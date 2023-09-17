This week's business news includes college honors, Cheeseburger Day

TTUHSC named a 2023 Great College to Work For, earning honors for 4th year

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) is one of the best colleges in the U.S. to work for, with special designation as an “Honor Roll” institution, according to a recent survey by The Great Colleges to Work For program. The results were released Sept. 11 at GreatCollegesList.com and in a special insert in the Sept. 15 issue of The Chronicle of Higher Education.

The results are based on a survey of 194 colleges and universities. In all, 72 of those institutions received “Great College to Work For” recognition for specific best practices and policies. TTUHSC also was named to the Great Colleges Honor Roll, a status granted to only 42 colleges each year which are highlighted most across the recognition categories.

TTUHSC President Lori Rice-Spearman, Ph.D., unveiled the university’s new brand, "the future of health," which more directly reflects TTUHSC’s legacy, commitment to academic excellence and the university’s shared mission, vision, values and purpose, during a celebration event Wednesday at the university.

Results are reported for small, medium and large institutions, with TTUHSC included among the medium universities. TTUHSC won honors in eight categories: job satisfaction and support, compensation and benefits, professional development, mission and pride, confidence in senior leadership, faculty and staff well-being, shared governance and faculty experience.

“We take immense pride in ensuring TTUHSC is an exceptional place to work, so to be recognized for the fourth year in a row and, for the second consecutive year to be on the Great Colleges honor roll, truly is an accomplishment to celebrate,” TTUHSC President Lori Rice-Spearman, Ph.D., said. “The areas in which we received commendations are vital to the quality of a successful workplace, which is possible only with the caliber of team members we have at our great university. We participate in this survey not just to receive recognition but also to gather feedback from our team members as it provides valuable insights for our university leadership to use as we continually work toward workplace excellence.”

TTUHSC has been nationally recognized for innovative programs, academic achievement and innovation. The institution achieved Carnegie Classification status for Special Focus Four-Year Research Institutions in 2022 and is a recognized HispanicServing Institution by the U.S. Department of Education.

Story continues

The Great Colleges to Work For program is one of the largest and most respected workplace-recognition programs in the country. For more information and to view all current and previous recognized institutions, visit the Great Colleges program website at GreatCollegesProgram.com and GreatCollegesList.com.

McDonald's is celebrating National Cheeseburger Day this year on Sept. 18 with a special deal using the app.

McDonald's celebrating National Cheeseburger Day with special deal Sept. 18

McDonald's is celebrating National Cheeseburger Day this year on September 18 with double the goodness. For one day only, fans can buy a Double Cheeseburger for only 50 cents from any participating location nationwide when they order exclusively through the McDonald’s App (app registration required; no purchase necessary).

"The extra-cheesy and delicious holiday comes as our chefs have been cooking up small but tasty improvements to our classic burgers – including the Double Cheeseburger," a news release says. "Announced earlier this year and now available in Amarillo, Lubbock, and El Paso, these are McDonald’s hottest, juiciest and tastiest burgers yet. The magic is in the details."

As always, customers can customize their orders to match their personal taste preferences, including asking for no onions or pickles, or holding the sauce on their favorite burger.

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation recently awarded the Don Harrington Discovery Center a $4,000 grant to support its youth literacy efforts.

Don Harrington Discovery Center receives a $4,000 grant from Dollar General Literacy Foundation

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation recently awarded the Don Harrington Discovery Center a $4,000 grant to support its youth literacy efforts. The funding is part of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation’s recent award of nearly $2.6 million nationwide to support more than 300,000 students attending more than 600 schools, libraries, and nonprofit organizations in the communities Dollar General calls home.

“Literacy serves as the foundation of education, enabling young minds to venture into uncharted territories,” Director of Education Heather Stover said. “It fosters discovery, aligning perfectly with our mission. Through our school partnerships and experiential learning approach, we aim to foster literacy, cultivate a passion for learning, and convey science in a way that captivates our guests. We deeply appreciate Dollar General's recognition of our efforts to inspire the next generation to discover their passions and explore the world around them.”

The Don Harrington Discovery Center has been working to provide a hands-on, collaborative space for visitors at all learning levels and educational interests. With their exhibit space titled The Literacy Corner, a reading nook in the second story above their exhibit, Discover Through Time, and programs such as Toddler Tracks, Coffee and Cuties, and their weekly storytime on Wednesdays, literacy programs and resources are available at the Discovery Center for a variety of learners. The Dollar General Literacy Foundations grant will contribute to incorporating literature into these spaces and their programming.

Referrals to a local organization that provides free literacy services are available online or through referral cards found in the Learn to Read brochures that are available at the cash register of every Dollar General store.

CSAW’s Forgotten Frontera to focus on Mexicanidad Experience in Sept. 20, 21 events

CANYON — A Lubbock native who grew up the child of a migrant worker and became a university history professor will lead several discussions on the Mexican American community for the Center for the Study of the American West.

Dr. Valerie A. Martínez, associate professor of history at Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio, is the keynote speaker for CSAW’s “Forgotten Frontera: The Mexicanidad” events scheduled for Sept. 21 and 22.

