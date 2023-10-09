Weekly home sales: Victorian in Tiverton's historic district sold for $915K

This week’s top-selling home in Tiverton is an exquisite Victorian that sold for $915,000.

Blending historic charm with modern amenities, 1148 Main Road is a rare beauty. Built in 1845, the home boasts heart pine flooring, three fireplaces, a stunning staircase, custom built-ins, and a wrap-around porch.

Updated from the studs inward the home has 3,498 square feet of living space and offers six bedrooms, two kitchens, and two living rooms.

Last sold in 2018 for $602,250, the property sits on .60 acres of land that has a sweet garden area with a fire pit and a koi pond.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Fall River area this week according to The Warren Group.

Dartmouth

Barneys Joy Road, for $650,000,

from Buzzards Bay Coalition to Angelo Manioudakis.

41 Deerfield Lane, for $695,000,

from M M Vaillancourt RET to Lindsey G. Perrault.

54 Kingston Street, for $400,000,

from Joan H. Rebello to Debra A. Rioux.

19 Meadow Street, for $200,000,

from Michael R. Rose to Susan R. Fracoeur.

3 Mishawum Drive, for $450,000,

from Vilmos Barko to Reid J. Mello.

Fall River

222 Albion Street, for $80,000,

from Marino A. Benevides to Marino Z. Benevides.

382 America Street, for $370,000,

from Robert J. Ollila to Donald Legault.

133 Bigelow Street, for $342,000,

from Quintal Investments LLC to Shawna F. Almeida.

709 Broadway, for $450,000,

from William J. Allen to Garc LLC.

73 Brow Street, for $330,000,

from Byron A. Abad to Duwal S. Benitez.

186 Buffinton Street, for $770,000,

from Borges Luisa H Est to Buffinton LLC.

27 Bullock Street, for $250,000,

from Maria L. Rego to Matthew Botvin.

53 Fenner Street, for $375,000,

from Joann Barrett to Jade K. Stpierre.

144 Grove Street #3, for $185,000,

from Naomi Melo to Miguel A. Sousa.

248 Jefferson Street, for $660,000,

from Maro P. Loureiro to Gmr Properties Iii LLC.

105 Johnson Street, for $580,000,

from Br105johnson LLC to Beatriz M. Gomes.

782 King Philip Street, for $245,000,

from Michael J. Flores to True Brother Inc.

24 Leo Street, for $405,000,

from Handy Charles to Joseph Annacius.

1535 Meridian Street, for $615,000,

from Raymond A. Mitchell to Shane T. Galus.

22 Michael Street #22, for $355,000,

from Hugh M. Williams to Huldah Pierre.

3896 N Main Street, for $545,000,

from Home Innova LLC to Ana Cojocaru.

4234 N Main Street #101, for $375,000,

from Richard A. Costa to Lucetta Pineault.

70 Orswell Street, for $114,000,

from Warren Congregation Of Je to Natalia M. Ferreira.

152 Saint Mary Street, for $600,000,

from Ermelinda Rorato to Henseley Elysee.

700 Shore Drive #312, for $325,000,

from Judith A Ferretti RET to Daniel J. Daniel.

64 Shove Street, for $375,000,

from Jeffrey P Walkden RET to Kenneth Robitaille.

783 Slade Street #103, for $145,000,

from Mark Coholan to Csa Properies LLC.

321 Union Street, for $700,000,

from Rita C. Leite to 90 Suffolk LLC.

67 Willow Street, for $326,000,

from Greene Michael R Est to Michael R. Greene.

Freetown

186 Braley Road, for $95,800,

from Alan L. Alves to Paulo E. Goncalves.

15 Chace Road, for $525,000,

from Cris Parker to Benjamin C. Dellarocco.

Cliff Drive, for $22,000,

from Craig Cabral to Christopher Cabral.

51 Mason Road, for $520,000,

from Robert Correia to Christopher R. Serra.

223-A Middleboro Road, for $125,000,

from Corey J. Cabral to Craig J. Cabral.

