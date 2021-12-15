U.S. markets close in 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,697.62
    +63.53 (+1.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,879.62
    +335.44 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,513.06
    +275.42 (+1.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,175.07
    +15.42 (+0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.39
    +0.66 (+0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.60
    +3.30 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    21.97
    +0.05 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1289
    +0.0027 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4630
    +0.0250 (+1.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3262
    +0.0033 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0780
    +0.3480 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,889.51
    +1,657.31 (+3.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,244.00
    +26.54 (+2.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,170.75
    -47.89 (-0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,459.72
    +27.08 (+0.10%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Jobless claims preview: Another 200,000 individuals likely filed new claims, rising from 52-year low

Emily McCormick
·Reporter
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

New weekly jobless claims are expected to have ticked up only slightly last week to hold near a 52-year low.

The Labor Department is set to release its latest weekly jobless claims report Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET. Here were the main metrics expected from the print, based on consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg:

  • Initial jobless claims, week ended Dec. 11: 200,000 expected vs. 184,000 during prior week

  • Continuing claims, week ended Dec. 4: 1.943 million expected vs. 1.992 million during prior week

First-time unemployment filings fell sharply to reach their lowest level since 1969 in early December, coming in at a better-than-expected 184,000. As of last week, the four-week moving average for new claims — which smooths out volatility in the weekly data – came in at the lowest level since March 2020, dropping by more than 21,000 on a week-over-week basis to reach 218,750.

And continuing claims, while still somewhat above pre-pandemic levels, have also come down sharply from their pandemic-era high. This metric tracking the total number of individuals claiming benefits across regular state programs peaked at more than 23 million in May 2020, but is expected to come in below 2 million for a third straight week in this week’s report.

“After a bit of a gift in the recent sharp decline in seasonally adjusted new jobless claims, the expectation is that we may have to give back just a little of that progress this week,” wrote Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate, in a note on Wednesday. “Even so, the continued downward trek in new claims has been one of the pleasant surprises among economic themes this year.”

The marked drop in new weekly jobless claims over the course of 2021 — and especially in the past several weeks — has served as one key indicator of the current tightness in the labor market. 

But even as the rate of those newly unemployed per week sank to multi-decade lows, labor force participation has remained depressed compared to pre-virus levels, and job openings have held near record highs. The labor force participation rate last came in at 61.8% for November, or short of February 2020’s 63.3%, and the size of the civilian labor force was still down by 2.4 million.

“If we filled every single job opening that's out there right now, we'd have employment that was not just well above where we were pre-pandemic, but well above what anyone predicted pre-pandemic,” Betsey Stevenson, former Labor Department chief economist and professor of economics and public policy at the University of Michigan, told Yahoo Finance Live.

“That recovery and employers wanting to hire workers is there,” she added. “The challenge is that we still have just a lot of uncertainty going on in the labor market. A lot of what economists talk about is churn — people who are exiting jobs more frequently than they used to, exiting the labor market more frequently than they used to.”

This post will be updated with the Labor Department’s weekly jobless claims report Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET. Check back for updates.

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @emily_mcck

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Recommended Stories

  • IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Has Announced A Dividend Of CA$0.56

    IGM Financial Inc. ( TSE:IGM ) will pay a dividend of CA$0.56 on the 31st of January. Based on this payment, the...

  • 'Don't hesitate to ask for anything,' Biden tells tornado-hit Kentucky

    MAYFIELD, Ky. (Reuters) -President Joe Biden walked through the battered remains of Mayfield, Kentucky, on Wednesday to get a first-hand view of the destruction wrought by one of the deadliest tornado outbreaks in recent U.S. history. The disaster, which killed at least 74 people in Kentucky and 14 elsewhere, has thrown Biden into his familiar role as consoler-in-chief. In downtown Mayfield, Biden walked past scene after scene of the tornado's rampage, including piles of brick and scattered boards sat where structures used to be and dozens of buildings were turned to rubble. In an earlier briefing with Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and emergency response officials, Biden said it was remarkable how the area's communities had come together to help each other out.

  • Experts react to Fed announcement to speed up tapering

    Dana Peterson, The Conference Board Chief Economist, and Jeanette Garretty, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management Chief Economist, join Yahoo Finance Live to assess the Fed's decision to accelerate its tapering schedule and the ways in which the market is responding to this news.

  • Congress sends Biden $2.5T debt limit hike, avoiding default

    Congress averted a catastrophic debt default early Wednesday morning after Democratic majorities in both chambers voted to send a $2.5 trillion increase in the nation's borrowing authority to President Joe Biden over lockstep Republican opposition. The action came just hours shy of a deadline set by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who warned last month that she was running out of maneuvering room to avoid the nation’s first-ever default. “The full faith and credit of the United States should never be questioned," Speaker Nancy Pelosi said from the House floor shortly before the vote. “Democrats have known this day is coming for two years and did absolutely nothing,“ said Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas.

  • Dow Jones Turns Higher After Fed Statement; Cisco Systems Makes Bullish Move; Roblox Stock Plunges

    The Dow Jones held up well again in afternoon trading Wednesday, but tech stocks lagged again ahead of a key Fed policy statement.

