisher, The Warren Group. For a searchable database of real estate transactions and property information, visit www.thewarrengroup.com.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Top selling house in New Bedford sells for $560K.