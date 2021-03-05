U.S. markets close in 4 hours 3 minutes

The best deals we found this week: $70 off the 256GB iPad Air and more

Valentina Palladino
·Commerce Editor
·4 min read

There was no shortage of tech deals available across the internet this week. Apple's 256GB iPad Air was discounted to its lowest price yet and Google's midrange Pixel 4a 5G smartphone fell to $450. Nintendo Switch owners can still grab a few accessories like the Ring Fit Adventure and the Switch Pro Controller for less, while Bose's high-end 700 wireless headphones remain $80 off. Here are the best tech deals we found this week that you can still get today.

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air
Apple iPad Air

The latest iPad Air in 256GB is down to $680 on Amazon, and it's actually in stock right now. That's $70 off its normal price and a record low. We consider the iPad Air to be the best tablet for most people, and its wide ranging capabilities may be why it's often out of stock. We gave it a score of 90 for its fast performance, healthy battery life and support for the second-generation Apple Pencil.

Buy iPad Air at Amazon - $680

Google Pixel 4a 5G

Google Pixel 4a 5G
Google Pixel 4a 5G

You can still save $50 on Google's Pixel 4a 5G, meaning you'll pay just $449 for the handset. This is one of our favorite midrange smartphones in part because you get quite a few premium features at a decent price. It has a 6.2-inch 1,080 x 2,340 OLED display, a Snapdragon 765 processor, 6GB of RAM, a headphone jack, stellar cameras and a 17.5-hour battery life to boot.

Buy the Pixel 4a 5G at Amazon - $449 Buy the Pixel 4a 5G at B&H - $449

August WiFi smart lock

August Smart Lock 4th gen
August Smart Lock 4th gen

The 4th-generation WiFi smart lock from August is down to $184 at Wellbots, which is close to a record low. While its discounted to $199, you can use the code ENGADGET15 at checkout to get an additional $15 off. We gave the lock a score of 80 for its minimalist design, easy installation and compatibility with multiple virtual assistants.

Buy August smart lock (4th-gen) at Wellbots - $184

Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure

Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure
Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure

The Ring Fit Adventure pack is back in stock and $10 off, bringing it down to just under $70. This is an excellent accessory to get for your Nintendo Switch if you've been craving a different kind of gaming experience and want a fun way to workout inside. Be warned, though — you may break a sweat faster than you thought you would.

Buy Ring Fit Adventure at Amazon - $69.88

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

Nintendo's Switch Pro Controller is $10 off at Amazon, bringing it down to $59. Not only is this accessory often out of stock, but it rarely receives steep discounts. We consider this to be one of our favorite Nintendo Switch controllers because it's much more flexible than standard Joy-Cons, not to mention easier to hold for long periods of time.

Buy Nintendo Switch Pro Controller at Amazon - $59

Bose 700 wireless headphones

Bose 700 headphones
Bose 700 headphones

The solid Bose 700 wireless ANC headphones in arctic white have fallen to $299 at Amazon, or $80 off their normal price. These earned a score of 90 from us for their excellent ANC, good sound quality, comfortable design and clear microphones. And since they start out more expensive than the competition, we recommend waiting until a sale like this to buy them.

Buy Bose 700 at Amazon - $299

Lenovo Chromebook Duet

Lenovo Chromebook Duet
Lenovo Chromebook Duet

Those in need of a Chrome OS device can grab the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 2-in-1 for $231 at Amazon, or roughly $48 off its regular price. While on the small side, this is a surprisingly capable Chromebook with a responsive screen, good performance, decent battery life and an included keyboard cover.

Buy Lenovo Chromebook Duet at Amazon - $231.46

New tech deals

Otterbox sale

If you're in need of a new phone case or a screen protector, today's the last day to get 20 percent off everything on Otterbox's website. You can't go wrong with Otterbox if you want the most protection for your smartphone (or almost any other mobile device for that matter). We particularly like the company's Symmetry line because it does a good job balancing durability with an attractive design.

Shop Otterbox sale

Vantrue N2 Pro dash cam

Vantrue's N2 Pro dash cam is down to $125 on Amazon and you can get the sale price by clipping the on-page $10 coupon and using the code NZGMIKZ2 at checkout. Dash cam's aren't just for those who drive for ride share services — they can capture important information if you're ever in an accident. The N2 Pro has front-facing camera capable of recording up to 1440p video plus a rear-facing camera that records you while you're driving. It also has infrared night vision, emergency video saving using G-sensor detection and loop recording.

Buy Vantrue N2 Pro at Amazon - $125

Korg Volca Nubass vacuum tube synth

Korg's Volca synth that employs tiny Nutubes is down to $150 at Musician's Friend, which is $50 off its normal price. There's a system of two vacuum tubes in this analog synth: one for the oscillator's sawtooth or square wave and one for the sub oscillator's drive circuit. It also has a 16-step sequencer with keyboard-like buttons and it has a chain function that lets you loop sequences for layered sounds.

Buy Korg Volca Nubass at Musician's Friend - $150

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

