Jobless claims: Another 553,000 Americans filed new jobless claims last week, declining over the prior week

Emily McCormick
·Reporter
·3 min read
New weekly jobless claims dropped from the prior week's upwardly revised level to a fresh pandemic-era low last week, with the accelerating pace of COVID-19 vaccinations in the U.S. helping support the labor market's recovery. 

The Department of Labor released its weekly report on new jobless claims on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET. Here were the main metrics from the report, compared to consensus data compiled by Bloomberg:

  • Initial jobless claims, week ended April 24: 553,000 vs. 540,000 expected and an upwardly revised 566,000 during the prior week

  • Continuing claims, week ended April 17: 3.660 million vs. 3.590 million expected and a downwardly revised 3.651 million during the prior week

New jobless claims held below 600,000 for a third straight week, dipping to the lowest level since mid-March 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic dealt a major blow to the U.S. economy. During the comparable week last year, new weekly jobless claims totaled nearly 3.5 million. 

Though headline new claims have been on the decline, an elevated number of Americans have still been sidelined from the labor market. More than 16.5 million Americans were still receiving unemployment benefits across all programs as of mid-April, for a decrease of nearly 1 million from the previous week. That included more than 12 million Americans on the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, which both expire in September.

But with the economic recovery now well under way, an emergent concern has become the paucity of qualified workers to fill open roles, according to many reports. The Federal Reserve's latest Beige Book for April noted that "hiring remained a widespread challenge, particularly for low-wage or hourly workers, restraining job growth in some cases." 

"A growing number of employers report struggling to find qualified workers, particularly for entry level or lower wage positions," Bankrate senior economic analyst Mark Hamrick said in an email. "The hard-hit leisure and hospitality sector, including bars and restaurants, appears to be ground zero for this challenge."

Still, the overall data have pointed to a strongly positive trend in the job market's recovery trajectory. The Conference Board's April consumer confidence survey released earlier this week showed a labor market differential – or difference between those saying jobs are "plentiful" versus those characterizing them as "hard to get" – that jumped significantly to 24.7 from 8.0 in March. And the overall consumer confidence index rose to the highest level since February 2020, suggesting consumers were feeling better about economic prospects and might be more apt to go out and spend and stimulate even further hiring as reopenings took place.  

State-by-state unemployment

By state, Texas accounted for a significant portion of the drop in new jobless claims last week, with initial filings in the state dropping by nearly 20,000 on a seasonally unadjusted basis. Wisconsin also posted a notable decline of nearly 8,000 new claims, and Georgia saw a drop of nearly 7,000.

On the other hand, Virginia posted the largest increase in unadjusted new claims at more than 29,000, bringing total new filings in the state to about 43,000 last week. Michigan, which has been contending with a spike in COVID-19 cases this month, saw new filings rise by 7,200 to about 30,000.

And other states remained the leaders in terms of their insured unemployment rates, or ratio of individuals receiving unemployment insurance to the total population. Nevada again posted the greatest insured unemployment rate in the country at 5.9%, with this rate creeping higher for a second straight week. Connecticut's insured unemployment rate was the second highest at 5.3%, while Alaska's came in third at 4.9%. This compared to a national insured unemployment rate of 2.6%. 

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @emily_mcck

Read more from Emily:

  • The future of work according to big tech: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, April 29, 2021.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise As Biden Touts Agenda, Tax Hikes; Apple, Facebook, Qualcomm Flash Buy Signals

    Apple, Facebook and Qualcomm jumped, among 14 stocks near buy points reporting overnight. President Biden laid out his tax hike plans and agenda.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures rise after Biden unveils ambitious proposals, earnings top estimates

    Stock futures pointed to a higher open Thursday morning as investors considered a batch of stronger-than-expected earnings results from major companies and a sweeping set of proposals from President Joe Biden aimed at revamping the country's infrastructure and supporting families, children and students.

  • Fed Chairman Powell Says Dogecoin Symbolizes ‘Frothy’ Stock Market

    "You are seeing things in the capital markets that are a bit frothy, that's a fact," said Powell. "I won't say it has nothing to do with monetary policy."

  • Legendary Value Manager Charles de Vaulx Found Dead

    The founder of International Value Advisors died by suicide on Monday, April 26, just weeks after announcing his highly regarded fund firm would close.

  • U.S. stock futures rise after blowout tech earnings, Fed meeting

    U.S. stock-index futures rise Thursday after a round of upbeat earnings from tech heavyweights and as investors weighed dovish remarks by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and President Joe Biden's rollout of a $1.8 billion package of additional government spending.

