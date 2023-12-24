This week's business news includes BSA leader, Red Roof location, LATA logo

BSA Health System appoints Jon Bush, MD, as chief medical officer

BSA Health System Dec. 18 announced the appointment of Jon Bush, MD, as its chief medical officer (CMO).

“We are excited to promote Dr. Bush to CMO,” said BSA Health System CEO Michael Cruz in a news release. “I am confident that his proven leadership and expertise will continue to guide our organization’s care and support our teams in meeting the healthcare needs of the communities we serve.”

Dr. Bush has more than 34 years of healthcare experience and served as interim CMO of BSA Health System since September. As a practicing hospitalist, Dr. Bush has been an integral part of BSA since 2009 and served as hospitalist medical director since 2017.

“I look forward to continuing to work with the exceptional team at BSA Health System,” said Dr. Bush in the release. “As a regional leader, BSA has stayed true to its mission of providing quality healthcare in Christian love, service and dignity. I look forward to working alongside the team as we find new ways to advance this mission for patients and their loved ones.”

Dr. Bush practiced internal medicine and hospital medicine in the Kansas City area for eight years prior to moving to Amarillo in 2003 with his wife, Ann, and four children. He also practiced internal medicine at Amarillo Diagnostic Clinic for six years before joining BSA as a Hospitalist. Dr. Bush completed undergraduate studies and his doctor of medicine at the University of Missouri.

Red Roof, a leader in economy lodging, has announced the opening of the HomeTowne Studios Amarillo West, Texas, at 6800 I-40 West, Building B.

Red Roof, a leader in economy lodging, has announced the opening of the HomeTowne Studios Amarillo West, Texas, at 6800 I-40 West, Building B. The HomeTowne Studios Amarillo West is a 54-room extended-stay hotel that offers kitchens with full-sized refrigerators, free Wi-Fi, guest laundry, free coffee in the lobby, free long distance calling, a business center, a fitness facility, weekly housekeeping and kitchen kits available for purchase at the front desk.

As part of its renovation to the HomeTowne Studios brand, the property received new paint throughout, new sleeper sofas and lobby furniture, new bedding and new laundry equipment, according to a news release. The HomeTowne Studios Amarillo West is located near a number of area landmarks and destinations, including Amarillo Botanical Gardens, Harrington Cancer Center, Cadillac Ranch, the Amarillo Zoo and Wonderland Park. In addition, the Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport is just a short drive away.

Part of a dual-branded property, guests have the option of staying at the attached Red Roof Inn Amarillo West, a 63-room property that features a free hot breakfast, free WiFi, a fitness facility, a business center and free coffee in the lobby.

Both properties participate in RediRewards from Red Roof that goes beyond free nights with benefits members can use every day. Members may use their RediPoints on the RediShop catalog for gift cards and/or other merchandise; RediSave 30% on their room rate when they combine points with other payment; and have RediAccess to discount coupons across thousands of retail, entertainment and service categories. The HomeTowne Studios Amarillo West and the Red Roof Inn Amarillo West also participate in Red Roof's RediClean program, designed to help keep guests and staff safe.

For reservations, visit redroof.com, call 800.RED.ROOF, or download Red Roof's free app for iOS and Android devices.

Los Alamos Technical Associates (LATA) new logo symbolizes LATA's dedication to a sustainable future.

LATA embraces green future, unveils new logo and branding

After 47 years of unwavering commitment to project excellence in Federal programs, Los Alamos Technical Associates (LATA) has announced a transformative rebranding initiative. The company's new visual identity, featuring a distinctive logo and updated website design, unveiled Dec. 19, symbolizes LATA's dedication to a sustainable future.

LATA's new logo prominently features a vibrant green circle, encapsulating the company's pledge to "our future" – a commitment to environmental stewardship and the restoration of our natural resources, a news release states. The circle is also representative of the company’s nuclear programs in national security support. The refreshed brand not only reflects LATA's core values but also reinforces its continued focus on Safety, Service, and Relationships.

“LATA is committed to people and committed to the future. Our mission remains to make the world a better place by protecting people and our natural resources,” Robin Beard, CEO, said in the release.

LATA office locations include Amarillo; Carlsbad, Albuquerque and Los Alamos, New Mexico; Richland, Washington; Oak Ridge, Tennessee; and Westerville, Ohio. To explore the refreshed LATA brand and learn more about its ongoing projects and initiatives, visit the company's updated website at www.lata.com.

USDA now accepting applications for farm loans online

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has launched an online application for Direct Loan customers. More than 26,000 customers who submit a Direct Loan application each year can now use an online, interactive, guided application that is paperless and provides helpful features including an electronic signature option, the ability to attach supporting documents such as tax returns, complete a balance sheet and build a farm operating plan, according to a news release.

This tool is part of a broader effort by USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) to streamline its processes, improve customer service, and expand credit access.

Through a personalized dashboard, borrowers can track the progress of their loan application. It can be accessedon farmers.gov or by completing FSA’s Loan Assistance Tool at farmers.gov/loan-assistance-tool. To use theonline loan application tool, producers must establish a USDA customer account and a USDA Level 2 eAuthentication (“eAuth”) account or a Login.gov account. For the initial stage, the online application tool is only available for producers who will be, or are currently, operating their farm as an individual. FSA is expanding the tools availability to married couples applying jointly and other legal entities in 2024.

FSA continues to accept and review individual requests for assistance from qualifying borrowers who took certain extraordinary measures to avoid delinquency on their direct FSA loans or those who were unable to make a recent installment or are unable to make their next scheduled installment for installments through Jan. 15, 2024. All requests for assistance must be received by Dec. 31, 2023. For more information, or to submit a request for assistance, producers can contact their local USDA Service Center or visit farmers.gov/inflation-reduction investments/assistance. Also to learn more, visit www.usda.gov.

NRCS Texas announces assistance to producers transitioning to organic as part of USDA’s Organic Transition Initiative

TEMPLE, Texas — The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Texas has announced an additional Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) signup for the Organic Transition Initiative (OTI). Under this initiative, NRCS will dedicate financial and technical assistance to a new organic management standard and partner with new organic technical experts to increase staff capacity and expertise. Producers must submit their applications by Jan. 26, 2024, to be considered for FY24 funding.

While applications are accepted year-round, applications submitted after Jan. 26, 2024, will be considered for the next available funding.

Eligible producers include farmers, ranchers, forest landowners, and other producers beginning or in the process of transitioning to organic certification. For more information or to sign up for this opportunity, producers should contact NRCS through their local USDA Service Center. Local NRCS Field Offices and FSA County Offices can be located using the USDA Service Center Locator.

For more information, visit farmers.gov/organic. To learn more about USDA, visit usda.gov.

