This week's best deals: Early Prime Day sales discount Eero routers and Blink cameras

Early Amazon Prime Day deals began this week and they added to the other tech deals we saw across the web. The first round of Prime Day promos included sales on the Eero 6 WiFi system and Blink security cameras, while the Roku Ultra was on sale for a record low of $69. Also, the Anova Precision Cooker Pro sous vide machine saw a whopping $200 discount, bringing it down to $199. Here are the best tech deals we found this week that you can still get today.

Roku Ultra

TV streaming box

Roku's most powerful set-top box, the Ultra, remains on sale for $69. It supports HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, and it also has a built-in Ethernet port so you can hardwire it into your setup. You'll get Roku's voice remote, too, which lets you search for TV shows and movies just by speaking.

Buy Roku Ultra at Amazon - $69

Anova Precision Cooker Pro

Anova Precision Cooker Pro

Anova's Precision Cooker Pro sous vide machine is $200 off right now at Amazon, bringing it down to $199. The company's 12L cooking container is also on sale for $50, so you can get almost everything you need to kick-start your sous vide adventures for less. The 1,200-watt Pro is the most powerful device in Anova's sous vide lineup and it's capable of heating 20 gallons of water and running for 10,000 hours straight before shutting down.

Buy Precision Cooker Pro at Amazon - $199 Buy 12L Precision Cooker container at Amazon - $50

Eero 6

Eero 6 WiFi router

Early Prime Day deals have already popped up and they include discounts on the new Eero 6 WiFi router. A single pack is down to $83, or $46 off, and a three-pack consisting of one router and two extenders is down to $181. You get dual-band, WiFi 6 support with this system and 1,500 square feet of coverage from the main router alone — and each extender covers an additional 1,500 square feet, too.

Buy Eero 6 at Amazon - $83 Buy Eero 6 (3-pack) at Amazon - $181

Blink cameras

Blink security cameras

It's easier to outfit your home with Blink security cameras when they're discounted like this ahead of Prime Day. A single Blink Outdoor pack will run you $60 right now, which is $40 less than normal, and you can grab a Blink Mini cam for only $20. If you'd like a convenient way to see those camera feeds from inside your home, there are a number of Echo Show 5 bundles that include Blink cameras as well — one of them includes the new Echo Show 5 plus two Blink Outdoor cameras for only $115.

Buy Blink Outdoor kit at Amazon - $60 Buy Blink Mini at Amazon - $20 Buy new Echo Show 5 + 2 Blink Outdoor cameras bundle at Amazon - $115

Apple Watch Series 6

The Apple Watch Series 6 with a Memoji watch face sitting on a wooden table.

The Product Red version of the Apple Watch Series 6 remains on sale for $329, or $70 off its normal price. We gave the Series 6 a score of 89 for its improved performance and charging times, as well as the new hand-washing timer.

Buy Apple Watch Series 6 at Amazon - $329

AirPods Max

Apple AirPods Max

Apple's AirPods Max are down to $499 right now, or $50 off their normal price. While still expensive, this is the best sale we've seen on the high-end headphones. They earned a score of 84 from us for their excellent sound quality and ANC, reliable onboard controls and good battery life.

Buy AirPods Max at Amazon - $499

2021 iMac

2021 Apple iMac

The blue and silver versions of Apple's redesigned iMac are down to $1,250, or $50 less than usual. We gave the desktop a score of 89 for the speedy performance of its M1 chipset, lovely Retina Display and ultra-thin design that's easy to move around.

Buy 24-inch iMac (blue) at Amazon - $1,250 Buy 24-inch iMac (silver) at Amazon - $1,250

Xbox Deals Unlocked sale

Xbox Series X wireless controller

Microsoft has discounted a number of Xbox games for E3 in its new "Deals Unlocked" sale. Titles are up to 55 percent off and the sale includes popular games like Call of Duty: Black Ops, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Red Dead Redemption 2 and more.

Shop Deals Unlocked sale at Microsoft

New tech deals

Logitech Folio Touch for iPad

Logitech's Folio Touch for the iPad Pro is one of our favorite alternatives to Apple's Magic Keyboard and now it's on sale for $130. That's $30 off and close to a record low. While not as elegant as the Magic Keyboard, it provides a protective case for your iPad Pro and a comfortable keyboard with which to type. We also appreciate its relatively roomy trackpad and handy row of iOS shortcut keys.

Buy Logitech Folio Touch at Amazon - $130

GOG summer sale

Through June 28, GOG.com is running its annual summer sale that includes thousands of discounted, DRM-free games. Some titles and bundles are up to 90 percent off, including the Ubisoft Essentials and the Star Wars Essentials bundle.

Shop GOG summer sale

85-inch Samsung Q70A QLED TV

This massive Samsung QLED smart TV is $500 off right now, bringing it down to $2,799. Not only does it have Alexa support built in, but it also supports 120Hz refresh rates, true color shades with Quantum Dot technology, dual LED backlighting and more.

Buy 85-inch Samsung Q70A QLED TV at Amazon - $2,799 Buy 85-inch Samsung Q70A QLED TV at Best Buy - $2,799

Google Stadia Premiere

Google's Stadia Premiere set, which includes the controller and a Chromecast Ultra, is half off at Best Buy. That brings it down to $50, which is a great deal if you want to experiment with Google's cloud gaming system. The bundle also includes three free months of YouTube Premium.

Buy Stadia Premiere at Best Buy - $50

NordVPN

One of our recommended VPNs is running a good sale on a two-year subscription. You can sign up for NordVPN for only $89 for the first two years, which comes out to $44.50 per year. We like NordVPN for its speed, its no-logs policy, the thousands of servers it has to choose from and that one account supports up to six connected devices.

Sign up for NordVPN (two years) - $89

