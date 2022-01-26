U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,349.93
    -6.52 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,168.09
    -129.64 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,542.12
    +2.82 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,976.46
    -27.57 (-1.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.15
    +1.55 (+1.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.80
    -33.70 (-1.82%)
     

  • Silver

    23.56
    -0.34 (-1.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1242
    -0.0064 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8480
    +0.0650 (+3.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3463
    -0.0043 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6450
    +0.7790 (+0.68%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,412.39
    -249.17 (-0.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    835.69
    -20.12 (-2.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.78
    +98.32 (+1.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,011.33
    -120.01 (-0.44%)
     

Jobless claims preview: Another 265,000 individuals likely filed new claims last week

Alexandra Semenova
·Reporter
·3 min read

First-time unemployment filings are expected to have ticked slightly lower last week after notching a three-month high in the previous reading amid renewed virus-related disruptions.

The Labor Department is set to release its latest weekly jobless claims report Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET. Here are the main metrics expected from the print, based on consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg:

  • Initial jobless claims, week ended Jan. 22: 265,000 expected, 286,000 during prior week

  • Continuing claims, week ended Jan. 15: 1.655 expected, 1.635 million during prior week

The agency’s print from the previous week reflected the third straight increase for initial jobless claims, reversing some progress from the recent downward trajectory of filings. Claims came in near the 300,000 level at 286,000 in an unexpected jump from the revised tally of 231,000 in the prior period and up sharply from consensus economist forecasts of 225,000.

A rush in U.S. workers applying for unemployment insurance was attributed to disruptions from the Omicron COVID-19 variant and adjusted workforces following the seasonal hiring increase during the holidays. In December, claims reached a half-century low of 188,000 as employers attempted to retain workers amid labor shortages.

“The surge in COVID cases has created new headwinds for the economy even as tailwinds, including the federal government’s fiscal boosts, are waning,” Bankrate senior economic analyst Mark Hamrick said in a note. “The detrimental combination of supply chain constraints and the shortage, or lack of availability, of workers amid the Omicron surge is weighing on the nation’s economic recovery.”

Continuing claims, which tracks filers still collecting regular state unemployment benefits, were also up sharply last week to more than 1.6 million.

Even as Omicron’s spread may be slowing, payrolls will be a bit slower to respond to falling COVID cases than the real-time activity data, according to Pantheon Macroeconomics Chief Economist Ian Shepherdson.

The previous week’s snapshot coincided with the survey period for January’s “main” unemployment, set for release in early February. Hamrick pointed out that slowdowns in job creation or restoration in November and December resulted in an average 224,000 jobs added to payrolls, compared to 537,000 per month for the full year.

“It is hard to make the case for a huge acceleration in hiring this month,” he said.

December’s unemployment report came in at a miss of more than 250,000 at 199,000 vs. the 450,000 jobs added experts had anticipated. Although the labor market posted a 12th consecutive month of job growth, muted hiring in the service weighed on broader employment growth. Economists also suggested January’s report could see more significant Omicron-related impacts to the monthly labor market data.

Despite the recent ebb in labor market recovery, the Conference Board’s recent assessment of consumer sentiment indicated respondents remained optimistic about the labor market recovery in the recent period, but less so about conditions in the year ahead. Of participants in the survey responding to the component of the study that tracks perceptions about labor market conditions, 22.7% said they expect more jobs going forward, down from 24.2% in December. Meanwhile, 15.7% expect fewer jobs six months out, up from 14.7%.

“Even as a surge in Omicron cases is temporarily shuttering businesses, consumers’ views about the labor market remain positive, likely reflecting optimism that the effects of the variant will be temporary,” wrote High Frequency Economics Chief U.S. Economist Rubeela Farooqi in a note.

Alexandra Semenova is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alexandraandnyc

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Recommended Stories

  • Inflationary sentiment spikes to record high among Yelp reviewers: report

    Customer reviews on Yelp reporting higher prices on goods and services surged to a record, pointing to an elevated number of consumers that feel the strain of rising inflation in their interactions with local businesses.

  • Market strategist: 'Until we get capitulation, we won't see a bottom'

    Baird Technology Strategist Ted Mortonson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the slides tech stocks are experiencing, investing in the software sector, growth in major companies developing emerging technologies, and Netflix's presence in the streaming space.

  • Fed Chair Powell expected to get ‘a grip on communication’ with markets: Economist

    Robertson Stephens Wealth Management&nbsp;Chief Economist Jeanette Garretty and Wells Fargo Senior Macro Strategist Zach Griffiths join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what they are looking forward to hearing during today's Fed press conference, how the stock market is reacting in the wake of the Fed's decision, and the impact of COVID-19 on the labor market.

  • Semiconductor shortage has reached 'crisis' levels, Commerce Secretary says

    U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo shares an alarming assessment of the country's semiconductor industry.