CSAW, an acclaimed research arm of West Texas A&M University, won a $150,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities in 2022 for its Forgotten Frontera initiative, now in its second year. Martínez will take part in a community discussion at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at Innovation Outpost, 1220 S. Polk St. in Amarillo. Also participating are emcee Mary Bralley, president of Los Barrios de Amarillo; Dr. Tim Bowman, head of WT’s Department of History; and Irma Ornelas Walker, Amarillo community member.

A reception catered by The Brunch Truck will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Martínez then will give an interactive lecture, “Building the Southern Plains: Migrantes and Mexicanidad,” at 7 p.m. Sept. 21 in the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex Recital Hall on WT’s Canyon campus. A reception will begin at 6 p.m. with light snacks.

Both events are free and open to the public. For information on the events, visit wtamu.edu/csaw or call 806-651-5238.

Regenerative agriculture field day set for Sept. 27 in Lamesa

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and Texas A&M AgriLife Research will host a regenerative agriculture field day on Sept. 27 in Lamesa.

Texas A&M AgriLife researchers Paul DeLaune and Srini Ale look at an edge-of-field automatic water sampler. Soil health management will be one of the topics at the Sept. 27 Regenerative Agriculture Field Day. The free field day will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Texas A&M AgriLife Research AG-CARES facility located at 1520 U.S. Highway 87. An RSVP is recommended at https://tx.ag/RegenAgFieldDay23. A lunch will be provided.

For more information, email Joseph Burke, Ph.D., AgriLife Research and AgriLife Extension cropping system agronomy and weed scientist and assistant professor in the Texas A&M Department of Soil and Crop Sciences, Lubbock, at joseph.burke@ag.tamu.edu.

The field day will showcase the latest research and best practices to help improve production and profitability for producers while reducing the overall carbon footprint. The topics include cover crop termination timing, greenhouse gas emissions, soil health management, crop rotations and economics.

WT Student HR Management Chapter Earns National Honor

CANYON — West Texas A&M University’s chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management has earned a national accolade. SHRM awarded WT’s chapter a merit award for providing superior growth and development opportunities to its student members.

The WT chapter is comprised of students in the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business. “Our chapter seeks to provide students with competitive advantages as they enter the workforce,” said Dr. Rahul Chauhan, WT’s McCray Professor of Business Management. “We provide guest speakers, dedicated developmental seminars and best practices with our students. While the group focuses on HR, the skillsets we provide to interested students are designed to be universally beneficial regardless of major, given that virtually all employers must have some degree of HR functions within their companies."

The SHRM Student Chapter Merit Award program encourages the development of more effective student chapters and distinguishes outstanding activities and projects. Chapters are recognized based on operations, chapter programming and professional development of members, support of the human resource profession, and SHRM engagement.

“SHRM student chapter members embody the upcoming cohort of HR trailblazers, and it’s vital to highlight their achievements,” said Michael P. Aitken, SHRM chief membership officer. “The dedication displayed by the WT chapter underscores that the future of the profession is in good hands. I commend their achievements and their adeptness in cultivating inventive initiatives, growth, and enthusiasm for HR, especially as we steer through evolving work landscapes.”

SHRM student chapters can earn an award based on the number of activities they complete during the merit award cycle, the most recent one of which lasted from May 1, 2022, to April 30, 2023. Among the WT chapter’s activities are the semi-annual Professional Clothing Drive in partnership with the WT Office of Career and Professional Services. This event provides students with professional clothing at no cost to them. Donations are given by on- and off-campus donors and are accepted year-round. Students also have access to the Professional Clothing Closet’s permanent location throughout the year by appointment. SHRM also hosts other workshops for its on- and off campus students, and provides access to an HR certification training preparation course at no cost to students.

4 retired WT faculty named professors emeriti

CANYON — Four distinguished former West Texas A&M University faculty members recently were awarded emeritus status by The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents.

“To earn emeritus status in higher education, one must demonstrate extraordinary contributions to a field of study and a steadfast commitment to the University and its mission,” said Dr. Neil Terry, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. “It is a designation that further reinforces the legacy of an academic professional and their past, present and future role in championing the institution and students they serve.”

Dr. Trudy Hanson, who retired in 2021 as a professor of communication and head of the Department of Communication in the Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities, was nominated by Paula Schlegel, associate lecturer of communication.

Dr. Jim Owens, who retired in 2022 as professor of finance and WT’s Hodges Professor of Corporate Government in the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business, was nominated by Dr. Anne Macy, director of WT’s Amarillo National Bank School of Accounting, Economics and Finance; Dr. Ryan S. Mattson, associate professor of macroeconomics; and Jean Walker, instructor emeritus of finance and retired Jerry Miller Professor of Entrepreneurship.

Dr. Keith Price, who retired in 2022 as a professor of criminal justice and sociology in the Terry B. Rogers College of Education and Social Sciences, was nominated by Dr. Reed Welch, head of WT’s Department of Political Science and Criminal Justice, and Dr. Eddie Henderson, WT’s Myrna Raffkind Professor of Global Education.

TAMUS regents approved WT’s slate of emeritus faculty members at its August meeting.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo area business news and developments for Sept. 17, 2023