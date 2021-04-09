This week's best deals: Over 50 percent off Beats' Solo Pro headphones and more

A bunch of Apple devices went on sale this week across the web. Beats' Solo Pro headphones are more than 50 percent off right now and the MacBook Air M1 remains at its lowest price yet. Fitbit's sale on Charge 4 trackers knocks $50 off their normal prices and, just before the weekend kicks off, Best Buy began a new three-day sale — we scoured the deals to find the best of the bunch. Here are the best tech deals we found this week that you can still get today.

Beats Solo Pro

Beats Solo Pro headphones

You can still grab the light blue Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones for $145 at Woot. Most other colorways are down to $150, which is also a great deal. We gave them a score of 81 for their excellent sound quality, improved design and good ANC. Just make sure you check out Woot's return policy before buying.

Buy Beats Solo Pro at Woot - $145

MacBook Air M1

Apple MacBook Air M1

The base MacBook Air M1 remains on sale for $950, which is a record low. In addition to Apple's new processor, this model has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It impressed us with its blazing fast performance, solid keyboard and trackpad, lovely Retina display and lack of fan noise.

Buy MacBook Air M1 at Amazon - $950

Magic Keyboard for iPad

Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad

Both the 11-inch and the 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard for iPad are at their lowest prices ever: $199 and $249, respectively. While you can certainly find good Bluetooth keyboards for less, Apple's accessory provides the most luxurious typing experience. We gave it a score of 84 for its solid design, smooth trackpad and its ability to charge your iPad while you're using it.

Buy 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard at Amazon - $249 Buy 11-inch Magic Keyboard at Amazon - $199

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 laptop with its lid open sitting on a wooden table.

Samsung's new Galaxy Chromebook 2 is $100 off at both Best Buy and Samsung's online store. This laptop just came out a few months ago and we gave it a score of 82 for its impressive QLED screen, good performance and surprisingly loud speakers.

Buy Galaxy Chromebook 2 at Samsung - $449 Buy Galaxy Chromebook 2 at Best Buy - $449

Fitbit Charge 4

Fitbit Charge 4 fitness tracker.

You can still get an extra $50 off Fitbit Charge 4 trackers when using the code charge50 when you checkout at Fitbit.com. The Charge 4 came out last year and includes a built-in GPS, something that other Fitbit bands don't have. We gave it a score of 82 in part for its accurate GPS, as well as its multi-day battery life and Fitbit Pay.

Buy Fitbit Charge 4 at Fitbit - $99.95 Buy Fitbit Charge 4 Special Edition - $119.95

Google Nest Thermostat

Google Nest Thermostat

Google's latest Nest Thermostat is $30 off, bringing it down to just under $100. Amazon also has the smart home device with a trim kit that's discounted to $114.97. The sale comes ahead of Earth Day this year, and the smart thermostat can help you monitor and reduce your home's energy use. Google's device will learn about your home system as you use it and suggest ways you can reduce energy consumption, and it has features like Quick Schedule, which lets you set different temperature profiles that the device will automatically turn on and off depending on your preferences.

Buy Nest Thermostat at Amazon - $99.98 Buy Nest Thermostat with Trim Kit at Amazon - $114.97

Eufy 2-camera baby monitor kit

Eufy Spaceview baby monitor

Eufy's two-camera baby monitor kit is down to $190 on Amazon, which is $50 off its normal price and a return to its record low. This is a good set if you prefer a monitor that uses an FHSS connection instead of WiFi, and you'll get the perks of two cameras that you can position in different rooms. We also like its portable, 5-inch LCD display that lets you keep watch of your little ones from anywhere in your home.

Buy Eufy Baby Monitor Kit (2-camera) on Amazon - $190

Best Buy's 3-day sale

Surface Laptop 3

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3

The 13-inch Surface Laptop 3 has dropped to $900, which is $400 off its normal price. You're getting a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage in this model, which are decent specs for an everyday driver. We gave the 15-inch model a score of 80 for its clean, minimalist design, gorgeous screen and solid keyboard and trackpad.

Buy Surface Laptop 13 at Best Buy - $900

Surface Pro 7 + Type Cover

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Type Cover

You can get a Surface Pro 7 2-in-1 and Type Cover bundle for $799 once again this week. It's always worth it to wait for a sale like this because you'll often pay more for the device alone, and it typically doesn't come with its keyboard. We gave the Surface Pro 7 a score of 82 for its powerful performance, solid build and excellent typing experience (when using the Type Cover at least).

Buy Surface Pro 7 bundle at Best Buy - $799

Galaxy Tab S7

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+

Most Galaxy Tab S7 models are on sale right now, with the most affordable coming in at $570. These are Samsung's answer to the iPad Pro and we gave the S7 a score of 80 for its solid build, nice display and long battery life.

Buy Galaxy Tab S7 at Best Buy - $570 Buy Galaxy Tab S7+ at Best Buy - $770

New tech deals

Thermoworks Thermapen Mk4

One of our favorite grilling gadgets, the ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4 in red is on sale for $74.25, or 25 percent off its normal price. It’s one of the best instant-read thermometers for cooking that we’ve tried and we like its rotating, backlit display and its automatic on/off function that’s triggered by movement. Just pick it up when you need to use it and, when you’re done, it will shut off after you’ve set it down.

Buy Thermapen Mk4 at Thermoworks - $74.25

JLab Go Air

JLab's Go Air wireless earbuds are down to $25 right now which, while not an all-time low, is a good deal on an already affordable set of buds. We gave them a score of 75 for their comfy design, reliable touch controls and their case design, which has a USB charging cable attached to it.

Buy JLab Go Air at Best Buy - $25

Vantrue N2 Pro

Vantrue's N2 Pro dash cam is on sale for $125 when you combine the on-page coupons with the code NZGMIKZ2 at checkout. Dash cams can be essential pieces of tech to have in your car in the event you get into an accident. We like the N2 Pro's dual-facing cameras, 1080p 30fps video recording, infrared night vision and G-sensor activated saving.

Buy Vantrue N2 Pro at Amazon - $125

