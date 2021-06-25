The best Amazon Prime Day deals you can still get today

Amazon Prime Day may have came and went earlier this week, but not all of the deals are gone for good. Some Prime Day sales are still lingering, and the best part is that you don't have to be a subscriber to get them. Key among them are a bunch of discounted Apple devices, including the 10.2-inch iPad and the Mac Mini M1, plus deals on robot vacuums, headphones, TVs and more. And to keep up with Amazon, competing retailers like Best Buy and Walmart have their own extended sales, too. Here are the best tech deals from Amazon Prime Day that you can still get today.

10.2-inch iPad

The 10.2-inch iPad is on sale for $299 right now. It's the most affordable of Apple's tablets and we like its improved performance, familiar design and support for the first-generation Apple Pencil.

Buy 10.2-inch iPad at Amazon - $299

MacBook Air M1

The MacBook Air M1 laptop is down to $899, which is a record low. If you're looking to upgrade your notebook, this is one of the best options for most people right now. The Air M1 earned a score of 94 from us for its incredibly fast performance, excellent keyboard and trackpad, good battery life and lack of fan noise.

Buy MacBook Air M1 at Amazon - $899

Mac Mini M1

Apple's Mac Mini M1 is down to $600 thanks to an automatically applied coupon. This has Apple's latest chipset along with 8GB of RAM and either 256Gb of 512GB of storage. It's a good replacement for an aging Mac Mini or an upgrade from another desktop you've run into the ground over the past few years.

Buy Mac Mini M1 at Amazon - $600

24-inch iMac M1

Apple iMac M1 24-inch

Apple's colorful iMacs with 8-core GPUs are $50 off right now at Amazon, bringing them down to $1,450. We gave this desktop a score of 89 for its remarkable performance thanks to the M1 chip, lovely 24-inch Retina Display and its thin-and-light design.

Buy 24-inch iMac at Amazon - $1,450

Samsung T7 portable SSD (500GB)

The Samsung T7 portable drive in 500GB has dropped to $70, or $30 off its normal price. It has the familiar design that the previous T5 drives have but it supports read speeds up to 1,050 MB/s and write speeds up to 1,000 MB/s. We also like that it comes with USB-C to C and USB-C to A cables, so you can use it with basically any laptop, smartphone or other machine you may have.



Buy Samsung T7 SSD (500GB) at Amazon - $70

Google Nest Audio

Google's Nest Audio smart speaker has dropped to $75, which is $25 off its normal price. We gave it a score of 87 for its great audio quality, minimalist design, stereo sound capabilities and Google Assistant chops.

Buy Nest Audio at Best Buy - $75 Buy Nest Audio at Walmart - $75

Nest Hub

The latest Nest Hub is down to $80, which is $20 off its normal price. This model just came out a few months ago and includes a new sleep tracking feature. We liked its speedier performance, clearer and louder audio and its subtle, pleasant design.

Buy Nest Hub (2nd-gen) at Best Buy - $80 Buy Nest Hub (2nd-gen) at Walmart - $80 Buy Nest Hub (2nd-gen) at B&H Photo - $80

Anker Eufy RoboVac 11S

One of our favorite budget robot vacuums, the Anker Eufy RoboVac 11S, remains on sale for $130. That's $100 off and a return to its record-low price. Not only is this one of the slimmest robo-vacs we've tried, but it cleans hard floors and carpets thoroughly and it comes with a remote that you can use to manually direct the vacuum, set schedules and more.

Buy RoboVac 11S at Amazon - $130

55-inch LG C1 OLED 4K smart TV

LG's 2021 C1 OLED 4K TVs have dropped in price, so you can grab the 55-inch for $1,497, or about $300 off its starting price. The C1 is the mid-tier lineup that includes the company's latest processor, HDMI 2.1 support and NVIDIA G-SYNC and FreeSync compatibility.

Buy 55-inch LG C1 OLED at Amazon - $1,497 Buy 55-inch LG C1 OLED at Best Buy - $1,500

48-inch LG CX OLED 4K smart TV

My Best Buy members can get the 48-inch LG CX OLED 4K smart TV for $1,250, or $250 off its normal price. It's free to sign up for My Best Buy and it's worth it to get a bit of extra money off all of the retailer's current sales. OLED sets are the ones to get if you care about having the deepest blacks and most vibrant color reproduction, and this model has LG's a9 Gen 3 processor, support for Dolby Vision, Atmos, HDR10 and HLG plus Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa integration.

