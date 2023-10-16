Weekly homes sales: Turn of the century Fall River home sells for over $600K

This week’s top-selling home in Fall River is a stately multi-family that sold for $625,000.

Built in 1898 in the desirable Highlands neighborhood, 330 Winter St. combines antique charm with modern touches.

The home features a fabulous wraparound porch, a grand foyer with an elaborate staircase, and gleaming hardwood floors. With 3,836 square feet of living space, the home offers six spacious bedrooms, an updated kitchen, a fireplaced living room, and an expansive dining room.

A third-floor apartment rounds the house out with two bedrooms and a modern kitchen. It was last sold in 2020 for $379,000,

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Fall River area this week according to The Warren Group.

Dartmouth

Chase Road, for $325,000,

from Robert W. Szala to Ronald Oliveira.

455 Chase Road, for $449,900,

from Ryan R. Hawes to Alex Rollins.

13 Costa Street, for $370,000,

from Ann Silverberg to Rebecca E. Jackson.

293 Flag Swamp Road, for $207,500,

from Fairland Farm LLC to Dartmouth Natural Resouce.

238 Little River Road, for $7,500,000,

from Steven Spiegel to James X. Muleen.

13 Oliver Street, for $360,000,

from Patricia A. Mangan-Ball to Courtney Larsen.

28 Pinehurst Street, for $250,000,

from Equity Holdings T to A&C Construction LLC.

34 Potter Street, for $535,000,

from Paul H. Belmonte to Rene Jeffrey.

Fall River

575 Aetna Street, for $454,000,

from Jason S. Lavoie to Robert Lafleur.

403 America Street, for $562,000,

from Dyna E. Palmer to Bryan E. Harvey.

289 Belmont Street, for $560,000,

from Lisa M. Medeiros to Tetrault Real Estate LLC.

1592 Copicut Road, for $500,000,

from James Couto to Joshua Rego.

298 Cypress Street, for $499,999,

from Richard C. Silvia to Yerky U. Pina.

128 Harrison Street, for $475,000,

from Maria D. Soares to Josue Mendoza.

281 Harrison Street, for $580,000,

from Amancio Cordeiro Inc to Lauren Cavanaugh.

1427 Highland Avenue, for $500,000,

from Eric L. Kelly to Madeleine Petraglia.

649 Mount Hope Avenue, for $425,000,

from Brian T. Ferreira to Robin Furtado.

171 Ogrady Street #207, for $195,000,

from Tremmel Victor John Est to Joshua Carreiro.

956 Robeson Street, for $390,000,

from Nasser Sr Francis E Est to Pamela Eufrasio.

89 School Brook Road, for $494,000,

from Jeremie Pereira to Kenson Jean-Francois.

58 Sevigny Street, for $390,000,

from Angela Imbriano to David L. Silva.

32 Tecumseh Street, for $590,000,

from Francisdione O. De Andrade to Steven Woumum.

351 Tecumseh Street, for $525,000,

from 444 Pristine Dream Hm LLC to Ezinne V. Azums.

330 Winter Street, for $625,000,

from Brandon C. Mattos to Adam P. Santos.

Freetown

8 Cushman Avenue, for $501,007,

from Anthony Figueroa to Brenda M. Kinney.

27 Forge Road, for $525,000,

from David H. Tomaszewski to Nichole M. Flounders.

Little Compton

85 Colebrook Road, for $581,000,

from J E & Jane E Dooley Jret to Krystal M. Depoy.

New Bedford

173 Acushnet Avenue, for $320,000,

from Fortes Louise C Est to Jorge Jesus.

658 Ashley Boulevard, for $360,000,

from Ncneese-Lucas Irene J Est to John Honohan.

1121 Churchill Street, for $549,000,

from David J. Grande to Joseph W. Chambers.

40 Donny Drive, for $450,000,

from Matthew J. Donovan to Alexis B. Morel.

28 Frederick Street, for $525,000,

from Michelle Furttado to Valery Depina.

818 Hathaway Road, for $485,000,

from 818 Hathaway Rd Rt to Danielle Soares.

159 Hillman Street, for $376,000,

from Freedom Rg LLC to Russells Mills Hldg LLC.

468 Hillman Street, for $365,000,

from William Rosado to Tod Gilderrsleeve.

165 Jenney Street, for $351,000,

from Anthony Hernandez to David Jombo.

1141 Joyce Street, for $445,000,

from Ricardo Re Solutions Inc to Stephanie Martins.

1022 Kenmore Street, for $375,000,

from Maurice P. Vezina to Kalita Brownell.

16 Lafrance Court, for $200,000,

from William Cudlitz to John Afonso Prop LLC.

50 Little Oak Road, for $370,000,

from James S. George to Kaitlin Trahan.

143-R Parker Street, for $20,000,

from Conde Ft to Ancienthopi LLC.

2088 Phillips Road #25, for $70,000,

from Richard M. Fryer to Emma R. Fryer.

261 Pine Grove Street, for $405,000,

from Mark M. Mahoney to Christopher P. Szwaja.

