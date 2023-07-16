This week's Amarillo area business news: Bacon Fest, health and ad honors, more

United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons Market & Amigos launch third annual Bacon Fest, a month of everything bacon

United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons Market and Amigos locations across Texas and New Mexico launched their third annual Bacon Fest — a month where bacon takes its place in the spotlight.

Bacon Fest itself will run until Aug. 1 . Throughout that time, each location will be providing a selection of bacon related products. Scattered throughout parts of the store, there will be special bacon creations marked with the Bacon Fest logo. Some of the featured items making an appearance during Bacon Fest will be bacon mac and cheese, bacon cookies, ribeye bacon burger, hatch chile bacon meatloaf, and more.

"We are so excited to launch our third annual Bacon Fest," said Scott Nettles, director of meat and seafood for The United Family in a news release. "From bacon cookies to bacon wrapped items to put on the grill, Bacon Fest allows us an opportunity to remind everyone of the great ways to cook with bacon. Some say you can't buy happiness, but with our bacon creations we hope that will get you pretty close!"

ADC Endoscopy Specialists named Top 50 ASC in Texas

ADC Endoscopy Specialists is excited to announce it is the only facility in the region named to Newsweek’s 2023 Top 50 ASCs (ambulatory surgical centers) in Texas.

According to a news release, Newsweek based these annual rankings on survey results from more than 4,000 medical professionals and performance data from over 5,000 ASCs.

“This level of recognition is a direct reflection of our commitment to providing top-tier services to patients in the region,” said President of the ADC Endoscopy Specialists Board of Directors Dan Beggs, M.D. “We are proud to achieve this ranking for our exceptional performance and humbled to be recognized by other medical professionals.”

ADC Endoscopy Specialists provides gastroenterology procedures as well as therapeutic support before, during and after procedures. In collaboration with market research firm Statista, Newsweek publishes this ranking to offer patients confidence in their choice of an ASC. To see the Newsweek ranking, visit www.newsweek.com/rankings/americas-best-ambulatory-surgerycenters-2023/texas.

For more information about services at BSA Health System, visit bsahs.org .

Local advertising club racks up district and national awards

The Amarillo chapter of the American Advertising Federation announced it had a stellar year at the District and National level, garnering several awards.

Each year, all AAF clubs across the nation are invited to submit club books that include a recap of the club’s operations, goals and achievements from the previous year. These books are judged first at the District level and then again at the National level. A list of the awards earned recently by Amarillo’s chapter of the American Advertising Federation are listed below.

2023 AAF District 10 Awards:

Jeanie Ruedy Lifetime Achievement Award given to Blake Goldston

Community Award given to Megan Nelson

Small Club of the Year

1st Place in Membership & Communications, Public Service, Cornerstone & Initiatives and Programs books

District NSAC Coordinator Recognition given to Zivorad Filipovic

Local Board Member of the Year given to AAF-Amarillo Government Chair Dirk Johnston

2023 AAF National Awards:

Small Club of the Year

President of the Year given to Honnah Taylor

2nd Place Club Operations book

1st Place Cornerstone Initiatives & Events book

3rd Place Public Service book

District awards were given at a ceremony in April in Austin, Texas, and National awards were presented in St. Louis, Missouri, in early June. To put these achievements in perspective, AAF has about 150 professional chapters across the nation.

“AAF-Amarillo has a nationwide reputation of being an incredibly strong club, with dedicated leadership and unprecedented membership involvement,” said AAF-Amarillo President Jody Reynolds. “We are proud to take home so many district and national awards this year, and we’re especially honored to have earned AAF Small Club of the Year for the sixth year in a row. This is no small feat, and it’s only possible because of Amarillo’s longstanding tradition of excellent leadership, camaraderie and dedication to making a difference in the advertising world. On behalf of AAF-Amarillo Immediate Past President Honnah Taylor and myself, we extend a huge ‘Thank you’ to our board and membership for working hard and bringing our efforts to the top of the national stage.”

AAF-Amarillo is the Amarillo chapter of the American Advertising Federation, a national network of affiliated advertising clubs. AAF-Amarillo is a diverse group of local advertising professionals that meet bi-monthly to network and share industry-specific educational programs. Learn more at aafamarillo.org .

Ranch technology to be spotlighted at Texas A&M Beef Cattle Short Course Aug. 7-9

The 69th annual Texas A&M Beef Cattle Short Course in Bryan-College Station will offer some cutting-edge information and ranch technology, along with basic beef cattle production information. The annual event is set for Aug. 7-9, with more than 1,900 cattle producers expected to come to the Texas A&M University campus. The event is hosted by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and the Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences’ Department of Animal Science.

