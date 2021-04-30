U.S. markets close in 2 hours 38 minutes

This week's best deals: 40 percent off Amazon's Echo Dot and more

Valentina Palladino
·Commerce Editor
·5 min read

As the month comes to a close, we saw a bunch of solid tech deals across the web. Amazon's latest Echo Dot is down to just $30 and you can still save up to $200 on Samsung's Galaxy S21 smartphones. Fitbit's Mother's Day sale is in full swing, bringing record-low prices to many of its wearables, and May the 4th sales began early this year with discounted Star Wars Instant Pots. Here are the best tech deals we found this week that you can still get today.

Amazon Echo Dot

Amazon Echo Dot 2020
Amazon Echo Dot 2020

The latest Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock remain on sale for $30 and $40, respectively, which is very close to their all-time lows. Now's a good time to upgrade the smart speakers you may have in your home with new ones, or add to your existing setup while saving money. We gave the Echo Dot a score of 88 for its attractive, rounded design, good audio quality and handy 3.5mm audio-out jack.

Buy Echo Dot at Amazon - $30 Buy Echo Dot with Clock at Amazon - $40

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21
Samsung Galaxy S21

All of Samsung's latest flagship smartphones are on sale, some of which are up to $200 off. The Galaxy S21 5G is down to $699, the S21+ is on sale for $799 and the S21 Ultra has dropped to $999. It's a good opportunity for those that have been meaning to upgrade. We consider the Galaxy S21 to be the best value Android phone right now, while the Galaxy S21 Ultra is more for power users who will spare no expense for the best.

Buy Galaxy S21 5G at Amazon - $699 Buy Galaxy S21+ 5G at Amazon - $799 Buy Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G at Amazon - $999

Star Wars Instant Pots

Star Wars Instant Pots hit an all-time low just ahead of May the 4th
Star Wars Instant Pots hit an all-time low just ahead of May the 4th

May the 4th deals started early this year, so now's a good time to grab a Star Wars-themed Instant Pot if you've had your eye on one. Multiple 6-quart versions, including the R2D2 and The Child models, are on sale for $60, which is $40 off their normal price. 

Buy 6-qt R2D2 Instant Pot on Amazon - $60 Buy 6-qt Darth Vader Instant Pot on Amazon - $60 Buy 6-qt The Child Instant Pot at Williams Sonoma - $60

Sony WH-1000XM4

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones

Our favorite pair of wireless headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM4, have returned to an all-time low of $278. You can even grab a bundle with the cans, a protective case and a portable battery pack for only $300. If you're looking to spend a bit less, Sony's WH-XB900N Extra Bass headphones are also on sale in a bundle for $178.

Buy Sony WH-1000XM4 at Amazon - $278 Buy WH-1000XM4 bundle at Amazon - $300 Buy WH-XB900N bundle at Amazon - $178

Sony WF-1000XM3

Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds
Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds

If earbuds are more your speed, Sony's WF-1000XM3 wireless buds are down to $178. We gave them a score of 89 for their excellent sound quality and ANC, handy companion app and great battery life.

Buy WF-1000XM3 at Amazon - $178

Roku Streambar

Roku Streambar soundbar on a white table.
Roku Streambar soundbar on a white table.

Roku's Streambar is down to $100 at HSN, which is close to an all-time-low price. We gave the Streambar a score of 86 for its compact design, good audio quality, built-in Roku Ultra streaming tech and its ability to double as a Bluetooth speaker.

Buy Roku Streambar at HSN - $100

Fitbit Mother's Day sale

Fitbit Sense
Fitbit Sense

Fitbit may have announced its new Luxe tracker the other week, but a number of its other devices remain on sale ahead of Mother's Day. The Fitbit Sense is down to an all-time low of $250 while the Versa 3 is on sale for $180 and the Inspire 2 is down to $70. The first two options are better for those that like the smartwatch look while the Inspire band is best if you want a more minimalist device to track daily activity and sleep.

Buy Fitbit Sense at Amazon - $249 Buy Fitbit Sense at Fitbit - $250 Buy Fitbit Versa 3 at Fitbit - $180 Buy Fitbit Inspire 2 at Amazon - $69 Buy Fitbit Inspire 2 at Fitbit - $70

New tech deals

OnePlus 8 5G

B&H Photo knocked the price of the Verizon variant of the OnePlus 8 5G smartphone down to $399, which is $400 off its normal price. While the OnePlus 9 handsets just came out, this is a great opportunity to get a solid Android phone for much less than normal — but the deal expires tonight. Both smartphones on sale here have a Snapdragon 865 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, plus 6.55-inch 90Hz AMOLED touchscreens and a trio of rear cameras.

Buy OnePlus 8 (silver) at B&H Photo - $399 Buy OnePlus 8 (black) at B&H Photo - $399

Eero mesh WiFi system

A four-pack of Amazon's Eero mesh WiFi system is on sale for $211, or $67 off its normal price. This is the latest version of the Eero system that came out at the end of last year. The dual-band setup will cover more than 5,000 square feet and each router has two Gigabit Ethernet ports on it, plus one USB-C port, too.

