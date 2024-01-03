Weekly homes sales: Young modernized farmhouse in Marion sells for over $700K
This week’s top-selling home in Marion is a newly built farmhouse that sold for $715,400.
Built in 2019, 1 Tucker Lane has been thoughtfully designed with a modern astatic. Throughout the open floor planned home there are wide plank hardwood floors, significant natural sunlight, and wood finishes.
The home offers 1,920 square feet of living space with three spacious bedrooms, a large kitchen and living room, a convenient mudroom, and a bonus room.
A short walk from Silvershell Beach, the property sits on 2.17 acres of land with a great fenced-in yard that has a private patio.
Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater New Bedford area this week according to The Warren Group.
ACUSHNET
232 Leonard St $530,000.
Mark W. and Filomena Yuille to Jared Tavares
12 Wilbur Ave $415,000.
Denise A. Botelho to Hayden M. Davignon
BOURNE
2 Andrew Rd $685,000.
Richard J. and Mary J. Kenrick to Matthew Smiddy and Mackenzie Proe
70 Clay Pond Rd $270,000.
Nancy A. and Jean T. Mccall to Scott Fitzmaurice
8 Desmond Rd $1,125,000.
Benjamin A. and Alyssa A. Kjendal to Bianco P. Almeida and Joao P. Dossantos
14 Regency Dr $480,000.
William J. Russel to Robert and Heather Peterson
40 Ships View Ter Unit 40 $180,000.
Richard D. May to Associate Solutions LLC
50 Tara Ter $520,000.
Mcniff Gail L Est and Kelly Mcniff to Brian and Taylor Murkland
CARVER
14 Commons Dr $925,000.
Ross J. and Erika M. Sarmento to Michael Sansone and Elizabeth Garcia
6 Watson St $490,000.
Andrew L. and Amy L. Kellogg to Eric J. Goodwin
DARTMOUTH
7 Alder Ct $525,000.
Ronald Oliveira to Jesse Estrela
1 Beach Ave $2,537,500.
Steven and Genevieve R. Spiegel to Paul Benson
386 Lucy Little Rd $200,000.
Therese D Ashton RET and Cheryl A. Ashton-SimaDouglas F. Furtado and David R. Ferreira
25 Middle St $800,000.
Job N. and Amie L. Roach to Eric and Marcy Simoni
316 Old Fall River Rd $285,000.
Cascade Funding Mtg T Nb4 to Manuel and Delta Martins
85 Russells Mills Rd $380,000.
Rachel E. and Paul D. Foley to Joaquin Lt and Oscar J. Joaquim
9 Sharon Ave $450,000.
Nogueira Abel F Est and Robert M. Touchette to Eleanor Taylor and Samantha Dessert
