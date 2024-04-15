This week’s best savings rates

The eleven savings accounts with the best interest rates for 2024

Hundreds of savings accounts currently offer a rate that beats CPI inflation, which fell to 3.4pc in February, down from 4pc in January, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics.

However, rates are lower than those seen last year, and that’s likely due to the fact that the Bank Rate has peaked. That being said, it’s been held at 5.25pc since August 2023, and the Bank of England’s latest announcement on March 21 confirmed it had been held again.

Once the Bank Rate falls, it’s likely savings rates will follow suit – as such, anyone looking to secure a generous account may need to act fast as many top rates don’t tend to hang around for long.

“The top rates on fixed-rate bonds are dominated by challenger banks, which have their own reasons to change rates, but they could well be monitoring swaps very closely,” says Rachel Springall, of Moneyfacts.

“Savers may wish to act now to secure a top fixed-rate bond, as rates in this market can come and go very quickly.”

While a lower inflation will put less pressure on your finances, it’s still important not to leave your savings languishing in an account with a poor rate.

The average easy-access account pays around 3.12pc, while the top easy-access rate on the market is 5.06pc from Post Office Money, according to market analysts MoneyFacts.

Punjab National Bank is paying among the lowest returns, with its savings account offering 0.75pc. A saver with £50,000 in this account will earn around £376.29 a year in interest. Moving the deposit to the best buy account would yield £2,589.51 a year, an extra £2,213.22.

To get a better deal, savers can opt to put their money into longer-term fixed-rate savings bonds.

The top one-year bond from Beehive Money pays 5.18pc. A saver who puts £50,000 in this account would earn £2,652.38 interest a year.

Use our calculator below to find out how much interest you’d earn from a lump sum or regular monthly payments.

To help you get the most out of your savings, The Telegraph has compiled the best rates available on the market right now for bonds, savings accounts, Isas and current accounts.

The best bond rates for 2024

One-year fixed rate

Beehive Money 1 Year Fixed Rate Bond– 5.18pc

You can save between £500 and £250,000. Interest is at maturity.

Two-year fixed rate

iFAST Global Bank Fixed Term Deposit – 5.10pc

There is no minimum or maximum deposit. Interest is paid on the account’s maturity.

Five-year fixed rate

Al Rayan Bank 5 Year Fixed Term Deposit – 4.55pc

You can save between £8,000 and £85,000. Interest is paid on maturity and is compounded annually.

As Al Rayan Bank is a Sharia-compliant provider, it pays an “expected profit rate” (EPR), as opposed to an “annual equivalent rate” (AER). This means the advertised rate is not guaranteed.

This account can only be opened via Raisin UK, a savings platform.

The best savings account rates for 2024

Easy-access savings account

Post Office Money Online Saver – 5.06pc

You can save between £1 to £2m. Interest is paid monthly and must be compounded. The rate includes a 3.4pc bonus for the first 12 months, after which time the interest rate will drop to 1.54pc.

Regular savings account

First Direct Regular Saver Account – 7.00pc

This account has a 12-month term and can be opened with just £25. You must pay in between £25 and £300 a month. Withdrawals are not permitted. Interest is paid on maturity. Only for those with a First Direct current account.

Notice savings account

Market Harborough Building Society 195 Day Notice Account – 5.45pc

You can save between £10,000 and £500,000. You must give 195 days’ notice before making a withdrawal or closing the account. Interest is paid annually.

The best current account rates for 2024

Nationwide FlexDirect Current Account – 5pc (up to £1,500)

You must pay in at least £1,000 a month to earn interest.

The best Isa rates for 2024

Easy-access

Plum Cash Isa – 5.17pc

Savers can open this account with £1, but will only receive 3.00pc interest – you need to save at least £100 to get the higher 5.17pc rate. The rate also includes a 0.86pc bonus for the first 12 months, after which time the rate will drop.

Interest is paid monthly, and must be compounded.

One-year fixed rate

Punjab National Bank 1 Year Fixed Rate Cash Isa - 4.8pc

The Isa has a minimum deposit requirement of £1,000. Interest is paid on maturity and must be paid away.

Two-year fixed rate

State Bank of India 2-Year Fixed-Rate Cash Isa – 4.65pc

The minimum deposit is £1,000. Interest is paid on maturity. Earlier access is only permitted with 30 days notice, and no interest is paid if the account is closed before the first anniversary; interest is paid at 1pc if closure is after the first anniversary.

Five-year fixed rate

UBL UK 5-Year Fixed-Term Isa – 4.16pc

Account can be opened with £2,000. Early access will result in a 365-day interest charge on the amount being withdrawn.

What is the difference between an Isa, bond, savings and a current account?

A current account is a transactional account that typically pays no interest but gives you a lot of flexibility in how often you access your money.

With a savings account, the bank pays you interest for keeping your money and therefore imposes some restrictions on how many withdrawals you can make.

A fixed-rate bond is a savings account with a fixed term, usually between one and five years. Until the duration of the bond is up, you cannot withdraw your funds, but in exchange for the commitment you will typically benefit from a higher rate.

The difference between an Isa and other savings accounts is that there is no tax charged on the interest. Everyone can save up to £20,000 a year tax-free in an Isa.

How to choose the right account for you

The first thing to consider is whether you might need access to the funds in an emergency. A current account or an easy-access savings account will give you this flexibility.

However, you will get a higher rate if you are willing to lock away your funds for a set period (for example, in a bond). Generally, the longer the period, the higher the rate – however, this is not the case at the moment. Fixed-rate accounts with one and two-year terms are far higher than those with five-year rates.

The other thing to consider is whether you are at risk of exceeding your personal savings allowance. This is £1,000 for a basic-rate taxpayer and £500 for a higher-rate taxpayer. If you earn more than this in interest outside of an Isa, then you will have to pay income tax.

Use our calculator to work out whether you could breach your allowance, and if you should get an Isa.

