Weekly home sales: Vibrant two-family in South End of New Bedford sold for over $500K

Faith Harrington, The Standard-Times
·5 min read

This week’s top-selling home in New Bedford is a vibrant two-family that sold for $560,000.

Situated in the South End, near East Beach and Fort Taber, 135-137 Clara St. is a great investment property.

Built in 1923, the home has had substantial upgrades while still retaining old-school charm. It’s seen in the woodwork, arched doorways, and pocket doors.

The 2,688-square-foot home has two units with a total of six bedrooms and three bathrooms. Each unit has a beautifully updated kitchen, front porch, and spacious rooms.

The newly renovated basement has been converted into a stunning apartment space to add more supplemental income.

Last sold in 2021 for $330,000, the property also offers a private fenced-in backyard with a concrete patio.

Real Estate
Real Estate

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater New Bedford area this week according to The Warren Group.

BOURNE

32 Harwood Dr $740,000.

Donald and Monica L. Bonualas to Patrick and Melissa Destrampe

6 Ridgehill Ln $750,000.

Daniel J. and Maureen S. Pavilonis to Feeney Rt and Martin J. Feeney

CARVER

2 Murdock St $390,000.

Patricia A. Auld to Christopher A. and Theresa M. Vigneau

126 S Meadow Rd $390,000.

126 S Meadow Rd RET and David A. Gonsalves to 316 Highland Ave LLC

DARTMOUTH

784 Allen St $445,000.

Brian S. Parent to Scott Decosta

261 Russells Mills Rd $531,000.

New Dart Holdings LLC to Esther Kaizerman

108 Stephen St $400,000.

Keith T. Lorange to Peter Pereira and Isabella K. Machado

673 Tucker Rd $660,000.

Ronald Oliveira to Brian S. Parent and Nicholas A. Mancuso

FAIRHAVEN

305 Nasketucket Way Unit 305 $460,000.

William J. Ryan and Laurie H. Stevenson to Jeanne K. Flight

FALL RIVER

55 Adams St $390,000.

Patricia J. Donovan to Louis and Kathryn Correia

511 Bank St $221,000.

Christopher J. Baptiste and Ma Hsng Fin AgencyMassachusetts Fin Agency

274 Caroline St Unit 274 $365,000.

Andre A. and Marilyn J. Carvalho to Justin M. Ownseey and Nicole Owsney

28 Downing St $550,000.

Biodun Akande to Sultan A. Adebisi and Moronfolu Fasan

210 Dunbar St $459,900.

Riley Homes LLC to Albertain Cardoso

140 Pearce St $735,000.

Dna Investments LLC to Joyce W. Kamau and Frencis Muiruri

1497 President Ave $310,000.

Carey A. and Yuko Hook to Alexandra Leppo

120 Sidney St $350,000.

Ernest E. Bacon to Andre L. Robidoux

FREETOWN

6 Kelly Dr $650,000.

Lyonnais Ft and James P. Lyonnais to Robert W. and Jennifer T. Dumas

8 Washburn Rd $515,000.

Kenneth W. and Michelle D. Baker to Alexandra N. Chace

LAKEVILLE

10 Wedge Dr $859,000.

Residences LLC to Eric Foster and Hannah Milburn

MATTAPOISETT

6 Beach Rd $400,000.

William A. Norris to Camaryan LLC

51 Long Plain Rd $675,000.

Robert W. and Jennifer T. Dumas to Carol A. Matson

39 Mattapoisett Neck Rd $875,000.

Mattapoisett Neck Rd Rt and Timothy J. NorsterThomas Holt

MIDDLEBORO

7 Basking Rdg Unit 7 $365,000.

Sarah A. and Thomas M. Gonet to Tara M. Payton

143 Plympton St $408,000.

Sandra C. Macleod and US Bank NA Tr to J P Morgan Mtg Truts 2004 and US Bank NA Tr

14 Stone St $734,900.

Daniel J. and Karen J. Footit to Marina E. and Danis N. Mencia

NEW BEDFORD

412 Arnold St $379,000.

Anthony Fernandes Irt and Anthony J. FernandesNathan Marmelo

242 Central Ave $300,000.

Karl Glosl Jr Nt and Michael P. Coleman to Jose L. Celis and Angelly S. Jovel

135-137 Clara St $560,000.

Kendal Walters to Osakpolo Igiede

98 Durfee St $340,000.

Castelmar Properties LLC to Shelby A. Cimbron

54 Hammond St $361,000.

Gajewski Ft and Thomas M. Gajewski to Inamilley V. Garcia and Jason P. Dupre

23 Locust St $380,000.

Hurley Homes LLC to Jimmy A. Alfaro and Rosa M. Ayala

382 Maxfield St $329,000.

Spinola Jennie C Est and Mark A. Spinola to Osarobo Igharo

541 Wood St $405,000.

James J. and Dawn M. Dias to Brian P. Chace

ROCHESTER

37 Benjaman Dr Unit 37 $480,000.

M Raye Swayer RET and M R. Sawyer to Jody I. and Garry F. Fleming

350 Cushman Rd $120,000.

Michelle D. Kirby to Meryden Kirby

428 Marys Pond Rd $390,000.

Robert J. Mcgee to Katherine Stgelais and Connor W. Oleary

WAREHAM

38 E Central Ave $349,000.

Alfred C. Ferreira to Constance Candler

1 Puritan Ave $373,000.

Mcauliffe Kevin B Est and Michelle A. DickersoTyler J. Thomas and Kaitlyn R. Balboni

WESTPORT

19 3rd St $487,000.

Michael G. Byron to Andrew and Donna Delcid

208 Cadmans Neck Rd $1,725,000.

Dunham Jr Milon L Est and Will I. Dunham to Thomas Loftus and Patricia Ohearn

80-G Cummings Ln $525,000.

Ernestina Lucas Irt and Clayton P. Lucas to Cheryl A. Calhoun and Erik T. Anderson

1380-C Drift Rd $788,000.

John J. and Diane Colletti to Thomas & D Rezendes Jret and Thomas Rezendes

1634 Drift Rd Unit T $353,000.

Marc J. Malo to Nathan J. and Shelley E. Rego

208 Sawdy Dr $350,000.

Eric J. and Amy Abate to Weihui and Yanjuan Wu

208 Sawdy Dr $350,000.

Eric J. and Amy Abate to Weihui Wu and Yanjuan Yu

83 Shannon Dr $840,000.

Michael P. and Tracy A. Cusick to Jorge R. Rojas and Karen M. Mejia

Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman/The Commercial Record, a weekly trade newspaper. It is reprinted with permission from the publisher, The Warren Group. For a searchable database of real estate transactions and property information, visit www.thewarrengroup.com.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Top selling house in New Bedford sells for $560K.