75-77 Query Street, for $260,000,

from Alves Irt to Southcoast Prop Buyers LL.

358 Reed Street, for $450,000,

from Marc Oliveira to Brian Gaffney.

32 Ricketson Street, for $565,000,

from Vital Robert J Est to Emauel Vieira.

45 Rotch Street, for $475,000,

from Keri A. Heffernan to Nancy M. Godleski.

52 Russell Street, for $495,000,

from Antonio R. Castro to Felipe R. Panjoj.

29 Sowle Street, for $450,000,

from Sylvia Lt to Keith Dacosta.

562-564 Union Street, for $510,000,

from Bryan J. Giusti to Carmelle Jean.

15 West Street, for $402,000,

from Laszlo Kakuk to Dustin Travis.

60 Willow Street, for $180,000,

from David Coelho to Daniel Turpin.

Somerset

31 Briggs Avenue, for $361,500,

from Marcos Anello to Mykaila Walker-Bosco.

206 Chatterton Avenue, for $370,000,

from 206 Chatterton Ave T to Elizabeth Tavares.

1139 County Street, for $217,000,

from Dominic J. Gardella to Mario P. Loureiro.

1909 County Street, for $400,000,

from Elevator Properties Inc to Amanda Marques.

20 E County Street, for $459,990,

from Richard A. Mello to Elaine A. Farias.

268 Eastview Avenue, for $602,000,

from Atlanta Guay to James D. Mello.

121 Hinchey Lane, for $454,000,

from Tremblay Ft to Onchin Tavares.

20 Hodges Avenue, for $320,000,

from Adam K. Eugenio to Regina A. Mercer.

55 Narragansett Road, for $500,000,

from Nellie Millerick to Kevin G. Gifford.

1255 Read Street, for $265,000,

from Tonya A. Dopart to R &d Rt.

490 Shirley Avenue, for $635,000,

from Miguel S. Ribeiro to Matthew Gauvin.

119 Truman Avenue, for $350,000,

from Brenda Roman to Carlene H. Lopes-Monteiro.

Swansea

7 Barton Avenue, for $600,000,

from Marina A. Van Dongen to Marina A. Dongen.

Bentley Street, for $109,900,

from Ryan R. Brodeau to Theresa Vandenburgh.

1524 Gar, for $338,000,

from Eduardo G. Arevalo to T&m Investments LLC.

80 Joanne Lane, for $475,000,

from Yuri D. Lopes to Aurelia Oliveira.

231-233 Ocean Grove Avenue, for $533,000,

from Steven Mccarthy to Nicole Nelso.

37 Orlando Street, for $412,000,

from Adam T. Ledoux to Alexander Burbine.

742 Sharps Lot Road, for $615,000,

from Joseph M. Medeiros to Tonya Dopart.

15 Weaver Street, for $309,400,

from Deborah M. Jones to Ryan Ferreira.

5 Wolf Hill Drive, for $675,000,

from Daciel O. Lopes to Michael R. Medeiros.

Tiverton

128 Captains Circle, for $545,000,

from Jessica M. Geada to Ryan D. Houpt.

347 Fish Road, for $3,993,

from North Tiverton Fire Dist to Mtglq Investors Lp.

48 Kenyon Road, for $400,000,

from Loretta Cormier Irt to Flora Prestipino.

35 Leeshore Lane #35, for $1,150,000,

from Shari J. Cohen to Don C. Hawley.

80 Main Road, for $525,000,

from Baycoast Bank to Call The Bee Hldg Grp LLC.

358 Main Road, for $379,000,

from Christine H Remillard T to Holly Seiferth.

Snyder Farms #3, for $248,500,

from Melinda A. Snyder to Leon J. Sylvia.

214 Souza Road, for $395,000,

from Philip G. Estey to Kevin King.

447 Stafford Road #B2, for $290,000,

from Kathleen Robinson to Jennifer A. Barrera.

45 Starboard Drive #270, for $750,000,

from J L & Sandra J Richman Ft to Ronald H Geiger T.

45 Topsail Drive #45, for $810,000,

from John W. Pecic to Michael Ohara.

69 Topsail Drive #69, for $850,000,

from Michael K. Ohara to Medeiros Lt.

28 Williamson Street, for $549,900,

from Ac Homes LLC to Robert J. Rockwell.

N/A, for $205,000,

from Joan Dennis to Kathleen Robinson.

Westport

12 Crestview Drive #12, for $540,000,

from M Alland & L M Omahony Lt to Susan G. Eng.

11 Emerson Street, for $330,000,

from Ruziee Vanda Est to Ashley Taber.

480 Gifford Road, for $537,000,

from Jon B. Grace to Andrew J. Barth.

190 Highland Avenue, for $605,000,

from Joseph P. Nicoletti to Yuri Lopes.

5 Songbird Lane, for $967,000,

from John F. Wright to David P. Valcovic.

6 Stacy Lane, for $850,000,

from Ronald Oliveira to Adam Faria.