  • How To Legally Dodge Biden's Capital Gains Tax In Your Portfolio

    Biden's proposal to nearly double the capital gains tax rate is unnerving investors. But there's a legal way to dodge them.

  • GrubHub Q1 sales top estimates amid ongoing food delivery strength during pandemic

    Grubhub reported first quarter results after market close on Wednesday.

  • At-home dining helps Kraft Heinz beat revenue, profit estimates

    Pandemic-induced curbs led people to eat at home and rely on packaged meals that proved to be a boon for the Chicago-based company, which has been struggling with tepid sales and was also forced to write down the value of several brands by billions of dollars over the past two years. Sales in the Jell-O maker's international markets including the UK, Australia and Latin America, which account for a fifth of its revenue, were up 7.2% as the company saw a surge in demand with stuck-at-home consumers buying more condiments and sauces and boxed dinners.

  • Merck sees bigger 2021 sales hit after first quarter feels pandemic pain

    Shares fell nearly 2% to $75.70 before the opening bell as the health crisis also led to a roughly $600 million drop in first-quarter sales. Merck has said two-thirds of its treatments and vaccines need to be administered by a doctor, leading to a larger impact from the pandemic-induced restrictions. The company is also struggling with a decline in the use of vaccines to treat other diseases besides COVID-19, echoing an impact disclosed by Britain's GlaxoSmithKline on its vaccines business on Wednesday.

  • Bank of America, Citi Risk Hit to Their Texas Businesses Over Gun Policies

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. and Citigroup Inc., the top two underwriters in the $3.9 trillion municipal bond-market, are at risk of getting shut out of Texas because of a push by Republican state lawmakers to punish the banks for their restrictive gun policies.The legislation, Senate Bill 19, would block government entities from contracting with banks and other financial services providers that have policies that restrict business with the firearms industry. Under the bill, companies with 10 employees or more seeking a government contract worth at least $100,000 would have to verify in writing that they do not have a policy or directive that “discriminates” against the firearms or ammunition industries.It’s targeted at large banks and financial institutions that have attempted to “use financial pressure to infringe upon our Second Amendment rights,” according to a statement from the sponsors in an analysis of the bill. The legislation is in flux: it already passed the state Senate and is pending in the Texas House of Representatives. While a House companion bill includes language that would exempt debt sales and the “deposit or investment of funds,” the author in that chamber didn’t pursue adding that exemption in the Senate version.“Any company that uses financial pressure in order to limit Texans’ ability to purchase guns or ammunition should not be tolerated,” Senator Charles Schwertner, an author of the legislation, said in a committee hearing on the bill earlier this month.The Texas move to punish the banks comes as Republicans nationally have criticized companies for stepping into politics. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said corporate executives should “stay out of politics” in response to the backlash against a Georgia law that limits voting access.BlackRock’s Fink, Buoyed by Record Inflows, Vows ‘Loud’ ActivismIf the Senate version is enacted, the law could hurt the banks’ municipal underwriting businesses in Texas, a huge market for state and local debt deals. Texas-based borrowers sold more than $58 billion of bonds in 2020, the second-most of any state behind California, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. As part of bond offerings, borrowers often hire banks ahead of time and pay them a fee for underwriting the sales.Elizabeth Reich, chief financial officer of Dallas, said the bill could have wide-ranging impacts on the city, including limiting competition for its debt sales. The bill could also affect banking relationships: Dallas had $257 million in deposit with Bank of America at the end of February, she said.“If I’m limited in who I can do business with and talk to and engage with, that’s going to raise my costs and increase the cost to the taxpayers,” she said.The banks announced policies that set restrictions on the firearms industry in 2018 after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, left 17 people dead. Citigroup said it would prohibit retailers that are customers of the bank from offering bump stocks or selling guns to people who haven’t passed a background check or are younger than 21.Bank of America also announced in 2018 it would stop making new loans to companies that make military-style rifles for civilian use. Its policy came after dozens of employees lost family members or suffered other trauma related to mass shootings in the past few years.Gun-friendly Texas has become important to the National Rifle Association, which filed for bankruptcy protection this year and said it would move to the state. In an article this month, the Institute for Legislative Action, an NRA lobbying arm, celebrated “pro-Second Amendment” legislation in Texas, including the legislation targeting the banks.BofA Says 151 Employees Were Affected by Mass Shootings in U.S.‘Discriminatory’ PoliciesIt’s unclear how wide-reaching the law would be, and there could be further changes to the language. The legislation would affect governmental entities, which Texas government code defines as state agencies, as well as political subdivisions like counties, municipalities and school districts -- a potentially wide swath of muni borrowers.Giovanni Capriglione, the lawmaker who authored the House bill, said in a written response to questions from Bloomberg News that he proposed the bill because of a shortage of ammunition in the state “caused by discriminatory policies implemented by banks.”“It is estimated that over 26,000 Texans are employed by this industry and they account for about $4.5 billion in economic impact,” Capriglione said. “If these businesses can’t operate because banks refuse to provide them with access to essential services, then the state loses these jobs and the economic impact they provide.”Capriglione confirmed that banks’ underwriting business would be affected by Senate Bill 19.Dan Patrick, the lieutenant governor who wields strong influence in the Texas legislature, said in a statement this month that he’s supportive of the Senate bill, citing the Second Amendment. A spokesperson for his office did not respond to a request for comment. The NRA lobbying arm’s article said that the bill was prioritized by Patrick.It’s not the first time that Republican state officials have sought to punish the two banks for their gun policies. In 2018, Louisiana officials voted to ban Bank of America and Citigroup from working on a debt sale.Texas ImpactTexas offers big business in the $3.9 trillion municipal bond market. The state’s booming population makes it ripe for future sales as the need for new roads, schools and other infrastructure projects mounts.The bill could cut off Texas muni issuers from the two biggest banks in the state and local debt market. Citigroup was the biggest underwriter of Texas muni-bond sales in 2020, credited with managing more than $6 billion of sales, and Bank of America was ranked as the fifth-biggest last year, credited with managing about $3.8 billion of bonds, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Overall, Bank of America and Citigroup are the two biggest municipal underwriters, managing a combined 25% of long-term state and local debt sales so far this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Spokespeople for both banks declined to comment. SIFMA, a lobbying group for broker-dealers and investment banks, also declined to comment.Kevin Lyons, a spokesperson for the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, said in an emailed statement that the office is following the legislation and reviewing its contracts to determine what impact it would have on its services.He said the bill would require state agencies to include a new provision in contracts made after Sept. 1. “If banks (or other entities) do in fact maintain such a policy it will likely be difficult for them to sign off on such a contract in the future,” he said in the statement.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fed holds rates near zero, notes rising inflation as US economy 'strengthened'

