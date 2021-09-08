U.S. markets close in 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,513.39
    -6.64 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,037.00
    -63.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,279.47
    -94.86 (-0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,248.47
    -27.14 (-1.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.35
    +1.00 (+1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.80
    -4.70 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    -0.31 (-1.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1826
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3310
    -0.0390 (-2.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3779
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2390
    -0.0200 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,442.62
    -510.86 (-1.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,198.21
    -1.26 (-0.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.53
    -53.84 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,181.21
    +265.07 (+0.89%)
     

Weekly share repurchase program transaction details

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SBM Offshore N.V.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

September 8, 2021

SBM Offshore reports the transaction details related to its EUR150 million (c. US$180 million) share repurchase program for the period September 2, 2021 through September 8, 2021.

The repurchases were made under the EUR150 million share repurchase program announced on and effective from August 5, 2021. The objective of the program is to reduce share capital and, in addition, to provide shares for regular management and employee share programs. Information regarding the progress of the share repurchase program and the aggregate of the transactions (calculated on a daily basis) for the period August 5, 2021 through September 8, 2021 can be found in the top half of the table below. Further detailed information regarding both the progress of the share repurchase program and all individual transactions can be accessed via the Investor Relations Centre of the Company’s website.

Share Repurchase Program

Overall progress Share Repurchase Program:

Total Repurchase Amount

EUR 150,000,000

Cumulative Repurchase Amount

EUR 75,742,405

Cumulative Quantity Repurchased

5,107,000

Cumulative Average Repurchase Price

EUR 14.83

Start Date

August 5, 2021

Percentage of program completed as at September 8, 2021

50.49%

Overview of details of last 5 trading days:

Trade Date

Quantity Repurchased

Average Purchase Price

Settlement Amount

September 2, 2021

266,000

EUR 15.50

EUR 4,122,744

September 3, 2021

250,000

EUR 15.66

EUR 3,915,112

September 6, 2021

245,000

EUR 15.71

EUR 3,848,516

September 7, 2021

239,000

EUR 15.76

EUR 3,767,797

September 8, 2021

247,000

EUR 15.74

EUR 3,887,631

Total1

1,247,000

EUR 15.67

EUR 19,541,801

1All shares purchased on Euronext Amsterdam and CBOE DXE

This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available under the Market Abuse Regulation (nr. 596/2014). The information concerns a regular update of the transactions conducted under SBM Offshore’s current share repurchase program, as announced by the Company on August 5, 2021, details of which are available on its website.


Corporate Profile

The Company’s main activities are the design, supply, installation, operation and the life extension of floating production solutions for the offshore energy industry over the full lifecycle. The Company is market leading in leased floating production systems, with multiple units currently in operation.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company employs approximately 4,570 people worldwide spread over offices in our key markets, operational shore bases and the offshore fleet of vessels.

SBM Offshore N.V. is a listed holding company headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. It holds direct and indirect interests in other companies.

Where references are made to SBM Offshore N.V. and /or its subsidiaries in general, or where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies “SBM Offshore” or “the Company” are sometimes used for convenience.

For further information, please visit our website at www.sbmoffshore.com.

The Management Board
Amsterdam, the Netherlands, September 8, 2021

Financial Calendar

Date

Year

Trading Update 3Q 2021 – Press Release

November 11

2021

Full Year 2021 Earnings – Press Release

February 10

2022

Annual General Meeting

April 6

2022

Trading Update 1Q 2022 – Press Release

May 12

2022

Half Year 2022 Earnings – Press Release

August 4

2022


For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Bert-Jaap Dijkstra
Group Treasurer and IR

Mobile:

+31 (0) 6 21 14 10 17

E-mail:

bertjaap.dijkstra@sbmoffshore.com

Website:

www.sbmoffshore.com

Media Relations
Vincent Kempkes
Group Communications Director

Mobile:

+377 (0) 6 40 62 87 35

E-mail:

vincent.kempkes@sbmoffshore.com

Website:

www.sbmoffshore.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. Some of the statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those in such statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results and performance of the Company’s business to differ materially and adversely from the forward-looking statements. Certain such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “would be”, “expects” or “anticipates” or similar expressions, or the negative thereof, or other variations thereof, or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, or intentions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this release as anticipated, believed, or expected. SBM Offshore NV does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any industry information or forward-looking statements set forth in this release to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Nothing in this press release shall be deemed an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why Is Square Stock Falling Today?

    The stock market was having a generally weak session on Wednesday, with all three major averages in the red throughout the morning. On a positive note, the company announced the launch of its Square Register hardware in Canada, which could bring larger sellers in the key international market into Square's ecosystem. On the other hand, we learned that PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) is spending $2.7 billion to acquire Japanese buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Paidy.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the very best businesses to own

    Stop sinking your money into mediocre companies.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy AT&T, and 1 Reason To Sell

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a safe dividend stock for conservative investors. Let's review three reasons to buy AT&T -- as well as one reason to sell it -- to see if it's a contrarian play. AT&T's stock underperformed the market for three main reasons: It faced tough competition in the wireless market from Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), its pay-TV business bled subscribers to streaming services, and attempting to stop that bleeding with its debt-fueled takeovers of DirecTV and Time Warner caused even bigger problems.

