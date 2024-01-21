This week's business news includes NWTHS administrator, city staff designation, ag event

Northwest Texas Healthcare System announces associate administrator

Northwest Texas Healthcare System (NWTHS), a 495-bed facility with more than 2,000 employees serving the top 26 counties of the Texas Panhandle and neighboring states, is excited to announce Lauren Uriegas, MHA as the new Associate Administrator.

Uriegas graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a BS in Public Health and a concentration in Policy and Management. She began her career at the University Health System in San Antonio, where she was committed to a grass root projects in state-wide public health issues including HIV and drug use. While working in San Antonio she received a Master of Science in Health Care Administration from Trinity University and then completed a residency program with Texas Health Resources in Arlington.

Lauren Uriegas

Coggins earns prestigious Texas Municipal Clerks Certification designation

The city of Amarillo announced that city Secretary Stephanie Coggins has earned a prestigious designation from the Texas Municipal Clerks Certification Program.

Coggins recently graduated from the Texas Municipal Clerks Certification Program at the University of North Texas in Denton. To date, only 1,101 individuals throughout the state of Texas have earned the Texas Registered Municipal Clerk designation.

Stephanie Coggins

“Congratulations to Stephanie. This is a very prestigious certification,” said City of Amarillo Interim City Manager Andrew Freeman. “The knowledge and expertise gained from this advanced degree will enhance her ability to serve the public in the best way possible.”

Coggins completed approximately 200 hours of individual study over a four-course curriculum and attend eight two-day seminars for an additional 100 hours of classroom study. The curriculum included an array of topics including public administration, election law, budgeting and finance, municipal law and personnel management.

The program is a university-level professional education program for city clerks and city secretaries in Texas. The program is the third oldest of 47 programs around the world. For more information contact City of Amarillo Media Relations Manager Dave Henry at 806-378-5219 or by email at david.henry@amarillo.gov.

Right-of-way, ornamental and turf conference set for Jan. 25 in Amarillo

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will hold the annual Right-of-Way, ROW, and the ornamental and turf, OAT, conference on Thursday, Jan. 25 in Amarillo.

The conference will be held at the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center in Amarillo, 6500 Amarillo Blvd. W., Amarillo. Registration is $25 and begins at 8:30 a.m. Lunch is on your own. The program begins at 9 a.m. and concludes at 3:30 p.m. The AgriLife Extension offices in Deaf Smith and Potter counties are hosting the event.

Five Texas Department of Agriculture continuing education units will be available — three integrated pest management, one general, and one laws and regulations. Producers will be required to have their TDA pesticide numbers on the sign-in sheet to receive the units.

For more information, contact Rick Auckerman, AgriLife Extension agriculture and natural resources agent in Deaf Smith County, at 806-364-3573, r-auckerman@ag.tamu.edu, or Megan Eikner, AgriLife Extension agriculture and natural resources agent in Potter County, at 806-373-0313, megan.eikner@ag.tamu.edu.

Topics and speakers include:

Texas Department of Agriculture law and regulations – Cheryl Goswick, inspector, Texas Department of Agriculture, Amarillo.

Pesticide safety – Marty Gibson, outside sales representative, Target Specialty Products, Houston.

Aquatic applications and considerations in industrial vegetation management – Shane Medlock, account manager, Orion Sustainable Solutions, Lubbock.

Management of lawn and ornamental insects: Part 1 – Erin Jones, AgriLife Extension horticulture agent in Randall County.

Management of lawn and ornamental insects: Part 2 – Jones.

