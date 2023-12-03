This week's business news includes NWTHS, Xcel Energy, Pantex

Northwest Texas Healthcare System announces new Chief Operating Officer

Northwest Texas Healthcare System (NWTHS), a 495-bed facility with more than 2,000 employees serving the top 26 counties of the Texas Panhandle and neighboring states, is excited to announce the appointment of Oliver Ostorga as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Ostorga, a successful leader in the healthcare industry since 2013, will lead the operational performance of the dynamic and complex healthcare system which includes key service lines as cardiology, orthopedics, oncology, general surgery, and ancillary services for patient care, according to a company news release.

Northwest Texas Healthcare System has named Oliver Ostorga as its new Chief Operating Officer.

Ostorga received his MHA and MBA from the University of Houston-Clear Lake and is certified as a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt.

Tonya Tyler has been named manager for Corporate Economic Development in the company’s Texas-New Mexico service area for Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy names Tonya Tyler to development role; new position to support area communities with economic growth opportunities

Tonya Tyler, a longtime Xcel Energy employee in Amarillo, has been named manager for Corporate Economic Development in the company’s Texas-New Mexico service area, a new position that will enhance the company’s support for regional economic development efforts.

According to a company news release, Tyler started with Xcel Energy’s predecessor company, Southwestern Public Service Company, in 1995 as a drive-up cashier with the company’s customer service group. In ensuing years, she gained extensive experience in all aspects of serving customers with later positions in Billing, Customer Service, Personal Accounts and Residential and Commercial Credit. For the last 16 years, Tyler has worked as an account representative in the Texas-New Mexico Business Customer Relations group, managing relationships with some of the company’s largest customers.

“Tonya has spent her career building relationships in our communities and assisting our customers with every need,” said Brad Baldridge, Xcel Energy director of Customer and Community Relations. “This commitment to service, her attention to detail and her genuine enthusiasm for meeting customer needs and improving our communities make her an ideal fit for this newly created position.”

Story continues

Tyler has been actively involved in community development and volunteerism in the Amarillo and Canyon area, and among her many board and committee assignments has served as president of Center City of Amarillo and as a director for the Canyon Chamber of Commerce. In her account management role she managed about 170 commercial and industrial customers in Texas and New Mexico with a total annual revenue of $68 million.

In her new position, Tyler will support the efforts of area economic development organizations and promote area communities for business growth and retention through programs such as Xcel Energy’s Certified Sites initiative, an online database of business and industrial sites across the company’s Texas and New Mexico service area. She is based at the 790 Buchanan regional headquarters building in Amarillo.

At the Pantex Plant, sustainable purchasing saved close to $100,000 while reducing waste and increasing energy efficiency.

Pantex, Y-12 honored for sustainable purchasing: Sites reduce greenhouse gas emissions, save energy and money

Consolidated Nuclear Security recently received 2023 Electronic Product Environmental Assessment Tool (EPEAT) Purchaser Awards for excellence in its procurement of sustainable Information Technology products at the Pantex Plant in Amarillo, Texas and the Y-12 National Security Complex (Y-12) in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. The sites were recognized by the Global Electronics Council for purchasing EPEAT electronics such as computers, printers, phones, televisions, copiers, scanners, and servers, a company news release said.

Pantex and Y-12 were among more than 60 organizations from around the world celebrated for their leadership in sustainable purchasing. The organizations included cities, states, U.S. federal agencies, healthcare systems, universities, K-12 school systems, and private companies. The organizations recognized required EPEAT in their procurement policies and contracts and reported EPEAT purchasing volumes through their award application.

Pantex was recognized for purchases in four categories while Y-12 was recognized for EPEAT purchases in three categories. Together, the sites purchased more than 7,000 EPEAT-certified products with a reduction of greenhouse gas equivalent to more than 1 million kilograms of carbon dioxide — the equivalent of taking more than 200 average U.S. passenger cars off the road for a year. Those sustainable purchases are good for the bottom line as well, representing a sustainability cost savings in excess of $185,000 for both sites.

“Receiving this award means that Consolidated Nuclear Security is committed to sustainability, including the purchasing and life cycle of electronic equipment at the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and the Pantex Plant in Amarillo, Texas,” said Brad Russell, CNS Sustainable Acquisition program manager.

Texas Beef Council welcomes FY24 Board of Directors

AUSTIN – The Texas Beef Council (TBC) has announced its Board of Directors for fiscal year 2024, which officially began October 1. The 20 directors are nominated by producer organizations or industry segments from across the state and kicked off the year with the first meeting of the Texas Beef Council and the Beef Promotion and Research Council of Texas on Nov. 15.

“Texas producers have a strong group of volunteer leaders representing their interests on the TBC Board,” said Fred Schuetze, TBC’s 2024 chairman. “I’m proud to work alongside them as we continue keeping beef top of mind for consumers across the state.”

The executive committee, each listed with their hometown and affiliation, includes the following: Fred Schuetze - Chairman, Granbury, Purebred; Pat Shields - Vice Chairman, Bryan, At-Large; Pat McDowell - Immediate Past Chairman, Shamrock, Texas Farm Bureau; Brian Malaer - Harwood, Independent Cattlemen's Association; and Marsha Shoemaker, Bellevue, Texas CattleWomen. The 2024 Board of Directors include Amy Kirkland, Vega, Texas Cattle Feeders Association; Brandi Richards, Hereford, Texas Cattle Feeders Association; Shannon Treichel, Canyon, At-Large; and Richard Winter, Canyon, Texas Cattle Feeders Association.

“Because TBC is a producer-led organization, leadership and insight from our Board is imperative for executing impactful Beef Checkoff programs,” said Molly McAdams, TBC’s executive vice president. “I look forward to serving the industry alongside this group as we expand our programs and outreach in 2024.”

For more information about the Texas Beef Council and the Beef Checkoff, or to sign up for the Cattle Talk newsletter, visit TexasBeefCheckoff.com.

U.S. News & World Report names Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center a Best Nursing Home for 2024

Clovis, NM – Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center announced this week that it has been recognized as a Best Nursing Home for 2024 by U.S. News & World Report.

Since 2009, U.S. News’ annual Best Nursing Homes ratings have assisted consumers in need of either short-term rehabilitation or long-term care for themselves or a family member, a company news release states. Clovis Healthcare earned U.S. News Best Nursing Home status by achieving a rating of “High Performing,” the highest possible rating for Long-Term Care. U.S. News gives the designation of Best Nursing Home only to those that satisfy U.S. News’ assessment of consistent performance in quality measures.

“Achieving a title of ‘Best Nursing Home for 2024’ is a significant accomplishment and reflects the dedication, hard work, and commitment of the Clovis Healthcare team in providing excellent care and services,” states Melissa Powell, Chief Operating Officer. “I am so proud of the positive impact Clovis Healthcare has had on the lives of their patients, residents, families, and the community they serve.”

For the 2024 edition, U.S. News rated more than 15,000 nursing homes on patient and resident outcomes, such as infection rates; staffing levels; potentially inappropriate reliance on antipsychotic drugs; health inspection results and other indicators of quality.

For more information, visit Best Nursing Homes, #BestNursingHomes on Facebook and X (formally Twitter). For more about Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, visit www.genesishcc.com/clovis .

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo area business news in brief for Dec. 3, 2023