Both in-person and online attendance is offered. The cost is $260 for in-person attendance and $160 for online if registered by Aug. 2. The price will increase to $300 after that date. To register, go to https://tx.ag/BCSC23Reg or call 979-845-6931 for more information.

Jason Cleere, Ph.D., conference coordinator and AgriLife Extension beef cattle specialist in the Department of Animal Science, Bryan-College Station, said they have made a special effort to highlight advancing ranch technology this year. “We added a session specifically dedicated to beef cattle technologies,” Cleere said. “Some topics include precision livestock data management, cattle electronic monitoring and artificial intelligence on the ranch. As more data is collected on ranches, ranchers need ways to manage it to improve profitability.”

There are also several new companies that will showcase their technologies during the trade show, Cleere said. More than 140 companies are expected at this year’s trade show, he noted.

Before the three days of activities surrounding beef cattle, the annual Ranch Horse Program will be Aug. 6 in the Hildebrand Equine Complex. Registration is included within the full Beef Cattle Short Course registration, or individuals can attend just this event for $60.

More than 50 hours of training will be offered in the Cattleman’s College, featuring 20 concurrent sessions, with topics including animal health, nutrition, reproduction, breeding, genetics, selection, research, marketing and handling. The management sessions will cover business, forage, range and purebred cattle, landowner issues and fence building.

The course will also offer attendees 10 Texas Department of Agriculture pesticide continuing education units and 15 veterinarian continuing education credits.

650 Booker homes, businesses now eligible for Kinetic’s high-speed fiber broadband

BOOKER — Some 650 homes and businesses in Booker are now eligible for high-speed fiber broadband through internet provider Kinetic, officials said at City Hall Monday evening.

“We’re thrilled to bring our fastest speeds and our best internet experience to homes and businesses here in Booker,” Kinetic state operations President Danny Ferguson said in a news release. “Everyone in Booker deserves exceptional internet, and we’re proud we’re able to bring our fiber connectivity to more and more customers here to meet their evolving needs for business, educational and personal use,” he said.

Kinetic laid about 65,000 feet of optical fiber to equip Booker’s homes and businesses. The $300,000 project is now completed and installation-ready, Ferguson and other officials said. Households and businesses may visit GoKinetic.com to find out if they are eligible for a speed upgrade and learn how Kinetic can meet their needs. They may also call Kinetic toll free at 800-347-1991.

Kinetic’s Booker fiber project is part of a $2 billion, multiyear capital investment strategy by Kinetic to dramatically expand gigabit fiber service across the company’s 18-state footprint. To learn more, visit GoKinetic.com.

Cinergy donates $1 to anti-trafficking organization for each 'Sound of Freedom' ticket sold

In a gesture of solidarity against human trafficking, Cinergy has announced that for every "Sound of Freedom" ticket purchased at its Amarillo, Copperas Cove, Granbury, Marble Falls, Midland, Odessa, and Tulsa locations, the company will donate $1 toward Jaco Booyens Ministries, the anti-trafficking organization which served as consultants for the film, and an unwavering force in the fight against this heinous crime.

To donate directly to the organization, visit: https://jacobooyensministries.networkforgood.com/projects/164025-1-425

From Angel Studios, "Sound of Freedom" is based on a true story and stars Jim Caviezel ("The Passion of the Christ") as a federal agent who learns that a recently-rescued boy's sister is still captive to ruthless child traffickers and decides to embark on a dangerous mission to save her.

For more information on Cinergy entertainment centers, visit www.cinergy.com .

Financial assistance application process opens for USDA Farm Loan borrowers who have faced discrimination

On July 7, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the opening of the financial assistance application process for eligible farmers, ranchers, and forest landowners who experienced discrimination in USDA farm lending programs prior to January 2021.

Section 22007 of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) directs USDA to provide this assistance. Since the law’s passage, USDA has worked diligently to design the program in accordance with significant stakeholder input. The program website, 22007apply.gov, is now open. The website includes an English- and Spanish-language application that applicants can download or submit via an e-filing portal, information on how to obtain technical assistance in person or virtually, and additional resources and details about the program.

Farmers, ranchers, and forest landowners who experienced discrimination by USDA in its farm loan programs prior to January 1, 2021 and/or are currently debtors with assigned or assumed USDA farm loan debt that was the subject of USDA discrimination that occurred prior to January 1, 2021, are eligible for this program.

To apply, borrowers have the option to apply via the e-filing portal at 22007apply.gov or submit paper-based forms via mail or in-person delivery to the program’s local offices. The application process will be open from July 7 to October 31, 2023. To learn more, visit www.usda.gov.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo area business news for July 16, 2023