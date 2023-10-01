This week's business news includes FBSW award, National Taco Day, USDA aid

FirstBank Southwest wins statewide Best of Community Banking Award

The Independent Bankers Association of Texas (IBAT), the largest state community banking association in the nation, recently honored FirstBank Southwest in Amarillo with a Best of Community Banking (BOCB) Award. It received a Bronze Eagle award for its “Feeling Better Starts With Us” bank culture entry.

“Faith, family and bank” are the words that drive FirstBank Southwest’s culture, a news release says. "It believes you cannot have a bank without family, and this is where the Feeling Better Starts with Us program first began. FBSW wanted to develop a well-being program to support its family in all facets of their life. Thus, the Feeling Better Starts with Us program was created and focuses on three fundamental areas: mental health, physical health and financial health. Not only is this a well-being program, but a program that has become a catalyst for creating change."

FirstBank Southwest logo

The program’s mission is to educate employees on overall well-being, provide in-depth training on mental health, reduce mental health stigma, eliminate barriers due to access and cost and provide a comprehensive selection of resources for all employees and their families. Since FBSW implemented the program in November 2022, all programs have seen an increase in utilization. As the program expands throughout 2023, all employees will have access to Mental Health First Aid. In addition, the program will offer quarterly lunch-and-learn sessions on the three subject areas and provide access to an Employee Financial Assistance program.

2023 marks the 32nd year that IBAT has celebrated the outstanding accomplishments of Texas community banks with the BOCB Awards. The Best of Community Banking competition is designed to honor local banks for their commitment to helping their customers, neighbors, employees and community. BOCB Awards recognize community banks throughout the state for their innovation, creativity and success in fulfilling a specific community or internal need. Each submission received a gold, silver or bronze eagle award in one of six categories: architectural design, bank culture, community service, financial literacy, marketing and innovation.

All BOCB gold, silver and bronze submissions can be viewed at www.ibat.org.

Former Microsoft exec to speak at WT Hispanic Heritage Month event for Distinguished Lecture Series

CANYON — A nationally renowned former Microsoft leader will speak as part of West Texas A&M University’s Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations.

Sandra Lopez, a former vice president and chief marketing officer of Microsoft, will speak at noon Oct. 4 in WT’s Alumni Banquet Hall on the Canyon campus. The event is free and open to the public.

Lopez’s “Career Empowerment through Diversity, Respect and Inclusion” is part of WT’s Distinguished Lecture Series and co-sponsored by the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business and WT’s chapter of Association for Latino Professionals, among others. Lopez led Microsoft’s marketing advertising strategy within the digital industry; she held similar roles with Adobe and with Intel’s New Technology Group. Lopez also serves on the board of directors for PureRed and Junior Achievement as well as co-chair for Sports Integrity Global Alliance. She recently served as co-chair of the World Economic Forum’s Global Future Council on Augmented and Virtual Reality.

A question-and-answer session will follow the lecture. For information, contact Ramos Salazar at 806-651-2548 or lsalazar@wtamu.edu .

Dunkin’ of Texas launches Texas Dunkin’ Community Cruiser

Dunkin’ has announced the launch of the Texas Dunkin’ Community Cruiser in Amarillo, a mobile coffee truck that delivers free samples of delicious hot and iced coffee directly to local community events.

The Texas Dunkin’ Community Cruiser aims to bring the Dunkin’ beverage experience right into the community so guests can get a taste of Dunkin’ products, according to a news release. The Cruiser and its friendly staff hit the road each day, serving local sporting events, charity walks, college campuses, parades, and other community events. In addition to larger-scale community-wide events, the Cruiser also loves to give back to our neighbors who keep our community running by providing coffee breaks to teachers, hospital employees, and companies hosting employee appreciation days.

Dunkin’ has announced the launch of the Texas Dunkin’ Community Cruiser in Amarillo.

The Texas Dunkin’ Community Cruiser is following in the footsteps of several successful Cruiser programs built throughout the country over the last 10 years. If you have an event you would like the Community Cruiser to attend, please visit our website DDComunityCruiser.com to suggest your event to our team.

