Weekly Market Wrap: Bitcoin floats above US$30,000, despite SEC silence over Bitcoin ETF applications

Bitcoin fell 2.42% from June 30 to June 7 to US$30,107 at 6:20 p.m. Friday in Hong Kong. The world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization briefly fell to US$29,908 on Friday, before recovering above the US$30,000 psychological level. Ether fell 1.78% over the week to US$1,859.

RVHNUD335kgoEtFoFVieyNX1b3Pwl n80qCv7wVJZT2VXXBXDuihlG8PaqgfxJLvPe3Q l87m3NBJPd0tFZWnyElftsT9094GkNaT0hKDdND83NOo2KmH9 Hyye3dV879ZTjoPp9IoVDd9X8XZ80kSI

This week, Wall Street heavyweights continued to show institutional interest in crypto after BlackRock, the world’s biggest asset manager, refiled its spot Bitcoin ETF application on Monday.

BlackRock’s move came as a response to the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) comments last Friday that it was unimpressed by the Bitcoin ETF applications from firms such as BlackRock, WisdomTree and Fidelity Investments, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

“This strategic move indicates that BlackRock is actively working towards bridging any gaps between their proposal and regulatory expectations. However, it is important to note that an increased chance of acceptance does not guarantee immediate approval,” Lucas Kiely, the chief investment officer of digital asset platform Yield App, told Forkast in a statement.

“The SEC will thoroughly review BlackRock’s revised application, taking into consideration various factors such as investor protection, market manipulation risks, and overall market stability. The approval timeline remains uncertain, as it depends on how quickly the SEC completes its evaluation process.”

Yet, James Wo, the founder and chief executive officer of crypto investment firm DFG, said that BlackRock’s renewed application won’t necessarily increase the chance of an ETF acceptance.

“Since the SEC has not explicitly approved or rejected a particular ETF application at this point, it is hard to see how the SEC is leaning towards such ETF products, which are still a black box, and it is hard to say at this point when a spot Bitcoin ETF will be approved,” he said to Forkast.

On Tuesday, the price of Bitcoin rose to US$31,371, its highest since June 2022, as BlackRock’s renewed Bitcoin ETF application fueled investor optimism.

In another boost to market risk appetite, Larry Fink, BlackRock’s chief executive officer, said crypto, especially Bitcoin, could “revolutionize finance,” during an interview with Fox Business on Wednesday. Fink was previously known for his anti-crypto stance, calling Bitcoin an “index of money laundering” in 2017.

Minutes of June’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting released on Wednesday revealed that most members were in favor of more interest rate hikes. Ahead of the next Federal Reserve meeting on July 26, the CME FedWatch Tool predicts a 88.7% chance for a 25-basis-point rate increase.

The global crypto market capitalization stood at US$1.17 trillion on Friday at 6:20 p.m. in Hong Kong, down 2.5% from US$1.2 trillion a week ago, according to CoinMarketCap data. With a market cap of US$584 billion, Bitcoin represented 49.9% of the market while Ether, valued at US$223 billion, accounted for 19.1%.

Notable Movers: MKR, BIT

Maker DAO’s (MKR) token was this week’s biggest gainer among the top 100 coins, rising 28.55% this week to trade at US$991.28. The coin started gaining last Friday amid increasing risk appetite in the crypto space

BitDao’s (BIT) token was this week’s second-biggest gainer, rising 19.75% to US$0.4538. The token also started its rally last Friday, after the protocol opened the voting for the MIP-23 supply optimization proposal, which will optimize the supply of the upcoming Mantle (MNT) token while burning some of the Bit token’s supply.

See related article: Why the US is waging war on Binance, Coinbase

Next week: Can Bitcoin rise above US$32,500?

“Bitcoin is now testing a major resistance area glued inside US$31,700-32,500. This area previously represented strong resistance in late May 2022 and seems to be acting as a strong resistance now,” Aziz Kenjaev, financial analyst and director of business development at cross-chain liquidity protocol Entangle, told Forkast, referencing the chart below.

cP9IA222iI6q 6Jw0yrLkuEBhwkENQRny35w he7xYMZRwpQbRtydaVirDGfxlrsDjB2A8fR8NmQuB41xIOqaDbdibFoFXhulubMIC7yalJsT03gDpoZ8i4nVX h6L8vUI9GqwP0UG8vLZ9G8PveX E

“Next major pit stop for BTC would be US$34,450-36,000. However, to get to these levels, Bitcoin must close above the major resistance of US$32,500.”

Nilesh Verma, crypto market analyst and founder of Crypto Granth consultancy in India, agreed that Bitcoin needs to rise past US$30,000-32,000 for sustained bullish momentum.

“A successful breakout will open the way for US$40,000-48,000 before halving. US$30,000 is a psychological support level on the chart,” wrote Verma, in a Twitter response to Forkast.

On the macroeconomic front, investors will be looking forward to several speeches from key Federal Reserve members, including vice-chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve Michael Barr, San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly, Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari.

In the U.S., the core consumer price index report for June is scheduled for release on Wednesday that could provide more insight on the Fed’s upcoming interest rate decision.

See related article: Cardano ‘ghost chain’ outperforms top blockchains in NFT market