  • Powell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank was ready to raise interest rates in March and didn’t rule out moving at every meeting to tackle the highest inflation in a generation.Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Drop, Yields Jump on Hawkish Powell Signals: Markets WrapPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayMark Zuckerbe

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P, Dow close slightly lower following Fed decision

    Stocks ended mixed on Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy decision, in which the central bank affirmed market expectations that it was nearing the start of interest rate hikes as the economic recovery progressed and inflation remained hot. However, the Fed offered little in the way of concrete details about the timing and speed of its balance sheet reduction process.

  • Euro Continues to Drift a Bit

    The Euro has drifted a little bit lower during the trading session on Wednesday as we are awaiting the FOMC.

  • How Republicans Can Block Stephen Breyer’s Replacement

    Within moments of widespread media reports that Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will retire when the current term ends this summer, the Washington parlor game of making a short list of judges President Joe Biden might consider to replace him began. After all, Biden had pledged during the campaign that he would nominate a Black woman to the nine-Justice panel in an historic first. The Senate is split 50-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie.

  • US-China tech war: Shenzhen to establish international sourcing platform for semiconductors as global chip shortage persists

    China will develop an international sourcing platform for semiconductors and other electronic components in Shenzhen - known as the country's Silicon Valley and the richest city in southern Guangdong province - in a bid to advance the nation's hi-tech self-sufficiency drive amid a race between Beijing and Washington to overcome the global chip shortage. The goal is to engage various companies involved in the semiconductor and electronics industries around the world, including manufacturers and d

  • Fed: The market won’t ‘be able to sustain’ more than 4 rate hikes, strategist says

    Walser Wealth Management President Rebecca Walser joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down the latest in the stock market, what to expect ahead of today's Fed meeting,&nbsp;and what the geopolitical risks with Russia and Ukraine mean for markets.

  • Russia, Ukraine Agree to More Talks in 2 Weeks: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. delivered a written response to Russia on the crisis in Ukraine, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken saying it sets out “a serious diplomatic path forward” even though it rejected some of the Kremlin’s key demands. The NATO military alliance confirmed soon after that it provided its own document striking similar themes.Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Drop, Yields Jump on Hawkish Powell Signals: Markets WrapP

  • What Today's Fed Decision Could Mean for Crypto

    Interest rate hikes are likely to be modest in 2022 - but that could still be enough to drastically change the equation for speculative bets.

  • Supreme Court Shake-Up: Justice Stephen Breyer Retires; Joe Biden Gets Opportunity To Name 1st Black Woman To Top Court

    After almost three decades on the Supreme Court, Justice Stephen Breyer is stepping down. An official announcement was expected soon, but Breyer’s plans to retire were confirmed by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. The 83-year old liberal associate justice is the oldest member of the high court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, and there […]

  • U.S. companies push Biden, Congress for caution on Russia sanctions

    U.S. President Joe Biden has threatened to impose devastating sanctions on Russia if leader Vladimir Putin invades Ukraine, but some big companies and business groups are pushing the White House and lawmakers to be cautious. A trade group representing Chevron, General Electric and other big U.S. corporations that do business in Russia is asking the White House to consider allowing companies to fulfill commitments and to weigh exempting products as it crafts any sanctions. At the same time, big energy companies are pushing Congress to limit their scope and time frame.

  • Putin talks up energy ties in address to Italy's business elite

    Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed the importance of ties between Russia's energy industry and Italy as he addressed Italian business leaders in a video-conference on Wednesday despite rising tensions over Ukraine. The meeting with top Italian companies, including state-controlled Enel, went ahead despite a call from Rome for business executives not to attend. Western leaders are stepping up preparations for any Russian military action against Ukraine and making plans to shield Europe from potential disruptions to Russian energy supplies.

  • Powell says Fed ‘of a mind’ to raise interest rates in March to fight high inflation

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday said the central bank "is of a mind" to raise interest rates in March as part of an effort to combat the highest inflation in decades.

  • Biden Calls Fox Reporter a `Stupid Son of a B----'

    President&nbsp;Joe Biden&nbsp;can be heard calling a&nbsp;Fox&nbsp;News reporter a "stupid son of a b----."&nbsp;Peter Doocy tried to question Biden about inflation as journalists were ushered out of White House's East Room where the president was hosting a meeting with economic advisers. Doocy, appearing later on&nbsp;Sean Hannity's Fox program, said Biden had&nbsp;called&nbsp;to apologize.

  • Fed Keeps Interest Rates at Zero, Says Hike Appropriate ‘Soon’

    Crypto traders are monitoring the Federal Reserve decision because the FOMC decisions have been affecting bitcoin prices.

  • Fed Meeting Signals March Rate Hike As Asset Purchases End; Stock Market Falters

    Policymakers will end asset buys in March and expect to hike the interest rates soon. Soon reversed lower after the Fed meeting and Fed chief Powell's comments.

  • Fed policy liftoff will be a ‘delicate exercise’ for Chair Powell, economist says

    Greg Daco, EY-Parthenon Chief Economist, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Federal Reserve's policy decision, what to expect at Fed Chair Powell's press conference,&nbsp;and inflation.