Weekly home sales: Waterfront property in Tiverton sells for almost $1M
This week’s top-selling home in Tiverton is a 19th-century home that sold for $950,000.
Overlooking the Sakonnet River, 2052 Main Road has spectacular waterfront views.
Built in 1898, it is in need of extensive renovations but the 1,887-square-foot home has great potential. It features original hardwood floors in many rooms, a great front and back porch, and a new roof.
On almost 2 acres of land, the waterfront property has a massive three-car garage with a finished studio above it. The expansive backyard is bordered by original stone walls. It is conveniently located near Grinnell’s Beach, restaurants, and the highway.
Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Fall River area this week according to The Warren Group.
Dartmouth
35 Cross Road, for $425,000
from Waldemar C. Da Silva to Jocelyn Rivas.
8 Diamond Court, for $465,000
from Annette Moreau Family Nt to Keren Bolton.
678 Elm Street, for $2,100,000
from Ivy Feuerstadt RET to 50 Wilson St Nt.
40 Gifford Avenue, for $450,000
from Kai Zheng to Daniel Irkinas.
213 Little River Road, for $895,000
from Montrose Rlty Partners LL to Little River Cottage LLC.
217 Little River Road, for $895,000
from Montrose Rlty Partners LL to Little River Cottage LLC.
5 Mishawum Drive, for $480,000
from Vilmos Barko to Thomas Junier.
4 White Alder Way, for $1,650,000
from Marc Lampert to Adam Nunes.
Fall River
65 Bayview Street, for $398,000
from S&c Karnasiewicz Ft to Kelly Andrade.
67 California Street, for $380,000
from Arthur R. Bouchard to Fidel A. Estrella.
17 Downing Street, for $515,000
from Manuel C. Reis to Ying Zhang.
56 Duke Street, for $515,000
from Cheri L. Mello to Eric F. Pereira.
229 Highland Avenue, for $4,200,000
from Fall River Hsng Authority to Southcoast Hospital Grp I.
658 Langley Street, for $325,000
from Correia Joseph Est to Mak Re Investment Inc.
160 Linden Street, for $499,000
from Roman Catholic Bishop Of to Roll The Dice LLC.
90 Lisbon Street, for $310,000
from Federal Hm Loan Mtg Corp to Lucas D. Dos Santos.
Ludlow Street #2, for $115,000
from Premier Contracting Grp to Fht Realty Investors Inc.
Lynnwood Street, for $125,000
from Mark Shea to Grizotte Capital LLC.
24 Manchester Street, for $410,000
from Fen Yang to Luisana Ortiz.
2501 S Main Street, for $3,150,000
from Hyde Development LLC to Constractors Landing LLC.
2501 S Main Street, for $7,500,000
from Contractors Landing LLC to Fall Riv Redevelopment A.
121 Snell Street #3, for $143,000
from Paul E. Kilby to Gregory Kilby.
Freetown
103 Narrows Road, for $1,425,000
from Antonio D. Chaves to Roland Langevin.
237 S Main Street, for $581,000
from E M Mello & E A Flynn T to Levo Maina.
New Bedford
38 Apple Tree Lane, for $565,000
from Kyle R. Pelland to Jose Dacosta.
255 Austin Street, for $450,000
from Ronald C. Perry to Gligorov S. Bazile.
696-972 Belleville Avenue, for $360,000
from Kyle Brum to Claudino Barbosa.
208 Coffin Avenue, for $299,000
from Hai V. Nguyen to Allison Westerlund.
1784 Phillips Road, for $365,000
from Hathaway Robert Est to Carlos Dacosta.
1884 Phillips Road, for $487,000
from Charles E. Francoeur to Zachary Dacosta.
235 Sawyer Street, for $221,000
from All The Jjllc to Peter Brown.
213 Shaw Street, for $190,000
from Leslie L. Alvarado to Pedro I. Gomez-Ferez.
59 Spruce Street, for $165,000
from Ronald Oliveira to Sama Saadoon.
59 Spruce Street, for $136,000
from Elizabeth C. Cecilio to Ronald Oliveira.
1106 Tacoma Street, for $430,000
from Tony A. Viera to Jaysse Tanghal.
985 Wildwood Road, for $395,000
from Bruce Desmarais to Leonel H. Solorzano.
36 Windsong Circle, for $428,000
from Edgar D. Alves to David G. Pepin.
Somerset
79 Brushwood Drive, for $405,000
from Costa Irene Est to Carolina V. Mello.
487 Highview Avenue, for $498,900
from Judth A Richardson RET to Jude A. Pierre.
116 Lewis Avenue, for $305,000
from Matthew J. Polchlopek to Jeffrey C. Riley.
91 Sanford Avenue, for $390,000
from Anthonea M. Teixeira to Eric Jussaume.
110 Vermont Avenue, for $465,000
from Martha E Hargerman RET to William J. Fezette.
Swansea
18 Hidden Woods, for $675,000
from John Marcille to Mark Tufano.
120 Lazywood Lane, for $370,000
from Jeffery L. Sampson to Joshua Sampson.
59 Magnolia Drive, for $240,000
from Gp Builders LLC to Edward R. Goulart.
7 Shephards Way, for $675,000
from Alan J. Charette to Edward Mello.
224 Tess Abigail Lane, for $755,000
from Martelly Bldg & Design Co to Daciel O. Lopes.
Tiverton
224 Brayton Road, for $155,000
from Rodney Jennings to Jennifer Caron.
321 Judson Street, for $360,000
from Rego Ft to John A. Pavao.
2052-R Main Road, for $950,000
from Mary A Williston T to Tiverton Exchange LLC.
Westport
21 Courtney Drive, for $250,000
from Warren M. Messier to Cherry Rock LLC.
409 Pine Hill Road, for $2,800,000
from Teri L. Trupia to Lynne C. Taylor.
16 Pine Tree Avenue, for $399,000
from Karen J. Alvares to Michael Dane.
12 Washington Street, for $291,000
from Mann James Randolph Est to Joseph G. Vanconcellos.
This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Top selling home in Tiverton