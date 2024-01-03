Weekly homes sales: Young modernized farmhouse in Marion sells for over $700K

This week’s top-selling home in Marion is a newly built farmhouse that sold for $715,400.

Built in 2019, 1 Tucker Lane has been thoughtfully designed with a modern astatic. Throughout the open floor planned home there are wide plank hardwood floors, significant natural sunlight, and wood finishes.

The home offers 1,920 square feet of living space with three spacious bedrooms, a large kitchen and living room, a convenient mudroom, and a bonus room.

A short walk from Silvershell Beach, the property sits on 2.17 acres of land with a great fenced-in yard that has a private patio.

Top selling house in Marion this week.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater New Bedford area this week according to The Warren Group.

ACUSHNET

232 Leonard St $530,000.

Mark W. and Filomena Yuille to Jared Tavares

12 Wilbur Ave $415,000.

Denise A. Botelho to Hayden M. Davignon

BOURNE

2 Andrew Rd $685,000.

Richard J. and Mary J. Kenrick to Matthew Smiddy and Mackenzie Proe

70 Clay Pond Rd $270,000.

Nancy A. and Jean T. Mccall to Scott Fitzmaurice

8 Desmond Rd $1,125,000.

Benjamin A. and Alyssa A. Kjendal to Bianco P. Almeida and Joao P. Dossantos

14 Regency Dr $480,000.

William J. Russel to Robert and Heather Peterson

40 Ships View Ter Unit 40 $180,000.

Richard D. May to Associate Solutions LLC

50 Tara Ter $520,000.

Mcniff Gail L Est and Kelly Mcniff to Brian and Taylor Murkland

CARVER

14 Commons Dr $925,000.

Ross J. and Erika M. Sarmento to Michael Sansone and Elizabeth Garcia

6 Watson St $490,000.

Andrew L. and Amy L. Kellogg to Eric J. Goodwin

DARTMOUTH

7 Alder Ct $525,000.

Ronald Oliveira to Jesse Estrela

1 Beach Ave $2,537,500.

Steven and Genevieve R. Spiegel to Paul Benson

386 Lucy Little Rd $200,000.

Therese D Ashton RET and Cheryl A. Ashton-SimaDouglas F. Furtado and David R. Ferreira

25 Middle St $800,000.

Job N. and Amie L. Roach to Eric and Marcy Simoni

316 Old Fall River Rd $285,000.

Cascade Funding Mtg T Nb4 to Manuel and Delta Martins

85 Russells Mills Rd $380,000.

Rachel E. and Paul D. Foley to Joaquin Lt and Oscar J. Joaquim

9 Sharon Ave $450,000.

Nogueira Abel F Est and Robert M. Touchette to Eleanor Taylor and Samantha Dessert

