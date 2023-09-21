Weekly Jobless Claims Unexpectedly Fall 20K To 201K

Weekly Initial Jobless Claims were 201,000, a decrease of 20,000 from the previous week's revised level, according to data the Labor Department released on Thursday.

The number is below the average economist estimates of 225,000 and lower than the previous week's revised level.

The previous week's level was revised up by 1,000 from 220,000 to 221,000.

The 4-week moving average was 217,000, a decrease of 7,750 from the previous week's revised average. The previous week's average was revised up by 250 from 224,500 to 224,750

The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.1% for the week ending September 09, unchanged from the previous week's unrevised rate.

Insured unemployment was 1,662,000 for the week ending September 09, a decrease of 21,000 from the previous week's revised level.

The previous week's level was revised down by 5,000 from 1,688,000 to 1,683,000.

