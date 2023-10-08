This week's business news includes bank promotions and awards, Pantex updates

Pantex, N.J. university partner to bolster talent pipeline

Pantex recently welcomed representatives from Thomas Edison State University to sign a memorandum of understanding that could significantly reduce out-of-pocket expenses for employees pursuing online degrees from the Trenton, N.J., school.

“As we achieve new and innovative ways to increase the knowledge and skills of our employees, we commensurately increase our performance at the Pantex Plant,” said Pantex Site Manager Colby Yeary. “This partnership represents an across-the-board win for our employees, the site and TESU.”

Thomas Edison State University representative Thomas Phillips (front row, from left) and Pantex Deputy Site Manager Kenny Steward sign a memorandum of understanding that offers Pantex employees deferred tuition and a reduced tuition rate for the school’s online programs. Looking on are (back row, from left) Pantex employee Justin Fox, Carlos Alvorado of the National Nuclear Safety Administration Production Office and Pantex employee Shelbi Gray.

The agreement signed Aug. 30 at the site’s John C. Drummond Center provides employees at both Pantex and its Consolidated Nuclear Security sister site, Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge, Tenn., with a corporate tuition rate, lets them defer payment for classes at TESU, and in some cases provides academic credit for time spent on the job. Employees can combine this new opportunity with the existing CNS tuition-reimbursement program to significantly lower their out-of-pocket expenses and the time required to obtain a degree or certification.

Pantex recruiter Zuleyma Carruba-Rogel said the agreement holds potential to increase Pantex employees’ skills and upward mobility. The exciting new opportunity was the idea of Justin Fox, a manager at Pantex, as a way to retain and grow one of his promising employees — and potentially many more.

“The hope is that we incentivize people to go back to school,” Fox explained. “With the corporate tuition rate, deferred tuition costs and flexibility with classes, it overcomes many of the hurdles our staff face in going back to school. That was the premise to help my employees.”

Interstate Bank announces promotions of Adams, Berg

Interstate Bank is proud to announce that Aida Adams has been promoted to Senior Vice President/Commercial Lending and Loan Administration, and Blair Berg has been promoted to Senior Vice President/Chief Financial Officer.

“Aida has continued to perform at a high level since joining the bank four and half years ago. She has generated and properly managed a $50 million loan portfolio. Aida will also be overseeing the centralization of credit. Congratulations on a job well done,” said Danny Skarda, Chairman & CEO.

Aida Adams

Blair Berg

“Blair has also performed at a high level since joining the bank four years ago. His critical thinking, input, and ability to multi-task are noteworthy. Blair has done an outstanding job and we continue to expect great things,” Skarda said.

Interstate Bank has been a leader in the banking industry for the last 60-plus years in the Texas Panhandle with locations in Perryton and Amarillo. They offer personal/business bank accounts, personal/commercial loans, savings accounts, ACH cash management, mortgage/real estate loans, and more. For more information on Interstate Bank, visit https://www.isbtexas.bank/.

PPHM announces new Director of Education and Visitor Experience

CANYON — The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum is proud to announce the promotion of Kristin Johnson to the Director of Education and Visitor Experience.

In her newest role, Johnson will supervise the visitor services, programs, and education staff for the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum. Her tasks include overseeing the strategy and execution of revenue-generating activities while helping to build and lead the overall quality of the daily operations of PPHM and providing outstanding customer service and encouraging repeat visits.

Kristin Johnson

She has a Bachelor of Arts in history from West Texas A&M University and has worked for PPHM for 7 years this January focusing on the visitor experience. She chose to apply because she have always wanted to work in a museum since her days in elementary school. She says she "loves being able to share my passion with others and wants to help create a memorable experience for visitors."

Located on the campus of West Texas A&M University, the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum offers visitors a chance to step into panhandle history with special exhibits, a permanent collection, Pioneer Town, educational tours and special events. For more information about PPHM, visit www.panhandleplains.org .

Xcel Energy announces leadership changes

MINNEAPOLIS — Xcel Energy announced this week several changes to its executive leadership team.

Brett Carter, executive vice president, group president of Utilities and chief customer officer, is leaving the company to pursue other opportunities. Current executive vice president, chief legal and compliance officer Amanda Rome has been named to this role, effective immediately. The company’s four operating company presidents and customer organization leaders will report to Rome.

Ryan Long, vice president and deputy general counsel, will step in as general counsel and oversee the legal and corporate compliance group on an interim basis.

“Xcel Energy has extraordinary opportunities in the next decade to lead the clean energy transition, and I’m excited by the team we have assembled to deliver on our business and customer strategy,” said Bob Frenzel, Xcel Energy’s chairman, president and CEO. “Our workers are committed to providing reliable, safe energy service while keeping bills low for customers as we achieve our ambitious clean energy goals.”

