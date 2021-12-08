U.S. markets close in 1 hour 31 minutes

Jobless claims preview: Another 220,000 Americans likely filed new claims last week

Emily McCormick
·Reporter
·3 min read
In this article:
New initial jobless claims are expected to hold at pre-pandemic levels, further pointing to the tightness of the present labor market as many employers seek to retain workers. 

The Labor Department is set to release its weekly jobless claims report on Thursday. Here are the main metrics expected from the print, compared to consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg:

  • Initial unemployment claims, week ended Dec. 4: 220,000 expected, 222,000 during prior week 

  • Continuing claims, week ended Nov. 27: 1.910 million expected, 1.956 million during prior week

Jobless claims are expected to decrease once more after a brief tick higher last week. In mid-November, new weekly claims had plunged to their lowest level since 1969, coming in at 194,000. 

After more than a year-and-a-half of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S., jobless claims have begun to hover at their pre-virus levels. New claims were averaging about 220,000 per week throughout 2019. At the height of the pandemic and stay-in-place restrictions, new claims had come in at more than 6.1 million during the week ended April 3, 2020. 

Continuing claims, which track the number of those still receiving unemployment benefits via regular state programs, have also come down sharply from pandemic-era highs, and reached a March 2020 low of just below 2 million last week. 

"Beyond weekly moves, the overall trend in filings remains downward and confirms that businesses facing labor shortages are holding onto workers," wrote Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist for High Frequency Economics, in a note on Wednesday. 

Farooqi added, however, that "the decline in layoffs is not translating into faster job growth on a consistent basis, which was evident in a modest gain in non-farm payrolls in November." 

"For now, labor supply remains constrained and will likely continue to see pandemic effects as the health backdrop and a lack of safe and affordable child care keeps people out of the workforce," she added. 

Other recent data on the labor market have also affirmed these lingering pressures. The November jobs report released from the Labor Department last Friday reflected a smaller number of jobs returned than expected last month, with payrolls growing by the least since December 2020 at just 210,000. And the labor force participation rate came in at 61.8%, still coming in markedly below its pre-pandemic February 2020 level of 63.3%. 

And meanwhile, the Labor Department on Wednesday reported that job openings rose more than expected in October to top 11 million, coming in just marginally below July's all-time high of nearly 11.1 million. The quits rate eased slightly to 2.8% from September's record 3.0% rate. 

"There is a massive shortage of labor out there in the country that couldn't come at a worst time now that employers need workers like they have never needed them before. This is a permanent upward demand shift in the economy that won't be alleviated by companies offering greater incentives to their new hires," Chris Rupkey, FWDBONDS chief economist, wrote in a note Wednesday. "Wage inflation will continue to keep inflation running hot as businesses fall all over themselves in a bidding war for talent."

This post will be updated with the Labor Department's weekly jobless claims report Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET. Check back for updates.

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @emily_mcck

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