Buy Eero (4-pack) at Amazon - $211

Google Nest WiFi

Adorama has a two-pack of Google's Nest WiFi system for $189 when you use the code EXTRAOFF80 at checkout. We gave the system a score of 84 for its solid performance, unobtrusive design, built-in Google Assistant speaker and simple installation process.

Buy Nest WiFi (2-pack) at Adorama - $189

Crucial MX500 internal SSD (1TB)

One of our favorite internal SSDs, Crucial's MX500 in 1TB, is down to $90, which is only $5 more than its all-time low. This drive has a standard 2.5-inch design, making it good for either desktops or laptops. It also has sequential read speeds of up to 560 MB/s, sequential write speeds of up to 510 MB/s and AES-256 bit hardware encryption.

Buy Crucial SSD (1TB) at Amazon - $90

Satechi Mother's Day sale

Satechi's Mother's Day sale is going on now and you can get 15 percent off site-wide when you use the code FORMOM at checkout. Satechi has a number of of good accessories and work-from-home gadgets that your mom might find useful, including the USB-C magnetic charging dock for Apple Watch and the compact backlit Bluetooth keyboard.

Shop Satechi Mother's Day sale

Arturia Pigments 3

Pigments is one of the most flexible soft synths out there. And it only got better with the recent update to version three. The upgrade is free for existing customers, but if you haven't snagged Arturia's flagship VST yet now is a great time to celebrate the release of Pigments 3 the company has slashed the price in half to just $99. And it's throwing in the Spectrum Sound Pack for free, which will retail for $99 after the sale ends on May 13th.

Buy Pigments 3 at Arturia - $99

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

  • I don’t know how I ever lived without this incredible kitchen tool – and it’s $60 off at Amazon!

    When you stop to think about products offered by Instant Brands, multi-use electric pressure cookers are obviously the first category of device that will come to mind. Instant Pots are wildly popular because they tackle so many different tasks with a single kitchen gadget. Head over to Amazon right now and you'll find several great Instant Pot deals that are available ahead of Mother's Day 2021. Prices start at just $63.94 for the Instant Pot Duo Mini and you can save $30 on the Instant Pot Ultra Mini. Or if you want the best of the best, there's a rare discount right now on the Instant Pot Duo Crisp with a built-in air fryer. But the deepest Instant Pot discount that's available right now at Amazon is on a product you might not even know exists. It's called the Instant Pot Ace Plus 10-in-1 Smoothie and Soup Blender, and it'll be a game-changer in your kitchen. I picked up an Instant Pot Ace Plus 10-in-1 Smoothie and Soup Blender recently and to be perfectly honest, I have no idea how I ever lived without it. This fantastic multi-use blender combines so many different gadgets into one stunning package. From crushing ice and making smoothies to making purees, nut butters, oat milk, and more, this puppy does it all. It can also replace your food processor — but it handles more than just blending and mixing. Thanks to the built-in heating element and smart programs that can boil and stir, I don't even need to use my stovetop to make soup anymore! The Ace Plus is a must-have gadget in every kitchen, but the $150 retail price is a pretty tall order. Pick one up today at Amazon, however, and it'll only cost you $89.92. That's a massive 40% discount! Here are the bullet points Instant Brands included on its Amazon product page: From the makers of Instant Pot: This 10-in-1 hot and cold blender is versatile making hot tasty soups with a hot heating element Easy: 10-in-1 one-touch buttons to easily make smoothies, hot soups, margaritas, dips, nut butters, salsa, and more Tasty smoothies: This powerhouse 26,500RPM 10-speed customizable countertop blender zips through ingredients making smoothies nutritious and tasty Silky smooth or chunky soups - Add fresh vegetables, broth- even raw meat. Ace Plus boils then gently stirs so everything cooks perfectly, and noodles stay intact Patio drinks to your home: Frozen cocktails with the crushed ice program Healthy: Store-bought nut butters often contain additives and sugar. Make your own peanut, almond, cashew, and hazelnut spread in the Ace Plus Hot tasty soups: Instant Pot Blenders give you thorough and even cooking with a hot heating element, unlike blade friction heating blenders Accessories included: Patented 3-in-1 food tamper, measuring cup & cleaning brush, and a food-safe, machine washable strainer bag for making soy, rice, oat, and nut milks. 120-volt 60-hertz power supply – please check your voltage if not in North America Get inspired. Free Instant Pot app on iOS and Android devices is, loaded with hundreds of recipes for any cuisine to get you started on your cooking adventure. Millions of users provide support and guidance in the many Instant Pot online communities

  • Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this storage cabinet for small bathrooms – now it’s only $22!

