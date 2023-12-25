Weekly homes sales: Multi family in Fall River making $7K monthly sells for over $700K

This week’s top-selling home in Fall River is an impressive investment property that sold for $750,000.

Located next to Lafayette Park, 79 Thomas Street was built in 1977. This multi-family has 4,437 square feet of living space.

This home has three one-bedroom and three two-bedroom completely renovated units with modernized kitchens and bathrooms.

Built in 1930, it offers three porches, gleaming hardwood floors, spacious bedrooms, and great built-ins. Rent collected monthly from these units is $6,985, it was last sold in 2020 for $455,000.

Top selling home in Fall River this week.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Fall River area this week according to The Warren Group.

Dartmouth

484 Collins Corner Road, for $330,000

from Durfee Rt to Benedict Properties LLC.

24 Kennedy Street, for $549,900

from Brittany L. Iacaponi to Andrew Berens.

Kingston Street, for $11,250

from Dinis Edmud Est to Hook LLC.

16 Linden Lane, for $585,000

from Resendes Ft to Joao G. Varela.

39 Longview Drive, for $375,000

from Gubler Rita S Est to Brian Almeida.

29 Morton Avenue #2, for $185,000

from Carter Real Estate Nt to 13 Rt.

29 Morton Avenue #4, for $185,000

from Carter Real Estate Nt to 13 Rt.

29 Morton Avenue #3, for $185,000

from Carter Real Estate Nt to Sarah Becker.

27 Shaker Road, for $450,000

from Steven E. Duarte to Ana L. Clark.

556 Slocum Road, for $450,000

from Andrew Pereira to Andrew J. Pereira.

572 State Road, for $150,000

from Steinke Bernard P Est to Dalstev Nt.

19 Village Drive, for $116,000

from Cory J W Thomas Est to Sheryl O. Cory.

Fall River

121 Almy Street, for $530,000

from Jeffrey Botelho to Dana A. Royster-Buefort.

313 Durfee Street #3N, for $175,000

from Nathan S. Waddicor to Paulo B. Moniz.

174 Emmett Street, for $475,000

from Family Homes Const Co Inc to Christine A. Wylie.

265-267 Fountain Street, for $600,000

from Fabio F. Raposo to Ricot Rejouis.

234 Kilburn Street, for $449,000

from Rgk Rt to Jaren A. Therriault.

30 Lapham Street, for $158,000

from Cody Rocha to Troy Rocha.

Story continues

1245 N High Street, for $425,000

from Maria D. Carrvalho to Admilson M. Semedo.

99 Nashua Street, for $275,000

from John F Coyle Jr T to Luxux Property LLC.

1260 Robeson Street, for $435,000

from Martin Helen E Est to Raquel Machado.

79 Thomas Street, for $750,000

from 37-45 Plain St LLC to Vrajesh LLC.

107 Winter Street, for $2,042,000

from Tmi Chaw Potfolio LLC to Derek Santini.

121-127 Winter Street, for $2,042,000

from Tmi Chaw Potfolio LLC to Derek Santini.

70 Winthrop Street, for $220,000

from Weber Irt to Jeffrey P. Dzialo.

Freetown

37 Point Of Pines Road, for $1,265,000

from Zoe A. Kelliher to Tetrault Real Estae LLC.

New Bedford

3792 Acushnet Avenue, for $395,000

from Charlene R. Fahy to Justin G. Edward.

146 Allord Street, for $335,000

from Peter Hodgins to Bernerette Dumorin.

37 Ashley Street, for $587,000

from Ipp Investment Team LLC to Aires Depina.

80 Beetle Street, for $520,000

from Olimpia J. Goncalves to Carlos M. Rivera.

112 Bryant Lane, for $560,000

from T&a Realty TInc to Flavio Darocha.

114-116A County Street, for $775,000

from Inayat LLC to Afonso Rental Prop LLC.

70 Dana Street, for $470,000

from Francisco F Rodrigues Lt to Kyle Bicknell.

29 Edward Street, for $475,000

from Maria C. Testa to Nicole L. Briggs.

16-18 Fielding Street, for $275,000

from Robert F. Deoliveira to Moss Home Solutions LLC.

114 Grinnell Street, for $415,000

from Prohome Buyers LLC to Pura M. Arias.

139 Hathaway Street, for $540,000

from Mario L. Santo to Mohammad A. Kalam.

136 N Front Street, for $305,000

from Jaime Marujo to Ronald Oliveira.

263-265 N Front Street, for $461,500

from Francisco C. Sousa to Rosa Rivas.

90 Nye Street, for $425,000

from Patricia L. Kummer to Cleusa Fernandes.

1370 Pleasant Street, for $400,000

from Hurley Homes LLC to Jorge D. Mendez.

252 Reed Street, for $375,000

from Benjamin Kaeterle to Wilfredo Diaz.

255 Reed Street, for $180,500

from Fuller Gordon T Est to Jska LLC.

1379 Rockdale Avenue, for $410,000

from Robert I. Pierce to 199-203 Austin St Rt.

52 Rounds Street, for $335,000

from Joanne M. Almeida to Kyle J. Lemieux.

87 Whitlow Street, for $355,000

from Froias Claire I Est to Brady E. Robertson.

Somerset

138 4th Street, for $410,000

from Arruda Kathleen M Est to Ashley Dibiase.

352 Chatterton Avenue, for $425,935

from Candice A. Destefano to Lauren E. Mongillo.

540 Lafayette Street, for $450,000

from Quintal Investments LLC to Jdc Property Mgmt LLC.

103 Thomas Drive, for $555,000

from Mak V. Tosi to Stephen P. Lima.

Swansea

47 Bark Street, for $325,000

from Elizabeth A. Fournier to Marino Z. Benevides.

44 Rangeley Street, for $349,250

from Cascade Funding Mtg T Ab2 to Cristal Johnson.

271 Sharps Lot Road, for $1,400,000

from Young Mens Christian Assn to Southcoast Edual Collabor.

Shephards Way, for $400,000

from New Hope Christian Church to Seanse Land Invs LLC.

Tiverton

21 Clair Avenue, for $170,000

from Stephen Conroy to Arlind Vokshi.

28 Crandall Road, for $550,000

from Stephen Fish to Virginia Pesiridis.

29 Cutter Lane #29, for $1,020,000

from David Gaskill to Zoe Ann Kelliher RET.

31 Evergreen Avenue, for $118,600

from Joyce C. Cote to Brenda A. Cote.

Lafayette Road, for $525,000

from Lafayette Land Co LLC to Aidan Coll.

N/A, for $250,000

from Cynthia Thibault to Henry Joseph.

Westport

156 Cherry And Webb Lane, for $3,000,000

from Antonio L. Rodriguez to Stephen J. Ippolito.

127 Gifford Road, for $775,500

from Long Buitl Homes Inc to Chirag J. Patel.

9 Mackady Court, for $775,000

from Nelson B. Pereira to Ricardo M. Borges.

14 Rose Avenue, for $150,000

from Andrade Jr John W Est to Messier Real Estate LLC.

26 Russell Street, for $340,000

from Michael R. Orr to John Wood.

99 Sylvia Lane, for $435,000

from Meagher Paul T Est to Claire Messier RET.

Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman/The Commercial Record, a weekly trade newspaper. It is reprinted with permission from the publisher, The Warren Group. For a searchable database of real estate transactions and property information, visit www.thewarrengroup.com.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Real estate transactions in Greater Fall River during December