To learn more about Dunkin’, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or follow us on Facebook @DunkinUS, Twitter @dunkindonuts, or Instagram @Dunkin.

Chuy's celebrates National Taco Day on Wednesday, Oct. 4

Chuy’s, an authentic Tex-Mex restaurant founded in Austin in 1982 and known for its made-from-scratch dishes, fresh-squeezed margaritas and eclectic atmosphere, is getting ready to celebrate another National Taco Day with specials on tacos and tequila. The event takes place Wednesday, Oct. 4, and hours of operation vary by location. Visit http://www.chuys.com/locations for more info.

It may not be Taco Tuesday, but tacos are always a big deal at Chuy’s. This year on National Taco Day add a ground beef taco – crispy or soft – to any dine-in entrée for just $1. Chuy’s is also offering $1 tequila floaters to top your favorite rocks or frozen ‘rita with an extra pour of tequila.

Chuy's will celebrate National Taco Day with specials on tacos and tequila on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Chuy’s is calling on you to show your love for tacos by visiting your local Chuy’s dressed like a taco on Oct. 4. Post aphoto on social media with #ChuysTacoDay and in return you’ll receive a free, dine-in entrée of your choice.

Celebrating National Taco Day at home? Chuy’s has got you covered. Choose between their Taco Meal Kit, with soft flour or crispy corn tortilla options or the Fajita Meal Kit, with chicken, beef or a combination – after all, fajitas are tacos too. Each kit comes with all the fixin’s you need to celebrate; order online at order.chuys.com.

Prepare for next pool season with free training from city of Amarillo

Be ready for next pool season – courtesy of the city of Amarillo. The city's Environmental Health Department is offering certified pool operator courses and certified pool technician courses, free of charge.

The certified pool operator courses are (40 free spots are available for these three sessions combined):

Oct. 26-27, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

April 25-26 (2024), 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

August 8-9 (2024), 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The October class will be at Room 105 of City Hall. April and August classes will be at Room 275 of the Simms Municipal Building.

The certified pool technician courses are (40 free spots are available for these five sessions combined):

March 28-29 (2024), 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

May 16-17 (2024), 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

June 20-21 (2024), 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

July 18-19 (2024), 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

September 19-20 (2024), 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

All classes will be at Room 275 of the Simms Municipal Building.

For more information and to register call (806) 378-9472. Also for more information contact City of Amarillo Media Relations Manager Dave Henry at (806) 378-5219 or by email at David.Henry@amarillo.gov .

USDA to begin issuing $1.75B to agricultural producers through critical emergency relief programs

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Thursday announced that it will begin issuing more than $1.75 billion in emergency relief payments to eligible farmers and livestock producers.

These much-needed payments are helping farming and ranching operations recover following natural disasters in 2020, 2021 and 2022, according to a news release. This week, FSA will issue more than $581 million in 2021 and 2022 drought and wildfire emergency relief to eligible ranchers.

FSA is closing out the Emergency Livestock Relief Program (ELRP) for losses suffered in 2021. ELRP PhaseTwo payments are estimated at $115.7 million. Ranchers who lost grazing acres due to drought and wildfire andreceived assistance through ELRP Phase One will soon receive an additional payment through ELRP PhaseTwo.

In 2022, ranchers continued to experience significant loss of grazing acres due to drought and wildfire. To help mitigate these losses, eligible ranchers will receive ELRP disaster assistance payments for increases in supplemental feed costs. To expedite payments, determine producer eligibility and calculate the ELRP 2022 payment, FSA is using livestock inventories and drought-affected forage acreage or restricted animal units and grazing days due to wildfire already reported to FSA by ranchers when they submitted their Livestock Forage Disaster Program applications. ELRP payments for 2022 losses are estimated at $465.4 million and will be automatic with no application required.

FSA is closing out Phase Two of the Emergency Relief Program (ERP) this week through the delivery of morethan $1.17 billion in crop disaster assistance payments to producers of eligible crops who suffered losses,measured through decreases in revenue, due to qualifying natural disaster events that occurred in calendar years2020 and 2021. ERP Phase Two was intended primarily for producers of crops that were not covered by federalcrop insurance or FSA’s Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP).