Carter will remain available for Xcel Energy’s leadership transition through the end of the year.

FirstBank Southwest creates 15-member banking advisory council in preparation to evolve into community bank of the future

FirstBank Southwest (FBSW) has created a 15-member Banking Advisory Council (BAC) to allow for the bank to learn and understand the future of banking through the eyes of students. This collaborative council is made up of high school seniors at Amarillo ISD, Canyon ISD, Bushland ISD, as well as freshmen and sophomores at Amarillo College.

FirstBank Southwest created a 15-member Banking Advisory Council to allow for the bank to learn and understand the future of banking through the eyes of students.

Members were chosen during a competitive process of education requirements, essays, and in-person interviews.

“It’s an idea I dreamed up a few years back that has finally come to fruition,” stated Andy Marshall, President and CEO at FirstBank Southwest. “ We want to expose these folks to banking and hopefully create a new generation of bankers from people that might not have otherwise thought of banking as a career choice. We will do everything we can to learn from them as to what their generation wants in a financial services relationship and, in doing so, prepare us to evolve into the community bank of the future.”

The BAC will interact with leadership within the bank, have networking opportunities, be involved with community service, and be developed professionally. This program is designed to enrich the lives of the students by growing the skills that will make them attractive to future employers and to promote banking as a future career.

Council members consist of: Evan Adams, Amarillo College; Leah Aviles, Amarillo College; Savannah Moore, Amarillo College; Romie Rubio, Amarillo College; Abi Hill, Amarillo High School; Pranav Nambiar, Amarillo High School; Kelsey Conner, Bushland High School; Ian Armstrong, Canyon High School; Demario Cordova, Caprock High School; Nevaeh Carey, Palo Duro High School; Ja'Zhana McFall, Palo Duro High School; Enrique Garcia, Palo Duro High School; Lyzeth Nieves, Randall High School; Britten Ratcliff, Tascosa High School; and Allie Kaltefleiter, West Plains High School.

The BAC meets once a month from September though May. Students may participate in a maximum of two terms, consecutive or non-consecutive. Each student is required to meet responsibilities while on the council, and in turn, each student will receive $3,000 scholarship to the school of their choice.

Get social with FBSW on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter or visit their webpage at www.fbsw.com.

Pantex High Explosive Pressing Facility operating at an all-time high

For more than 58 years, the Pantex Plant has manufactured high-explosive charges for every weapon in the nation’s nuclear stockpile. In all those years it had never pressed 1,000 parts in a single year, but Pantex exceeded that number in Fiscal Year 2023 to set a new record for the plant.

“During the Cold War era, the most parts pressed at Pantex was 152 in a month, and that was utilizing three presses,” said Lennon Mings, High Explosives (HE) pressing engineer. “Our team was able to accomplish this utilizing only one press.”

In 2016, Pantex took occupancy of the newly-built High Explosive Pressing Facility (HEPF), a building which allows HE inspection, machining, staging, and HE radiography to take place in a single modern facility. Not surprisingly, the HEPF took a few years to ensure all of the state-of-the-art equipment worked as designed for start-up and safe operations. In late May, a second press was finally repaired, and the HEPF pressing team was able to utilize both presses for the first time in more than 6 months. Due to their improvements and efficiencies, the HEPF team were able to press more parts per day – another record set by the team.

“With the help of many organizations such as Maintenance and Facility Management, we’ve proven that the facility design and process drives efficiency, improves worker protection, and creates a quality product,” Jimmy Ramirez, HE Manufacturing pressing senior manager, said.

“Meeting our FY 2023 deliverables to our Department of Defense customer in a safe and secure manner is of the highest priority and this achievement paves the way for us to meet these goals now and into the future,” said Jason Armstrong, Pantex NNSA Production Office Manager.

“HEPF has truly exceptional and dedicated people who take pride and ownership of the pressing operations,” Jimmy Ramirez said. “These changes and the dedicated team at the HEPF are what has allowed us to deliver as promised and will continue to set new record highs for pressing HE parts in the future.”

Panhandle Grape and Wine Tour set Oct. 21 in Amarillo

The Panhandle Grape and Wine Tour, hosted by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service offices in Potter and Randall counties, will be from 1-5 p.m. Oct. 21 and include visits to two vineyards.

The event is limited to the first 30 people registered, with a registration deadline of Oct. 18. The fee is $45 per person or $75 per couple, to be paid upon arrival on the event day. Registration is available at https://tx.ag/PanhandleViticultureTour.

