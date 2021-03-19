The best deals we found this week: $40 off the Echo Show 5 and more

It was a good week to grab the latest Amazon Echo devices as many of them were discounted to near-record lows. The sale that started over the weekend continued and saw prices slashed on the latest Echo, Echo Show 5 and Echo Dot, among others. Apple's MacBook Pro M1 fell to its lowest price yet thanks to coupons that accompanied sale prices, and the Apple Watch SE remains on sale for $259. And through Sunday, Best Buy has a limited-time sale on a bunch of gear, including the latest Samsung smartphones, Surface tablets and OLED TVs. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.

Amazon Echo devices

Amazon Echo Show 5

Amazon extended its Gold Box sale on Echo devices, which knocks things like the Echo Show 5 down to $50 and the Echo Dot with Clock down to $45. While most sale prices aren't record lows, they're close. We generally like Echo devices for their ease of use and Alexa smarts, so now's a good opportunity to grab one or two if you want to expand Alexa's presence in your home.

Buy Echo Show 5 on Amazon - $50 Buy Echo Dot with Clock on Amazon - $45 Buy Echo (4th-gen) on Amazon - $80

MacBook Pro M1

Apple MacBook Pro M1

The latest MacBook Pro with Apple's M1 chipset is down to its lowest price ever, just $1,150 for the base model. This comes from the combination of a sale price plus an additional coupon that brings the final price down to a record low. We gave the MacBook Pro M1 a score of 84 for its super fast performance, excellent keyboard and trackpad and long battery life.

Buy MacBook Pro M1 (256GB) at Amazon - $1,150 Buy MacBook Pro M1 (512GB) at Amazon - $1,350

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch SE models are down to $259 on Amazon, which is $20 less than their normal price. While not an all-time low, it's still a good deal on an already affordable smartwatch. We think the SE is the best choice for first-time Apple Watch owners and those interested in a well-rounded wearable with solid performance and an easy-to-use interface.

Buy Apple Watch SE (GPS) at Amazon - $259 Buy Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular) at Amazon - $329

Sony WH-1000XM4

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones

Our favorite pair of wireless headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM4, are down to $278 across the web. We gave them a score of 94 for their excellent sound quality and noise cancellation, multi-device connectivity and long battery life. You can get the sale price at Amazon, Best Buy and B&H Photo, but Adorama sweetens the deal by throwing in a Mophie battery pack at no extra cost.

Buy WH-1000XM4 bundle at Adorama - $278 Buy WH-1000XM4 at Amazon - $278 Buy WH-1000XM4 at Best Buy - $278 Buy WH-1000XM4 at B&H - $278

DJI Osmo Pocket

DJI Osmo Pocket

DJI's Osmo Pocket gimbal camera dropped to $199 this week, which is $150 off its original price and $50 less than it has been recently. It's a handy little camera for budding videographers and those who want to have a more capable device with which to shoot smooth video while on the go. It has 3-axis stabilization, a 1/2.3-inch sensor, a 140-minute battery life and support for microSD cards up to 256GB.

Buy DJI Osmo Pocket at Amazon - $199

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Nintendo Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Both the Mario and Luigi kits of Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit are on sale at Amazon right now. The Mario set is at an all-time low while the Luigi set is close to it. These let you take Mario Kart racing into your living room with gates to set up an indoor track and a kart that you control using the Switch.

Buy Home Circuit (Mario) at Amazon - $94 Buy Home Circuit (Luigi) at Amazon - $87

Willow smart breast pump

Willow smart breast pump

The smart breast pump kits from Willow are on sale on the company's website (with code PUMPTOIT) and on Amazon. A standard set of two of the wireless pumps are down to $425 while a kit with extra accessories is down to $475. Despite occasional spotty Bluetooth connectivity, we like the Willow pumps for their spill-proof design and the option to use either a disposable bag or a reusable container for collection.

Buy Willow at Amazon - $425 Buy Willow bundle at Willow - $425

Galaxy Buds Pro

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Woot has the new Galaxy Buds Pro for $170, which is $30 off their normal price. It took Samsung a few times to get it right, but the Pros are its best earbuds yet. We gave them a score of 85 for their comfortable design, good sound quality and wireless charging capabilities. Just make sure to check Woot's return policy before you buy.

Buy Galaxy Buds Pro at Woot - $170

OnePlus 8T and 8 Pro

OnePlus 8T smartphone

With the launch of Series 9 handsets around the corner, OnePlus has discounted its 8T and 8 Pro smartphones to $600 and $700, respectively. These are both solid Android phones that have quite a few features in common, so if you don't want to pay top dollar for the Series 9 devices when they debut, you can grab one of these for less instead.

Buy OnePlus 8 Pro at Amazon - $700 Buy OnePlus 8T at Amazon - $600

New tech deals

Razer Blade Pro 17

Razer's high-end Blade Pro 17 gaming laptop is nearly $750 off, bringing it down to $2,452. Yes, that's still a ton of money to spend on a gaming laptop but this is the best price we've seen on this model. It has a Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, a 17.3-inch FHD 300Hz display and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q graphics.

Buy Razer Blade Pro 17 at Amazon - $2,452.16

Nintendo Switch Lite

While not a sale, Amazon's running a solid promotion on Nintendo Switch Lite consoles — pick one up and get $20 in promotional credit when you use the code 8RLOZI4Z5INC at checkout. You'll see the credit in your Amazon account within one week of the console shipping. It may not save you money right off the bat, but $20 is enough to buy a game like Hollow Knight or Stardew Valley for your new Switch.

Buy Nintendo Switch Lite at Amazon - $199

iRobot Roomba 981

The Roomba 981 is $100 off right now at Amazon, knocking it down to $299. This higher-end model gives you all of the features you'd expect in a robot vacuum and more, including a three-stage cleaning system, smart mapping and navigation and mobile app connectivity. This model also has dual rubber brushes which help capture pet hair more efficiently.

Buy Roomba 981 at Amazon - $299

Blue Snowball iCE microphone

The Snowball iCE mic from Blue is on sale for $35 at GameStop today. While we've seen it for $30 before, this remains a great deal if you need a basic mic for video conferences or streaming. While there are plenty of more expensive (and more complicated) microphones out there, this one is great for newbies and anyone who wants a mic that you can plug in and use immediately.

Buy Snowball iCE mic at GameStop - $35

Arturia V Collection 8

For the next 18 days, you can get $100 off Arturia's V Collection 8, which is the company's flagship soft synth. This collection includes emulations of classic analog and digital synths, has four new instruments, over 10,000 sounds and 700 new presets. You'll be able to use these sounds on their own or in your preferred DAW with your favorite MIDI controller.

Buy V Collection 8 at Arturia - $499

Anker PowerConf S3 speakerphone

If video conferences will be a mainstay in your professional life going forward, Anker's PowerConf S3 Bluetooth speakerphone can help your voice come through loud and clear. The accessory is on sale for $85 on Amazon, which is an all-time low. It connects to your computer via Bluetooth or a USB-C cable and uses a six-mix array to deliver crisp sound over any video chat platform you use. It also has smart voice enhancement, which minimizes background noise while ensuring your voice is clear.

Buy PowerConf S3 at Amazon - $85

