This week's business news includes EnterPrize applications, spooky donut, Xcel honor

Applications to open Oct. 31 for 2023-24 Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge

Applications will open Oct. 31 for the WT Enterprise Center’s 2023-24 Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge.

This year, primary business owners located in Potter or Randall County can compete for award amounts up to $75,000 to grow their business. The total prize pool is $300,000. Business owners can apply at AmarilloEnterPrizeChallenge.com and must attend one mandatory orientation to review the process of eligibility and selection requirements. Orientation sessions begin Oct. 31.

Five area businesses were announced as winners of the 26th annual Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge in March.

“The excitement has begun to build as we start the 27th year of the Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge,” said Brian Enevoldsen, managing director for the WT Enterprise Center. “Every year, as we prepare for the months of work ahead, we are grateful to provide opportunity and hope to businesses looking to scale their companies.”

The Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge is a program of the WT Enterprise Center and is funded by the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation. Since the creation of the Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge in 1995, more than 100 participants have been awarded more than $7.5 million in capital. Since the WTEC started to manage the program in 2009, EnterPrize Challenge winners have reported a combined revenue of more than $1.48 billion with $407 million in payroll.

Applicants are encouraged to work with America’s SBDC at WTAMU, a department of WT’s Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business, for assistance with creating a business plan, financial projections and demographic and industry research. This assistance is provided at no charge, but a limited number of hours are available for Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge entrants.

For more information, visit AmarilloEnterPrizeChallenge.com, call 806-651-8500 or email info@WTEnterpriseCenter.com.

WT Student Science Clubs to host Science Community Night

CANYON — Science Community Night, sponsored by the Paul Engler College Agriculture and Natural Sciences, will begin at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 3 in Legacy Hall inside the Jack B. Kelley Student Center on WT’s Canyon campus.

Tickets, which include dinner, are $10 for students and $25 for alumni and community members. Visit wtamu.schoolauction.net/sciencenight23. RSVPs are due Oct. 18.

“This first-of-its-kind event is intended to celebrate all of the contributions that the sciences make to our country and region,” said Dr. Nick Flynn, professor of biochemistry in WT’s Department of Chemistry and Physics. “Many of the issues we are experiencing today are going to be solved by scientists, so we need to celebrate the important contributions our students are going to make to society.”

Dr. Joseph Atchison, a 2013 WT alum and postdoctoral fellow at Abilene Christian University, will deliver a keynote address. Atchison — a Canyon native and son of Iris and the late Dr. Timothy Atchison, a former WT professor — helped develop new methods to track electron beams at the Jefferson National Laboratory while a WT student. He earned a Ph.D. nuclear theory at Texas A&M University, studying hot and dense nuclear matter, and now focuses on experimental nuclear physics in his postdoctoral work.

The event also will include a silent auction and cash bar.

Funds raised will support the College’s student science organizations and help finance meeting expenses, field trips, member supplies and attendance at professional meetings.

Organizations include American Chemical Society, Climate Science Society, Companion Animal Club, Environmental Science Society, Geology Society, Pre-Healthcare Club, Pre- Veterinary Medicine Club, Society of Physics Students, Tri-Beta and the Wildlife Society. More than 100 WT students are members of the various science clubs.

For additional information or sponsorship arrangements, contact Flynn at nflynn@wtamu.edu or 806-651-2542.

No tricks, just treats: Celebrate Halloween with the return of Dunkin’s Spider Donut

Starting this week, Dunkin’ guests can dig into the fan-favorite Spider Donut as it arrives at Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide. This special edition donut consists of a yeast donut with orange frosting, topped with a chocolate glazed Munchkins Donut Hole Treat that mimics a spider, complete with chocolate drizzle for spider legs and white drizzle forming the eyes.

To continue the trick-or-treat spirit, Dunkin’ will introduce a Chocolate & Orange Sprinkle takeover of the classic Chocolate, Vanilla and Strawberry Frosted donuts. Guests can complement these treats with a sip of Dunkin’s delicious Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte for the ultimate fall experience.

Dunkin’ Rewards® members will also be fueled to fright this season with new limited-time offers. From now through Oct. 31, Dunkin’ Rewards members can access a free deals and boosted Dunkin’ Rewards members can get 3X points on Hot or Iced Signature Lattes. Members can also order ahead on the app on Wednesdays to earn 100 bonus points. Those who have not joined Dunkin’ Rewards yet can create a free account on the Dunkin’ app or by visiting dunkinrewards.com. Upon signing up, new members will begin earning points towards free food and drinks, gain access to exclusive deals and unlock secret menu items. To take advantage of the offers, members must activate them in the app prior to ordering.

