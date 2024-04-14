This week's business news includes auctioneer, city finance director

Amarillo auction professional earns industry’s top designation

Auctioneer Donda Cordova, of Double S Auctions, recently completed her training at the prestigious Certified Auctioneers Institute (CAI). Developed by the National Auctioneers Association (NAA), the CAI program is the industry’s premier training program for auction professionals, according to a news release.

The three-year designation is an intensive, executive development program offering professional auctioneers instruction and coursework in business planning, operations, development and structure. The NAA conducts CAI every year in March at Indiana University in Bloomington, IN. CAI candidates join auction professionals from across the world to learn from some of the nation’s most distinguished and respected industry leaders.

Cordova has been in business for nine years, since 2015, and started a company under Double S Auctions. They specialize in estate and business liquidations as well as selling real estate at auction. Cordova has her designation as an AMM - Auction Marketing Management as well as CAI - Certified Auction Institute. She is also a licensed auctioneer in the state of Texas and a licensed Realtor.

To learn more about Cordova, please call (806) 452-9100, email donda@doublesauctions.com or visit www.doublesauctions.com. For more information on CAI, contact the NAA at (913) 541-8084 or visit auctioneers.org.

Owens named city of Amarillo finance director

The City of Amarillo announced Katrina Owens as its new finance director during Tuesday’s city council meeting. Owens comes to the city with significant experience, having worked as an external auditor on city finances since 2012.

“Katrina comes with extensive knowledge of city financials,” said Assistant City Manager and Chief Financial Officer Laura Storrs. “She will fit in seamlessly to her new role as finance director and the city is fortunate to have someone with her experience in this important position.”

Owens has more than 25 years of private and public experience in accounting. She has a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and a master’s degree in Professional Accounting from West Texas A&M University. In addition, Owens is a licensed certified public accountant.

For more information, contact City of Amarillo Media Relations Manager David Henry at (806) 378-5219 or by email at David.Henry@amarillo.gov.

Kinetic sends poles to help rebuild town's infrastructure after wildfire

FRITCH – In the aftermath of the wildfires that swept through the Texas community of Fritch, Kinetic assisted the local community through infrastructure donations to help rebuild.

According to a news release, on Thursday, Feb. 29, in a heartening display of community solidarity and responsive action, Mike Hunsucker, Kinetic’s vice president for Government Affairs, reached out to Brittany Gomez, director of Public Works in Fritch, extending a hand of assistance beyond just financial aid. Understanding the critical needs of the community during this challenging time, Gomez requested support in the form of new utility poles to replace those destroyed by the fire. Kinetic placed two of the three requested poles within 36 hours.

“The generous assistance Kinetic has provided to Fritch during and after the wildfires has been a tremendous help to our community,” said Gomez. “We are grateful to Kinetic and their skilled technicians with the delivery and replacement of the utility poles to help rebuild after the wildfires.”

John Blackwell, a Kinetic construction manager and a resident of Fritch, met with Gomez to assess the situation and coordinate the efforts. This personal involvement underscores the deep connection Kinetic employees have with their communities, especially in times of need. “The Fritch community and Kinetic stand together, demonstrating that together, recovery is not just possible but is already underway,” said Blackwell. “Kinetic is proud to be part of the Fritch community’s journey towards rebuilding and will continue to support in any way we can.”

This initiative is part of Kinetic’s broader commitment to the communities it serves, not only as a broadbandprovider but also as a partner in recovery and progress. For more information about Kinetic and its initiatives, please visit www.gokinetic.com.

Hutson named TTUHSC Hematology Oncology Division Chief and UMC Cancer Center Director

Thomas E. Hutson, D.O., Pharm.D., an internationally recognized leader in the field of urologic cancers, has been named chief of the Hematology Oncology Division in the Department of Internal Medicine at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) School of Medicine, the university announced April 10.

As a Texas Tech Physician, Hutson will be involved in the research, clinical and educational components associated with the Hematology Oncology Division. He will also serve as medical director of the future UMC Cancer Center.

“We are eager to have someone of Dr. Hutson’s caliber join the TTUHSC team,” TTUHSC President Lori Rice-Spearman, Ph.D., said. “In West Texas, the cancer incidence rate is 8% to 12% higher than the national occurrence for all types of cancer – and the survival rate is much lower than in urban areas. Dr. Hutson will play a crucial role as we work to develop a comprehensive academic cancer center in partnership with UMC. This specialized cancer center will also advance TTUHSC’s pursuit of achieving the National Cancer Institute-Designated Cancer Center, opening new doors to groundbreaking research, innovative treatment options and greater access to care for the people of West Texas and Eastern New Mexico.”

Hutson, who has spent the last 21 years at Baylor University Medical Center as director of the Genitourinary (GU) Oncology Program and co-director of the Urologic Cancer Research and Treatment Center, is regularly invited to speak at medical venues worldwide. He has served as the clinical lead investigator on several international research trials and in leadership roles for various national research groups, including the Sarah Cannon Research Institute, where he continues to serve on the GU Research Executive Committee and coleads the Phase 1b/2 clinical trial program.

Hutson said UMC’s cancer center will seek to optimize the clinical care it provides by matching up the physicians and their staff and providing them the best support they need to deliver the leading medical care to patients coming from West Texas and beyond.

“We want this to be a destination cancer center so patients feel they're getting the highest level of quality and there's no need to drive to other areas because they are receiving highly specialized and excellent care close to home,” Hutson added.

Hutson also will oversee an existing fellowship program at TTUHSC that trains new physicians in hematology and medical oncology. He wants to expand the fellowship program to train health care professionals working in other disciplines.

“The UMC Cancer Center really is multidisciplinary; it's not just medical oncology and hematology, but all the surgical subspecialties that are involved,” Hutson explained. “We want it to be a training center of excellence for physicians that are involved in every aspect of the treatment of cancer. And then it comes down to research; the future of cancer cure is research.”

Lukman Tijani, M.D., will continue to serve as the interim division chief until Hutson officially begins Aug. 1, 2024.