    The Federal Reserve on Wednesday said the vaccine rollout has improved the U.S. economy, but still held interest rates at near-zero as part of its commitment to aggressive economic stimulus.

  • IRS to Send Supplemental Stimulus Payments to 2020 Tax Filers

    The IRS, the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Bureau of the Fiscal Service announced Wednesday that they are disbursing nearly two million payments in the fifth batch of economic impact...

  • McDonald's sales rebound to pre-COVID levels in Q1, earnings top Wall Street estimates

    The Golden Arches is blazing a new trail of menu innovation and digital deals.

  • Nokia earnings were surprisingly good and the stock is soaring

    Nokia stock surged 16% in premarket trading, after the telecom group’s earnings surprised on the upside, driven by 5G growth.

  • COVID pandemic accelerating, WHO Americas office warns

    MEXICO CITY/BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) -The COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating, which is why equitable access to vaccines and effective preventive measures are crucial to helping turn the tide, the head of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday. "Our region is still under the grip of this pandemic ... in several countries of South America the pandemic in the first four months of this year was worse than what we faced in 2020," PAHO Director Carissa Etienne said in a briefing.

  • Powell: Financial system not threatened by 'frothy' asset valuations

    Fed Chairman Jay Powell said Wednesday that although some asset valuations appear “frothy,” he did not see any risks that may hurt the financial system.

  • Apple crushes earnings expectations but warns chip shortages could hurt revenue

    Apple easily beat out analysts' estimates in Q2 on the strength of its iPhone, iPad, and Mac sales.

  • Caterpillar beats earnings estimates as global recovery boosts sales

    (Reuters) -Caterpillar Inc reported quarterly earnings that exceeded analyst estimates on Thursday, as demand for its machines was propelled by the fastest global economic growth since the 1970s. The Illinois-based manufacturer of heavy machinery, a bellwether for economic activity, said stronger retail demand led dealers to boost inventories more in the latest quarter than a year ago, driving sales across all its three primary segments. The stock has surged 27% since its last earnings report, outperforming the broader blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average.

  • Dogecoin Spikes on Elon Musk’s SNL Tweet

    The Tesla CEO referred to himself as “The Dogefather” ahead of his SNL appearance on May 8.