People interested in learning more about growing grapes in the Panhandle region can attend the Panhandle Grape and Wine Tour on Oct. 21. (Texas A&M AgriLife photo by Sam Craft)

The program will begin at 1:30 p.m., and attendees will meet at the Buffalo Falls Vineyard, 16001 Interstate 27 south of Amarillo. From there, the tour will travel to Bar Z Winery, 19290 Farm-to-Market Road 1541 east of Canyon. Transportation will not be provided.

Megan Eikner, AgriLife Extension agriculture and natural resources agent in Potter County, and J. D. Ragland, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension agriculture and natural resources agent in Randall County, said they’ve both had inquiries about the potential of growing grapes in the area.

“People want to know if it is even doable in our part of the world to grow grapes with the weather and temperatures,” Ragland said. “This is a way for us to show it can be done and for people to see firsthand what all is involved and talk to some experts.”

Guest speakers will be the owners of Buffalo Falls Vineyard, Charlie and Belinda Rivas, and Bar Z Winery, Monty Dixon; and Daniel Hillin, AgriLife Extension viticulture program specialist for the High Plains and West Texas, Lubbock.

For more information, contact Ragland at JD.Ragland@ag.tamu.edu or Eikner at Megan.Eikner@ag.tamu.edu.

Physicians Surgical Hospitals ranked among best places to work in healthcare

Modern Healthcare has announced rankings for health care organizations recognized as Best Places to Work in Healthcare, with Physicians Surgical Hospitals returning to the list for the 10th year, ranking No. 8 among the top in the country.

Bryan Bateman, CEO of Physicians Surgical Hospitals said, “Every year, many hospitals across the nation apply to get on the final list of Best Places to Work (hospitals/insurers). Not only did we make the top 75 list, Physicians Surgical Hospitals was ranked NUMBER 8 for the Best Place to Work! I am so proud and in awe of our amazing staff as well as our awesome medical staff for this achievement! Last year, we were number 49th; and this year in the top 10! Congratulations Team PSH!!!”

Physicians Surgical Hospitals was named one of the Best Places to Work in the nation for the tenth year in a row, coming in at number 8. From left are Bryan Bateman (CEO), Kristee Riley, April Dickens, Jennifer Evans-Gandy.

Physicians Surgical Hospitals joins six other entities from Ardent Health Services, the hospital’s parent company based in Nashville, Tennessee.

Modern Healthcare’s rankings are based on a confidential employee survey and in-depth questionnaire assessing overall satisfaction, work-life balance, communication, policies and practices, work environment and culture.

For more information about Physicians Surgical Hospitals, visit physurg.com.

Canyon City Secretary receives regional Public Administrator Award

CANYON – Canyon City Secretary Gretchen Mercer received the Beelee Goodwin Regional Public Administrator Award at the Panhandle Region Planning Committee’s recent dinner. She is the fourth person from the City of Canyon to receive this award.

“Gretchen Mercer sets the example when it comes to public servant leadership,” said Canyon City Manager Joe Price. “Her career and dedication to the Canyon community is beyond exemplary. Our city organization and community are better because of her notable contributions.”

City of Canyon City Secretary Gretchen Mercer received the Beelee Goodwin Regional Public Administrator Award at the Panhandle Region Planning Committee’s dinner.

Mercer’s involvement is local, regional, and statewide. She has served on every position of the Panhandle Chapter Board of the Texas Municipal Clerks Association (TMCA), as well as chairing and volunteering for every committee. She is considered a mentor to city secretaries across Texas, who often look to her for help.

“Gretchen Mercer is considered a mentor, to say the least, among city secretaries all over the state of Texas; however, I believe the only city secretary in the Panhandle that wouldn't know her name is someone new to the profession,” said Kimberly Sloat, City Secretary for the City of Canadian. “She is always willing to advise, respond, encourage, or just listen to her fellow municipal clerks. I feel extremely confident in saying that all municipal clerks in our chapter look up to her. I know personally that she puts her heart and soul into the work she does for the City of Canyon."

On the state level, Mercer has chaired multiple TMCA committees, was an executive board trustee, and currently sits on the TMCA Executive Board as the treasurer. During her time with TMCA, she has spoken at two election law seminars and will act as a panel moderator at the upcoming Texas Municipal League conference. Mercer, who is a Canyon native and has been at the City of Canyon over 25 years, became City Secretary in 2007. During that time, she has served two city managers, 2 mayors, and 16 city commissioners. She first became a Texas Registered Municipal Clerk in 2013 and has kept up the certification to today. In 2022 she was recognized by TMCA and earned the Municipal Clerk’s Office Achievement of Excellence Award.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo area business news and developments for Oct. 6, 2023