For more information on available FSA programs, contact your local USDA Service Center.

Farm Service Agency reminds Texas Livestock producers of available drought assistance

COLLEGE STATION – USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) reminds drought impacted producers that they may be eligible for financial assistance through the Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees, and Farm-Raised Fish Program (ELAP), Livestock Forage Disaster Program (LFP) Emergency Conservation Program (ECP) and Emergency Haying and Grazing on Conservation Reserve Program to provide financial assistance to eligible producers for 2023 grazing losses due to a qualifying drought or fire and provide water for impacted livestock.

“Producers across Texas have been faced with another significant drought year causing considerable economic hardship as they go to great lengths to provide adequate feed, forage and water for their livestock,” said Kelly Adkins, State Executive Director for FSA in Texas. “Producers who are eligible for the much-needed disaster recovery assistance are encouraged to contact their local FSA office to schedule an appointment to apply."

ELAP assistance is also available to producers impacted by wildfire. Contact the local FSA office for more information on ELAP resources for wildfire losses. Beekeepers can benefit from ELAP provisions and should contact their county FSA office within 15 calendar days of when a loss occurs or is apparent.

Other programs include the Livestock Indemnity Program, Tree Assistance Program, Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program and a variety of direct and guaranteed farm loans offered by FSA, including operating and emergency farm loans, to producers who cannot secure commercial financing. Additionally, FSA has a variety of loan servicing options available for borrowers who are unable to make scheduled payments on their farm loan debt to FSA because of reasons beyond their control. Additional disaster assistance information can be found on farmers.gov, including the Farmers.gov Drought Webpage, Wildfire Webpage, Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool, Disaster-at-a-Glance fact sheet, and Farm Loan Discovery Tool. To learn more, visit usda.gov.

In addition, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), in coordination with other federal agencies, is announcing up to $65 million in grants available for the Farm Labor Stabilization and Protection Pilot Program (FLSP Program). The program will help address workforce needs in agriculture, promote a safe and healthy work environment for farmworkers, and aims to support expansion of lawful migration pathways for workers, including for workers from Northern Central America, through the Department of Labor’s seasonal H-2A visa program.

Eligibility for this competitive grant program is limited to domestic agricultural employers who 1) anticipatemeeting all Department of Labor (DOL) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) regulatory requirementsfor the H-2A program, including demonstrated effort to effectively recruit U.S.-based workers and hire allwilling, able, and qualified U.S. workers; and 2) commit to, and indicate capacity to fulfill all BaselineRequirements, as well as any selected (supplemental) commitments that entail additive worker benefits andprotections. Applications for the FLSP program must be received on or before 11:59 p.m. ET on Nov. 28. More information about the application process can be found here: www.ams.usda.gov/flsp.

Dollar General generates food insecurity awareness during Hunger Action Month

Goodlettsville, Tennessee – During Hunger Action Month, Dollar General is spotlighting several avenues in which the Company is addressing food insecurity. Since 2021, DG has partnered with Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization, to donate more than $3 million as well as in-kind food donations, providing more than 13.4 million meals. DG seeks to contribute up to 20 million meals each year at full operational capacity.

In Texas, Dollar General partners with Central Texas Food Bank, Coastal Bend Food Bank, East Texas Food Bank, Food Bank of the Golden Crescent, Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley, Inc., North Texas Food Bank, San Antonio Food Bank, Southeast Texas Food Bank, Tarrant Area Food Bank, The Houston through the Company’s in-kind food donation program. Through August 2023, more than 1 million pounds of food have been donated to local Feeding American partner food banks in Texas communities.

“Dollar General’s rural footprint allows us to serve communities other retailers either cannot or have chosen not to serve,” said Denine Torr, vice president of corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. “Approximately 80% of our stores are in communities of 20,000 or fewer people. We are humbled to be able to make a difference in the lives of our neighbors through the donation of nutritious foods.”

