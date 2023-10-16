Weekly homes sales: Turn of the century Fall River home sells for over $600K
This week’s top-selling home in Fall River is a stately multi-family that sold for $625,000.
Built in 1898 in the desirable Highlands neighborhood, 330 Winter St. combines antique charm with modern touches.
The home features a fabulous wraparound porch, a grand foyer with an elaborate staircase, and gleaming hardwood floors. With 3,836 square feet of living space, the home offers six spacious bedrooms, an updated kitchen, a fireplaced living room, and an expansive dining room.
A third-floor apartment rounds the house out with two bedrooms and a modern kitchen. It was last sold in 2020 for $379,000,
Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Fall River area this week according to The Warren Group.
Dartmouth
Chase Road, for $325,000,
from Robert W. Szala to Ronald Oliveira.
455 Chase Road, for $449,900,
from Ryan R. Hawes to Alex Rollins.
13 Costa Street, for $370,000,
from Ann Silverberg to Rebecca E. Jackson.
293 Flag Swamp Road, for $207,500,
from Fairland Farm LLC to Dartmouth Natural Resouce.
238 Little River Road, for $7,500,000,
from Steven Spiegel to James X. Muleen.
13 Oliver Street, for $360,000,
from Patricia A. Mangan-Ball to Courtney Larsen.
28 Pinehurst Street, for $250,000,
from Equity Holdings T to A&C Construction LLC.
34 Potter Street, for $535,000,
from Paul H. Belmonte to Rene Jeffrey.
Fall River
575 Aetna Street, for $454,000,
from Jason S. Lavoie to Robert Lafleur.
403 America Street, for $562,000,
from Dyna E. Palmer to Bryan E. Harvey.
289 Belmont Street, for $560,000,
from Lisa M. Medeiros to Tetrault Real Estate LLC.
1592 Copicut Road, for $500,000,
from James Couto to Joshua Rego.
298 Cypress Street, for $499,999,
from Richard C. Silvia to Yerky U. Pina.
128 Harrison Street, for $475,000,
from Maria D. Soares to Josue Mendoza.
281 Harrison Street, for $580,000,
from Amancio Cordeiro Inc to Lauren Cavanaugh.
1427 Highland Avenue, for $500,000,
from Eric L. Kelly to Madeleine Petraglia.
649 Mount Hope Avenue, for $425,000,
from Brian T. Ferreira to Robin Furtado.
171 Ogrady Street #207, for $195,000,
from Tremmel Victor John Est to Joshua Carreiro.
956 Robeson Street, for $390,000,
from Nasser Sr Francis E Est to Pamela Eufrasio.
89 School Brook Road, for $494,000,
from Jeremie Pereira to Kenson Jean-Francois.
58 Sevigny Street, for $390,000,
from Angela Imbriano to David L. Silva.
32 Tecumseh Street, for $590,000,
from Francisdione O. De Andrade to Steven Woumum.
351 Tecumseh Street, for $525,000,
from 444 Pristine Dream Hm LLC to Ezinne V. Azums.
330 Winter Street, for $625,000,
from Brandon C. Mattos to Adam P. Santos.
Freetown
8 Cushman Avenue, for $501,007,
from Anthony Figueroa to Brenda M. Kinney.
27 Forge Road, for $525,000,
from David H. Tomaszewski to Nichole M. Flounders.
Little Compton
85 Colebrook Road, for $581,000,
from J E & Jane E Dooley Jret to Krystal M. Depoy.
New Bedford
173 Acushnet Avenue, for $320,000,
from Fortes Louise C Est to Jorge Jesus.
658 Ashley Boulevard, for $360,000,
from Ncneese-Lucas Irene J Est to John Honohan.
1121 Churchill Street, for $549,000,
from David J. Grande to Joseph W. Chambers.
40 Donny Drive, for $450,000,
from Matthew J. Donovan to Alexis B. Morel.
28 Frederick Street, for $525,000,
from Michelle Furttado to Valery Depina.
818 Hathaway Road, for $485,000,
from 818 Hathaway Rd Rt to Danielle Soares.
159 Hillman Street, for $376,000,
from Freedom Rg LLC to Russells Mills Hldg LLC.
468 Hillman Street, for $365,000,
from William Rosado to Tod Gilderrsleeve.
165 Jenney Street, for $351,000,
from Anthony Hernandez to David Jombo.
1141 Joyce Street, for $445,000,
from Ricardo Re Solutions Inc to Stephanie Martins.
1022 Kenmore Street, for $375,000,
from Maurice P. Vezina to Kalita Brownell.
16 Lafrance Court, for $200,000,
from William Cudlitz to John Afonso Prop LLC.
50 Little Oak Road, for $370,000,
from James S. George to Kaitlin Trahan.
143-R Parker Street, for $20,000,
from Conde Ft to Ancienthopi LLC.
2088 Phillips Road #25, for $70,000,
from Richard M. Fryer to Emma R. Fryer.
261 Pine Grove Street, for $405,000,
from Mark M. Mahoney to Christopher P. Szwaja.
