Weekly homes sales: Multi family in Fall River making $7K monthly sells for over $700K
This week’s top-selling home in Fall River is an impressive investment property that sold for $750,000.
Located next to Lafayette Park, 79 Thomas Street was built in 1977. This multi-family has 4,437 square feet of living space.
This home has three one-bedroom and three two-bedroom completely renovated units with modernized kitchens and bathrooms.
Built in 1930, it offers three porches, gleaming hardwood floors, spacious bedrooms, and great built-ins. Rent collected monthly from these units is $6,985, it was last sold in 2020 for $455,000.
Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Fall River area this week according to The Warren Group.
Dartmouth
484 Collins Corner Road, for $330,000
from Durfee Rt to Benedict Properties LLC.
24 Kennedy Street, for $549,900
from Brittany L. Iacaponi to Andrew Berens.
Kingston Street, for $11,250
from Dinis Edmud Est to Hook LLC.
16 Linden Lane, for $585,000
from Resendes Ft to Joao G. Varela.
39 Longview Drive, for $375,000
from Gubler Rita S Est to Brian Almeida.
29 Morton Avenue #2, for $185,000
from Carter Real Estate Nt to 13 Rt.
29 Morton Avenue #4, for $185,000
from Carter Real Estate Nt to 13 Rt.
29 Morton Avenue #3, for $185,000
from Carter Real Estate Nt to Sarah Becker.
27 Shaker Road, for $450,000
from Steven E. Duarte to Ana L. Clark.
556 Slocum Road, for $450,000
from Andrew Pereira to Andrew J. Pereira.
572 State Road, for $150,000
from Steinke Bernard P Est to Dalstev Nt.
19 Village Drive, for $116,000
from Cory J W Thomas Est to Sheryl O. Cory.
Fall River
121 Almy Street, for $530,000
from Jeffrey Botelho to Dana A. Royster-Buefort.
313 Durfee Street #3N, for $175,000
from Nathan S. Waddicor to Paulo B. Moniz.
174 Emmett Street, for $475,000
from Family Homes Const Co Inc to Christine A. Wylie.
265-267 Fountain Street, for $600,000
from Fabio F. Raposo to Ricot Rejouis.
234 Kilburn Street, for $449,000
from Rgk Rt to Jaren A. Therriault.
30 Lapham Street, for $158,000
from Cody Rocha to Troy Rocha.
1245 N High Street, for $425,000
from Maria D. Carrvalho to Admilson M. Semedo.
99 Nashua Street, for $275,000
from John F Coyle Jr T to Luxux Property LLC.
1260 Robeson Street, for $435,000
from Martin Helen E Est to Raquel Machado.
79 Thomas Street, for $750,000
from 37-45 Plain St LLC to Vrajesh LLC.
107 Winter Street, for $2,042,000
from Tmi Chaw Potfolio LLC to Derek Santini.
121-127 Winter Street, for $2,042,000
from Tmi Chaw Potfolio LLC to Derek Santini.
70 Winthrop Street, for $220,000
from Weber Irt to Jeffrey P. Dzialo.
Freetown
37 Point Of Pines Road, for $1,265,000
from Zoe A. Kelliher to Tetrault Real Estae LLC.
New Bedford
3792 Acushnet Avenue, for $395,000
from Charlene R. Fahy to Justin G. Edward.
146 Allord Street, for $335,000
from Peter Hodgins to Bernerette Dumorin.
37 Ashley Street, for $587,000
from Ipp Investment Team LLC to Aires Depina.
80 Beetle Street, for $520,000
from Olimpia J. Goncalves to Carlos M. Rivera.
112 Bryant Lane, for $560,000
from T&a Realty TInc to Flavio Darocha.
114-116A County Street, for $775,000
from Inayat LLC to Afonso Rental Prop LLC.
70 Dana Street, for $470,000
from Francisco F Rodrigues Lt to Kyle Bicknell.
29 Edward Street, for $475,000
from Maria C. Testa to Nicole L. Briggs.
16-18 Fielding Street, for $275,000
from Robert F. Deoliveira to Moss Home Solutions LLC.
114 Grinnell Street, for $415,000
from Prohome Buyers LLC to Pura M. Arias.
139 Hathaway Street, for $540,000
from Mario L. Santo to Mohammad A. Kalam.
136 N Front Street, for $305,000
from Jaime Marujo to Ronald Oliveira.
263-265 N Front Street, for $461,500
from Francisco C. Sousa to Rosa Rivas.
90 Nye Street, for $425,000
from Patricia L. Kummer to Cleusa Fernandes.
1370 Pleasant Street, for $400,000
from Hurley Homes LLC to Jorge D. Mendez.
252 Reed Street, for $375,000
from Benjamin Kaeterle to Wilfredo Diaz.
255 Reed Street, for $180,500
from Fuller Gordon T Est to Jska LLC.
1379 Rockdale Avenue, for $410,000
from Robert I. Pierce to 199-203 Austin St Rt.
52 Rounds Street, for $335,000
from Joanne M. Almeida to Kyle J. Lemieux.
87 Whitlow Street, for $355,000
from Froias Claire I Est to Brady E. Robertson.
Somerset
138 4th Street, for $410,000
from Arruda Kathleen M Est to Ashley Dibiase.
352 Chatterton Avenue, for $425,935
from Candice A. Destefano to Lauren E. Mongillo.
540 Lafayette Street, for $450,000
from Quintal Investments LLC to Jdc Property Mgmt LLC.
103 Thomas Drive, for $555,000
from Mak V. Tosi to Stephen P. Lima.
Swansea
47 Bark Street, for $325,000
from Elizabeth A. Fournier to Marino Z. Benevides.
44 Rangeley Street, for $349,250
from Cascade Funding Mtg T Ab2 to Cristal Johnson.
271 Sharps Lot Road, for $1,400,000
from Young Mens Christian Assn to Southcoast Edual Collabor.
Shephards Way, for $400,000
from New Hope Christian Church to Seanse Land Invs LLC.
Tiverton
21 Clair Avenue, for $170,000
from Stephen Conroy to Arlind Vokshi.
28 Crandall Road, for $550,000
from Stephen Fish to Virginia Pesiridis.
29 Cutter Lane #29, for $1,020,000
from David Gaskill to Zoe Ann Kelliher RET.
31 Evergreen Avenue, for $118,600
from Joyce C. Cote to Brenda A. Cote.
Lafayette Road, for $525,000
from Lafayette Land Co LLC to Aidan Coll.
N/A, for $250,000
from Cynthia Thibault to Henry Joseph.
Westport
156 Cherry And Webb Lane, for $3,000,000
from Antonio L. Rodriguez to Stephen J. Ippolito.
127 Gifford Road, for $775,500
from Long Buitl Homes Inc to Chirag J. Patel.
9 Mackady Court, for $775,000
from Nelson B. Pereira to Ricardo M. Borges.
14 Rose Avenue, for $150,000
from Andrade Jr John W Est to Messier Real Estate LLC.
26 Russell Street, for $340,000
from Michael R. Orr to John Wood.
99 Sylvia Lane, for $435,000
from Meagher Paul T Est to Claire Messier RET.