  • 2 Key Stocks Could Crush the Market's Hopes Wednesday

    The stock market looked poised to open mixed on Wednesday morning, as investors once again tried to balance the bullish and bearish factors at play on Wall Street. Both UiPath (NYSE: PATH) and Coty (NYSE: COTY) were down sharply in premarket trading, and their combined negativity could eat away at some of the bullishness that's been pervasive in the investing community lately.

  • 8 Companies Already Paying Huge Dividends Just Hiked Them

    What's better than getting a big dividend from an S&P 500 stock? Getting an even larger dividend payment this year.

  • 5 Stocks With 195% to 467% Upside, According to Wall Street

    If the high-water price target for each of the following five stocks were to come to fruition, shareholders would be looking at gains ranging from a low of 195% to as much as 467%. If you're "only" looking to triple your money, analyst Amit Dayal of H.C. Wainwright would suggest putting it to work in hydrogen fuel-cell solutions company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). Dayal's price target of $78 implies a cool 195% upside from where its shares closed this past weekend.

  • Stocks may fall 15% by year-end, warns Morgan Stanley. Here are some portfolio moves investors might consider.

    Morgan Stanley’s optimistic view of the economy isn’t keeping it from warning about a looming correction in the U.S. stock market.

  • Dow Jones Slides As Yellen Warns Congress; Apple Sells Off From Record High; Tesla Skids Amid China Sales

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 150 points Wednesday, as Tesla stock reversed lower amid China sales. Apple fell from record highs.

  • 3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The electric vehicle industry could be huge, and investors should consider different ways to benefit from its growth.

  • Despite Positive News, Insider Selling Remains Prevalent at C3.ai Inc (NYSE: AI)

    After a disappointing stock debut that saw the price almost double up before losing over 70% of the value, there are some bottoming signs for C3.ai Inc (NYSE: AI) In this article, we will examine some of the latest developments, along with the recent insider transactions.

  • Bitcoin hovers around $46K, SEC threatens to sue Coinbase

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down Bitcoin's latest moves after El Salvador became the first country to make Bitcoin it's national currency as well as discuss the SEC's threats to sue Coinbase over the cryptocurrency exchange platform's lending plans.

  • Could The Trade Desk Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

    The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) has been a goldmine for long-term investors. Shares of the digital advertising technology (ad-tech) company are up more than 4,000% from its (split-adjusted) IPO price of $1.80in 2016. Fellow Fool Brian Stoffel defines a millionaire-making stock as one that can return 10 times its value in 20 years.

  • 3 major companies just fired a warning shot at stock market bulls

    Stock market bulls should give a read to new financial warnings from three well-known companies: Sherwin-Williams, PPG Industries and PulteGroup.

  • Why Smartsheet Stock Just Dropped 10%

    Shares of Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR), a provider of workflow automation software, had tumbled 10.6% by 9:40 a.m. EDT Wednesday despite reporting an earnings beat Tuesday night. As it turned out, Smartsheet lost only $0.05 per share, and its sales beat expectations, rising 44% year over year to $131.7 million. CEO Mark Mader noted "the continued rapid adoption of our platform in new deals and expansion within existing customers," pointing out that subscription revenue growth (recurring revenue) was even a bit better than revenue growth overall, up 45%.

  • Apple stock falls as investors look ahead to Apple iPhone 13 event

    Krish Sankar, Cowen Senior Analyst, talks about what to expect ahead of the September 14th event.

  • The Ownership Structure of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) is a Double Edged Sword for the Stock

    Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) has become a market favorite amongst retail investors, while institutional investors remain more cautious. This could lead to some big price moves if either group is proved right or wrong on the company.

  • 3 Downtrodden Stocks Poised for a Comeback

    What do package delivery leader FedEx (NYSE: FDX), solar titan Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), and media magnate Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), all have in common? Here's why FedEx, Enphase, and Disney are three down-in-the-dumps stocks worth buying now. Both companies were able to capitalize on the surge in residential deliveries as folks stayed away from in-person stores and shopped online instead.

  • 3 Beaten-Up Stocks for Bargain Hunters

    Three stocks that have been falling in recent weeks that could be great buys today are Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN), Alibaba Group Holdings (NYSE: BABA), and Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR). Drugmaker Amgen is a relatively cheap stock to own today, trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 23 (the average stock in the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund is trading at 27 times its profits). During the first three months of the year, Amgen's revenue of $5.9 billion declined 4% year over year; the company blamed the poor results on the pandemic and patient visits being down.

  • 3 Discounted Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in September

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is practically in a class of his own when it comes to investing success. Since taking over as CEO in 1965, he's helped create more than $500 billion in value for Berkshire Hathaway's shareholders and delivered an average annual return for the company's shares of 20%. Taking into account the year-to-date gains of the Class A shares (BRK.A), Buffett has seen his company's stock return nearly 3,400,000% since 1965.

  • Here's Why Nio Stock Is Down Today

    With plenty of cash on the balance sheet, investors are wondering why the company is looking to raise more.