Little Compton

59 Oak Forest Drive, for $1,325,000,

from Marion B. Timpson to David J. Ward.

98 S Of Commons Road, for $830,000,

from Lora Macfall to Benjamin T. Cawley.

New Bedford

3982 Acushnet Avenue, for $445,000,

from Rivers Edge Prop LLC to Diego O. Chitic.

162 Ash Street, for $274,000,

from Cascade Funding Mtg T Hb7 to Andre Maldonado.

128 Clifford Street, for $327,000,

from Appleton Grove LLC to Aurora M. Mendes.

1065 County Street, for $500,000,

from Kerry P. De Miranda to Alessandro B. De Pina.

304 Cummington Street, for $462,500,

from Carol Rheaume to Timothy Landerville.

165 David Street, for $281,250,

from Doris Rodrguez to Resi Asset Mtg Products I.

834 Hathaway Road, for $485,000,

from 834 Hathaway Rd Rt to Richard Stein.

54 Hazard Street, for $305,000,

from William Cudlitz to Zakery Dayson.

170 Highland Street, for $300,512,

from James M. Cooke to Nationstar Mortgage LLC.

24 Margin Street, for $410,000,

from Fallon C. Holloway-Lewis to Jennifer Praticante.

48 Milford Street, for $235,000,

from Bethany A. Newman to Ian Yates.

226 Mill Street, for $350,000,

from Willam Rivera to Esaie Saby.

787 New Plainville Road, for $290,000,

from Debra A. Rioux to Amanda L. Anderson.

1290 Rockdale Avenue, for $510,000,

from Peggy W. Fellouris to May Institute Inc.

217 Rounds Street, for $450,000,

from Morgan Holdings LLC to William Rivera.

240-242 Rounds Street, for $570,000,

from Mary D Dacosta RET to Maple Rounds LLC.

635 Summer Street, for $750,000,

from Antonio M. Arruda to Jean R. Edmond.

1056 Victoria Street #C21, for $387,500,

from Mona Provencher to Peter C. Papagni.

N/A, for $70,000,

from Kjec LLC to Mih1 LLC.

Somerset

994 County Street, for $1,000,000,

from Pramukh Somerset Re LLC to Sharmin Inc.

254 Lafayette Street, for $480,000,

from Mark M. Younan to Scot Camara.

166 Lourdes Road, for $692,500,

from Manuel L. Campos to Guerline Norbrun.

Swansea

25 Eschol Street, for $280,000,

from David Albernaz to Calodesu LLC.

44 W Promenade Street, for $750,000,

from Cox Joice C Est to Sarrah L Stewart RET.

Tiverton

33 3 Rod Way, for $700,000,

from Paul Q. Kolderie to Andrea F. Loewenstein.

86 Chester Street, for $359,000,

from Ashley M. Turner to Melanie Strong.

91 E Bourne Avenue, for $355,000,

from Richard D. Messier to Weverton Nunes.

1148 Main Road, for $915,000,

from John S Straus RET to Carissa N. Medeiros.

120 Mill Street, for $350,000,

from Wayne O. Wilkinson to Hayley Wilkinson.

33 Riverview Avenue, for $212,500,

from Michael A. Cayer to Dawne A. Cayer.

84 Tower Hill Road, for $630,000,

from Stephen W. Wight to Laura Tarantino.

Westport

4 Bergeron Lane, for $780,000,

from St Anton Houses Inc to Mark M. Younan.

422 Briggs Road, for $455,000,

from Roger S. Belanger to Brandon J. Texeira.

1878 Drift Road #H, for $450,000,

from Sibbald Ft to Timothy R. Darcy.

12 John Reed Road, for $380,000,

from Bernard A G Taradash T to Patricia A. Ellis.

1904 Main Road, for $1,025,000,

from Anne S. Hyoltermann to R L & Cherie B Duncan RET.

116 Old County Road, for $915,000,

from Martin W. Mcgough to Joseph W. Culotta.