1 Woodbury Ln $1,180,000.

Luis A. Bolarinho and Jpmorgan Chase Bank Na to Jpmorgan Chase Bank Na

FAIRHAVEN

40 Chestnut St $425,000.

Julie A. Dugas to Garrett R. and Kayla A. Wunschel

185 Cottonwood St $275,000.

Paul T. Casella to Relentless Re Group LLC

18 Elizabeth St $358,000.

Todd O. Cox and Rebecca J. Szwaja to Jared J. and Sarah L. Sears

10 Seaview Ave $430,000.

Mb Boyd Nt and Mary E. Boyd to Antonio C. Carvalho and Diana Pacheco

FALL RIVER

49 Bark St $155,000.

49 Rt and Scott D. Pacheco to Justin L. Jorge

195 Bark St $290,000.

Robin Andrews to Nicolas L. Gosselin

600 Broadway $615,000.

Sylvia Antonio to Segundo A. Barrera and Gloria A. Pacheco

26 California St $455,000.

Quintal Investments LLC to Vannarin and Minly Sim

70 Chesworth St $405,000.

Cody Rocha to Marilyn J. and Andre A. Carvalho

566 Freelove St $125,000.

Estrell Donald K Est and Marc R. Clec to Aspen Properties Dev LLC

325 Hope St $636,000.

Celestial Capital LLC to Beda Kacou and Yvonne A. Beda

114 Knight St $353,600.

Bryant Barber to Jessica M. Round and Joseph Pimentel

434 Linden St Unit 4 $250,000.

New Level Prop Invs LLC to Nancy Pereira and Cade Scott

225 Ridge St $214,500.

Jorge Campoverde to Denice Campoverde

280 Ridge St $570,000.

Around The Clock Svcs Inc to Kimberly Cantave and Pascale S. Cyr

FREETOWN

15 Algonquin Way $495,000.

Furtado Ft and William Furtado to David T. and Lauen M. Hoey

LAKEVILLE

121 Howland Rd $660,000.

Kendyl Rubeira to Nicholas Brown and Meghan Day

100 Lebaron Blvd Unit 11 $554,297.

Residences LLC to Jon P. Donahue

100 Lebaron Blvd Unit 6 $547,042.

Residences LLC to Robert F. Allen

100 Lebaron Blvd Unit 1 $501,934.

Residences LLC to Danielle L. Duarte

100 Lebaron Blvd Unit 8 $577,165.

Residences LLC to Ronnee R Gonzalez RET and Ronnee R. Gonzalez

100 Lebaron Blvd Unit 4 $222,200.

Residences LLC to Halsey B. Ormiston

100 Lebaron Blvd Unit 9 $549,848.

Residences LLC to Christopher B. and Ann S. Burns

100 Lebaron Blvd Unit 14 $500,574.

Residences LLC to Charles B. Mcguire

63 Vaughan St $300,000.

Juanita L. Hudson to Dana Sherick

2 Wright Blvd $376,000.

Lisa Hines to John Porter

MARION

433 Front St $394,000.

Kristine A. Francis to Jana Correia

932 Point Rd $452,516.

Sdr Nt and Steven D. Romsey to Ryan and Stephanie Noble

1 Tucker Ln $715,400.

Jessica E. Love to Liza J. Rebello and Matthew Wolff

MATTAPOISETT

45 Acushnet Rd $535,000.

Janet K. Gallo to Casey N. Teves and Kyle J. Everett

37-37R Brandt Beach Ave $410,000.

Demetrios T. Kalkanis to Noppawan Sawang

MIDDLEBORO

16 Chestnut St $450,000.

Owen R. and Crystal D. Moore to Kevin C. and Jessica L. Crooker

532 Plymouth St $450,000.

Lester W. and Shirley A. Jackson to Matthew Kipnes and Makenzie Hughes

122 Tispaquin St $130,000.

Alfred A. Lincoln to Southbrook Dev Inc

NEW BEDFORD

4292 Acushnet Ave $325,000.

Joseph A. Dupont and Gitsit Solution LLC to Calodesu LLC

259 Belair St $360,000.

John and April R. Faria to Sara E. Benjamin

283 Belair St $415,000.

Tyler P. and Sarah Benjamin to Willy and Mathilda P. Acchat

127 Carroll St $472,500.

Liza J. Rebello and Matthew T. Wolff to Mark L. Heleen and Lisa Sylvia

161 Cove St $585,000.

Carlos O. and Renisa A. Dealvarenga to Melecio Z. Soc and Edgar M. Gomes

968 Geraldine St Unit 2C $339,000.

Michael A. Beaver to Rodrigues Family Condo Rt and Adelia Rodrigues

431 Hersom St $318,000.

Christine Dumont to Charles E. Francoeur

52 Morgan St $439,900.

C&l Historical LLC to Job and Amie Roach

82 Nash Rd $471,000.

Daniel and Edward J. Pacheco to Yobany T. Tix

247 Ohio St $445,000.

Relentless Re Group LLC to Derek Dumond

12 Oneko Ln $270,000.

Camila R. Borges to Hlk TOf 2023 and Helene L. Korolenko

30 Osborne St $480,000.

Castelo Homes Inc to Buenaventura and Maricela D. Alvarado

1940 Phillips Rd Unit 22 $235,000.

Paul and Fatima C. Tome to Michael L Mello T and Michael L. Mello

148 Rockland St $565,000.

Fred Moreira to Dino A. Fortes

114 S 7th St $545,000.

Mjc Holdings LLC to Chrisla Gedeon

187 Thompson St $430,000.

Gavin C. Alves and Ashton T. Rios to Antonio M. Perez and Santos C. Garcia

WAREHAM

55 East Blvd $500,000.

John Q. Dillingham to Bruce and Christine Tobin

152 Fearing Hill Rd $650,000.

Dos Amigos Realty LLC to Henry V. and Judith Dejesus

22 Fearing St $292,500.

Bruce E. and Cyntia Collotta to Sean P. Kelso

5 Fire Island Rd $195,000.

Sabra F. and Obadiah C. Kelley to John Flaherty

10 Mayflower Ave $385,000.

Peter T. Reed to Sharon Stukalo

18 Pierceville Rd $444,900.

Nicholas J. Brown to Kassandra Varney and Riley Ashe

6 Restful Ln $385,000.

Dana R. and Carolyn F. Poley to Chelsea A. Liska

24 Sunset Ave $240,000.

John G. and Peter G. Moutafis to Michael G. Moutafis

WESTPORT

90 Main Rd $402,500.

Wendy A. Kuntz to Daniel Goodman

408 Sodom Rd $670,000.

Shirley A. Sylvia to 3j Rt and Philip Hebert

46 Spinnaker Way $735,000.

Jon A. and Jennifer A. Keller to Cody Rocha