To stay updated on the latest happenings at Dunkin’, visit DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin’ blog to receive notifications at news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.

Canyon ISD hosts Business and Community Leaders Luncheon

CANYON - Canyon Independent School District (Canyon ISD) welcomed more than 200 business and community leaders on Tuesday, Oct. 10, at the Conference Center at Happy State Bank Stadium for the District’s fall Business and Community Leaders Luncheon.

“We’re thrilled with the turnout and the opportunity to strengthen our partnerships with the community,” said Dr. Darryl Flusche, Superintendent of Canyon ISD.

Amarillo National Bank Senior Vice President and Senior Investment Officer Matt Ramsey was the guest speaker. He shed light on the economic forecast, offering valuable insights to all who attended.

District Administration presented facts about Canyon ISD’s upcoming Voter Approval Tax Rate Election in November. If passed, the proposal would allow Canyon ISD to gain an estimated $5.1 million in funding ($3.1 million from the state and $2 million from local taxes) even while the total tax rate is decreasing.

“This luncheon was a fantastic way for us to connect with local leaders and engage in conversations that matter, not just to our schools, but to the entire community,” added Dr. Flusche.

The success of this event strengthens Canyon ISD’s commitment to fostering strong community partnerships. Special thanks goes to Underwood Law Firm for its sponsorship of the event. For more information about Canyon ISD or future events, visit our website at www.canyonisd.net or follow them on social media.

10 years of supporting veterans continues when you 'Help A Hero' at local Sport Clips Haircuts

GEORGETOWN, Texas – To mark the 10th year of supporting veterans through Help A Hero Scholarships, Sport Clips Haircuts on Oct. 9 launched its annual promotion to raise $1.7 million by Nov. 11. The campaign supports the VFW’s “Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarship” program, which provides funds for education for veterans and service members to transition to post-military civilian careers.

Over the next five weeks, Sport Clips clients, team members, and franchisees can donate in-store at check-out or online with 100 percent of donations going toward veteran scholarships. Participating Sport Clips stores will also donate $2 from every hair care service provided on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, and many locations will also offer free Veterans Day haircuts for veterans and active duty service members.

In 2013, a drawdown of troops prompted veteran-founded Sport Clips to step up to meet the need for education funds that extend beyond GI Bill benefits to more fully cover the costs service members often need to complete degrees and training after the military. Sport Clips Founder and Chairman Gordon Logan, a VFW Life member and Air Force veteran who flew C-130s in Southeast Asia, is the heart behind Help A Hero Scholarships, a program that has now become the largest of its kind.

In addition to in-store donations, you can also text “HERO” to 71777 for an easy, online giving option. Help A Hero scholarships range up to $5,000 per semester and help cover the cost of tuition and fees for military and service members with the rank of E-5 and below. Help A Hero scholarships are awarded to qualified veterans across all branches of the military by sending the funds directly to the college or technical school of their choice. To apply for and learn more about how these scholarships are impacting the lives of veterans, visit SportClips.com/Hero.

Eastern New Mexico University announces 2023 Homecoming honorees

Portales, NM – Eastern New Mexico University will recognize their 2023 Homecoming Honorees at the annual ENMU Foundation Breakfast on Saturday, Oct. 21, at 8 a.m. at the Campus Union Ballroom. The annual banquet will present awards from the ENMU Alumni Association, ENMU Foundation, ENMU Educators Hall of Honor, and the ENMU Athletics Hall of Honor.

The 2023 ENMU Foundation Honorees include the Business of Year awarded to the Xcel Energy Foundation, Philanthropist of the Year awarded to Dr. Sandra Williamson, and Volunteer of the Year awarded to the ENMU College of Business.

The Xcel Energy Foundation will be awarded 2023 Business of the Year, contributing over $108,000 to various ENMU programs. The nonprofit foundation’s most consistent support is the $5,000 annual grant for the ENMU Alliance for Minority Participation (AMP) Program since 2002, awarding over $82,000 to STEM-based minority students enrolled at Eastern New Mexico University.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo area business news and developments for Oct. 15, 2023