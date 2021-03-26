U.S. markets close in 3 hours 12 minutes

This week's best deals: 20 percent off Samsung's T7 Touch SSD and more

Valentina Palladino
·Commerce Editor
·5 min read

As spring began this week, we found a few good tech deals across the web. Samsung knocked the price of its T7 Touch portable SSD down by 20 percent, making it a good opportunity to grab a pocket-sized storage device at its lowest price ever. If you've been checking out Fire tablets, a Deal of the Day today discounts the Fire HD 10 by 43 percent. Also, Apple's MacBook Pro M1 remains $150 off and the Apple Watch SE is down to $259. Here are the best deals from this week that you can still get today.

Samsung T7 Touch

Samsung T7 Touch SSD in black and silver against a white background.
Samsung T7 Touch SSD in black and silver against a white background.

The tiny Samsung T7 Touch portable SSD in 500GB is down to $88, which is a record low. Only the black model is on sale, but all storage capacities have been discounted — a 1TB model will run you $178 while 2TB costs $330. Not only is this drive ultra-portable with a size similar to a credit card and a weight of just two ounces, but it includes a number of security features including password protection, AES 256-bit hardware encryption and a fingerprint sensor.

Buy Samsung T7 Touch (500GB) at Amazon - $88

Amazon Fire HD 10

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet
Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet

The 64GB version of the Fire HD 10 tablet is 43 percent off today only, bringing it down to $108. While it's the most expensive of Amazon's affordable Fire tablet series, it's also the best choice in terms of specs and performance. We gave it a score of 88 for its sharp screen, processor and RAM upgrades and its hands-free Alexa controls.

Buy the Fire HD 10 tablet on Amazon - $108

MacBook Pro M1

Apple MacBook Pro M1
Apple MacBook Pro M1

Apple's MacBook Pro M1 is down to $1,150 thanks to a sale price combined with an automatically applied coupon. This is the best price we've seen on the laptop, which only came out at the end of last year. We gave it a score of 84 for its blazing fast performance, good battery life and solid keyboard and trackpad.

Buy MacBook Pro M1 (256GB) at Amazon - $1,150 Buy MacBook Pro M1 (512GB) at Amazon - $1,350

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch SE
Apple Watch SE

The Apple Watch SE is still on sale for $259 at Amazon. While not a record low, this remains a good deal if you've been waiting for a price drop on Apple's most affordable smartwatch. We gave the SE a score of 88 for its good performance, comfortable design and solid feature set.

Buy Apple Watch SE (GPS) at Amazon - $259 Buy Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular) at Amazon - $329

Magic Keyboard for iPad

Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad
Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad

Apple's 11-inch Magic Keyboard for iPad remains $199, which is $100 off its normal price. While there are plenty of other, cheaper keyboard you could use with your iPad, the Magic Keyboard is arguably the best and certainly the most luxurious. The 11-inch model works with the 11-inch iPad Pro as well as the latest iPad Air. We gave the Magic Keyboard a score of 84 for its great typing experience, excellent trackpad and its ability to charge your iPad while it's magnetically connected.

Buy 11-inch Magic Keyboard at Amazon - $199

Sony WH-1000XM4

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones

Our current favorite wireless headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM4, are down to $278 across the web. Adorama even throws in a portable battery pack for no extra charge along with the discounted headphones. We gave the XM4 a score of 94 for their stellar sound and ANC quality, multi-device connection and automatic pausing when you speak.

Buy WH-1000XM4 bundle at Adorama - $278 Buy WH-1000XM4 at Amazon - $278 Buy WH-1000XM4 at Best Buy - $278 Buy WH-1000XM4 at B&H - $278

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Nintendo Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
Nintendo Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Both the Mario and Luigi sets of Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit are on sale at Amazon. They're a great way to inject even more fun into your racing competitions — each pack includes gates to make your own IRL track, in addition to a character-driven kart that you control with your Nintendo Switch.

Buy Home Circuit (Mario) at Amazon - $94 Buy Home Circuit (Luigi) at Amazon - $89

Omaze PC sweepstakes

A gaming PC with a tower, monitor, keyboard and mouse, shining with rainbow lighting.
A gaming PC with a tower, monitor, keyboard and mouse, shining with rainbow lighting.

Omaze has a sweepstakes going on right now in which you can win $20,000 to build the PC of your dreams. It costs nothing to enter, but if you do pay for additional entries, those donated funds benefit Gamers Outreach, an organization that provides video games and other recreation for children in hospitals. You can also use the code AFF50 to get 50 bonus entries as well.

Pricing and availability is subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

Enter to win at Omaze

New tech deals

Amazon Fire TV Cube

Amazon's most powerful streaming device, the Fire TV Cube, is on sale for $100. That's $20 off its normal price and, while not an all-time low, it remains a good sale price. We gave the Cube a score of 84 for its Dolby Vision and HDR+ support, solid handling of voice commands and speedy performance.

Buy Fire TV Cube at Amazon - $100

Anker Eufy RoboVac 11S Max

Anker's Eufy RoboVac 11S Max is down to $170, or $80 off its normal price. This is the higher-powered version of one of our favorite budget robot vacuums and you get a lot for your money. While it doesn't connect to WiFi, it comes with a remote control with which you can change cleaning modes and set schedules. Its 2000Pa suction will do a good job cleaning different types of carpet and hardwood flooring, and once it's finished, it'll automatically return to its base to charge up again.

Buy RoboVac 11S Max at Amazon - $170

Razer Basilisk Ultimate wireless mouse

Razer's high-end Basilisk Ultimate wireless gaming mouse has dropped to $100, which is an all-time low. We're fans of the Basilisk family in general — with the Basilisk X Hyperspeed being our recommendation for most people — and the Ultimate is best for those that want all the bells and whistles possible in a gaming mouse. It has a Focus+ 20k DPI optical sensor, custom RGB lighting, 11 programmable buttons and a 100-hour battery life.

Buy Basilisk Ultimate at Amazon - $100

Logitech M585 multi-device mouse

Logitech's M585 mouse is $15 off, bringing it down to $25. It's a good option if you want a basic wireless mouse that can work with multiple devices. Using Bluetooth or the included unifying receiver, you can connect this mouse to two devices at once and switch between them easily. We appreciate the M585's compact design and its two-year battery life from just one AA battery.

Buy Logitech M585 at Amazon - $25

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

