Jobless claims preview: Another 200,000 individuals likely filed new claims, rising from 52-year low

New weekly jobless claims are expected to have ticked up only slightly last week to hold near a 52-year low.

The Labor Department is set to release its latest weekly jobless claims report Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET. Here were the main metrics expected from the print, based on consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg:

Initial jobless claims, week ended Dec. 11: 200,000 expected vs. 184,000 during prior week

Continuing claims, week ended Dec. 4: 1.943 million expected vs. 1.992 million during prior week

First-time unemployment filings fell sharply to reach their lowest level since 1969 in early December, coming in at a better-than-expected 184,000. As of last week, the four-week moving average for new claims — which smooths out volatility in the weekly data – came in at the lowest level since March 2020, dropping by more than 21,000 on a week-over-week basis to reach 218,750.

And continuing claims, while still somewhat above pre-pandemic levels, have also come down sharply from their pandemic-era high. This metric tracking the total number of individuals claiming benefits across regular state programs peaked at more than 23 million in May 2020, but is expected to come in below 2 million for a third straight week in this week’s report.

“After a bit of a gift in the recent sharp decline in seasonally adjusted new jobless claims, the expectation is that we may have to give back just a little of that progress this week,” wrote Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate, in a note on Wednesday. “Even so, the continued downward trek in new claims has been one of the pleasant surprises among economic themes this year.”

The marked drop in new weekly jobless claims over the course of 2021 — and especially in the past several weeks — has served as one key indicator of the current tightness in the labor market.

But even as the rate of those newly unemployed per week sank to multi-decade lows, labor force participation has remained depressed compared to pre-virus levels, and job openings have held near record highs. The labor force participation rate last came in at 61.8% for November, or short of February 2020’s 63.3%, and the size of the civilian labor force was still down by 2.4 million.

“If we filled every single job opening that's out there right now, we'd have employment that was not just well above where we were pre-pandemic, but well above what anyone predicted pre-pandemic,” Betsey Stevenson, former Labor Department chief economist and professor of economics and public policy at the University of Michigan, told Yahoo Finance Live.

“That recovery and employers wanting to hire workers is there,” she added. “The challenge is that we still have just a lot of uncertainty going on in the labor market. A lot of what economists talk about is churn — people who are exiting jobs more frequently than they used to, exiting the labor market more frequently than they used to.”

This post will be updated with the Labor Department’s weekly jobless claims report Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET. Check back for updates.

