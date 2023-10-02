Weekly home sales: Waterfront property in Tiverton sells for almost $1M

This week’s top-selling home in Tiverton is a 19th-century home that sold for $950,000.

Overlooking the Sakonnet River, 2052 Main Road has spectacular waterfront views.

Built in 1898, it is in need of extensive renovations but the 1,887-square-foot home has great potential. It features original hardwood floors in many rooms, a great front and back porch, and a new roof.

On almost 2 acres of land, the waterfront property has a massive three-car garage with a finished studio above it. The expansive backyard is bordered by original stone walls. It is conveniently located near Grinnell’s Beach, restaurants, and the highway.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Fall River area this week according to The Warren Group.

Dartmouth

35 Cross Road, for $425,000

from Waldemar C. Da Silva to Jocelyn Rivas.

8 Diamond Court, for $465,000

from Annette Moreau Family Nt to Keren Bolton.

678 Elm Street, for $2,100,000

from Ivy Feuerstadt RET to 50 Wilson St Nt.

40 Gifford Avenue, for $450,000

from Kai Zheng to Daniel Irkinas.

213 Little River Road, for $895,000

from Montrose Rlty Partners LL to Little River Cottage LLC.

217 Little River Road, for $895,000

from Montrose Rlty Partners LL to Little River Cottage LLC.

5 Mishawum Drive, for $480,000

from Vilmos Barko to Thomas Junier.

4 White Alder Way, for $1,650,000

from Marc Lampert to Adam Nunes.

Fall River

65 Bayview Street, for $398,000

from S&c Karnasiewicz Ft to Kelly Andrade.

67 California Street, for $380,000

from Arthur R. Bouchard to Fidel A. Estrella.

17 Downing Street, for $515,000

from Manuel C. Reis to Ying Zhang.

56 Duke Street, for $515,000

from Cheri L. Mello to Eric F. Pereira.

229 Highland Avenue, for $4,200,000

from Fall River Hsng Authority to Southcoast Hospital Grp I.

658 Langley Street, for $325,000

from Correia Joseph Est to Mak Re Investment Inc.

160 Linden Street, for $499,000

from Roman Catholic Bishop Of to Roll The Dice LLC.

90 Lisbon Street, for $310,000

from Federal Hm Loan Mtg Corp to Lucas D. Dos Santos.

Ludlow Street #2, for $115,000

from Premier Contracting Grp to Fht Realty Investors Inc.

Lynnwood Street, for $125,000

from Mark Shea to Grizotte Capital LLC.

24 Manchester Street, for $410,000

from Fen Yang to Luisana Ortiz.

2501 S Main Street, for $3,150,000

from Hyde Development LLC to Constractors Landing LLC.

2501 S Main Street, for $7,500,000

from Contractors Landing LLC to Fall Riv Redevelopment A.

121 Snell Street #3, for $143,000

from Paul E. Kilby to Gregory Kilby.

Freetown

103 Narrows Road, for $1,425,000

from Antonio D. Chaves to Roland Langevin.

237 S Main Street, for $581,000

from E M Mello & E A Flynn T to Levo Maina.

New Bedford

38 Apple Tree Lane, for $565,000

from Kyle R. Pelland to Jose Dacosta.

255 Austin Street, for $450,000

from Ronald C. Perry to Gligorov S. Bazile.

696-972 Belleville Avenue, for $360,000

from Kyle Brum to Claudino Barbosa.

208 Coffin Avenue, for $299,000

from Hai V. Nguyen to Allison Westerlund.

1784 Phillips Road, for $365,000

from Hathaway Robert Est to Carlos Dacosta.

1884 Phillips Road, for $487,000

from Charles E. Francoeur to Zachary Dacosta.

235 Sawyer Street, for $221,000

from All The Jjllc to Peter Brown.

213 Shaw Street, for $190,000

from Leslie L. Alvarado to Pedro I. Gomez-Ferez.

59 Spruce Street, for $165,000

from Ronald Oliveira to Sama Saadoon.

59 Spruce Street, for $136,000

from Elizabeth C. Cecilio to Ronald Oliveira.

1106 Tacoma Street, for $430,000

from Tony A. Viera to Jaysse Tanghal.

985 Wildwood Road, for $395,000

from Bruce Desmarais to Leonel H. Solorzano.

36 Windsong Circle, for $428,000

from Edgar D. Alves to David G. Pepin.

Somerset

79 Brushwood Drive, for $405,000

from Costa Irene Est to Carolina V. Mello.

487 Highview Avenue, for $498,900

from Judth A Richardson RET to Jude A. Pierre.

116 Lewis Avenue, for $305,000

from Matthew J. Polchlopek to Jeffrey C. Riley.

91 Sanford Avenue, for $390,000

from Anthonea M. Teixeira to Eric Jussaume.

110 Vermont Avenue, for $465,000

from Martha E Hargerman RET to William J. Fezette.

Swansea

18 Hidden Woods, for $675,000

from John Marcille to Mark Tufano.

120 Lazywood Lane, for $370,000

from Jeffery L. Sampson to Joshua Sampson.

59 Magnolia Drive, for $240,000

from Gp Builders LLC to Edward R. Goulart.

7 Shephards Way, for $675,000

from Alan J. Charette to Edward Mello.

224 Tess Abigail Lane, for $755,000

from Martelly Bldg & Design Co to Daciel O. Lopes.

Tiverton

224 Brayton Road, for $155,000

from Rodney Jennings to Jennifer Caron.

321 Judson Street, for $360,000

from Rego Ft to John A. Pavao.

2052-R Main Road, for $950,000

from Mary A Williston T to Tiverton Exchange LLC.

Westport

21 Courtney Drive, for $250,000

from Warren M. Messier to Cherry Rock LLC.

409 Pine Hill Road, for $2,800,000

from Teri L. Trupia to Lynne C. Taylor.

16 Pine Tree Avenue, for $399,000

from Karen J. Alvares to Michael Dane.

12 Washington Street, for $291,000

from Mann James Randolph Est to Joseph G. Vanconcellos.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Top selling home in Tiverton