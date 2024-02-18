This week's business news includes new Hodgetown Fiesta Deck, 'My True Wish' sweepstakes

Rockefeller Foundation welcomes new Economic Opportunity Coalition Member: Xcel Energy

NEW YORK – The Rockefeller Foundation announced Feb. 12 that Xcel Energy has joined the Economic Opportunity Coalition (EOC). Facilitated by RF Catalytic Capital Inc. (RFCC), The Rockefeller Foundation’s public charity, the EOC is a public-private partnership with the U.S. government designed to align and catalyze investments in underserved communities and create wealth, with a priority placed on supporting small businesses and expanding access to capital. Xcel Energy, which is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., and active in eight Western and Midwestern states, also committed to allocating 15% of its U.S.-based contract spending in the areas of energy supply, distribution and transmission, and clean energy to small and underserved businesses by 2025.

“As we transition toward a cleaner energy economy, it’s critical to not leave communities behind. Xcel Energy is proud to lead the way among energy companies in enhancing our supplier diversity commitment,” said Bob Frenzel, chairman, president, and CEO of Xcel Energy. “We are joining the EOC to bolster a national effort to support small and diverse-owned businesses.”

In July 2022, The Rockefeller Foundation announced it would incubate the Coalition, which was unveiled by Vice President Kamala Harris a year earlier, so that it could eventually spin out as an independent entity. In 2023, EOC members collectively purchased more than $8 billion in products and services from small and diverse suppliers. Deposit commitments from EOC members could also leverage more than $9 billion in capital investments authorized by the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Emergency Capital Investment Program to expand Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) and Minority Depository Institutions (MDIs) – connecting more small businesses from underserved communities with more trusted resources.

“One of the priorities of the EOC is to increase opportunities for small businesses across the country,” said Christopher Weaver, Executive Director of the Economic Opportunity Coalition Secretariat at The Rockefeller Foundation. “Xcel Energy shares our belief that small businesses are vehicles for wealth creation in underserved communities and our commitment to helping these businesses access both capital and customers.”

With its success bolstering community development finance in rural and urban low-income communities, The Rockefeller Foundation increased the EOC’s initial goal from $1 billion in committed deposits from the nation’s largest corporations for community lenders to $3 billion. The EOC also issued a call to large corporations in October to strengthen domestic supply chains and build wealth for underserved communities. The Coalition specifically asked semiconductor, clean energy, battery/EV, heavy industry, and biomanufacturing companies that are part of “Investing in America” sectors to do three things:

Commit 15% of procurement spend to small and disadvantaged businesses in these sectors;

Provide these businesses technical assistance to support their success; and

Submit disaggregated data reporting of their activities toward achieving those outcomes.

Xcel Energy, alongside Air Products and Micron Technology, was among the first to sign up. A leading provider of clean energy in the Midwestern and Western United States, Xcel Energy has also established a broader supplier diversity goal of 25% of spending on materials and services by 2025, up from 11% in 2022. In addition, the company spent over $1.2 billion in 2022 with businesses owned by women, minorities, veterans, LGBTQ+ individuals, and people with disabilities, as well as small businesses, resulting in a $2.2 billion economic impact to the U.S. economy and supporting over 11,500 jobs.

As the first energy company in the EOC, Xcel Energy joins nearly three dozen corporations and foundations: Ariel Investments, Bank of America, BMO Financial Group, BNY Mellon, Capital One, Citi, Discover, Fidelity, Ford Foundation, Goldman Sachs, Google, H&R Block, Intercontinental Exchange, Key Bank, Kresge Foundation, Mastercard, McDonald’s, McKinsey & Company, Micron Technology, Momentus Capital, Moody’s, Netflix, Next Street, PayPal, PNC, TIAA, The Rockefeller Foundation, Upstart, and Wells Fargo.

For more information about the Economic Opportunity Coalition, visit https://www.rockefellerfoundation.org/initiative/economic-opportunity-coalition .

This provided rendering shows the City Federal Fiesta Deck at Hodgetown. This brand-new hospitality and group area, announced by the Amarillo Sod Poodles and City Federal Credit Union, is attached to the first base side of the suite level and will add a covered, exclusive option for larger groups of 100-150 people.

Amarillo Sod Poodles, City Federal Credit Union unveil Fiesta Deck

The Amarillo Sod Poodles and City Federal Credit Union are excited to unveil the City Federal Fiesta Deck at Hodgetown. This brand-new hospitality and group area is attached to the first base side of the suite level and will add a covered, exclusive option for larger groups of 100-150 people.

The City Federal Fiesta Deck offers groups a fully catered meal, a private server, and full-service hospitality in a fully furnished casual setting to enjoy games and other events at Hodgetown, according to a news release.

“We are so excited for the addition of the Fiesta Deck and to put our name on such a wonderful new place for people to enjoy games and events from,” said Frank Frazzitta, CEO of City Federal Credit Union. “Being a proud partner of a championship organization like the Sod Poodles, we are thrilled for fans to get a first-class experience in the Fiesta Deck.”

The 2,000 sq. ft Fiesta Deck will be the largest covered hospitality area in the ballpark and will include multiple large TVs to ensure fans don’t miss any of the action overlooking the first base side of the stadium. The addition of the Fiesta Deck will also add conveniently located restrooms to the east wing of the Suite Level for Fiesta Deck guests and current suite holders down the first base line.