    So many people out there are all too familiar with what it's like to have a shortage of available space in a bathroom. It's something that tons of us have to deal with in our homes. Whether you live in an apartment or a house, there simply never seems to be enough space where you need it. Of course, that's often particularly true in bathrooms, which are often the most confined spaces in a home. Even an average-sized bathroom can feel like the walls are closing in if you have too much stuff crammed in. And if you have a bathroom that's smaller than average, it can quickly become a pain point that causes family members to argue. Don't worry though, because help is on the way... and it's coming in the form of one of the most brilliant bathroom storage solutions you've ever seen. It's called the AOJEZOR Small Bathroom Storage Cabinet, and Amazon shoppers are in love. Whether you have a tiny bathroom or you're just looking to make the most of the available space in any room, there's something that just went viral on Amazon and you really need to see. Shoppers are completely obsessed with the AOJEZOR Small Bathroom Storage Cabinet, which is on sale right now with a deep discount. It's an awesome storage solution that offers a deceptively large amount of storage in tight spaces, and there's even a built-in toilet paper dispenser so you can ditch your free-standing dispenser. This cabinet has all the bases covered so it's easy to see why so many shoppers have been scooping it up. This compact vertical cabinet lets you store so many necessities in a small amount of space. It's a great storage solution that is split up into three different sections. On the bottom, you have two shelves that sit behind a door, so you can store cleaners, toilet paper, and so much more in a tidy way instead of leaving them out in your bathroom. Above that, there's an enclosed toilet paper dispenser drawer that fits one roll. If you have a dedicated toilet paper dispenser taking up space in your bathroom, you can finally ditch it thanks to this cabinet. And finally, there's a shelf on top for items that require easy access. Spend some time scrolling around through the reviews and you'll see that so many Amazon shoppers are flipping out over the AOJEZOR Small Bathroom Storage Cabinet's fantastic design. If you want to see for yourself how great it is, now is the perfect time to get in on the action. This brilliant cabinet retails for just $40, but a massive 40% coupon you can clip on the product page drops it to a new all-time low price! Here are the highlights from Amazon's product listing: Toilet paper holder stand, excellent for paper towels storage; Toilet paper bulk cabinet for bathroom storage; Great toilet paper holders free standing, fits perfectly in a tight space; Narrow bathroom cabinet to store toilet papers, bathroom accessories, the top area perfect for holding a cell phone. Great value for small bathrooms or apartments. Modern bathroom furniture great for small spaces, easy to move or carry outside; Storage unit with doors and shelves, cut the right size to keep extra toilet paper and hand towels; great to put in the bathroom between the tub and the toilet. Top panel open to replacing the roll paper, the top compartment great for holding a cell phone or a coffee mug; keep your comb hair products and deodorant in; Interior has 1 removable shelf, middle small cabinet shelf to storage 4 paper rolls and fits fine, each shelf storage more than 3 bottles of medium capacity shampoo. Scrolled storage cabinet made of environment-friendly PVC foam board, not MDF material, without any painting, with lightweight, waterproof, fire-retardant,moisture-proof, non-toxic, odorless, never fading, safe & eco-friendly, works great in the bathroom. Product size: Small size width 5.9'' x depth 6.7'' x height 31.5'', inside compartment cannot fit mega rolls of Charmin toilet paper. Christmas holidays great shopping bathroom storage cabinet to your restroom.

  • India Cruised Road to Recovery Just Before New Virus Wave Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- Discover what’s driving the global economy and what it means for policy makers, businesses, investors and you with The New Economy Daily. Sign up hereEconomic activity in India picked up speed last month, signaling it was well on the road to recovery before a new wave of coronavirus infections derailed progress.The needle on a dial measuring so-called animal spirits moved a notch higher for the first time in six months in March, based on the three-month weighted average numbers of eight high-frequency indicators tracked by Bloomberg News.While last month’s score -- helped by faster exports and improved liquidity -- cements a solid showing in the January to March quarter, fresh activity curbs amid the world’s worst Covid-19 outbreak in India merit a real-time reading of the economy using other indicators.A basket of of high-frequency, alternative and market indicators pointed to a sharp slump in services activity in the week to April 25, Abhishek Gupta, India economist at Bloomberg Economics, said in a note Wednesday.Here are the details of the animal-spirits dashboard:Business ActivityActivity in India’s dominant services sector moderated in March after expanding the previous month at its quickest pace in a year. The IHS Markit India Services PMI eased to 54.6 from 55.3, with a reading above 50 signaling growth. A similar survey for the manufacturing sector also showed expansion moderating.ExportsExports grew more than 60% from a year ago, engineering goods, with gems and jewelery, drugs and pharmaceuticals, and chemicals leading shipments. Merchandise imports too staged a smart rebound in March, growing by 53.7% from a year ago on the back of an uptick in domestic economic activity.Consumer ActivityPassenger vehicle sales more than doubled from a year ago, rising to 291,000 units in March, according to SIAM data. Two-wheeler sales were at 1.5 million units, compared with 867,000 last year.That optimism was, however, was tempered by slowing demand for loans. Bank credit grew 5.6% in March from a year earlier, dropping from 6.6% in February, central bank data showed. Liquidity conditions improved a bit, with the banking system in surplus, despite advance tax outflows in the second half of March.Industrial ActivityIndustrial production contracted 3.6% in February from a year earlier, reflecting a slowdown across most sectors. The only bright spot was consumer durable goods, which recorded surprisingly strong growth, helped by a lower base.Output at infrastructure industries, which makes up 40% of the industrial production index, also shrank 4.6% in February from a year ago, with a drop in cement output leading the charge. Both data are published with a one-month lag.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