  • Fed doubles pace of tapering, warms up to rate hikes in 2022 as inflationary pressures rise

    The Federal Reserve provided its final update for the year on its easy money policies, with all signs pointing to a quicker draw down of its pandemic-era stimulus.

  • 5 things to watch for when the Federal Reserve announces its policy decision Wednesday

    Its safe to say there will be twists and turns on Wednesday as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is widely expected to adopt a more hawkish stance in his postmeeting news conference Wednesday. On display will be “the limits of Fed hawkishness,” said David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Funds. It is widely assumed the Fed will double the pace at which it is tapering its bond purchases at the end of the December Federal Open Market Committee meeting. The Fed is also expected to pencil in more rate hikes over the next three years.

  • Summers Warns Markets Are at Risk of a ‘Spontaneous Deflating’

    (Bloomberg) -- Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers warned of the risk of a “spontaneous deflating of financial markets” that have been pumped up by retail buying and exuberant investors.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalThere is “a lot of euphoria,” Summers said a

  • Biden Team Mulls New Clampdown on China’s Largest Chipmaker

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is considering imposing tougher sanctions on China’s largest chipmaker, according to people familiar with the situation, building on an effort to limit the country’s access to advanced technology.Most Read from BloombergCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?Zero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseChina Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalThe Na

  • U.S. to Blacklist DJI and Seven Other China Firms, FT Reports

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of China’s biggest chipmaker and several of its largest pharmaceutical firms sank on Wednesday on fears that Washington will slap investment and export sanctions against more companies. Most Read from BloombergCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?Zero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseChina Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalWuxi Biologics Cayman Inc. tumbled

  • The EU isn’t thrilled about the US’s investigation into rare earth magnets

    In September, the US commerce department launched an investigation into the national security impact of imports of neodymium-iron-boron (NdFeB) permanent magnets, the most widely manufactured rare earth magnet. Governments, businesses, and experts submitted public comments to weigh in on whether the US should slap tariffs on imports of NdFeB magnets as a way of counteracting the security risks of being overly reliant on imports from foreign countries, especially China. Under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act, the president can impose tariffs on products that the commerce department deems to be imported “in such quantities or under such circumstances as to threaten to impair the national security.” Among the comments submitted by the Nov. 12 deadline, the European Union came out most strongly in opposition to any kind of US tariffs on NdFeB magnets, which have a broad range of military and civilian industrial uses.

  • Puerto Rico Bankruptcy-Exit Plan Offers Island a Fresh Start

    (Bloomberg) -- Puerto Rico is inching closer to ending its more than four-year bankruptcy as the judge overseeing the workout is reviewing a restructuring plan that cuts billions in debt, fixes a broke pension system and potentially returns the commonwealth to balanced budgets.Most Read from BloombergCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?Zero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseChina Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry

  • How Is Social Security Taxed?

    Can I avoid paying taxes on my Social Security benefits? Here are three key strategies to reduce the total taxes you might have to pay.

  • What Income Reduces Social Security Benefits?

    You can get Social Security benefits and work at the same time. But if you haven't reached full retirement age, your benefits could be reduced.

  • IMF warns of interest rate risks as global debt hits $226 trillion

    Global debt surged to $226 trillion last year, its biggest one-year jump since World War Two, and will be put at risk if global interest rates rise faster than expected and growth falters, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday. In a blog posting , IMF officials said the COVID-19 pandemic caused debt to hit 256% of global GDP in 2020, an increase of 28 percentage points. Government borrowing accounted for slightly over half of the $28 trillion increase, but private debt among non-financial corporations and households also hit new highs. Advanced economies and China accounted for 90% of the debt rise, enabled by low interest rates.

  • The final child tax credit payment of 2021 is here. Is is it the last one ever? Here’s what happens next

    Families received around $77 billion under the expanded child tax credit from July to November, the Treasury Department said

  • Fed signals three rate hikes coming in 2022 as inflation battle begins

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Reserve, signaling its inflation target has been met, said on Wednesday it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March and pave the way for three quarter-percentage-point interest rate hikes by the end of 2022 as it exits from policies enacted at the start of the health crisis. In new economic projections released following the end of a two-day policy meeting, officials forecast that inflation would run at 2.6% next year, compared to the 2.2% projected in September, and the unemployment rate would fall to 3.5% - near if not exceeding full employment. As a result, officials at the median projected the U.S. central bank's benchmark overnight interest rate would need to rise from its current near-zero level to 0.90% by the end of 2022.

  • Fed to Pivot to Fast Taper, More Rate Hikes: Decision-Day Guide

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalFederal Reserve policy makers are poised to accelerate their removal of monetary stimulus as a step toward the first interest-rate

  • Ray Dalio: 'The system is in jeopardy' after events like Jan. 6

    Ray Dalio became a billionaire by picking up on patterns in the stock market. More recently, he has turned his attention to trends throughout world history.

  • China Chipmaker’s Major Shareholder Said to Reject Rescue Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- A major Tsinghua Unigroup Co. shareholder has pushed back against a prominent government-backed fund’s takeover bid, casting doubt on a deal portrayed as a bailout of one of China’s most important but debt-ridden semiconductor players.Most Read from BloombergCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?Zero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseChina Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could