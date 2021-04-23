This week's best deals: $100 off the Mac Mini M1 and more

Apple announced a bunch of new devices this week, but we also found a few of Apple older gear on sale this week, plus a few Earth Day-related deals. The Mac Mini M1 was discounted by $100 and the MacBook Air M1 returned to an all-time low of $800. AirPods Pro remain on sale for $197 and the updated Google WiFi system is still 20-percent off at Adorama. And if you're looking for a new wearable, many of Fitbit's smartwatches and fitness trackers are deeply discounted, too. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.

Mac Mini M1

Apple Mac mini

The Mac Mini M1 with extra storage is back down to $800 right now thanks to an automatically applied coupon that knocks an additional $29.01 off the sale price. This is a great time to pick up the latest Mac Mini if you've wanted to upgrade your desktop to something more powerful that's also compact enough to fit into most desk setups.

Buy Mac Mini M1 (512GB) at Amazon - $800

MacBook Air M1 and MacBook Pro M1

2020 Apple MacBook Air

The latest MacBook Air M1 dropped to $899 on Amazon, which is $100 off its normal price and an all-time low. You're getting the new M1 chipset from Apple along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage in the discounted models. We gave the MacBook Air a score of 94 for its super fast performance, lovely display, comfortable keyboard and trackpad and lack of fan noise. If you need more storage, the silver 512GB model is also $100 off right now. And if you want something a bit more powerful and flexible, the MacBook Pro M1 is $150 off, bringing the base model down to $1,149.

Buy MacBook Air M1 (256GB) at Amazon - $899 Buy MacBook Air M1 (512GB) at Amazon - $1,149 Buy MacBook Pro M1 at Amazon - $1,149

AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple's AirPods Pro are down to $197 on Amazon, which is over $50 off their normal price. While not an all-time low, it's the best price we've seen in a while. We gave them a score of 87 for their solid ANC, comfortable design and hands-free Siri support.

Story continues

Buy Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon - $197

2020 iPad Pro

Apple iPad Pro

On the heels of Apple announcing the new iPad Pros, last year's model has dropped to a record low: $999 for a 256GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro with LTE. That's $250 off its normal price, making it a great deal if you feel comfortable skipping this year's updates and going with a slightly older version.

Buy 2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro LTE at Amazon - $999

Google WiFi

Google WiFi system

The Google mesh WiFi system is on sale for $160 at Adorama right now when you use the code EXTRAOFF40 at checkout. While not exactly the same as the Nest WiFi, this 3-pack will cover 4,500 square feet and it's easy to set up with the Google Home mobile app. The company also updated the system last year to be better at supporting the heavy loads that multiple, simultaneously connected devices may put on your network.

Buy Google WiFi (3-pack) at Adorama - $160

Fitbit devices

Fitbit Sense

Fitbit may have announced its new Luxe tracker this week, but a number of its other devices are on sale. The Fitbit Sense is down to an all-time low of $250 while the Versa 3 is on sale for $180 and the Inspire 2 is down to $70. The first two options are better for those that like the smartwatch look while the Inspire band is best if you want a more minimalist device to track daily activity and sleep.

Buy Fitbit Sense at Amazon - $249 Buy Fitbit Sense at Fitbit - $250 Buy Fitbit Versa 3 (small band) at QVC - $180 Buy Fitbit Inspire 2 at Amazon - $69 Buy Fitbit Inspire 2 at Fitbit - $70

Roomba i7+

iRobot Roomba i7+ robot vacuum

The Roomba i7+ and i9+ are back down to their Black Friday prices of $599 and $899, respectively. We reviewed the Roomba i7+ when it first came out and gave it a score of 87 for its excellent cleaning performance, quiet nature and convenient base into which it dumps dirt and debris after each job.

Buy Roomba i7+ at Wellbots - $599 Buy Roomba i9+ at Wellbots - $899

Segway Ninebot Kickscooter Max

Segway Ninebot Kickscooter Max G30LP

Segway's Ninebot Kickscooter Max G30LP is down to $599 at Wellbots when you use the code EARTHRIDE at checkout. This model came out last year and it has an updated, sturdier design, an IPX5 water-resistant body and a max speed of 18.6 mph. It'll take roughly 6.5 hours to charge up from zero and, depending on the riding mode you choose, you should get about 25 miles before the scooter needs more power.

Buy Kickscooter Max G30LP at Wellbots - $599

Omaze PC sweepstakes

A gaming PC with a tower, monitor, keyboard and mouse, shining with rainbow lighting.

Omaze has a sweepstakes going on right now in which you can win $20,000 to build the PC of your dreams. It costs nothing to enter, but if you do pay for additional entries, those donated funds benefit Gamers Outreach, an organization that provides video games and other recreation for children in hospitals. You can also use the code AFF50 to get 50 bonus entries as well.

Pricing and availability is subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

Enter to win at Omaze

New tech deals

Amazon Smart Plug

Amazon's Smart Plug is $10 off right now, bringing it down to $15. You can turn any appliance into a smart one with this adapter, which will then let you control that appliance via a smartphone app and using Alexa voice commands. We also like that it has a relatively compact design that won't block your second outlet, and it doesn't require a smart home hub to use.

Buy Smart Plug at Amazon - $15

Eufy RoboVac 11S Max

This is the higher-powered version of one of our favorite budget robot vacuums, the Eufy RoboVac 11S. With the Max model, you'll get up to 2,000Pa suction power plus all of the benefits that the standard version. We like Eufy's robot vacuum for its slim profile, thorough and relatively quiet cleaning and its included remote that lets you set schedules and manually control the device.

Buy RoboVac 11S Max at Amazon - $170

ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4

You can save 30 percent when you buy two or more Thermapen Mk4 instant-read thermometers. This is one of our favorites because it's relatively compact, provides super fast temperature reads and automatically wakes up when you pick it up.

Buy Thermapen Mk 4 (2 count) at ThermoWorks - $143

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.