75-77 Query Street, for $260,000,
from Alves Irt to Southcoast Prop Buyers LL.
358 Reed Street, for $450,000,
from Marc Oliveira to Brian Gaffney.
32 Ricketson Street, for $565,000,
from Vital Robert J Est to Emauel Vieira.
45 Rotch Street, for $475,000,
from Keri A. Heffernan to Nancy M. Godleski.
52 Russell Street, for $495,000,
from Antonio R. Castro to Felipe R. Panjoj.
29 Sowle Street, for $450,000,
from Sylvia Lt to Keith Dacosta.
562-564 Union Street, for $510,000,
from Bryan J. Giusti to Carmelle Jean.
15 West Street, for $402,000,
from Laszlo Kakuk to Dustin Travis.
60 Willow Street, for $180,000,
from David Coelho to Daniel Turpin.
Somerset
31 Briggs Avenue, for $361,500,
from Marcos Anello to Mykaila Walker-Bosco.
206 Chatterton Avenue, for $370,000,
from 206 Chatterton Ave T to Elizabeth Tavares.
1139 County Street, for $217,000,
from Dominic J. Gardella to Mario P. Loureiro.
1909 County Street, for $400,000,
from Elevator Properties Inc to Amanda Marques.
20 E County Street, for $459,990,
from Richard A. Mello to Elaine A. Farias.
268 Eastview Avenue, for $602,000,
from Atlanta Guay to James D. Mello.
121 Hinchey Lane, for $454,000,
from Tremblay Ft to Onchin Tavares.
20 Hodges Avenue, for $320,000,
from Adam K. Eugenio to Regina A. Mercer.
55 Narragansett Road, for $500,000,
from Nellie Millerick to Kevin G. Gifford.
1255 Read Street, for $265,000,
from Tonya A. Dopart to R &d Rt.
490 Shirley Avenue, for $635,000,
from Miguel S. Ribeiro to Matthew Gauvin.
119 Truman Avenue, for $350,000,
from Brenda Roman to Carlene H. Lopes-Monteiro.
Swansea
7 Barton Avenue, for $600,000,
from Marina A. Van Dongen to Marina A. Dongen.
Bentley Street, for $109,900,
from Ryan R. Brodeau to Theresa Vandenburgh.
1524 Gar, for $338,000,
from Eduardo G. Arevalo to T&m Investments LLC.
80 Joanne Lane, for $475,000,
from Yuri D. Lopes to Aurelia Oliveira.
231-233 Ocean Grove Avenue, for $533,000,
from Steven Mccarthy to Nicole Nelso.
37 Orlando Street, for $412,000,
from Adam T. Ledoux to Alexander Burbine.
742 Sharps Lot Road, for $615,000,
from Joseph M. Medeiros to Tonya Dopart.
15 Weaver Street, for $309,400,
from Deborah M. Jones to Ryan Ferreira.
5 Wolf Hill Drive, for $675,000,
from Daciel O. Lopes to Michael R. Medeiros.
Tiverton
128 Captains Circle, for $545,000,
from Jessica M. Geada to Ryan D. Houpt.
347 Fish Road, for $3,993,
from North Tiverton Fire Dist to Mtglq Investors Lp.
48 Kenyon Road, for $400,000,
from Loretta Cormier Irt to Flora Prestipino.
35 Leeshore Lane #35, for $1,150,000,
from Shari J. Cohen to Don C. Hawley.
80 Main Road, for $525,000,
from Baycoast Bank to Call The Bee Hldg Grp LLC.
358 Main Road, for $379,000,
from Christine H Remillard T to Holly Seiferth.
Snyder Farms #3, for $248,500,
from Melinda A. Snyder to Leon J. Sylvia.
214 Souza Road, for $395,000,
from Philip G. Estey to Kevin King.
447 Stafford Road #B2, for $290,000,
from Kathleen Robinson to Jennifer A. Barrera.
45 Starboard Drive #270, for $750,000,
from J L & Sandra J Richman Ft to Ronald H Geiger T.
45 Topsail Drive #45, for $810,000,
from John W. Pecic to Michael Ohara.
69 Topsail Drive #69, for $850,000,
from Michael K. Ohara to Medeiros Lt.
28 Williamson Street, for $549,900,
from Ac Homes LLC to Robert J. Rockwell.
N/A, for $205,000,
from Joan Dennis to Kathleen Robinson.
Westport
12 Crestview Drive #12, for $540,000,
from M Alland & L M Omahony Lt to Susan G. Eng.
11 Emerson Street, for $330,000,
from Ruziee Vanda Est to Ashley Taber.
480 Gifford Road, for $537,000,
from Jon B. Grace to Andrew J. Barth.
190 Highland Avenue, for $605,000,
from Joseph P. Nicoletti to Yuri Lopes.
5 Songbird Lane, for $967,000,
from John F. Wright to David P. Valcovic.
6 Stacy Lane, for $850,000,
from Ronald Oliveira to Adam Faria.