1 Woodbury Ln $1,180,000.
Luis A. Bolarinho and Jpmorgan Chase Bank Na to Jpmorgan Chase Bank Na
FAIRHAVEN
40 Chestnut St $425,000.
Julie A. Dugas to Garrett R. and Kayla A. Wunschel
185 Cottonwood St $275,000.
Paul T. Casella to Relentless Re Group LLC
18 Elizabeth St $358,000.
Todd O. Cox and Rebecca J. Szwaja to Jared J. and Sarah L. Sears
10 Seaview Ave $430,000.
Mb Boyd Nt and Mary E. Boyd to Antonio C. Carvalho and Diana Pacheco
FALL RIVER
49 Bark St $155,000.
49 Rt and Scott D. Pacheco to Justin L. Jorge
195 Bark St $290,000.
Robin Andrews to Nicolas L. Gosselin
600 Broadway $615,000.
Sylvia Antonio to Segundo A. Barrera and Gloria A. Pacheco
26 California St $455,000.
Quintal Investments LLC to Vannarin and Minly Sim
70 Chesworth St $405,000.
Cody Rocha to Marilyn J. and Andre A. Carvalho
566 Freelove St $125,000.
Estrell Donald K Est and Marc R. Clec to Aspen Properties Dev LLC
325 Hope St $636,000.
Celestial Capital LLC to Beda Kacou and Yvonne A. Beda
114 Knight St $353,600.
Bryant Barber to Jessica M. Round and Joseph Pimentel
434 Linden St Unit 4 $250,000.
New Level Prop Invs LLC to Nancy Pereira and Cade Scott
225 Ridge St $214,500.
Jorge Campoverde to Denice Campoverde
280 Ridge St $570,000.
Around The Clock Svcs Inc to Kimberly Cantave and Pascale S. Cyr
FREETOWN
15 Algonquin Way $495,000.
Furtado Ft and William Furtado to David T. and Lauen M. Hoey
LAKEVILLE
121 Howland Rd $660,000.
Kendyl Rubeira to Nicholas Brown and Meghan Day
100 Lebaron Blvd Unit 11 $554,297.
Residences LLC to Jon P. Donahue
100 Lebaron Blvd Unit 6 $547,042.
Residences LLC to Robert F. Allen
100 Lebaron Blvd Unit 1 $501,934.
Residences LLC to Danielle L. Duarte
100 Lebaron Blvd Unit 8 $577,165.
Residences LLC to Ronnee R Gonzalez RET and Ronnee R. Gonzalez
100 Lebaron Blvd Unit 4 $222,200.
Residences LLC to Halsey B. Ormiston
100 Lebaron Blvd Unit 9 $549,848.
Residences LLC to Christopher B. and Ann S. Burns
100 Lebaron Blvd Unit 14 $500,574.
Residences LLC to Charles B. Mcguire
63 Vaughan St $300,000.
Juanita L. Hudson to Dana Sherick
2 Wright Blvd $376,000.
Lisa Hines to John Porter
MARION
433 Front St $394,000.
Kristine A. Francis to Jana Correia
932 Point Rd $452,516.
Sdr Nt and Steven D. Romsey to Ryan and Stephanie Noble
1 Tucker Ln $715,400.
Jessica E. Love to Liza J. Rebello and Matthew Wolff
MATTAPOISETT
45 Acushnet Rd $535,000.
Janet K. Gallo to Casey N. Teves and Kyle J. Everett
37-37R Brandt Beach Ave $410,000.
Demetrios T. Kalkanis to Noppawan Sawang
MIDDLEBORO
16 Chestnut St $450,000.
Owen R. and Crystal D. Moore to Kevin C. and Jessica L. Crooker
532 Plymouth St $450,000.
Lester W. and Shirley A. Jackson to Matthew Kipnes and Makenzie Hughes
122 Tispaquin St $130,000.
Alfred A. Lincoln to Southbrook Dev Inc
NEW BEDFORD
4292 Acushnet Ave $325,000.
Joseph A. Dupont and Gitsit Solution LLC to Calodesu LLC
259 Belair St $360,000.
John and April R. Faria to Sara E. Benjamin
283 Belair St $415,000.
Tyler P. and Sarah Benjamin to Willy and Mathilda P. Acchat
127 Carroll St $472,500.
Liza J. Rebello and Matthew T. Wolff to Mark L. Heleen and Lisa Sylvia
161 Cove St $585,000.
Carlos O. and Renisa A. Dealvarenga to Melecio Z. Soc and Edgar M. Gomes
968 Geraldine St Unit 2C $339,000.
Michael A. Beaver to Rodrigues Family Condo Rt and Adelia Rodrigues
431 Hersom St $318,000.
Christine Dumont to Charles E. Francoeur
52 Morgan St $439,900.
C&l Historical LLC to Job and Amie Roach
82 Nash Rd $471,000.
Daniel and Edward J. Pacheco to Yobany T. Tix
247 Ohio St $445,000.
Relentless Re Group LLC to Derek Dumond
12 Oneko Ln $270,000.
Camila R. Borges to Hlk TOf 2023 and Helene L. Korolenko
30 Osborne St $480,000.
Castelo Homes Inc to Buenaventura and Maricela D. Alvarado
1940 Phillips Rd Unit 22 $235,000.
Paul and Fatima C. Tome to Michael L Mello T and Michael L. Mello
148 Rockland St $565,000.
Fred Moreira to Dino A. Fortes
114 S 7th St $545,000.
Mjc Holdings LLC to Chrisla Gedeon
187 Thompson St $430,000.
Gavin C. Alves and Ashton T. Rios to Antonio M. Perez and Santos C. Garcia
WAREHAM
55 East Blvd $500,000.
John Q. Dillingham to Bruce and Christine Tobin
152 Fearing Hill Rd $650,000.
Dos Amigos Realty LLC to Henry V. and Judith Dejesus
22 Fearing St $292,500.
Bruce E. and Cyntia Collotta to Sean P. Kelso
5 Fire Island Rd $195,000.
Sabra F. and Obadiah C. Kelley to John Flaherty
10 Mayflower Ave $385,000.
Peter T. Reed to Sharon Stukalo
18 Pierceville Rd $444,900.
Nicholas J. Brown to Kassandra Varney and Riley Ashe
6 Restful Ln $385,000.
Dana R. and Carolyn F. Poley to Chelsea A. Liska
24 Sunset Ave $240,000.
John G. and Peter G. Moutafis to Michael G. Moutafis
WESTPORT
90 Main Rd $402,500.
Wendy A. Kuntz to Daniel Goodman
408 Sodom Rd $670,000.
Shirley A. Sylvia to 3j Rt and Philip Hebert
46 Spinnaker Way $735,000.
Jon A. and Jennifer A. Keller to Cody Rocha