Buy 48-inch LG CX OLED at Best Buy - $1,250

55-inch Samsung Neo QLED QN90A 4 smart TV

Both Amazon and Samsung have the 55-inch Neo QLED 4K smart TV for $300 less than usual, bringing it down to about $1,500. But if you go through Amazon, you can use the code 3L7A4244KXXK at checkout to get $100 in promotional credit to use at Amazon in the future. This set uses mini LED technology to create intense pictures, and Quantum HDR technology produces vivid colors. You're also getting built-in Alexa and motion enhancements up to 4K 120Hz.

Buy 55-inch Samsung Neo QLED at Amazon - $1,498 Buy 55-inch Samsung Neo QLED at Samsung - $1,500

Google Nest WiFi (2 pack)

The Nest WiFi pack with one router and one extension point is down to $189, or $80 off its normal price. We gave this mesh system a score of 84 for its unobtrusive design, simple installation process and built-in smart speaker capabilities.

Buy Nest WiFi (2 pack) at Walmart - $189

Roku Streaming Stick+

The Roku Streaming Stick+ is $10 off right now, bringing it down to $39. We consider this to be the best all-around streaming stick for most people thanks to its easy installation, simple on-screen interface, wide variety of supported streaming services and its handy private listening feature.

Buy Streaming Stick+ at Best Buy - $39 Buy Streaming Stick+ at Walmart - $39

Roku Ultra

The latest Roku Ultra is down to $70, or $30 off its normal price. This is the most powerful Roku set-top box you can get, and it supports 4K streaming, HDR and Dolby Vision, plus a handy voice remote that lets you search for content more easily.

Buy Roku Ultra at Best Buy - $70 Buy Roku Ultra at Walmart - $70

Beats Solo Pro

The Beats Solo Pro are back on sale, this time for a record-low of $149. We liked these on-ear cans for their excellent sound quality, good ANC and hands-free Siri capabilities.

Buy Beats Solo Pro at Walmart - $149

Galaxy Chromebook 2

Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook 2 is on sale for $449 at Best Buy, or $599 for the upgraded, Core i3 model. While not an all-time low, it's still a good sale on a much improved Chromebook. We gave this version a score of 82 for its impressive screen, good keyboard, loud speakers and solid performance.

Buy Galaxy Chromebook 2 at Best Buy - $449

Eufy SpaceView baby monitor - $140

Eufy's SpaceView baby camera kit is down to $140 thanks to a $20 coupon you can clip on the product page. It has a large 5-inch display with a clear 720p feed, night vision, two-way audio, can pan 330 degrees and tilt 110 degrees for a full view of the room, has a 1.5 to 2x zoom and audio and motion alerts. And we like that it works on a closed system, so there’s no risk of it being hacked through your WiFi connection.

Buy Eufy SpaceView monitor at Amazon $140

New tech deals

Anker Nano 2 pack

A two-pack of Anker's 20W Nano fast-charger is 20 percent off when you clip a coupon on the product page, bringing the final price down to about $25. Not only are Anker charging devices reliable, but we also like this one for its compact design — it's roughly 50 percent smaller than Apple's own 20W adapter. And while this charger is great for iPhones, it can also be used to quickly power up other USB-C devices, too.

Buy Anker 20W Nano (2 pack) at Amazon - $25

ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4

On the heels of the new Thermapen One announcement, the Thermapen Mk4 has been discounted to $69. It's the best instant-read thermometer we've used so far —the backlit display makes it easy to read in almost any situation and the display rotates depending on how you're holding the pen. Plus, you never have to remember to turn it off because the pen automatically turns on when you pick it up and will shut off after some time of no use.

Buy Thermapen Mk4 at ThermoWorks - $69

NordVPN

One of our recommended VPNs is running a good sale on a two-year subscription. You can sign up for NordVPN for only $89 for the first two years, which comes out to $44.50 per year. We like NordVPN for its speed, its no-logs policy, the thousands of servers it has to choose from and that one account supports up to six connected devices.

Sign up for NordVPN (two years) - $89

