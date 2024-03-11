Weekly home sales: Vibrant two-family in South End of New Bedford sold for over $500K
This week’s top-selling home in New Bedford is a vibrant two-family that sold for $560,000.
Situated in the South End, near East Beach and Fort Taber, 135-137 Clara St. is a great investment property.
Built in 1923, the home has had substantial upgrades while still retaining old-school charm. It’s seen in the woodwork, arched doorways, and pocket doors.
The 2,688-square-foot home has two units with a total of six bedrooms and three bathrooms. Each unit has a beautifully updated kitchen, front porch, and spacious rooms.
The newly renovated basement has been converted into a stunning apartment space to add more supplemental income.
Last sold in 2021 for $330,000, the property also offers a private fenced-in backyard with a concrete patio.
Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater New Bedford area this week according to The Warren Group.
BOURNE
32 Harwood Dr $740,000.
Donald and Monica L. Bonualas to Patrick and Melissa Destrampe
6 Ridgehill Ln $750,000.
Daniel J. and Maureen S. Pavilonis to Feeney Rt and Martin J. Feeney
CARVER
2 Murdock St $390,000.
Patricia A. Auld to Christopher A. and Theresa M. Vigneau
126 S Meadow Rd $390,000.
126 S Meadow Rd RET and David A. Gonsalves to 316 Highland Ave LLC
DARTMOUTH
784 Allen St $445,000.
Brian S. Parent to Scott Decosta
261 Russells Mills Rd $531,000.
New Dart Holdings LLC to Esther Kaizerman
108 Stephen St $400,000.
Keith T. Lorange to Peter Pereira and Isabella K. Machado
673 Tucker Rd $660,000.
Ronald Oliveira to Brian S. Parent and Nicholas A. Mancuso
FAIRHAVEN
305 Nasketucket Way Unit 305 $460,000.
William J. Ryan and Laurie H. Stevenson to Jeanne K. Flight
FALL RIVER
55 Adams St $390,000.
Patricia J. Donovan to Louis and Kathryn Correia
511 Bank St $221,000.
Christopher J. Baptiste and Ma Hsng Fin AgencyMassachusetts Fin Agency
274 Caroline St Unit 274 $365,000.
Andre A. and Marilyn J. Carvalho to Justin M. Ownseey and Nicole Owsney
28 Downing St $550,000.
Biodun Akande to Sultan A. Adebisi and Moronfolu Fasan
210 Dunbar St $459,900.
Riley Homes LLC to Albertain Cardoso
140 Pearce St $735,000.
Dna Investments LLC to Joyce W. Kamau and Frencis Muiruri
1497 President Ave $310,000.
Carey A. and Yuko Hook to Alexandra Leppo
120 Sidney St $350,000.
Ernest E. Bacon to Andre L. Robidoux
FREETOWN
6 Kelly Dr $650,000.
Lyonnais Ft and James P. Lyonnais to Robert W. and Jennifer T. Dumas
8 Washburn Rd $515,000.
Kenneth W. and Michelle D. Baker to Alexandra N. Chace
LAKEVILLE
10 Wedge Dr $859,000.
Residences LLC to Eric Foster and Hannah Milburn
MATTAPOISETT
6 Beach Rd $400,000.
William A. Norris to Camaryan LLC
51 Long Plain Rd $675,000.
Robert W. and Jennifer T. Dumas to Carol A. Matson
39 Mattapoisett Neck Rd $875,000.
Mattapoisett Neck Rd Rt and Timothy J. NorsterThomas Holt
MIDDLEBORO
7 Basking Rdg Unit 7 $365,000.
Sarah A. and Thomas M. Gonet to Tara M. Payton
143 Plympton St $408,000.
Sandra C. Macleod and US Bank NA Tr to J P Morgan Mtg Truts 2004 and US Bank NA Tr
14 Stone St $734,900.
Daniel J. and Karen J. Footit to Marina E. and Danis N. Mencia
NEW BEDFORD
412 Arnold St $379,000.
Anthony Fernandes Irt and Anthony J. FernandesNathan Marmelo
242 Central Ave $300,000.
Karl Glosl Jr Nt and Michael P. Coleman to Jose L. Celis and Angelly S. Jovel
135-137 Clara St $560,000.
Kendal Walters to Osakpolo Igiede
98 Durfee St $340,000.
Castelmar Properties LLC to Shelby A. Cimbron
54 Hammond St $361,000.
Gajewski Ft and Thomas M. Gajewski to Inamilley V. Garcia and Jason P. Dupre
23 Locust St $380,000.
Hurley Homes LLC to Jimmy A. Alfaro and Rosa M. Ayala
382 Maxfield St $329,000.
Spinola Jennie C Est and Mark A. Spinola to Osarobo Igharo
541 Wood St $405,000.
James J. and Dawn M. Dias to Brian P. Chace
ROCHESTER
37 Benjaman Dr Unit 37 $480,000.
M Raye Swayer RET and M R. Sawyer to Jody I. and Garry F. Fleming
350 Cushman Rd $120,000.
Michelle D. Kirby to Meryden Kirby
428 Marys Pond Rd $390,000.
Robert J. Mcgee to Katherine Stgelais and Connor W. Oleary
WAREHAM
38 E Central Ave $349,000.
Alfred C. Ferreira to Constance Candler
1 Puritan Ave $373,000.
Mcauliffe Kevin B Est and Michelle A. DickersoTyler J. Thomas and Kaitlyn R. Balboni
WESTPORT
19 3rd St $487,000.
Michael G. Byron to Andrew and Donna Delcid
208 Cadmans Neck Rd $1,725,000.
Dunham Jr Milon L Est and Will I. Dunham to Thomas Loftus and Patricia Ohearn
80-G Cummings Ln $525,000.
Ernestina Lucas Irt and Clayton P. Lucas to Cheryl A. Calhoun and Erik T. Anderson
1380-C Drift Rd $788,000.
John J. and Diane Colletti to Thomas & D Rezendes Jret and Thomas Rezendes
1634 Drift Rd Unit T $353,000.
Marc J. Malo to Nathan J. and Shelley E. Rego
208 Sawdy Dr $350,000.
Eric J. and Amy Abate to Weihui and Yanjuan Wu
83 Shannon Dr $840,000.
Michael P. and Tracy A. Cusick to Jorge R. Rojas and Karen M. Mejia
Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman/The Commercial Record, a weekly trade newspaper. It is reprinted with permission from the publisher, The Warren Group. For a searchable database of real estate transactions and property information, visit www.thewarrengroup.com.
This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Top selling house in New Bedford sells for $560K.