“Adding a brand-new, exclusive area for our fans to enjoy games and other events at Hodgetown is something we are very excited about, “says Tony Ensor, President, and General Manager of the Sod Poodles. “The City Federal Fiesta Deck is another major addition for us and our vision to continually provide our amazing fans and partners a premier experience at Hodgetown. The theme for the new Fiesta Deck will be one of casual luxury and will be an incredible place for our fans to gather and take in the sights and sounds of the ballpark all while being treated to a full-service event.”

Groups interested in booking the City Federal Fiesta Deck for the 2024 season are available to do so now. For pricing and availability, please call (806) 803-9547 or email groups@sodpoodles.com.

For the most up-to-date information regarding the 2024 Sod Poodles season and all Hodgetown events, fans are encouraged to follow all social media channels @SodPoodles or by visiting www.sodpoodles.com.

The Sod Poodles begin their Texas League Championship defense on April 5 against the San Antonio Missions at 7:05 p.m. at Hodgetown.

Make-A-Wish North Texas joins forces with Hey Buddy Hey Pal and their EggMazing Egg decorator line for 'My True Wish' Sweepstakes

DALLAS – Make-A-Wish North Texas is delighted to announce a partnership with Hey Buddy Hey Pal and their hugely successful EggMazing Egg Decorator line this March for the "My True Wish" sweepstakes. With the campaign running from Feb. 15 to March 15, the highly anticipated winner will be revealed March 30. The sweepstakes will conclude with an egg hunt extravaganza at the Omni PGA Frisco Resort, providing an exciting community event to cap off this special collaboration.

Entry to the My True Wish Sweepstakes is through a $10 donation. Every contribution goes directly toward granting wishes for children with critical illnesses in Dallas, Fort Worth, Amarillo, Tyler, Lubbock, Midland, El Paso, and surrounding areas. This landmark sweepstakes, the first of its kind for the non-profit organization, is an exciting opportunity to showcase the transformative power of a wish for one fortunate recipient.

Make-A-Wish North Texas, renowned for granting life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses, is adding a touch of joy to this initiative by collaborating with Hey Buddy Hey Pal. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Make-A-Wish North Texas for this sweepstakes,” said Scott Houashell & Curtis McGill, co-founders of Hey Buddy Hey Pal. “We have a strong commitment to philanthropy and giving back to our community is extremely important to us.”

For further details on the Omni PGA egg hunt and how to get tickets, visit omnihotels.com/hotels/pga-frisco . For further details on the "My True Wish" sweepstakes, visit mytruewish.org . Businesses and individuals are invited to contribute as event sponsors. For sponsorship details, please contact Leila Bergquist at lbergquist@ntx.wish.org.

Courtside supports Special Olympics Area 16 Basketball Competition with shoe donation initiative

Courtside, in partnership with Special Olympics Texas (SOTX), is proud to announce its support for the upcoming Area 16 Amarillo Basketball Competition. The event will take place on Friday, March 1, at Courtside, located at 14365 Indian Hill Road in Amarillo. The Area Basketball Competition will follow on Saturday, March 2.

Courtside invites the entire community to join in the excitement and cheer on the athletes as they showcase their skills and determination in this year's competition. Families, volunteers, community partners, and spectators are all encouraged to attend and show their support for inclusivity and sportsmanship. In addition to the exciting competition, the event will feature appearances by former NBA players and current professional athletes, adding to the excitement and inspiration of the day.

As part of its commitment to the event, Courtside is encouraging generous individuals to donate gift cards for shoes, which will be distributed to the athletes to purchase their own pairs. "We're honored to support Special Olympics Texas and provide shoes for these amazing young athletes," said Ben and Julie Heller, Courtside LLC Owner. "It's our mission to make sure they have everything they need to compete comfortably and confidently." To further support this cause, SOTX will have a podiatrist on-site to professionally size the athlete’s feet, ensuring a perfect fit for their new shoes.

For more information, please contact Ben and Julie Heller at (806) 584-2040 or hellershelpinghands@gmail.com .

Chuy's celebrates National Margarita Day on Thursday, Feb. 22

However you cut it, slice it, squeeze it or sip it, you won’t want to miss National Margarita Day at Chuy’s on Thursday, Feb. 22. Chuy’s is offering drink specials for dine-in customers all day on 2/22. For just $2 more you can make any of their world-famous regular House Rocks 'Ritas or House Frozen 'Ritas (Lime, Strawberry, Swirl or Dot) a Grande and keep the giveaway cup, while supplies last.

Hours of operation vary by location. Visit http://www.chuys.com/locations for more info.

Take National Margarita Day to the next level and top any of your favorite ‘Ritas with $1 floaters all day - that’s an extra pour of tequila or orange liqueur.

For a limited time, Chuy’s is also serving up two new margaritas, the Spicy Watermelon ‘Rita and the Frozen Ruby Red ‘Rita. Both ‘Ritas are available until March 10. While you’re there be sure to try Chuy’s new line-up of Tex-Mex dishes including Shrimp and Crab Enchiladas, The Cheesy Pig Burrito and Macho Nachos. All are available for a limited time through March 10. The Macho Nachos will be $3 off weekdays 3-6pm and are the perfect dish to split while celebrating National Margarita Day with your crew. These limited-time specials are also available to go; order online at order.chuys.com.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo area business news and developments for Feb. 18, 2024